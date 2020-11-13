TravelCenters of America is in the process of improving profitability and overall growth with a strategic reorganization plan.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) announced a strategic reorganization plan back in May 2020 for overall long-term operational improvements. The reason for this is because the company struggled in recent years with negative earnings growth. The plan is designed to improve operational efficiency and profitability. If the company is successful in driving further growth with improved profitability in 2021 and beyond, TravelCenters of America's stock can achieve strong, above-average gains from a low valuation level.

Strategic Reorganization Plan

TA's plan appointed a new senior vice president of corporate development. This focus is for providing increased leverage in vendor negotiations and driving economies of scale in pricing. The goal here is for significant purchasing savings and more efficient operations, driving down costs.

The company also appointed a new senior vice president of the newly created Hospitality Department. This department includes the consolidation of convenience stores, restaurants, and gaming. It also includes information technology (IT) in these areas.

TA's other initiatives include driving revenue growth and cost savings. This is expected to be accomplished through optimized merchandising in the convenience stores, truck repair training/staffing, over-the-road delivery, and upgraded IT systems.

If TA is successful with these initiatives, the company can reach its goal of about $13.1 million in annual savings.

TA already achieved margin improvements in the Q2 2020 results. Gross margin increased from 8.4% in Q2 2019 to 14% in Q2 2020. Net income margin increased from 0.075% in Q2 2019 to 0.21% for Q2 2020. This demonstrates that the refocused efforts are having a positive impact.

The Q3 earnings report was also positive as TA increased net income by 362% over Q3 2019. The company attributed the strong results to an improvement in leadership, an intense focus on expense management, and overall operational improvements.

The Stock's Attractive Low Valuation

It is rare to find a profitable company trading with a PE below 10 in the current market. However, TA happens to be trading with a trailing PE of 9 based on the TTM EPS of $3.50. There are multiple valuation metrics that are at attractive levels. TA's price/sales ratio is only 0.09, price/book is 0.44, and price/cash flow is 3.29.

It is also rare in this market to have profitable companies trade with price/sales and price/book ratios significantly below one. Here's how TA compares with the S&P 500 (SPY) with the trailing 12-month valuation metrics:

TravelCenters of America S&P 500 PE 9 27 Price/Sales 0.09 2.58 Price/Book 0.44 3.7 Price/Cashflow 3.29 14.7

Source: Finviz.com, ssga.com

TA is trading significantly below the S&P 500's metrics. Usually, I would also compare the stock to its peers. However, TA's main competitors, Pilot Travel Centers and Love's are privately-held companies. Therefore, the financial information for the competition is not public. The S&P 500 provides a good context for the valuation averages for the overall market. With that said, TA is trading significantly below the broader market on multiple measures. This leaves plenty of upside potential for the stock price as TA continues its turnaround and drives future growth.

Source: Finviz.com

The stock has been trading in an upward trending channel since the summer. The stock found support at the $23 level which also marked the two previous highs for 2020. The stock is showing strength as it broke above the upper resistance of the channel. We'll have to keep a close eye on the broader market to see what may happen in the near term.

Positive Industry Outlook

The American Trucking Association (ATA) is forecasting growth of 25.6% in overall freight tonnage to 2030. This brings the total freight tonnage from 16.4 billion tons in 2019 to 20.6 billion tons by 2030. Steady growth in freight tonnage is likely to lead to more trucks on the road, which are likely to use TravelCenters of America's facilities for many routes since the company has many strategic locations along major highways. This could increase revenue for TA's facilities over the next decade.

The COVID-19 pandemic reduced some interstate travel in the United States in 2020 due to households not visiting other households because of social distancing and for other virus-related reasons. However, interstate travel can recover if households take more driving vacations to replace air travel. If a safe and effective vaccine is produced along with safe and effective COVID-19 treatments, interstate travel activity is likely to pick up again. The pent-up demand for visiting family and friends has a good chance of driving stronger interstate travel if the virus situation subsides.

TA stated in the Q2 conference call that the largest negative impact for the business from COVID-19 occurred in April and May of 2020. The company explained that conditions improved in June when government-mandated restrictions were lifted. So, assuming that new restrictions aren't imposed, and that even if they are, they aren't likely to last forever. With that said, improved conditions for increased interstate travel are likely over the long term.

Revenue and Earnings Outlook

TA is looking to recover from revenue declines in six out of the last seven years. In 2019, TA's revenue declined by just under 2% in 2019 as compared to 2018. The company is on track for another year-over-year revenue decline for 2020 due to COVID-19-related issues. The good news is that TA is expected to achieve a revenue increase of nearly 15% for 2021 (consensus). If this increase is achieved or exceeded, it is likely to drive the stock higher.

TA's earnings estimates have fluctuated a lot for 2021. Earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 2021 were $0.78 three months ago. That increased to $1.68 two months ago. However, the current estimate was revised to $1.41. The fluctuations in fuel prices and the uncertain impact from COVID-19 could be causing the variability in the earnings estimates for 2021. So, it would probably be best to take a step back and focus on the next three to five years.

Assuming that COVID-19 tapers off with a successful vaccine and new treatments, TA is poised to perform well over the next three to five years. So, I wouldn't get too caught up in the earnings estimate fluctuations, especially since TA is focusing on its strategic reorganization plan.

The important thing to think about is that the company is working to improve TA's top and bottom lines. Those efforts are likely to lead to revenue and earnings growth over the next three to five years.

The Risks

The COVID-19 situation can be unpredictable. What if it takes longer than expected to get the vaccine widely distributed? What if the virus mutates and becomes difficult for researchers to keep up with for updated vaccines. Additional lockdowns or travel restrictions similar to March 2020 could be ordered, which could have a negative impact on TA's business.

The trucking industry has been struggling with a shortage of drivers. The nature of the business can be tough for various reasons. This could make it difficult to attract new younger drivers to replace the ones who are retiring. TA's business could suffer if the shortage of drivers significantly affects the number of drivers on the roads.

TA generates most of its revenue from fuel sales. Unfavorable conditions could lead to narrow fuel margins and negatively affect the company's profitability. More fuel-efficient vehicles on the road over time could lead to a reduction in TA's revenue from fuel sales. The company may also need to offer electric charging stations and monetize them as EVs become more prevalent.

Long-Term Investment Outlook

TA looks like a good combination of a company with a low valuation with future growth to catalyze the stock higher. The company appears to be on the right track for improving the business. If the reorganization plan is executed effectively, TA can achieve revenue and earnings growth going forward.

TA's new strategies are already showing strong results as evident in the last two quarterly earnings reports. This new focus on operational improvements has a strong possibility of leading to above-average earnings growth over the next three to five years. This can lead to strong stock price appreciation from a low valuation level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service [MoSI]. Subscribers were introduced to this stock about 2 weeks ago when the price was $28. The stock increased about 11% since then in just 2 weeks.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.