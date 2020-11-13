Thesis

Planet Fitness (PLNT) has rallied 14.10% over the past year and is expected to reap significantly from the concrete news of the successful Covid-19 vaccine trial. The administration hopes to increase its top line growth by increasing gym subscribers as well as maximizing on store growth into 2021. Despite the decrease in same-store sales as a result of facility closures due to the pandemic, I will present an optimistic scenario of why PLNT is a must-have stock.

Business Strength and Growth Strategy

I expressed optimism in my previous article on PLNT with a view on the firm’s financial strength and its capability to withstand the adverse effects of the pandemic. Since March 2020, the stock has grown by more than 55% settling at $78.07 a share from a low of $50.33. Despite a volatile operating environment, the company has reported that 95% of its stores were open as at Q3 2020. Since the beginning of the year, membership has dropped by 7.24% to 14.1 million. Quite frankly, the numbers would have been a lot worse had the company not embarked on a national marketing program that is focused on driving acquisition.

In the US, Planet Fitness made it mandatory for at least 7% of all monthly membership dues collected by franchisees to be spent on local advertising. To increase preference and brand awareness, the company, as well as its franchisees, have spent over $870 million. It was easy to replicate this stratagem in the wake of the pandemic as the company's marketing expenses jumped 59.06% Y/Y in the three months ended September 2020. Members holding PF black cards increased by 61% as at Q4 2019 from Q4 2015 with the average monthly dues growing by 7.57% over the same period per person. There has been a positive correlation between the company's growth in marketing expenses and revenues.

PLNT’s popularity has grown exponentially as the company’s viewership on its Facebook (FB) free channel clocked 45 million in at least 36 countries. On another level, it can be viewed as a work-from-home stock having capitalized on health wellness applications and DIY videos all over the internet. The main challenge here will be in converting the online viewers into gym subscribers post-Coronavirus. About 20% of PF’s online content consumers are non-members, meaning that the company will work harder to introduce them to the stores.

In terms of the national marketing strategy, Planet Fitness is getting it right with special regard to the growth of its franchise business. With high ad growth, we expect PF to have top-level sales post-Covid as the acceleration continues.

Finally, there is a Vaccine

The much-discussed post-coronavirus economy will soon be a reality after Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced successful late-stage trials of its Covid-19 vaccine.

Since January 2020, new cases of Coronavirus have risen to almost 600,000 per day worldwide.

Source: Google

The US pharma firm’s shares were up by 16.49% in a five-month analysis with a market capitalization of $217.89 billion. While the company is nowhere near a trillion-dollar market cap like Apple (AAPL) or Microsoft (MSFT), it will soon surpass health giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) after the vaccine trial reaches a 95% effective rate.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The race to a cure may also be far from over as Gilead's (GILD) antiviral treatment, remdesivir was recently excluded in WHO’s list of Covid-19 cures. However, being the only drug that has secured the FDA’s approval for Coronavirus treatment, Gilead will work to weather the bumps through 2020. In my honest opinion, the medical world will have had a concrete solution to this pandemic by mid-2021. Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) submitted its Covid-19 vaccine to the FDA with approval scheduled before the end of November.

These vaccines and a possible cure will work to remove the tag of red zone areas on gyms and health fitness centers. The increasing risk of transmission, as well as the approaching winter months, will serve to decrease outdoor exercises. To help fight the virus, it will be imperative for consumers to exercise and maintain their well-being. Additionally, for just $10 a month, active users will be required to build their immune systems as they visit the gyms all over the country.

The company also announced a 15% discount to its franchisees in the re-equipment segment. We are likely to see more private owners take advantage of this situation and order more gym equipment post-pandemic.

US Growth Vs. International Business

Planet Fitness conducts its franchise business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia, among others. While total revenue fell by 36.83% in the three months ending on Q3 2020 Y/Y, it had risen by 60.20% in three years from 2017 to 2019.

In America, the franchise business fell by 10.50% Y/Y in the three months ended September 30, 2020 and by 6.0% in the international category over the same period. In a three-year analysis from 2017, PF’s franchise revenue in the US had grown by 83.63% against an international revenue growth rate of 162.12%. Despite there being less revenue on the international front, the growth rate is stronger as compared to the US franchise business for PLNT.

Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 Revenue 2020 2019 2020 2019 US Franchise Segment Revenue 58,615 65,494 136,776 200,111 International Franchise Segment Revenue 1,142 1,215 2.512 4,172 Total 59,757 66,709 139,228 204,283

Source: 10-Q

Year Ended December 31 Nine months ended September 30 Revenue 2019 2018 2017 Average Growth Rate US Franchise Segment Revenue 271,375 219,506 147,787 36.08% International Franchise Segment Revenue 6,207 4,634 2,368 64.82% Total 277,582 224,140 150,155

Source: 10-K

Over the 3 years, the average growth rate in the US was 36.08% against an average of 64.82% in the international franchise segment. That’s almost double the rate. The health fitness facility is poised to capitalize on the fast-rising international fitness market and continue to increase the revenue structure.

Encouraging Business Environment

Other than the franchisees’ positive navigation through these unprecedented times, Planet Fitness will leverage on the health industry consolidation that is now taking place. The global fitness (health) app market is expected to grow to $12.98 billion by 2026. The company has continued to strengthen its digital segment with the adoption rates of its new-join app soaring more than 60% in Q3 2020. The company attributes 30% of its current membership to be a direct result of the digital network. Apart from the Black Card upgrades in the app, PF has installed an in-app messaging service to aid in engagements as well as a QR code reader to help users unpack equipment instructions. These initiatives are central in keeping up with the changing habits of consumers and will prove beneficial post-Coronavirus.

Planet Fitness franchisees will take advantage of low rental costs as the real estate market is reeling from the harsh effects of the pandemic. Recent reports indicate that rent decreased in at least 36 of the largest real estate markets in the US. As more people continue adapting to the adverse effects of the pandemic, renters are being forced to consider affordable housing, especially for their businesses. Less-crowded neighborhoods are proving more attractive, with more people avoiding locales and spillover markets.

Financial Risk

PLNT's annual revenue since December 2012 has risen by 165.94% to settle at $424.7 million while gross profit has risen by 223.28% in the 8-year period. Investors will need to take note of the downside caused by the pandemic as the net income has decreased by 75.41% with its revenue per share dropping 41.78%. On a positive note, the fitness center has a solid net change in cash position at $251.4 million from a loss of $3.2 million recorded in December 2012. Total cash stands at $501.6 million, meaning that the strong liquidity position will enable the company to wade through the pandemic. As at Q3 2020, PLNT had only decreased its restricted cash flow by 5.21% as compared to Q2 2020. This small decrease shows that the company had succeeded to lower its monthly burn of cash despite the ravaging impact of the pandemic.

Bottom Line

Health fitness is getting attractive by the day, and the surge in the coronavirus cases has served to increase gym membership. Planet Fitness's $10 subscription service is a remarkable tool to help people stay in shape and boost their health. The discovery and success of the Covid-19 vaccine's late-stage trial will work to boost PF's membership in the long run. We feel that PLNT is a must-have stock due to the strong fundamental position held by the company. Additionally, the US business vs. the International segment registered a stable growth rate over the last three years. Planet Fitness will increase its top line growth post-pandemic due to heightened subscriptions and conversion of online free-content consumers into customers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLNT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.