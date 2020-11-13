Natural Gas Market: LNG Feedgas Demand Has Reached A New All-Time High

Supply-demand balance is projected to be tighter over the next two weeks (vs 2019).

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 12 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday).

Aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States totaled around 669 bcf (or 95.5 bcf/d) in the same week.

Aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas totaled around 665 bcf (or 95.0 bcf/d) for the week ending November 13.

This report covers the week ending November 13, 2020.

Total Supply-Demand Overview

We estimate that the aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 665 bcf (or 95.0 bcf/d) for the week ending November 13 (+0.2 bcf/d w-o-w (week over week), but down a whopping -21.6 bcf/d y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm has moderated substantially but remained barely positive at +0.8 bcf/d.

We estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States (production + imports) totaled around 669 bcf (or 95.5 bcf/d) for the week ending November 13 (-1.9 bcf/d w-o-w and -7.9 bcf/d y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive but declined from +9.0 bcf/d to +6.6 bcf/d.

Here's our latest forecast for the next two weeks:

November 29

Total supply: 95.9 bcf/d (-7.4 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-7.4 bcf/d y-o-y) Total demand: 102.0 bcf/d (-4.5 bcf/d y-o-y)

November 27

Total supply: 96.2 bcf/d (-7.2 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-7.2 bcf/d y-o-y) Total demand: 105.1 bcf/d (-1.2 bcf/d y-o-y)

Notice that the annual drop in total natural gas supply is currently projected to be larger than that of total natural gas demand. Therefore, supply-demand balance is projected to be tighter over the next two weeks (vs 2019).

Please note that these forecasts are updated daily.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Natural gas consumption (seven-day average) is projected to increase by +10.0% over the next seven days (from 77.2 bcf/d today to 84.9 bcf/d on November 20). LNG feedgas flows have reached a new all-time high - just under 10.4 bcf/d. We currently expect total demand (consumption + exports) in the contiguous United States to average 123.41 bcf/d over the next two months (December-January), +3.80 bcf/d y-o-y.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

At the same time, we should remember that the weather forecast can change very quickly and at any moment, so we need to be very careful during this time of the year. Natural gas is primarily a winter commodity. The "cold season" is the time of high volatility in natural gas markets. Changes in heating-degree days (HDDs) have a disproportionately stronger impact on consumption than changes in cooling-degree days (CDDs).

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up in the contiguous United States but only slightly. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs has edged down by 3.7% w-o-w (from 74 to 72). However, total "energy demand" (measured in total degree days - TDDs) should be some 49.3% below last year's level and 24.2% below the norm.

Actual TDDs have already reached a major low (on November 6) and are now expected to trend higher but remain below the norm at least until November 26. However, the negative (bearish) deviation vs. the norm should moderate (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Non-Degree-Day Factors

In the week ending November 13, non-degree-day factors were "bearish" (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation, and hydro inflows.

Nuclear outages were below the norm (15.6 GW per day on average).

The average spread between natural gas and coal expanded by +$0.088 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas went up (w-o-w), while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 6.2 bcf/d (-0.3 bcf/d vs. 2019 but +0.2 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Solar, wind and hydro generation were stronger (vs. a year ago). On balance, in the week ending November 13, these three factors displaced some 1,000 MMcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from four non-degree-day factors was positive at around +2.3 bcf/d, which was 1.1 bcf/d below last year's level.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 12 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average -43 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Annual storage surplus is projected to shrink by 6 bcf by December 11. Storage surplus vs. five-year average is projected to shrink by 27 bcf over the same period (from +164 bcf to +137 bcf).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers: We are offering a two-week free trial. Come and join us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NG1:COM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.