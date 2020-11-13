Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) is a company that designs and produces golf-related products, and owns Titleist, one of the most recognized brands in the sport. Acushnet also produces equipment such as golf clubs, gear, and shoes.

(Google, 2020)

The stock has performed relatively well in the past few months and has reached prices higher than pre-COVID figures. We believe that although golf is headed into a slow season, there are plenty of reasons to believe that Acushnet and golf as a whole will see further increased popularity during the next calendar year.

It's been a good but odd year overall for the sport of golf

(National Golf Foundation, 2020)

According to the National Golf Foundation, those categorized as 'core golfers' expect to spend much less than usual in the year 2020. In fact, 50% of these golfers will fall below expectations of typical spending on any golf-related products. Moreover, 20% will spend more than usual and 30% fall within their estimated yearly averages (National Golf Foundation, 2020). This suggests that a chunk of revenue of golf products, in general, is coming from the 20% who overspend on products.

We believe that as more golfers feel that life is returning closer to normalcy, they may be willing to spend more on golf products, thus driving the overall market for next year, and potentially long term. There may have been a number of reasons why most people didn't spend more on golf despite potentially playing more rounds, and this includes factors such as disposable income during the pandemic.

(National Golf Foundation, 2020)

With the exceptions of the rapid shutdown months of March and April, the number of U.S. golf rounds has seen tremendous growth in 2020. This momentum has grown slowly since the month of May, where rounds increased 6.2% compared to the same month last year. Golf rounds increased a staggering 25.5% in September 2020 compared to the previous year's figures.

(National Golf Foundation, 2020)

We believe that next year, regardless of the pandemic, golf courses will continue to stay open and course opening rates should hover well above 90%. The U.S. has clearly been relatively lenient in comparison to other countries about restrictions. Furthermore, golf is one of the safer sports to play compared to indoor sports such as basketball and hockey.

Another factor to consider is the age demographic of golfers and the effect of the pandemic on participation. According to the National Golf Foundation, 35-49-year-old golfers have been increasingly active compared to other age groups, which could be beneficial for the sport in the long run given that a lot of individuals in this age range may introduce their children to the sport. Moreover, "almost half (49%) of golfers 65-and-over say they're playing less golf during the pandemic than they usually would during that same time of the year (National Golf Foundation, 2020)." This is incredibly encouraging given that number of U.S. golf rounds has seen massive growth, while considering the fact that one of golf's most important age groups is playing much less golf in general. Those over 65 could potentially boost the number of golf rounds in 2021 even higher.

As a result of the increase in golf popularity, Acushnet saw strong earnings

(Acushnet Investor Presentation, 2020)

Acushnet saw an increase in sales figures across all segments except for the golf clubs. Golf balls saw a fantastic Y/Y increase of 40.7%. Adjusted EBITDA figures also increased by 77.8% and net sales overall went up 15.7%.

It's encouraging to note that when split by geography, American sales were up 26% Y/Y and EMEA sales were up 14% Y/Y. Japan's sales were down 24%, as they have seen strict regulations for a significant period of time. We expect to see growth again within Japan as COVID-19 begins fading. Finally, sales attributed to all other areas in the world saw 21.5% growth Y/Y, which is a positive sign that Acushnet has plenty of opportunities to expand its products outside of the United States. Acushnet's sales in the U.S., EMEA, Japan, and Korea account for $440.5M, whereas the rest of the world tallies up to only $42.4M.

Acushnet's gross profit margin increased by 1.1% compared to 3Q/2019 and was actually able to decrease SG&A costs in the process. Therefore, the operating margin percentage increased from 10.5% to 17.6% in this quarter.

As a result of strong earnings, Acushnet is well-positioned for the future considering that their long-term priorities have not changed and they just announced their dividend to be paid out in mid-December. The company should also be looking forward to the impact of some new products, such as the Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls and the Titleist TSi Drivers and Fairways.

Acushnet's balance sheet looks strong

(Acushnet 10-Q, 2020)

Acushnet's current ratio is about 2.17x, which signifies that they are in no immediate financial danger. They have about $112M of cash on hand and $268M in accounts receivable, in which allowance of doubtful accounts sits at around $7M. Acushnet only wrote off $61,000 and added 113,000 in bad debt expense in this quarter.

(Acushnet 10-Q, 2020)

We are not too worried about the fact that the finished goods account stands at $231M, as there are many options to liquidate inventory at a fair and small discount to retail outlets.

We are also not worried about payments related to long-term debt, as the company's interest expense stood at $3.8M for the quarter, which is not a material amount considering their final net income figure of $63M.

Acushnet's P/E ratio is quite high, and competition looms

Despite all the positive factors, we acknowledge the fact that Acushnet might be bound for a pullback given that their current P/E ratio of 30.41 is trading significantly higher than their 5-year average. Acushnet faces heavy competition in the golf space, including brands such as Callaway and TaylorMade, and could lose market share if other new innovative technologies disrupt the market.

In summation, we are pleased with the overall shift in consumer interest for golf and Acushnet should continue to see the benefit for the next few years. We expect more Core golfers to incur higher expenditures for golf equipment next year, and the older age demographic to resume golf play to normal levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.