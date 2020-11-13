eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares gained around 29% so far in 2020 mostly due to two catalysts. The first was the selling of StubHub and Classified under pressure from activist investors. The second was above-trend revenue growth due to the pandemic-driven shift of buying online. However, EBAY shares dropped 7.5% after it released 3Q2020 earnings, where it was apparent that GMV growth is moderating. I have started a small position in EBAY with the thesis that its shares are undervalued, and that there are upside catalysts on the horizon when it executes its back-to-core strategy.

Shares are undervalued

One of the primary concerns for investors is that EBAY will not be able to retain the new cohort of new buyers and that purchasing pattern will revert to normal after the resolution of the pandemic. The news of encouraging data released from one of the vaccine developers caused another step down in share price. In order to assess EBAY's valuation, I have done a simple "downside" model of EBAY's valuation, assuming that its revenue in 2021 would lose all the benefits of the tailwind caused by the pandemic.

Figure 1 shows the downside revenue model. The revenue data are adjusted to only show the revenue of the marketplace business. I have estimated the 2020 revenue based on the midpoint of management's latest guidance. For 2021 revenue, I assumed that EBAY will achieve an organic CAGR of 3.5% off of the base of 2019 pre-pandemic revenue. This is not an unreasonable CAGR, given that the historical number from 2014 to 2019 was 3.6% (see later). The model also assumes 2021 EBITDA margin to be the same as in 2019. This downside model also assumes no benefits from the back-to-core strategy that I will discuss later.

Figure 1 also shows an estimated EBITDA (GAAP EBIT plus GAAP depreciation and amortization). I have made some assumption on the 4Q2020 EBITDA based on historical seasonality. For 2021, I used the 2019 EBITDA margin. This assumes that management can hold this margin by managing expenses in the face of a 3.5% CAGR.

Figure 1: Estimation for downside 2021 revenue and EBITDA, assuming that the tailwind from the pandemic will be completely absent in 2021. Source: 10-Q, 10-K, and 8-K filings and company earnings releases.

To estimate the EV multiple for EBAY, I modeled the EV of EBAY in Figure 2. There are two items that I included in the EV model. The first is the after-tax proceed from the sales of Classified. The second is the value of the Adyen warrants. I assumed a 21% tax rate to determine the after-tax cash value of these assets. Figure 2 shows that, with a current $46 per share price, the implied EV multiple is around 8.6 based on the downside EBITDA model. It is likely that EBAY's 2021 revenue and EBITDA will be higher than the downside model. This means that the implied forward multiple is even lower than 8.6!

Figure 2: Estimation of forward EV multiple based on downside 2021 scenario shown in Figure 1. Source: Author's model using data from 10-Q and company 3Q2020 results release and 3Q2020CC.

For a comparison, I collected data of the EV multiples for several selected sectors of the S&P 500. This is shown in Figure 3. I also showed in Figure 3 EBAY's share price should investors award EBAY shares with the corresponding sector multiples based on the downside EBITDA.

Clearly, there is large upside potential for EBAY, but we need a catalyst. I think the growth in GMV is the catalyst investors are looking for.

Figure 3: EV multiple of selected S&P 500 Sectors and corresponding EBAY share price based on downside model EBITDA. Source: Siblis Research and author's model.

EBAY investors should focus on take rate and GMV growth

Clearly, EBAY is caught in at least a partial unwinding of the pandemic tailwind. While the pandemic tailwind will unwind, EBAY will probably keep some of the new users and keep some level of elevated volume just because of buyer habit change. This alone will increase the revenue and EBITDA trajectory above and beyond my downside model shown in Figure 1 above. However, by itself, this effect may not materially lift the EV multiple.

EBAY's history of success in driving marketplace organic growth is spotty at best. Past management had focused on growth by diversifying into StubHub and Classified, and not properly focusing on and investing in the traditional marketplace on which EBAY was formed. Activist investors such as Elliott Management and Starboard have shaken up EBAY, leading to the sales of StubHub and the pending transaction of Classified. EBAY recently brought in Mr. Jamie Iannone as CEO to execute a back-to-the-core strategy to grow marketplace.

EBAY's marketplace has two sources of revenue, transaction revenues and Marketing Services & Other "MS&O" revenues. Transaction represented a little over 90% of 3Q revenues, so it is the most important piece. Transaction revenues include final value fees, feature fees, including fees to promote listings, and listing fees from sellers on EBAY's platforms. Figure 4 shows the long-term marketplace transaction revenues trend. The CAGR from 2014 to 2019 was 3.6%.

Figure 4: Marketplace transaction revenues trend. Source: 10-K.

Transaction revenues are driven by two factors, the Gross Merchandise Value, "GMV", and the take rate. GMV consists of the total value of all successfully closed transactions between users on EBAY's platforms. The take rate is the net transaction revenue divided by GMV. It is the overall fee that a seller pays EBAY for selling on its platforms. Figure 5 shows the long-term trend for both GMV and take rate. Figure 5 shows the concern that investors have with the core marketplace business. Revenue growth has come primarily from the increase in take rate, while GMV growth rate was low prior to the pandemic. EBAY put the blame of the 2019 GMV decline to changes in sales tax laws. I suspect that there was a market share loss as well.

Figure 5: GMV and take rate trend for marketplace. Source: 10-K.

Glass half full: take rate will continue to expand

Take rate and YoY growth in take rate continue to increase as shown in Figure 6. This is due to the expansion of managed payments and promoted listings. Both managed payment and promoted listings are part of the strategic plan to grow revenues. The deployment of both services is in the early stage, so investors should expect to see higher take rate going forward.

Figure 6: Take rate and YoY take rate growth trend. Source: 10-Q and company presentations.

Glass half empty: GMV growth is moderating

Figure 7 shows the GMV and YoY growth in GMV by quarter in 2020, and it further illustrates investors' concerns for the unwinding of the pandemic tailwind for EABY. 1Q showed a continuation of the GMV decline trend experienced in 2019. 2Q saw the impact of the pandemic-driven surge in volume. Since then, EBAY has seen a declining trend of YoY growth. Management guided to a low double-digit growth for 4Q. Hence, I used a 12% number in my model for 4Q YoY growth. Management also reported that growth peaked in July and continued to moderate.

Figure 7: 2020 quarterly GMV and YoY GMV growth rate. Source: 10-Q and Company presentations.

Management has communicated a vision of technology-led re-imagination of marketplace with a three-part strategy that hopefully will ignite the growth of GMV. Management has repeatedly mentioned that this tech-led re-imagination will be a multi-year process.

The first part of the strategy is to focus on EBAY's prime customers (the consumer sellers) and to expand the vertical markets. The goal is to increase the GMV, both in selling and buying from these customers, by making it easy for these prime customers to trade on the EBAY platforms. EBAY will put further emphasis on its non-new-in-season vertical markets. These categories span from luxury items to parts and accessories and motors to fashion, electronics, collectibles and more. Examples of such verticals are collectible watches and sneakers. In addition, EBAY is working on expanding verticals for certified refurbished products. During the 3Q2020CC, management mentioned that it is working with name brands such as De'Longhi, Dirt Devil, Hoover, Nikita, and Fila.

The second part of the strategy is to become a platform of choice for sellers. The third part of the strategy is to cultivate lifelong trusted relationship with buyers. The intention is to use technology to improve the ease of use and the user experience. In addition, EBAY is improving its product authentication and escrow processes to protect both sellers and buyers.

Odds are in favor of a successful execution, but it will take time

Figure 8 shows the quandary investors are in. While take rate increase will help to moderate the impact of decline in GMV growth rate, substantial share price appreciation will probably not take place until the GMV growth rate shows inflection. Volatility in share price will continue as the pandemic tailwind unwinds. In addition, investors dread the 2021 results as EBAY lap the pandemic-driven growth in 2020 and will likely show decline in YoY GMV. This is the primary reason why I did the downside model to set a framework for thinking about 2021 and to anchor my trading strategy as volatility sets in.

Figure 8: YoY take rate and GMV growth going in different directions. Source: 10-Q and company presentation.

I believe the odds are in favor of the GMV growth strategy to pan out in the long run; most of them do, especially with new management. It may take more than a year to show GMV growth inflection. If and when it happens, it will be the major catalyst to drive the share price. As a long-term investor, I usually benefit by taking a small position and watch, and jump in as signs of inflection start to emerge.

Other than the GMV growth issue, there is nothing to not like about EBAY. It has a strong balance sheet. It has a BBB+ credit rating. It has an asset-light, toll-taking, high-margin business model. As a result, it generates a lot of FCF, which EBAY is returning to investors via dividend ($0.64 per year) and buying back shares.

The risk is that EBAY fails to execute its strategy, and share prices will certainly decline. Downside risk could be as low as the low-$30 range. There is also a risk that EBAY will use M&A to buy into vertical markets where it is not a leader, and then fail to integrate. Integrating and transitioning technology platforms are always very risky. A substantial portion of EBAY's EV is imbedded in Adevinta's shares. Should Adevinta's fortune decline, it will have a material impact on EBAY's value as well.

Takeaway

EBAY shares are trading at a discounted EV multiple. It is executing a back-to-the-core strategy. While the improvement in the take rate will help revenue growth, it will be the consistent growth in GMV that will be the catalyst to drive multiple expansion. While it is early in the execution, the odds of successful execution are reasonably high. As such, I have initiated a small position in EBAY.

