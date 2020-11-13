NGMS is growing quickly, producing earnings and free cash flow, so the IPO is worth a close look.

The firm provides iLottery software, games and related services to lottery operators in the U.S. and worldwide.

NeoGames and selling shareholders expect to raise $72 million in a U.S. IPO.

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) and selling shareholders intend to raise $72 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides Internet lottery software, games and related services to lottery operators worldwide.

NGMS is growing quickly, producing earnings and free cash flow, so the IPO is worth consideration.

Company & Technology

Luxembourg-based NeoGames was founded to develop iLottery management software and games for state lotteries and other lottery operators.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Moti Malul, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously at predecessor firm Aspire in various roles for five years.

Below is a brief overview video of a sample game:

Source: neogames

The company’s primary offerings include:

Regulation and compliance

Payment processing

Risk management

Player relationship management

Player value optimization

Game studio

NeoGames has received at least $23 million from investors including William Hill, Elyahu Azur, Pinhas Zahavi and Barak Matalon.

Customer Acquisition

The firm pursues long-term contracts with state lotteries and other lottery operators.

The firm provides four areas of services to customers: marketing operations, player operations, technology operations and business operations.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been dropping as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 3.1% 2019 6.0% 2018 6.2%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing spend, more than doubled to 10.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 10.1 2019 4.8

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report, the global lottery market was an estimated $321 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach nearly $393 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 2.9% from 2021 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are increased Internet access, growing use of mobile devices, improved entertainment experiences and younger demographics playing lottery games more frequently.

Also, within the lottery industry, management says the global iLottery segment 'has emerged as a fast growing segment...with GGR increasing at a CAGR of 24.0% between 2003 and 2019, according to H2GC.'

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

International Game Technology (IGT)

Scientific Games (SGMS)

Instant Win Gaming

Financial Performance

NeoGames’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue

Growing operating profit and operating margin

Increased cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 35,195,000 46.0% 2019 $ 33,062,000 40.8% 2018 $ 23,478,000 Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 8,777,000 24.9% 2019 $ 5,310,000 16.1% 2018 $ (987,000) -4.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 4,020,000 2019 $ (3,978,000) 2018 $ (5,975,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 17,554,000 2019 $ 14,215,000 2018 $ 5,378,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, NeoGames had $10.6 million in cash and $40.1 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was $21.4 million.

IPO Details

NeoGames intends to sell 2.6 million shares and selling shareholders aim to sell 2.2 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $15.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $72 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $388.1 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 19.5%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering for research and development and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Stifel, Macquarie Capital and Truist Securities.

Commentary

The firm’s financials show increasing topline revenue, growing operating profit and operating margin and increased cash flow from operations.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped and the company’s selling and marketing efficiency rate has increased markedly.

The market opportunity for iLottery products and services is large and has been growing at a high rate within the larger lottery products industry, according to management.

As a comparable-based valuation, NeoGames is asking IPO investors to pay a premium over direct competitor Scientific Games.

However, NeoGames has produced strong growth, a small swing to positive earnings and significant free cash flow.

Moreover, NGMS has a track record of growing faster than the industry as a whole, so appears to be taking market share.

While the IPO isn’t cheap, given NGMS’ financial performance against its competitors, the IPO is worth considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 18, 2020.

