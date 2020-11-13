There are some question marks about how telemedicine will grow in a post-pandemic environment, but I don't have too many doubts about Ontrak. I broadly agree with analysts' 12-month price targets of $85.

There are issues however. The company has issued $45m of notes paying ~15% interest, its business model is somewhat unproven, and it's a target for short sellers.

The company is promising a 5:1 ROI on every member it enrolls and has added ~15k members to date via deals with Cigna, Aetna and Centene.

Investment Thesis

The telemedicine industry has been one of the sector growth stories of 2020. The thesis runs that the industry has thrived during a period in which stay-at-home protocols have been introduced as a result of the pandemic, which has seen more and more people turn to telehealth, or looking at it another way, it has become easier for the telehealth companies to locate and target users at home.

Telemedicine stocks OTRK, TDOC, ONEM, AMWL 1 year share price performance vs S&P 500. Source: TradingView.

Attributing the success of the sector to pandemic "tailwinds" would probably be ignoring the huge potential of this market, however.

The share prices of Teladoc (TDOC), American Well (AMWL) 1Life (ONEM) and Ontrak (OTRK) - the subject of this article - have made gains of 131%, 19%, 60% and 304%, respectively, over the past 12 months, compared to the S&P 500's 15% growth. This may be due to the market's perception that a nationwide lockdown suited their business models, and this thesis is supported by the stocks post-election and post-vaccine news performance - all except 1Life are down >10%, as the market begins to map a post-pandemic landscape.

But equally, the telemedicine market has been estimated to reach a value of ~$125bn, and with no dominant player in the market at the present time, there are a plethora of companies scrambling to fill the vacuum.

Teladoc is probably the most talked about company in the space, but when we consider its market cap of $15bn and compare it to tech giants like Facebook (FB) (market cap of $791bn) Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) ($1186bn), or let's say Salesforce.com (CRM) ($231bn) and consider the size of the healthcare industry, it seems very clear that some telehealth companies are going to experience massive growth in the coming years.

There's a lot of speculation as to precisely what telehealth represents at the current time and what it could represent in the future. For example, presently very few people interact with their doctor or physician online or would consider a virtual consultation to be a viable alternative to a physical one. Doctors still need to touch and feel and be present physically to provide reassurance to patients.

That might change one day, as technology advances, but for now, companies are more focused on the "low-hanging fruit," and services they can provide today that will be successful and grow their user bases.

Ontrak has an interesting business model in this respect. The company uses a digital, analytics-driven platform, called Ontrak PRE (which stands for Predict, Recommend, Engage) which, according to its Q320 10Q Submission:

Predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who are not getting the care they need. By combining predictive analytics with human engagement, the Company delivers improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to healthcare payers.

Ontrak says it can save healthcare payers >50% on medical costs for each of its enrolled members by targeting people who may have behavioral issues that exacerbate their chronic medical conditions (examples given are diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and congestive heart failure), and coaching them toward healthier lifestyles, saving payers the expense of additional medical costs associated with worsening conditions.

At the time of writing, Ontrak shares are trading at $59 - a 25% discount to their early September peak of $80, and the company's market cap is almost exactly $1bn. In its Q320 earnings release, management reported revenues of $24m - up 172% year-on-year, and said the company had been EBITDA positive in the last two months of the quarter. For FY20, management are projecting revenues of $82- $85m (138% yoy growth), and are also forecasting revenue growth >100% in FY21.

That makes a persuasive case for acquiring some Ontrak stock. Analysts are setting a share price target of $85, and I would broadly concur with this view based on DCF analysis - although there are a few red flags to consider in respect to opening a position in Ontrak.

Debt is one. Since September 2019 Ontrak has issued $45m of senior secured notes, primarily to Goldman Sachs, which pay $14.69% and are payable in 2024. The notes come with a range of covenants controlling how the company can issue debt and make investments or acquisitions going forward, which could restrict the company's ability to grow (or alternatively, could protect the company from overreaching financially).

Customer concentration and relations is another: Ontrak's largest customer accounts for 64% of all of the company's revenues, and its top 2 customers for nearly 80% of all revenues. Ontrak books its revenues from its health insurer clients, which include Centene and Aetna, plus a newly announced three-year partnership with Cigna, which began in October, although this contract has been subject to nine-month delays owing to "data protocol changes." The company is entirely dependent on its paying clients to provide access to their members, and this uncertainty, compounded by "compliance reviews conducted by our largest customer" (Aetna) which led to the company reducing its FY20 guidance from $90m to $83.5m, might indicate that health insurers are not completely sold on Ontrak and its business model yet.

A final concern would be the level of short interest in the company. The short volume ratio stood at 16% of the company's total share float as of yesterday, and while this is a significant improvement from the 34% level in mid-July, it's clear that some investors are betting on the company to fail. This short thesis on the company points to a number of issues, namely the reputation of CEO Terren Peizer, who has had previous involvement with alleged stock promotions that have resulted in significant share price losses, the fact that Ontrak is in essence a tele-marketing company rather than a telemedicine company, and uncertainty around client retention and contracts with key clients.

On balance, I would argue that Ontrak does have a promising business model, and that its data-analytics model and behavioral counselling can perform a useful service for health insurer clients, but that the company has not quite "landed" yet and there is a lot of uncertainty to be overcome in the coming months and years.

Provided the company can overcome its financial and logistical hurdles, Ontrak's share price ought to challenge a three-figure valuation, as I will discuss later, but there's likely to be significant volatility if the company does not meet its triple-figure revenue growth goals and fails to maintain its existing client base and make further contract wins.

Company Overview

Ontrak was formerly known as Catasys, and switched its name and stock ticker from CATS to OTRK in July this year. The company has ~570 employees, and is led by Terren S. Peizer, who is the founder, CEO and chairman of the board. Peizer also is founder, chairman and CEO of NeurMedix, Inc, a privately-held biotech specializing in inflammatory, neurological and neuro-degenerative diseases, and publicly-traded BioVie (OTC:BIVI) - focused on treating rare liver diseases, and chairman of a holding company, Acuitas Group Holdings, which controls his portfolio holdings. Ontrak's President and Chief Operating Officer is Curt Medeiros, who spent 10 years at UnitedHealthcare and is an ex-President of OPTUM analytics.

The company's board is rich in telemedicine experience. Gus Giraldo is President of Behavioural and Specialty Health at Magellan Healthcare. Katherine Quinn is a digital healthcare specialist at Bancorp, and also worked at health insurers Cigna (CI) and Anthem (ANTM), Rob Rebak is CEO of Forefront Telecare, Diane Seloff is the ex-COO of home-based palliative care specialists Aspire Health, while Michael Sherman brings investment banking experience from Barclays and Lehman Brothers, and Edward Zecchini - CIO at Remedy Partners Inc., is a bundled payments program specialist.

Ontrak proactively reaches out to healthcare plan members - 97% of whom have not received behavioral health services in the previous 12 months, the company reveals in its Q320 earnings presentation - using its algorithms to sift through its clients' membership claims data to determine its effective outreach pool. The company employs a variety of techniques e.g. email, telephone, video and text - and uses a network of "Care Coaches" - licensed in the state in which they provide professional services in person - to provide member support, usually over a 52-week period.

Ontrak ROI breakdown and Humana example. Source: company Q320 results presentation.

The company says it typically provides a 5:1 ROI over a two-year period, saving an average $16,200, or 54% in total healthcare plan costs, vs. its per-member-per-programme charge of $6,700, although it's worth noting that the example given above relates to Humana, which does not seem to be one of Ontrak's current clients.

Ontrak reported 14,345 total enrolled members as of Q320, plus an effective outreach pool of 144,000, which is expected to hit 164,700 by the middle of this month. The Cigna deal will see Ontrak launch its Ontrak-CI Program in 13 states, for a 3-year contract period.

In October, the company completed its $7.5m acquisition of LifeDojo Inc - a provider of online behavior change and wellness programs using coaching and mobile apps, and this month it announced the extension of its contract with "one of the nation's leading health insurers" (presumably Centene) for its Ontrak-C solution in Texas. The company also has announced an agreement with the Veterans Health Administration to conduct a three-year study into effective interventions for veterans at-risk for suicide-related behaviors.

Market Opportunity

Ontrak considers its long-term total addressable market ("TAM") to be $33.7bn and is targeting ~20% enrollment, which would result in the company achieving revenues of $6.7bn. The target market sectors are Commercial ASO (~$12bn), Commercial Fully Insured (~$7.7bn), Medicare Advantage (~$3.8bn), and Managed Medicaid ($10.2bn).

Ontrak breakdown of unmet patient behavioural health needs.

Based on the figures above, there's a population of ~92m people who could benefit from Ontrak's services, which translates to total cost savings for health insurers >$100bn (based on a $12,500 cost saving per customer).

Although Ontrak's model appears to be quite unique and differentiated, and its proprietary algorithm valuable, the company will face intense competition from Managed Behavioral Healthcare Organizations (MBHOs), who could mimic the company's business model, given they are likely to have access to the same data via relationships with managed healthcare providers. The company does not have a particularly wide moat, in my opinion.

Financials and Fair Value

In my DCF model, I have forecast the company to grow by 131% in FY20 - the exact same amount as in FY19, and again in 2021 and 2022 (based on the company's guidance). After that I have reduced the annual growth figure down to 45%. It could be much greater, if Ontrak's business model delivers on its 5:1 ROI pledge and gains access to e.g. health insurers' full roster of plan members across Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial Fully Insured etc., but growth could also stagnate if the current teething problems persist, so 45% seems reasonable to me at this time.

In FY19 OPEX was 157% of revenues, so clearly the company will need to address this at some stage. It could be wise for the company to target rapid expansion rather than bottom line profits, but on the other hand, its restrictive loan arrangement with Goldman Sachs means that may not be possible, so let's assume the company focuses on proving a profitable business model.

I have reduced OPEX down to 129% of revenues in FY20 (cost of sales = 35% of revs, other operating expenses = 94% of revs), and then cut cost of sales as a % of revs down by 40% per annum until FY25, and other operating expenses by 5% per annum, which gives me total OPEX equal to 88% of revenues ($1.1bn) versus total revenues of $1.3bn.

Interest expense is going to be high until the Goldman's notes are paid off in FY24. In the first nine months of 2020 interest expense totaled $5.1m, so I have used a figure of ~$4.5m per annum going forward. In this model the company becomes net profitable by FY22 (EPS ~$0.3), and the FY25 free cash flow figure is ~$125m, when depreciation and capex (both likely to be low since this is a software based company) and working capital costs are accounted for.

Although Google Finance recommends a beta of 3 for the company I consider this to imply far too much that Ontrak can only thrive under pandemic conditions and I'm using a figure of 1. Combined with an expected market return of 9%, risk free rate of 1.6% and equity / debt of 97% / 3% I am using a WACC of 9.2% to determine my discount factor, and all of this gives me a present day firm value of ~$1.5bn and a fair value share price of $83.

Naturally this is highly subjective and many investors might think that a revenue CAGR of 75% between FY20 and FY25 is unrealistic. This might be true, but it's also worth considering that economies of scale - particularly in the case of a technology company - could be much more efficient than I have projected, meaning the company could generate much higher gross and net profits. In other words, lower revenues and greater efficiency would also justify a ~$84 FVP.

Risks

I have covered risks earlier in this article, but I think it's also worth mentioning the role that healthcare regulation could play in determining Ontrak's future success.

Ontrak could potentially become liable if a patient coached by one of its programs were to fall seriously ill or die (although Ontrak says it has professional liability insurance in place), and incur significant damage to its reputation, and there are issues around whether its licensed practitioners will be able to operate in states outside where they are licensed - which could be very problematic.

There's extensive regulation also around what constitutes good practice and what could be seen as e.g. operating a kickback system, or self-referral programs, or false claims, or any kind of fraudulent activity. Even if it's unwitting, as Ontrak targets rapid expansion and tries to hit its cost savings targets on behalf of its clients, the company could end up sailing very close to the wind in terms of staying compliant with constantly changing regulation.

Conclusion

In many ways Ontrak reminds me of Teladoc when I first covered this stock back in May 2019. There's the promise of a huge market opportunity - personally I see the logic in Ontrak's business model just as I did in Teladoc's - balanced against the company's teething problems, questions about user numbers, and the threat of negative press generated by short sellers.

Teladoc's price has risen 207%, from $61, to $186 at the time of writing since I posted that note, so it is tempting to recommend an investment into Ontrak.

I'm impressed with the strength of the company's board, and I don't think that much of the mud that is thrown at the company by its detractors sticks. Still, Teladoc's price only really began to climb when the pandemic-induced lockdown began, which brings us back to the argument over whether telemedicine stocks can make gains in an otherwise fair-weather market.

I think that they can, and I think Ontrak can demonstrate that its business model works - because it addresses a truly substantial unmet need - patients who have fallen outside of the traditional healthcare network and who could benefit from help managing a chronic condition.

I also can see how this could be expanded into other medical fields over time, and ultimately I think that insurers will find Ontrak an attractive prospect. The company already is working with Cigna, Centene and Aetna, which is a good start, and its funnel of targetable customers ought to grow satisfactorily.

If it can avoid falling into legal or administrative traps while it's still small, which would trigger share price volatility and bring the short-selling brigade into play, Ontrak looks to be on target for a triple-digit share price within the next 18-24 months, in my view.

