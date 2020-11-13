QQQ is for long-term traders who believe that technology stocks will perform in the long run.

Big tech stocks face near-term political uncertainties such as the announcement of a minimum tax on book profits, an increase in the tax rate, and other monopoly-related issues.

The Invesco QQQ ETF is a very liquid and popular ETF that has 55% of its capital invested in big tech stocks.

The Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) is an extremely popular and liquid ETF that focuses on investing in large-cap domestic and global non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ (NASDAQ:NDAQ). The ETF has performed in line with NDAQ but has heavily outperformed the MSCI USA Large-Cap Index since 2016 (see image below).

Image Source: ETF.com

The ETF has been growing its NAV at a scorching pace because of its exposure to large-cap technology stocks. As of September 2020, QQQ owned 103 stocks, and commanded very high P/E and P/B ratios of 47.48 and 17.56, respectively. The expense ratio is pegged at 0.20% on net assets, and as per the ETF's latest N-PORT-P filing, its net assets were $114 billion as of June 30, 2020. As of 10 November 2020, its total assets under management were about $136 billion.

Image Source: SEC

Here's my analysis of this popular ETF:

QQQ's Portfolio

Image Source: First Bridge Data

As per QQQ's fact sheet of September 30, 2020, about 55% of its funds were invested in its top 10 stocks. The ETF has shuffled its top 10 holdings since, but has stayed put with the heavy hitters. The current crop still includes Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), among others.

The phenomenal run these stocks have had since the March 2020 crash can hit a speed-bump depending on the policies announced by the President-elect after he assumes office. The techs are currently heavily overvalued and vulnerable to negative news - I'm not saying negative news will hit the sector, but it can, and no one can say when.

The Technology Stock Situation Room

President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to get tough on big technology companies - and also roll back President Trump's tax breaks. He has even slammed Amazon and other big technology companies for not paying higher taxes, and has vowed to hold them accountable.

His proposals include raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, rolling back tax cuts, setting a minimum tax on corporate book income, and raising taxes on foreign earnings. These measures will impact the tech sector if and when they are announced.

On the flipside, COVID-19 is running amok once again, and it could help boost prospects for the tech majors if lockdowns and WFH are enforced.

Then again, most growth investors and ETFs have gotten into the big techs and the space is overcrowded.

But wait, there's a vaccine on the way.

There are just too many things happening in the pipeline and no one knows what's coming next!

The current situation for techs is in a state of flux and things should be cleared in January 2021 after there is a change in guard at the White House, and maybe, a vaccine in place.

Peer Comparison

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

Because growth stocks have zoomed like crazy, leveraged ETFs like the ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ) and ProShares Ultra QQQ ETF (NYSEARCA:QLD) funds have outperformed QQQ by a wide margin. TQQQ and QLD have each delivered a gain of about 55% year-to-date as compared to QQQ's 33.31%. These peers have delivered mega gains over the long term.

However, QQQ has outperformed ETFs that follow indices like the Dow Jones and the Russell 2000. QQQ's year-to-date gains of 33.31% have outperformed gains of 3.4% and 4.24% delivered by the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM), respectively.

QQQ is a growth ETF and that's why I have benchmarked its momentum with other ETFs. No investor will chase QQQ for its meager dividend yield of 0.58%.

Summing Up

Though the QQQ has outperformed the NDAQ by more than 50% in the three months ending October 2020, there is uncertainty lurking around the corner.

Image Source: My tweet based on a post in The Lead-Lag Report

Techs are also overvalued and politicians may impose curbs on the biggies. So, for the near term, QQQ is an ETF to avoid.

However, technology companies are expected to do well in the long term, and therefore, investors can consider buying QQQ in a SIP until there is clarity. I estimate that the air will clear by the end of January 2021.

Investors who believe in QQQ's prospects but are cool with taking big risks can consider buying the 3×-leveraged ETFs like TQQQ or QLD. However, the leveraged ETFs are very risky instruments because any negative news can trigger a massive fall.

QQQ is for investors who are not big risk-takers, are happy to hold it for the long term, and believe in its story despite the near-term uncertainty.

