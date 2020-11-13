Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) CEO Clynt Nauman on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEMKT:AXU) Q3 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Kettina Cordero - Director of Investor Relations

Clynt Nauman - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Brad Thrall - President

Mike Niehueser - Scarsdale Equities

Good morning. Today is Friday, November 13, 2020 and I welcome you to the Alexco Resource third quarter conference call. This call is being webcast live and can be accessed through our website at alexcoresource.com. An archive of the call will be available later today on our website in the Events and Webcast section. Our website also contains our most recent news releases and our financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. All amounts mentioned today are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Today, our Chairman and CEO, Clynt Nauman, will discuss our most recent quarterly results. He will be joined by our President, Brad Thrall and our CFO, Mike Clark during the question-and-answer period.

Before we start, I remind everyone that some statements made today may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Past performance discussed today is not indicative of future results and our business involves a number of risks that could cause results to differ from projections. Investors are encouraged to review the disclosures pertaining to risks which can be found in our most recent regulatory filings available on our website and on SEDAR and EDGAR.

I will now leave you with Clynt Nauman.

Thank you Kettina and welcome to everybody. Thank you for attending this morning. So we have a relatively short discussion here. Then we will move on to the question-and-answer section. So just to let you know that development activities at Keno Hill Silver District kicked into high gear during the third quarter and we are progressing for a restart and commissioning of the district mill in the very near term.

This morning, I am going to provide a brief summary of the work we have completed at sites since our last call, our financial and corporate performance during the third quarter, our 2020 exploration program which, as you remember, focused on the Bermingham deep target and is now nearing completion and I will also discuss our general plans for Keno Hill in 2021 before opening the call for your questions.

So let's review the highlights from the third quarter 2020. On the operations front, as I mentioned, we are getting ready to restart the mill. We have completed the installation of new cyclones, the addition of a new tailings filter press. We have modified the fine ore feeder. And we have executed on a numerous other ancillary projects throughout the mill complex. The installation of a second ball mill is ongoing as is the construction of a crusher enclosure and ventilation system as well as the installation of two concentrate regrind mills.

Our team has wet-tested the mill and we will provide further updates on mill performance in the near term. Other surface construction activities at site such as the expansion of the camp accommodation complex including two new bunkhouse units, an upgraded administration complex and employee dry and wash facilities are nearing completion. Mine rehabilitation is complete at all three mines and each are in carious stages of development and ore extraction. The majority of our mining fleet has arrived and is being commissioned and is currently in operation.

And just going through the mines one-by-one. At Bellekeno, long-haul extraction from two underground levels has started and ore is being placed on a coarse ore pad in anticipation of the restart of the district mill. At Flame & Moth in Bermingham, primary ramp development is the main activity and it continues at both mines. At Flame & Moth, we are approximately 140 meters away from the first level access point on the 835 level at this juncture and from that access point is about another 100 meters that are needed to cross cut to the ore.

At Bermingham, we were at the bottom of the ramp that was driven our last year and we are developing a vent raise access level at the bottom of that ramp. And that access and ex-graded areas are going to be ready for occupation by a contract raise crew within the next several weeks. Construction at the new water treatment plant at Bermingham is also nearing completion and it will be operational in the next couple weeks.

We continue to make steady progress on recruitment and onboarding of new employees across all departments. We currently have approximately 125 employees at Keno Hill, including citizens of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyak Dun and about 90% of our employees reside in Yukon or British Columbia and we continue to focus on hiring if its within this travel bubble.

We remain focused on the health and safety of our employees, contractors and our host communities. Our COVID-19 management plan continues to strictly enforce prevention measures consistent with the guidelines of the Yukon government and health officials. I would like to commend our employees and contractors for their continuing commitment to Keno Hill's culture of excellence and safety. Our safety record now exceeds more than 7.5 years without a Lost Time Accident.

On the exploration front, our surface expression program will be completed later this month. In fact, we are being chased out by weather. And this year, we are focused on the offsets and extensions of the Bermingham deposit at depth, some 200 meters below the northeast side where we reported outstanding intercepts last year.

To-date, we have completed approximately 7,600 meters of drilling in a panel of rocks which extend 200 to 300 meters either side of the successful drilling in 2019. And from what we can see, it would appear that our geologic and structural models are quite sound. Unfortunately, because of the backlog in the assay labs, we really can't promise results until late 2020 or even into the first quarter of 2021.

And just anecdotally speaking to the labs, it looks like our assay turnaround is about eight weeks. So consider that we are still drilling so we can see that some of our assays are clearly going to dribble into 2021 unless things improve at the labs.

Subject to final results from the drill program, we will decide how to proceed in 2021. But rest assured, if we think the Bermingham mineralization with this unique grade attributes is likely to extend to depth, I think will amount to fairly significant surface drilling program in 2021 to better understand the opportunity as well as test other targets in the Bermingham and that area.

Finally, ERDC has advanced the reclamation project to offset historic liabilities in the Keno Hill district. And in July 2020, yes, they have issued a final decision document on the final evaluation report. ERDC will be submitting a water license application to the Yukon Water Board in the near term. And this license will be necessary to authorize some but not all of the activities to affect the closure of the site or closure of the historic liabilities.

On the financial and corporate front, for the third quarter, we reported an operating loss of CAD5.4 million, an increase of CAD3.4 million from the third quarter of 2019, which is primarily a result of increased rehabilitation and dewatering of the Bellekeno mine and mill refurbishments in anticipation of commissioning the mill in this quarter. Following the positive production decision announced on June 24, on July 7 we completed an equity financing for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD30 million.

We finished Q3 with cash and cash equivalents of CAD39.8 million and net working capital of CAD38 million. And our restricted cash and deposits related to our surety bond end of the period was CAD2.9 million.

On August 5, we entered into an amended and restated agreement with Wheaton with respect to the streaming agreement. The new agreement simplifies the calculation of the payment Alexco will receive for 25% of Keno Hill silver production while at the same time enhancing our downside hedge, while still allowing us to participate in higher silver prices. And also during the quarter, we selected Ocean Partners as the off-taker for Keno Hills high quality concentrates and we are in the process of finalizing an agreement with them in the next couple weeks here.

As we move to production and in context of much improved commodity prices relative to those that we used in the PFS in March 2019, we are deploying a fair amount of effort revisiting our mine plans to ensure that we are positioned to realize further improved value from our ore deposits and adjacent mineralized areas. In this context, we are considering updating our PFS in the first half of 2021 and that would reflect a mine plan which is more in tune with the markets we find ourselves delivering into.

On a related note, I would like to take a moment to recognize our exploration team, led by our Vice President of Exploration, Al McOnie. In the background and over the last several years, we have been diligently working in the field underground and with all of the enormous amount of historic geology data that is preserved at Keno Hill and the result of all this work is a new fairly highly refined geologic map of the historic Keno Hill Mining District.

And with the help of Yukon Geology Survey, we intend to make this information public and it will be initially displayed and discussed at this year's Yukon Geoscience Virtual Conference later this month. So this is essentially a map being contributed to the public inventory here. It's a significant body of work and we are proud to make it available to the public and available for the benefit of our industry and specifically for the mineral exploration community in the Yukon. Kudos to Al and his team on this fine achievement.

With that, I would like to ask the operator to open the call for questions. Thank you.

Hi Clynt. Happy Friday, the 13th.

I knew you were going to mention that, Mike. Go ahead.

Well, now it's out. It looks like from this morning or last night's release, that expenses were a little higher in the third quarter for dewatering and modifications. But overall it looks like you are adhering to your schedules and timelines for surface and underground work. Are you pretty satisfied with how things are coming along to be able to start processing ore through the mill?

Well, I mean just Brad is in a much better position to answer that. And I am going to hand it off to him. Let me just say that the Bellekeno mine and the mill are kept on care maintenance. So rather than capitalize those costs, Mike, we have just been expensing them as we have in the past and separating them from the capital construction activity.

In terms of the schedule, we are taking a pretty close look in how we are preceding here. We are putting the pieces together. As you know, we are operating in three mines currently. The important pieces for us to extract the ore that's required from Bellekeno mine and to actually shut that operations down and move over to Flame & Moth and Bermingham.

So we have this process going on where we are transitioning out of one mine, transitioning into two others, both of which require ventilation raises to be driven. So we are walking down that line and at the present time, we are pretty comfortable with progress. But we will update the plan as we move along here towards the end of the year.

Brad Thrall

No. I think that pretty much covered it, Mike. Again, the plan has always been to commission the mill on just the Bellekeno ore which is essentially a salvage kind of project, if you will, with remnant tons. And our plan has been to kind of slowly ramp up in Q1 and then into Q2 by the time we can start to reach full capacity. So I mean it's important for us to finish up Bellekeno so that we can continue to focus all of our resources on Flame & Moth and Bermingham.

Probably another question, probably for Brad, since you are there. I am pretty much familiar with the project with the crusher and the ball mill and the lead and zinc circuits and the filters for concentrate and tailings. But could you elaborate on some of the modifications and optimizations that you have done to the mill and how they are improving, expected to improve performance?

Yes. Good question, Mike. Again, we will start the mill on just the Bellekeno ore which obviously we are very familiar with the metallurgy and performance of that ore. With respect to certain improvements, we have moved away from a derrick screen in the mill and gone to cyclones which we think will have a real benefit on throughput and classification. We have made some modifications to our primary grinding mill and put an overflow travel on that mill. Within the floatation circuit, we have made a number of changes within the circuit there, based on historic performance.

And again, remember that mill operated pretty steady at 320 tons per day or so when we did suspend operations back in 2013. So this additional second ball mill and the concentrate regrind mills, we really don't need those immediately for this restart. So yes, just a lot of just a little projects here and there. But certainly, the mill is in really good condition and in shape here for commissioning.

Okay. And when do you anticipated you will be able to start drilling from underground for exploration or infill drilling?

Yes. I mean, that's a good point too, Mike. And it goes with the whole optimization effort we are looking at. I think that for production or preproduction purposes, we will probably be drilling underground in the first quarter. We would be pretty confident we would be drilling underground in the first quarter.

In terms of underground exploration, I think we want to get these operations up and stabilized before we consider driving exploration platforms or doing anything other than diverting our focus from production. So I mean I think underground exploration is a question for further down the road in 2020. And the reason I mentioned additional work at Bermingham, I think we will in 2021, if we do anything we are most likely to do that from the surface, not from underground.

And lastly, could you comment on timing for the water use license for the ERDC? It's just a huge bit of upside to the company that just is not recognized. And for any other permitting that you are going to have to complete in the near term? Thank you very much.

Brad, do you want to take that?

Yes, sure. Mike, our schedule internally is to hope we have that license. I mean it's essentially put together and ready to go. There is some final consultation that's underway. So I would expect to have that submitted to the Water Board prior to the end of this year. And you are certainly familiar with the process in the Yukon. I would hope that it would be relatively straightforward. I mean, again, this is a positive, for sure, in terms of cleaning up the district, the historic liabilities. But I would still probably anticipate a 12-the process to go through that Water Board application.

Well, thank you. I am looking forward to your drill results from 2020 and even more for your program for 2021. Thanks a lot.

Thanks Mike.

Thank you operator. At Keno Hill, we have a world-class primary silver historic district in a Tier 1 jurisdiction with significant potential to grow that's coming online in a strong precious metals environment. We are fully funded to production. We are on track to start concentrate production and sales in Q4 or in the very near future. I look forward to reporting on our mill commissioning and mining operations as we become Canada's only primary silver producer. Until then, thank you and stay safe. Thank you.

