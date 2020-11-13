Investors are likely missing the share buybacks that Magna has executed so well in the past.

Investors use a lot of different excuses to give certain stocks a low valuation. Sometimes, it is blamed on management and sometimes on the nature of the business. While these tend to remain longstanding anchors that prevent stocks from ever getting up to their full potential, some companies do find ways around it. We look at one such company today, Magna International Inc. (MGA).

The Company

MGA is an automobile parts manufacturing company, headquartered in Aurora, Ontario. It has over 150,000 employees around the world. MGA was beaten down with the rest of the market in early 2020 as COVID-19 caused a complete freeze up. The stock fell a record 53% in about 1 month.

Data by YCharts

It has since recovered and gone on to surpass its previous 2020 high watermark. We take a look at the recent results and tell you why the company continues from strength to strength.

Q3-2020

MGA reported revenues and non-GAAP EPS that were above consensus. The earnings, in particular, came in over 40% the analyst average. With most companies, interest costs are fairly predictable and hence a strong beat on earnings comes from an expanding EBIT margin. MGA broke this down for its shareholders.

Source: MGA Presentation

The 8.5% was rather superlative and MGA drove strong productivity and efficiency post a difficult second quarter. It was able to increase EBIT margins in all segments, despite flat to declining sales.

Source: MGA Presentation

These numbers translated into a whirlwind of cash flowing through to the company's bottom line.

Source: MGA Presentation

2020 Outlook

MGA now expects 2020 revenues to come in near $32 billion with an adjusted EBIT margin of 4.2%.

Source: MGA Presentation

There are two points we want to stress with this information. The first is that the overall sales of $32 billion are about 20% lower than what we saw in 2018 and 2019. This is essentially due to the Q1-2020 and Q2-2020 freeze up in the markets. We are seeing this in auto manufacturers as well as auto parts manufacturers. So, the world has not yet made up for the deficit in spending on cars. That deficit will be filled at some point, likely in the back half of 2021.

The second point here is that despite that dramatic slowdown, MGA will produce positive earnings for the year. MGA has guided for about $900 million in net income. With its depreciation run-rate matching its capex run-rate, MGA should produce copious amounts of free cash flow for all of 2020. That, in our view, is an extremely impressive performance. Now, assuming the world makes up even half of this deficit in the back half of 2021, MGA's earnings will hit an all-time high.

Key Reasons To Invest

MGA is a very shareholder-friendly company, and we have seen over time its commitment to return cash via dividends and buybacks. Between 2018 and 2019, MGA returned over $3.7 billion back to its shareholders via dividends and buybacks. MGA's assault on its total shares outstanding has been relentless.

Data by YCharts

We did not see any buybacks in Q2 or Q3 of this year and that was, of course, understandable. MGA maintains an "A-" credit rating at S&P 500 and that rating has not come out without the company showing an abundance of caution over time. S&P still has MGA on A- (albeit with a negative outlook) and also has 2021 car sales coming in at just 90% of 2019 levels.

S&P Global Ratings on June 29 affirmed Magna International Inc.'s long-term issuer credit rating at A-, removing it from CreditWatch negative, but assigned a negative outlook. The negative outlook reflects our view that the timing and trajectory of recovery remain uncertain," the rating agency said in a statement. "As a result, the risk that production levels and operating performance come in weaker than we expect increases the likelihood that we could lower the rating within the next 24 months." Canadian auto-parts maker Magna will likely report weaker production levels and operational performance in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the rating agency said. Global car sales are expected to drop up to 20% in 2020 before recovering to 85% to 90% of 2019 levels in 2021, S&P Global Ratings forecasts. Magna will likely report "meaningfully" lower earnings and cash flow generation in 2020, with an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.0x to 2.5x, exceeding its current rating. The rating agency forecasts Magna's EBITDA to decline between 45% and 50% in 2020, with adjusted debt-to-EBITDA increasing to over 2.0x. On May 7, Magna said its first-quarter EPS dropped 47% year over year to 86 cents due to the impact of COVID-19. However, S&P Global Ratings expects Magna's volumes and EBITDA margins will likely recover in 2021, with EBITDA reaching 80% of 2019 levels, and its adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio returning to below 1.5x by 2021.

Source: S&P Global

The opportunity here is that S&P is massively underestimating the potential for car sales in 2021 and so are the analysts that have pegged 2021 EPS numbers.

Source: Seeking Alpha

MGA could deliver $8.00 of EPS here and restart buybacks in the third quarter of 2021. While EPS is a great start point, with cyclical companies, you have to watch the price to sales metric as well. On that side, should sales come in the ballpark of $44 billion for 2021, MGA could look incredibly cheap. With the current market cap, MGA is trading at about 0.4X 2021 sales.

Data by YCharts

It has traded as high as 0.75X sales, so upside could be substantial. MGA's buybacks could certainly add fuel to this fire.

Conclusion

MGA has made the best out of a difficult year. The stock has now moved to new highs for the year, alongside other auto part manufacturers and auto companies.

Data by YCharts

S&P putting their credit ratings on negative watch has temporarily shuttered the buyback spigot but that will change by the third quarter of 2021. MGA could power higher at that point. We think the stock could hit $75 by year-end 2021 and would buy on pullbacks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MGA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.