Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) CEO Jian Liu on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jian Liu - CEO

Ke Wang - CFO

Fang reported total revenue of $56.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 16.1% from $67.6 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in revenues from leasing services.

Revenue from Marketing Service was $30.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, which remained relatively stable with $30 million in the corresponding period of 2019. Revenue from Leasing Service was $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 48.2% from $19.4 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in the number of paying customers.

Revenue from Lease Generation Service was $12.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 0.8% from $14.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

Revenue from Financial Service was $1.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 9% from $1.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to an increase in average loan receivable balances.

Cost of revenue was $5.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 11% from $5.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019, primarily due to optimization in cost structure.

Operating expense was $35.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 3.9% from $36.5 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in staff-related costs.

Selling expense were $15.1 million in the third quarter of 2020, which remained relatively stable with $14.8 million in the corresponding period of 2019.

General and administrative expense was $20.0 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 7.8% from $21.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019. This is mainly due to the decrease in staff-related costs. Operating income from continuing operations was $17.7 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 33% -- 33.7% from $26.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the decrease in total revenue.

Change in fair value of securities for the third quarter of 2020 was a gain of $19.4 million compared to a loss of $26.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019. This is mainly due to the fluctuation in market price of the investment in equity securities.

Income tax expense was $19.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to income tax benefit of $0.1 million in the corresponding period of 2019, mainly due to the effect of the change in fair value of equity securities.

Net income was $10.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 1,393.3% from net income of $0.7 million in the corresponding period of 2019. So based on current operations and market conditions, Fang’s management predicts a positive net income for the year of 2020, which represents management current and preliminary view and is subject to the change.

