The company has low debt and will be among the market winners again when commercial aviations accelerates in 2021.

It's time to discuss one of my largest industrial holdings. Raytheon Technologies (RTX) has been one of the worst performers this year as its commercial aviation segment was hit hard by the global pandemic. Regardless, so far, its defense segment continues to roar, and the upcoming vaccine from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is shining new light on commercial aviation stocks. The winter might be bumpy, but I have little doubt that the company will sooner than later return to full strength and continue to buy back shares and increase its dividend. In this article, I will tell you why.

Source: Raytheon Technologies

Q3 Was A Mess - But 'Everyone' Expected That

Let's start by mentioning the obvious, Q3 was a total disaster for the company and its employees. In the third quarter, adjusted EPS fell to $0.58. This is down 74% from $2.21 in the prior-year quarter. It's the third consecutive quarterly decline after a 7% contraction in the first quarter and 82% contraction in the second quarter. However, the company beat estimates every single quarter this year. For example, in Q3, analysts were looking for an adjusted EPS result of $0.50.

With that said, the table below shows how severe the damage was in segments with a strong commercial focus. Note that only Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney report organic sales growth as both Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense are 'new' segments after the 2020 merger between United Technologies and Raytheon.

Source: Raytheon Technologies Q3/2020 Earnings Presentation

What the table above does not tell us is how well defense sales did. For example, total Collins Aerospace sales were down 34% to $4.3 billion in the third quarter as commercial OE (original equipment) sales were down 44% while commercial aftermarket declined by 52%. However, military sales were up 4%. Military sales are up 8% adjusted for divestitures and FX changes.

The same happened in the Pratt & Whitney segment as organic growth fell by 34%. The commercial OEM segment saw 30% lower sales with 51% lower commercial aftermarket sales. Military sales in this segment improved by 11% as F135 engine sales (the engine used in F-35) and aftermarket growth across multiple fighter jet platforms supported Q3 sales.

As a result of severe industry weakness, the company decided to reduce its headcount by 15,000 employees. This translates to a reduction of 20% of commercial aerospace employment at Collins and P&W. 50% of contractor roles were reduced in addition to temporary furloughs and a hiring freeze. Overall, the company aims to reduce costs by $2 billion in 2020.

The good news is that Raytheon achieved $65 million in gross cost synergies in the third quarter. This brings total synergy savings to $100 million in the first six months. On a full-year basis, management expects to achieve synergies of $225 million, which is up from the prior estimate of $200 million.

And speaking of high synergies, the company is able to deliver shareholder value even in challenging times.

Why I'm a Satisfied Shareholder

When I look for investments, I try to buy companies that do well even during tough times as this almost always gives you a quality company at a great price. Raytheon is one of these companies as the company continues to generate free cash flow even during the pandemic. The graph below shows operating cash flow and capital expenditures since the first quarter of 2019. Note that the difference between operating cash flow and CapEx is free cash flow. Needless to say, only the second quarter saw negative free cash flow as this quarter saw the biggest hit from the virus shutdown. In the most recent third quarter, free cash flow is back up to $1.2 billion. The company used half of this to issue dividends worth $688 million. Buybacks were essentially flat at $4 million.

This is what management had to say with regard to shareholder distributions.

... we remain committed to the $18 billion to $20 billion of cash being returned to shareholders. That said, at a high level, yes, we would expect 2021 cash to be better than this year.

Note that $18 to $20 billion refers to the capital the company wants to return to shareholders in the first four years after the merger.

Prior to the merger (2004-2019), the dividend increased, on average, by 9.4% per year. It is hard to say how this growth rate will change over the next 16 years, but I have little doubt that the company will maintain a consistent dividend growth policy as United Technologies was a dividend aristocrat with multiple decades of consistent dividend growth.

Additionally, investors are not exposed to high risks as Raytheon's total liabilities are valued at 57% of total assets. And even in the current recession, EBITDA is covering interest expenses 4.6x. The company's long-term debt of roughly $31 billion had an average interest rate of 4.2% as of the third quarter of 2020 according to the latest 10-Q (page 36).

Takeaway

Raytheon Technologies has a few things going in its favor. The company has both commercial and defense exposure and is a leader in both segments. While currently, only defense sales are supporting this business, I have little doubt that commercial sales are going to expand in the second half of 2021 in case the pandemic keeps airplanes on the ground until spring. Either way, even in these times the company is able to generate free cash flow, and investors are not exposed to high debt.

I have an average entry price of $60.57, but I will keep adding to this stock on a quarterly basis - essentially increasing my average entry price. While the market is still avoiding aerospace stocks, we will eventually return to a time where these stocks are strong outperformers again.

I believe that the recent vaccine announcement from Pfizer has put a bottom under the stock price. However, if you are planning on buying the stock, keep in mind that Raytheon is a volatile stock and prone to severe stock price changes until commercial aviation picks up again. And even then the stock will be volatile as it is not a safe haven like utilities and consumer staples. It sounds obvious, but if you keep this in mind when building a portfolio, you will avoid nasty surprises in the future.

Either way, I am a big fan of Raytheon and have little doubt that investors will enjoy both capital gains and (rising) dividends for many years to come.

On a side note, if you are looking for more defense stocks, feel free to read my L3Harris (LHX) article as well.

