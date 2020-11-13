Its financial results show that even trophy asset portfolios have been hit by the pandemic.

American Assets Trust (AAT) is a diversified REIT with properties concentrated along the West Coast. Despite having an impressive tenant roster and trophy property portfolio, AAT has not been spared from hits to rent collection. Fundamentals have been steadily improving throughout the year, yet shares still trade at around half of the pre-pandemic prices. The CEO is a habitual buyer of his own stock, in spite of already being the largest shareholder. I rate shares a buy with 50% total return upside.

Treasure In Broad Daylight

AAT owns a diversified real estate portfolio of office, retail, and multifamily properties. Most of its properties are located along the West Coast:

(Investor Presentation)

AAT owns several trophy assets, including the famous Waikiki Beach Walk in Honolulu, Hawaii.

(Investor Presentation)

AAT’s top ten office tenants include many big-name tech companies:

(2020 Q3 Supplemental)

The strong tenant roster might help explain how AAT was able to achieve such strong rent collections from its office tenants, which helped offset weaker collection from retail and mixed-use tenants, resulting in an average 88.9% rent collection rate for the third quarter (an improvement from 83% in the second quarter):

(2020 Q3 Supplemental)

The mixed-use rent above refers to the retail portion of Waikiki Beach Walk and Embassy Suites in Hawaii, both of which have obviously been hit hard by the drop of tourism due to the pandemic.

Same-store net operating income (‘SS NOI’) declined 2.7% YOY, leading to funds from operations to decline 23% YOY. The declines were primarily driven by $9.8 million in reserve for uncollectible rent. As we can see below, whereas office NOI performed very strongly, retail NOI struggled, not much unlike the rest of the retail REIT sector:

(2020 Q3 Supplemental)

Amidst the struggling result and plummeted share price, it’s easy to mistaken AAT for a falling knife. It wasn’t long ago that AAT traded like a premium growth monster. AAT grew FFO per share at a 10% compounded average growth rate from 2011 through 2019:

(Chart by Author, data from Supplemental)

It used to trade at nearly 25 times FFO prior to the pandemic - now it trades at around 12 times 2019 FFO. The strength of the balance sheet and resilience of its assets may be the key to unlocking a higher multiple.

Balance Sheet Analysis

AAT has a strong balance sheet rated BBB by Moody’s and Fitch, and BBB- by Standard & Poor’s.

AAT has a manageable debt maturity schedule - liquidity of $400 million more than covers 2021 maturities if for whatever reason it is unable to refinance:

(2020 Q3 Supplemental)

Due to the financial impact of the pandemic, leverage has risen this year, to 6.7 times net debt to EBITDA (based on the current quarter annualized). AAT has targeted a long-term debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.5 times or lower. I don’t see any red flags on the balance sheet - on the contrary, AAT’s balance sheet is a source of strength that may potentially be tapped for opportunistic acquisition activity.

Valuation and Price Target

After a stellar dividend growth history, AAT lowered its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share, down from $0.30 per share in 2019. As of recent prices, shares trade at just under a 4% yield. Annualizing this past quarter’s FFO, shares trade at 13 times FFO. Considering that AAT was able to grow FFO per share at a consistent pace over the past decade, the underlying portfolio appears to be of very high quality and deserving of a much higher multiple. As previously noted, AAT previously traded at nearly 25 times FFO prior to the pandemic. At 19 times FFO, AAT would trade at $36, representing around 50% total return upside.

I note that with AAT, free cash flow is significantly lower than FFO - AAT discloses “funds available for distribution” which subtracts recurring capital expenditures from FFO:

(2020 Q3 Supplemental)

Tenant improvements appear elevated in order to attract new tenants. Because AAT’s leverage profile is quite conservative, I am less concerned with the discrepancy as in normal times, AAT should be able to increase its debt position.

Risks

There may be more bankruptcies on the horizon. While rent collection and operational levels have improved dramatically, there is no guarantee that there aren’t more bankruptcies to come. While AAT’s balance sheet is well-positioned to weather any storms, the stock price is unlikely to experience multiple expansion until results stabilize.

There is no guarantee that AAT can collect deferred rent. Investors should not consider deferred rent as paid until the cash is in the bank. Because AAT’s rent reserves appear to be less than uncollected rent, AAT may need to report further write-offs in future quarters if past deferred rent proves uncollectible.

It is unclear if the country is close to a stable recovery from the pandemic. If the localities in which AAT operates decide that further lockdowns are needed, then AAT may once again experience difficulties collecting rent, reversing the progress made over the past several months. AAT should be considered an investment hinging on recovery from the pandemic.

CEO Keeps Buying Stock

CEO Ernest Rady is the largest shareholder, owning 32% of shares outstanding - more than even institutional investors:

(2020 Proxy)

That has not stopped him from being a habitual buyer of his own stock - as far as I know, he is one of the few CEOs who purchase shares on the open market in the millions:

(Openinsider)

While not a guarantee of positive returns, insider buying is something I love to see in my investments as it shows that management thinks their stock is cheap and is willing to put their money where their mouth is.

Conclusion

AAT does not trade at the lowest FFO multiples in the sector, but it shouldn’t, as its portfolio appears to be of stellar quality. In spite of the difficult environment, leverage remains reasonable and rent collection continues to improve. Even based on the current quarter’s cash flows, which are the lowest they have been in 4 years, AAT trades at a reasonable valuation. I rate shares a buy with around 50% total return upside.

