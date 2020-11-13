Assets under management and earnings have had excellent growth over the last year.

Sprott just raised the dividend for the first time in a long time based on strong fundamentals.

Investment Thesis

Sprott Inc (SII) have had a fantastic year, where assets under management have grown by about 90% since Q3-19, adjusted EBITDA is up significantly, and the stock price had up until recently performed well.

Figure 1 - Source: Financial Reports

However, the stock sold off rather significantly over the last few months, which does not seem justified by the underlying business.

Data by YCharts

Figure 2 -Source: YCharts

In this article, I will look at the the most important business segments and a quick peer analysis, which should hopefully illustrate Sprott's attractiveness.

Business Segments

The exchange listed products segment is the largest and most important segment. It accounts for just over 50% of adjusted base EBITDA which Sprott uses for comparisons over time.

The net asset value numbers for this segment are published daily on Sprott's homepage and we can see that assets under management are now up about 80% from Q3-19. The segment has an 83% operating margin in the most recent quarter, which means a significant portion of the revenue growth will impact earnings.

Figure 3 - Source: Financial Reports

As the below chart illustrates, we can see a similar uptick in adjusted base EBITDA and AUM over the last few quarters.

Figure 4 - Source: Financial Reports

The managed equities segment is the second largest segment both in terms of AUM and adjusted base EBITDA after the acquisition of Tocqueville Gold Strategies. We saw a significant uptick in Q1 in conjunction with the acquisition, but the segment has continued to perform well due to a strong precious metals market. The link between AUM and adjusted base EBITDA is relatively strong for the managed equities segment as well.

Figure 5 - Source: Financial Reports

The other segments are more volatile, where the brokerage segment had a healthy growth while the lending segment continues with lackluster earnings.

The weaker lending segment and higher corporate cost are the primary reasons why adjusted base EBITDA has not grown quite as much as AUM.

Figure 6 - Source: Financial Reports

Peer Comparison

There are very few public investment companies focused on precious metals. I have consequently compared Sprott to some of the larger miners and royalty & streaming companies in the industry.

Sprott announced a minor dividend increase to $0.25 for the upcoming dividend payment in December. While a few other companies in the below graphs have also raised their dividends, Sprott offers the highest dividend yield. The below graph uses the most recently announced dividend payment annualized.

Figure 7 - Source: Seeking Alpha

Given that Sprott has a lower operational risk than the miners, I think the stock should trade more in-line with royalty & streaming companies. Keep in mind that the depreciation will be more significant for all the peers given enough time as well.

Sprott is currently trading well below Wheaton Precious Metals and Franco-Nevada in terms of valuation, despite distributing a larger portion of earnings to shareholders. Note that the below chart uses Q3-20 EBITDA annualized. For Sprott I use Q3-20 adjusted base EBITDA annualized, but I have added back non-cash stock-based compensation.

Figure 8 - Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

Sprott has experienced a very impressive AUM growth over the last year, which has now started to be reflected in earnings as well. Sprott has always offered a very attractive dividend, but this most recent increase is hopefully just the beginning of further increase as the company continues to grow.

The stock price has recently been volatile, which is something we have seen throughout the history. The stock price has normally reverted to the trend, which I expect now as well.

I find the current stock price attractive on an absolute and relative comparison, especially when the lower operational risk is considered.

Another potential way to look at Sprott is in relation to owning gold itself where an investor would at the very least be paying 0.4% in either storage costs, ETF fees, and/or as a markup to spot for physical. Holding Sprott will instead pay you 3.4% per year to get similar exposure to gold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SII. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.