China Unicom trades at consensus forward next twelve months' P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of 10.0 times and 1.5 times, respectively, and it offers a consensus FY 2021 dividend yield of 4.1%.

High expectations for China Telecom's IIoT business and mobile services business could fail to materialize if the 5G penetration rate in China eventually turns out to be lower than expected.

China Unicom's 3Q 2020 financial performance was decent with its service revenue and net profit up +5% and +11% YoY, and its IIoT business was the bright spot.

Elevator Pitch

I have a Neutral rating to Chinese telecommunications services operator China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU) [762:HK].

China Unicom's 3Q 2020 financial performance was decent with its service revenue and net profit up +5% and +11% YoY, and its IIoT business was the bright spot with its revenue up +34% year-to-date. The company has earlier guided that the strong growth for the IIoT business is expected to be sustained for the remainder of this year and next year. On the flip side, high expectations for China Telecom's IIoT business and mobile services business could fail to materialize, if the 5G penetration rate in China eventually turns out to be lower than expected.

China Unicom trades at consensus forward next twelve months' P/E and EV/EBITDA multiples of 10.0 times and 1.5 times, respectively, and it offers a consensus FY 2021 dividend yield of 4.1%.

Readers have the option of trading in China Unicom shares listed either as ADRs with the ticker CHU, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 762:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the New York Stock Exchange, average daily trading value for the past three months is decent at $3 million, but lower than that for the Hong Kong-listed shares.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $45 million, and market capitalization is above $21 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors which own China Unicom shares listed in Hong Kong include BlackRock, The Vanguard Group, Wellington Management Company, Jupiter Asset Management, and State Street Global Advisors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers and Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Company Description

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited is the smallest of the three major telecommunications companies in China, behind market leader China Mobile Limited (CHL) [941:HK] and the second largest player China Telecom Corporation Limited (NYSE:CHA) [728:HK]

China Unicom's Shareholding Structure

Source: China Unicom's Corporate Website

Industrial Internet of Things

China Unicom reported the company's 3Q 2020 financial results on October 21, 2020, and its financial performance was decent. The company's service revenue and net income grew by +5% YoY and +11% YoY to RMB69 billion and RMB3.3 billion, respectively in the third quarter of the year. For the first nine months of FY 2020, China Unicom's service revenue increased by +4% YoY to RMB207 billion, while its bottom line expanded by +11% YoY to RMB10.8 billion.

Specifically, China Unicom's Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) business (also referred to as Industry Internet and Industrial Internet in the company's announcements) was the bright spot for the company. The company's revenue from its IIoT business surged by +34% YoY to RMB32.7 billion in 9M 2020, and this helped to drive the growth of China Unicom's fixed-line business segment (which includes IIoT), which saw segment revenue increase by +13% YoY to RMB89.1 billion over the same period.

General Electric (GE) defines IIoT as "the network of a multitude of industrial devices connected by communications technologies that results in systems that can monitor, collect, exchange, analyze, and deliver valuable new insights"; while Chinese media China Daily refers to IIoT as "the broader adoption of advanced technologies such as next-generation wireless networks, big data, artificial intelligence and IoT."

IIoT is a key area of focus for the Chinese government. The vice-minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Liu Liehong, noted at the recent China International Import Expo that "5G and industrial internet are having a multiplier effect on industrial development" and "the industrial internet has entered the fast lane with increasing market scale."

At the company's 1H 2020 results briefing on August 12, 2020, China Unicom highlighted that its IIoT business has benefited from "the country's support for new infrastructure and digital economy," and its IIoT business is currently focusing on five key areas, namely cloud computing, big data, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and network security. The company also added that it expects the strong growth of its IIoT business to be sustained for this year and next year at the very least. Furthermore, China Unicom did not rule out spinning off and listing some of its businesses with IIoT in the future, when they grow to a certain scale.

On October 22, 2020, Hong Kong media The Standard reported that all the three major Chinese telecommunications companies obtained approval from The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to "develop eSIM technology application services in the Internet of Things and other fields." Notably, China Unicom's share price rose +11% on the date of the news. This suggests that the market sees this latest development on eSIM as a growth driver for IIoT in China, and also the fact that China Unicom is seen as a key player in the IIoT space in the country.

China Unicom also announced on November 6, 2020 that the company had entered into an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in FAW Communication Science and Technology for RMB131 million. According to the company's announcement, FAW Communication Science and Technology is engaged in various technology businesses including "software development, information technology services, system integration, Internet access, Internet content services, broadband networks and value-added services." It is expected that China Unicom could leverage on FAW Communication Science and Technology's capabilities to drive further growth for its IIoT business in the future.

Subscriber Loss Offset By ARPU Increase For Mobile Business

In contrast with the strong growth for its IIoT business, the performance of China Unicom's core mobile services business was satisfactory albeit unexciting.

China Unicom's service revenue for the mobile segment increased by +3% YoY to RMB40 billion in 3Q 2020, which was also the first quarter of positive YoY mobile service revenue growth for the company since 1Q 2019. A +8% YoY increase in mobile ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) helped to more than offset a -5% YoY decrease in mobile subscribers in the third quarter of this year. The company's mobile ARPU growth was driven by both an increase in the number of 5G subscribers and a withdrawal of certain low-value mobile plans in a bid to focus on profitability over subscriber growth.

However, China Unicom acknowledged at the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 12, 2020 that it expects "competition among the major Chinese telecommunications companies to remain intense" and emphasized that the company "has to be self-disciplined and not engage in vicious competition."

Network Sharing And 5G Penetration

5G remains the most important factor in the future performance of the Chinese telecommunications companies, with respect to ARPU uplift, capital expenditures, and user penetration rate.

More than a year ago, China Unicom announced in September 2019 that it had entered into an agreement with China Telecom to work together on the co-building of a 5G network and the co-sharing of spectrum. Recently, China Unicom disclosed at Huawei's 2020 Global Mobile Broadband Forum that the company had made significant progress in its collaboration with China Telecom. China Unicom highlighted that it currently shares 200MHz of 3.5GHz spectrum with China Telecom, and it expects to achieve a -30% and -35% decrease in capital expenditures and operating expenses as a result of working together with China Telecom.

On the other hand, future 5G penetration growth could possibly fall short of market expectations.

The South China Morning Post recently published two articles in November 2020, which provides insights into the progress of 5G development in the country. A November 5, 2020 article noted that "due to challenges such as signal loss and inadequate coverage, the (5G) hype still does not match reality." Lou Jiwei, China's former finance minister, was quoted in the article highlighting that "5G technology (in China) was immature and suffered from high maintenance costs and lack of applications." In another follow-up article by South China Morning Post on November 6, 2020, it was mentioned that Chinese telecommunication companies "are facing blowback from consumers on 5G, unsatisfied with network coverage, expensive handsets and hard sell tactics."

This suggests that high expectations for China Telecom's IIoT business and mobile services business (ARPU uplift) could fail to materialize, if the 5G penetration rate in China eventually turns out to be lower than expected due to the factors mentioned above.

Valuation and Dividends

China Unicom trades at 12.4 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 10.0 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$5.33 as of November 12, 2020. In comparison, its three-year and five-year average consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 17.9 times and 22.1 times, respectively.

The stock is also valued by the market at 1.9 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 1.5 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA. In contrast, China Unicom's three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiples were 2.7 times and 3.1 times, respectively.

China Unicom offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 3.6% and 4.1%, respectively. Market consensus expects China Unicom to increase its full-year dividends per share by +9% YoY and +16% YoY in FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively.

As per the peer comparison table below, China Unicom is the most expensive Chinese telecommunications stock based on P/E multiples and dividend yields, but it is the cheapest of the three based on forward EV/EBITDA.

Peer Valuation Comparison For China Unicom

Stock Trailing Twelve Months' P/E Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' P/E Trailing Twelve Months' EV/EBITDA Consensus Forward Next Twelve Months' EV/EBITDA Consensus Current Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward One-Year Dividend Yield China Mobile Limited 9.3 8.5 1.9 1.8 6.5% 6.6% China Telecom Corporation Limited 9.7 8.5 2.6 2.1 5.0% 5.3%

Source: Author

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for China Unicom include a failure to grow revenue contribution from Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), market share loss to competitors, 5G penetration growth in China falling short of market expectations, and an unexpected cut in dividends going forward.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.