COVID-19 looks like the past now, but it should have a long-term impact on Vapotherm's business.

The company has seen meaningful sales increases over the past two quarters due to COVID-19 as many medical associations are recommending its technology over the current SOC NIPPV.

It has been a wild few months for Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO). After a massive increase in early 2020 due to a demand surge from COVID-19, VAPO has fallen substantially from its highs as the COVID-19 crisis has improved. However, we believe the company is oversold as the valuation has fallen to pre-COVID levels, yet Vapotherm has seen massive awareness and adoption increases.

About Vapotherm

In hospitals today, patients with respiratory distress are put on either oxygen, NIPPV, or mechanical ventilation, depending on the level of respiratory distress. NIPPV has been the standard of care for 35 years now, but patients using NIPPV have to wear a tight-fitting mask and breath in sync with the bursts of air being forced into their lungs. This leads to horrible patient comfort and could cause skin ulcerations and lung issues.

Vapotherm's Hi-VNI technology delivers heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity through a small-bore nasal interface. Due to the fact that no mask is required, patients can talk, eat, and drink, making the experience much more pleasant. Vapotherm believes its Hi-VNI technology can replace the majority of NIPPV and oxygen units operating in hospitals today, as you can see from the picture above.

In addition to the Hi-VNI technology, Vapotherm is also rolling out an Oxygen Assist Module which allows caregivers to maintain a certain level of oxygen for a patient with few adjustments needed. This technology has received Breakthrough Designation from the FDA and will be released in Q1 2020 in international markets. Vapotherm is working with the FDA for a US release of the product.

Currently, Vapotherm believes the Total Addressable Market for its product is $1.5bil, with this market expected to grow with the prevalence of respiratory conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

COVID-19's impact on Vapotherm

After its IPO, Vapotherm stock didn't do so well, dropping from the mid-teens below $10 in early 2020 as growth slowed and losses widened from 2017 to 2019. However, things changed drastically when COVID-19 appeared.

In 2019, Vapotherm probably only sold 2,000 units of equipment throughout the whole year. It sold double this in Q2 2020 ALONE, as you can see from the chart above. The main reason for this is the fact that institutions around the world are recommending Vapotherm's technology over conventional NIPPV and mechanical ventilation for treating COVID-19 patients.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a growing number of public health authorities and medical specialty societies in the United States and around the world have expressed support for the use of HFNC as a first line therapy for treating the respiratory distress experienced by hospitalized COVID-19 patients over early intubation and mechanical ventilation. For example, the Center for Disease Control, the National Institutes of Health, the Society of Critical Care Medicine, and the American College of Emergency Physicians recommended HFNC over early invasive mechanical ventilation when possible. Additionally, SCCM further suggests HFNC is preferable to non-invasive positive pressure ventilation in the management of COVID-19 respiratory distress. Source: Press release

In the past, Vapotherm found it hard to enter hospitals, but by mid-2020, hospitals were clamoring for Vapotherm's Hi-VNI systems. Vapotherm had to put all employees on overtime and extend delivery dates by up to a month.

Today, as COVID-19's severity dies down, Vapotherm stock has done the same, dropping from over $50 at the peak to below $30. While new cases per day are near highs, investors believe that flattening hospitalization rates means that Vapotherm's products won't be in demand.

Generally, we've seen significant increases in capital equipment sales in geographic areas where COVID has seen its first wave of outbreaks. We have not typically seen meaningful increases in capital equipment sales in geographic areas when COVID outbreaks have occurred a second time. Source: Vapotherm Q3 2020 call

For the fourth quarter, Vapotherm is guiding for just 50% growth in revenues despite nearly 200% growth in both the second and third quarters, as management believes most hospitals have sufficient stock of Hi-VNI equipment. This disappointment only added to the pessimism surrounding the stock, causing the stock to decline by 11% after earnings.

The game-changer

While many investors are focused on the short-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Vapotherm's business, very few realize that COVID-19 has permanently altered Vapotherm's business.

The biggest of these changes is a massive increase in awareness and installed base. Many hospitals around the country had never even heard of Vapotherm before the pandemic, but afterwards a substantial number of these hospitals not only have heard of Vapotherm but were also well trained to use it.

Vapotherm's installed base has grown 50% YTD, or over 8,000 units. Based on past growth, this kind of growth would take four years to materialize. Management mentioned in a recent investor call that getting into the hospital was the hardest job - after getting into the hospital, the company can easily expand into different patient types and different departments like general care, pediatric ICUs, etc.

Historically, Vapotherm got 2/3rds of its revenues from existing customers and the rest from new customers. It is interesting to note that even with the surge in new customers in recent months, this ratio has already gone back to normal, according to management.

In terms of the mix of new accounts versus existing accounts, it followed roughly the same model that our business has historically seen, roughly two-thirds of those capital equipment sales went into existing customers as we continue to go deeper and wider into the book. Source: Vapotherm Q3 2020 call

This is very important. For many COVID-19 stocks, investors are modeling out massive declines in 2021 or 2022 revenues as the impact of the pandemic fades. For Vapotherm, we believe this decline will not be as severe as existing customers currently make up much of the capital equipment orders.

We're modeling capital equipment sales to be down around 25% in 2021 as the moderation in COVID-19 is offset by new product releases like the OAM and next-generation Hi-VNI system. However, besides capital equipment sales, Vapotherm also has high-margin and recurring disposables as a major revenue source. The higher installed base should lead to continued strong disposables revenue over the long term. Overall, we believe revenue will be flat in 2021, with double-digit growth to continue after.

Valuation

As the chart below shows, Vapotherm has historically traded at around 5x EV/revenue, but with COVID-19, the valuation has been pushed up all the way to over 15x EV/revenue. Today, however, Vapotherm once again trades at just slightly above the multiple it traded at before COVID-19.

Considering Vapotherm is likely to see higher growth over the next few years due to new product launches, higher disposable revenue, and expansion into more customers, we believe this multiple should be higher.

The main unknown is the magnitude of the COVID-19 tailwind. With positive news from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced recently, it's clear that COVID-19 may soon be a thing of the past. Even if COVID-19 fades, however, we believe the tailwinds for Vapotherm are long term and should continue driving growth. Hospitals will still need Vapotherm's Hi-VNI to treat COPD and other respiratory diseases.

Conclusion

Overall, it looks like the market may not be pricing in the permanent impact of COVID-19 on Vapotherm's growth. Compared to pre-pandemic, Vapotherm is now in many more hospitals and awareness is substantially higher, paving the way for future growth over the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VAPO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.