Valuation remains quite conservative when considering the growth rate of the business and the fact that it has practically no viable competition.

The company got back to profitability at a low revenue run rate and with the impact of COVID-19, which is incredibly impressive.

Intellicheck is reporting strong inbound leads and new customer signings in the third quarter despite the continued impact of COVID-19.

It's certainly great to see that Intellicheck (IDN) has recovered all of its losses after the unwarranted Q2 selloff, but even after the 46% rise since our last article in September, we believe the best is yet to come.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Recently, IDN reported great Q3 results that exceeded my expectations. Management is reporting strong demand for its services, big customers continue to sign on, and IDN has reached profitability once again even with COVID-19 headwinds. With a low valuation and strong growth ahead, IDN is poised to outperform.

Source: google

Customer developments

In terms of signing on new customers, it was a fairly productive quarter for IDN. Management has commented that there has been an acceleration in inbound leads, which bodes well for new customer acquisitions and implementations in the coming quarters.

I am very pleased with our growing prospects as I see acceleration in the amount of inbound leads we are getting not only from our core financial services market, but from new markets as well Source: IDN Q3 2020 call

This quarter, IDN's biggest win was a major nonprofit organization that provides disaster relief. We believe the main lesson from this win is the fact that IDN's solution has the potential to be used in a variety of applications not limited to financial services, meaning the TAM could be quite large indeed.

We have signed one of the largest humanitarian organizations in the United States. This nationally renowned and respected organization provides emergency assistance and disaster relief and is starting with the use case that authenticates military service people in the field applying for aid. And let's not forget that there is no hardware required which is that much more critical when you're operating in the most difficult environments typical of natural disasters Source: IDN Q3 2020 call

Besides this nonprofit, IDN also signed a pilot with an online personal finance company that will use IDN's web tool to stop account takeovers.

I'm also excited about the signing of a new pilot agreement with a California-based online personal finance company Source: IDN Q3 2020 call

In addition to signing new customers, IDN also made progress on rolling out its solution for existing clients. We're pleased to see that many of the pilot programs announced in Q2 have been transitioned to a full rollout, demonstrating that clients love IDN's products. For example, a pilot with a 3,700-store beauty retailer (which we believe is Sally's Beauty Holdings) went fully live, as did a gourmet kitchen appliance retailer.

During the quarter, we onboarded a 3,700 location beauty supply retailer that was testing in pilot stores last quarter, and is now fully live with our account opening and account lookup use cases. Next, we have the gourmet kitchen equipment retailer that also completed its testing in pilot stores during the third quarter. It is now rolling out account lookup across all stores Source: IDN Q3 2020 call

IDN also announced a massive update to its sales strategy by hiring a new Vice President of Sales Mike Ehlers and shifting their focus from acquiring new clients to growing within existing clients.

Our goal now under Mike's direction is to enroll existing clients for multiple use cases in addition to signing new clients. Source: IDN Q3 2020 call

As a reminder, IDN now has 5 out of its target 12 private-label credit card issuers as customers after the signing of American Express (NYSE:AXP) (believed) in April. Each of these customers represents multimillion dollars of potential revenue, so it will be interesting how well IDN can grow within these customers.

Financials

SaaS revenue growth recovered somewhat in the third quarter to around 58% YOY from around 49% YOY in Q2, exceeding my expectations. This is particularly impressive considering IDN's strong triple-digit growth only started in Q3 last year.

Source: IDN reported results, WY Capital

IDN reported 12 implementations in Q3, putting the total for this year at 29 compared to 36 last year. Since Q4 is a seasonally busy month for retailers, there will likely be no more implementations for the year. It is somewhat disappointing that implementations declined YOY but considering the COVID-19 environment and tough comps from the revenue ramp last year, it is to be expected.

Gross profitability has now recovered to the target range of around 90%, once again showing IDN's focus on high margin software revenue.

Source: IDN reported results, WY Capital

One amazing thing about IDN is the fact that it can reach profitability even with a low revenue run rate. Even though the company generated a loss in Q2, it swung back to profitability in Q3 despite COVID-19 continuing to be prevalent in the quarter. Very few publicly-traded tech companies can make profits at these revenue levels, and the fact that IDN can do so shows the potential for big profit margins when revenues continue to scale up.

The balance sheet remains spotless, with around $12mil in net cash with very little debt. With Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) recently reporting great results for its vaccine, it seems like the days of staying at home are pretty much behind us. This should be great for IDN's business going forward and we expect strong continued growth over the next few quarters as things continue to reopen.

Valuation

Currently, IDN is valued at around $164mil, or around $130mil EV when subtracting $17mil in NOL carryforwards (which seem more and more likely to be usable) and $12mil in cash. This represents around 13x revenue, which seems quite cheap considering growth of over 50% for SaaS revenue with a long runway ahead and little to no competition.

Takeaway

Overall, IDN is a high margin fast-growing software company that should do very well over the coming years due to its unique and incredibly accurate solution. The third quarter was quite encouraging with signs of recovery despite continued global lockdowns and continued growth in customer counts, and we look forward to further growth going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IDN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.