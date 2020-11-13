VIVO Cannabis Inc. (VVCIF) CEO Barry Fishman on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (OTCQB:VVCIF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Barry Fishman - Chief Executive Officer

Michael Bumby - Chief Financial Officer.

Conference Call Participants

Noel Atkinson - Clarus

Operator

Today's presenters are Barry Fishman, VIVO's Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Bumby, VIVO's Chief Financial Officer.

And now, I'll pass the call over to Barry Fishman. Barry?

Barry Fishman

Thanks, operator. Good day, everyone, and welcome to VIVO's third quarter 2020 conference call. During the third quarter we continued to make positive strides, position the company for future profitable growth. In October, wc completed our largest Harvest in our company’s history at our Kimmetts facility in Napanee, Ontario one week ahead of schedule. The Kimmetts facility consists of four airhouses with a total of 75,000 square feet of cultivation space and contained approximately 10,000 plants.

We also delivered our first shipments the Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, under the product supply agreement we entered into in June of this year. We value our partnership with Shoppers Drug Mart and look forward to introducing our full suite of Medical Products to Shoppers customers and supporting many of their patients through our Harvest Medicinie Clinic team.

On the Adult new side of the business we made strides with our new value brand, Canadian bud collection, where we introduced the first value price concentrate product, now in bubble hash to the market. I look forward to providing future updates on this exciting new brand.

Subsequent to quarter end, we announced several measures to streamline operations to achieve positive adjusted EBITDA in the first half of 2021. Our Napanee, Ontario based organization has been repurchased to focus on low cost cultivation on the Kimmetts air houses and the extraction and production of VIVOs growing line of Cannabis 2.0 concentrates.

To allow VIVO to capitalize, on economies of scale and reduced cost, certain other activities such as packaging and distribution will be centralized at the Canna Farms facility in Hope, British Columbia. We will also be monetizing non-core assets and capital expenditures are minimal going forward as all of our tea facility products have now been completed.

Our move to recently streamline operations is expected to drive cost savings of over $1 million per quarter starting in the first quarter of 2021. All of these actions better align the busiess with demands and the evolution of the Cannabis market and postion the company for future profitable growth.

Before I turn the call over to Mike to discuss our financial results, I’d like to briefly address our financial position. During the quarter, we restructured $27 million in current liabilities and extended the remaining $6.6 million or 6% convertible debt to September 15, 2022. This removed the significant risk in our financial profile and we were pleased to be able to restructure the debt on very favorable terms.

Shortly after restructuring the debt, we filed the short form base shelf prospectus. This enables us to offer common shares, debt securities, convertible securities, subscription or seats, warrants, units or any combination thereof for an aggregate gross proceeds of upto $15 million during the 25-month period.

After filing the prospectus, we announced our intention to raise gross proceeds of approximately $5 million. However, as a result of highly unusual trading activity after our announcement, which we’ve reported to securities regulators, we decided to withdraw the offering.

The current capital market in Viomint [ph] in the Cannabis space still remain challenging for most Canadian LPs and many are experiencing depressed valuations. Unfortunately that is also the case for VIVO. Both managemnty and our board appreciate that this has been a difficult time for our shareholders, many of whom have been loyal investors and customers for many years. However, we believe that our focused and disciplined approach to growing the top line with intense financial stewardship to contain costs is the right way to achieve long term shareholder value.

We have a solid business foundation. And as I reflect on this past year, I feel we have advanced in a number of key areas, particularly in launching Cannabis 2.0 products, and sharpening our operational focus, especially in light of the COVID-19 backdrop. With the $27 million debt restructuring behind us, we remain financially and operationally disciplined as we move towards profitability.

Now I'll turn it over to Mike to discuss our financial performance in more detail. Mike?

Michael Bumby

Thanks, Barry. Financial discipline is a necessity in today's environment. COVID-19 has created uncertainties for all of us, which is why it's important to control the things we can control. And that is our costs. Sales, general and administrative expenses were $4.3 million in Q3, compared to $4.7 million in the second quarter, a reduction of 9%. And as Barry mentioned, we have undertaken a concerted effort to contain costs across the entire organization.

Gross and net revenue for Q3 were $10.4 million and $7.5 million, respectively. On the net basis, this represents a 20% decrease quarter-over-quarter, primarily reflecting the timing of reorders falling in the initial stocking in the market as some of our Cannabis 2.0 products earlier in the year. And also some declines in the premium sector related to COVID purchasing shifts towards value priced products.

VIVO continued to sustain premium prices for it’s medical and adult use dry flour products, with a net average selling price net of excess excise of $5.38 per gram, down 11% from Q2. This average selling price reduction reflects a product mix effect, including our recent entry into the value segment. As well as some select price reductions needed to bring us in line with the prices of our premium market competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $2.6 million for the quarter compared with a loss of $2.2 million in the second quarter. The difference due in large part to an inventory write down. VIVO’s Q3 2020. adjusted EBITDA derived from domestic cannabis operations was a loss of $2.1 million.

Investment in growth initiatives, including our international operations and in new product development make up the remainder of the EBITDA loss. These investments are expected to derive future profitable sales.

Cash and cash equivalents, including short term investments were approximately $3.3 million at the end of Q3. The company has other financial assets in the form of securities and other publicly traded cannabis companies valued on a mark-to-market basis at the end of the quarter of $3.3 million.

Going forward, we remain committed to sound financial stewardship and governance. I'll now hand it back over to Barry. Barry?

Barry Fishman

Thanks, Michael. We've discussed our company wide focus on accelerating the path to profitability. Throughout 2020, we've had a sharp focus on four strategic priorities, and we've made significant advancements in each of them. Our first priority is enhancing supply and production capabilities. At our Canna farm facility, we commissioned a new pre roll machine, which is expected to increase output and reduce production costs.

As I previously mentioned, we completed our largest harvest in our company's history at our Kimmetts facility, which is focused exclusively on low cost cultivation. Our second priority is creating and maintaining a broad loyal customer network.

We have a great asset in Canna farms, as it's the fourth most recognized cannabis brand in Canada. We're working hard to continue to strengthen all of our brands and expand our product selection. We competed our first medical cannabis product shipments to medical cannabis by shoppers. And after beginning to ship products under the Canadian bud collection brand in Q2 2020, which is directed at the popular value segments of the market. We also recently shipped Canna Farms Kief to Quebec, a market that has a very high percentage of extract consumption.

After temporarily realigning Harvest Medicines resources at the outset of COVID-19 Harvest Medicine surpassed 150,000 cumulative patient visits this quarter, and broadened its reach helping patients in the majority of provinces and territories across Canada. Harvest Medicine reopened its Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, clinic as part of its phased approach to provide in-clinic cannabinoid-based therapy consultations and education services for patients.

Our third priority is building an innovation driven branded organization. We have a wide variety of concentrate products that have been well received in the market. These include fireside vape, cartridges and shatter and Canna Famrs bubble hash kief and live rosin.

And during the third quarter, we introduced Beacon Medical softgel, which are available on the Canna farms online medical marketplace to over 25,000 active patients. Beacon Medical soft gel capsules provide patients with convenient format to ingest cannabis in a precise dosed format. We also began producing active emotions using Vertosa's infusion technology for the cannabis beverage market, and just recently made our first shipment.

We have more products in the pipeline and remain on track to introduce a unique line of specific medical cannabis formulations produced under pharmaceutical quality standards with partners such as pharma science, and to be introduced sometime in the first half of next year.

Finally, our fourth priority is to accelerate the growth of our international medical business. Our Australian Business continues to advance as the therapeutics goods administrator reported a record number of new patient approvals in the third quarter of 2020 and triple digit growth and patient approvals year-over-year. We are well positioned in this high growth market. We also continue to advance our European expansion strategy through its partnership with Linneo Health, a Spanish-based EU-GMP certified supplier of pharma-grade cannabis. Our subsidiary, Beacon Medical Germany, is expecting final approval of Linneo product for import into Germany once successful quality results are obtained.

We also continue to advance the EU-GMP certification of our Vanluven facility, despite some delays related to COVID-19. In closing, we believe a strong and disciplined focus on the four strategic priorities I just covered will generate long term shareholder value.

On a final note, this past Wednesday was Remembrance Day, a day in which all of us across Canada took a moment to remember those that have served and continue to serve in the Canadian Armed Forces. We appreciate the sacrifice of our veterans. And in honor of Remembrance Day, we donated a portion of sales from November 11 and November 12, in support of the veterans for healing charity. Veterans for healing is powered by the Global Alliance foundation fund, a nonprofit veterans organization focused on increasing the quality of life of their members by assisting the healing journey. Through a unique set of four pillars, the foundation has seen countless trauma patients find purpose again. VIVOs donation helps support this year's Remembrance Day Ceremony in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia and assist in providing food & shelter for Veterans.

With that, Michael and I are pleased to answer any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Our first question comes from Noel Atkinson with Clarus. Your line is now open.

Noel Atkinson

Hi, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking your questions. I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about the sort of split of Medical and that of these revenues in Q3 and how the medical side did in the quarter?

Barry Fishman

Yes, so thanks for the question, Noel. Nice to hear your voice. I think we don't disclose the exact ratio of medical versus adult use. But my impression now is that adult use is, is well over 50% of our sales, but perhaps all, I'll hand it over to Mike and see if he could add some additional color.

Michael Bumby

Yes, Barry that's like you say we don't provide the scope. But know, what I can provide you that you might find interesting is that when you compare the revenue that we're getting on the medical side to the adult use side, the medical side is solid, it's not had really much of an impact from COVID. So as much as there are obviously challenges all around if our medical site is really performed very well under the COVID conditions, whereas the sales of our adult use products have have been more challenging.

Now, we believe that part of the challenge on the adult use side is because those sales go through provincial wholesalers, who have been reducing the amount of inventory that they've held. So it's not really a comment on the on the demand for our products at the market level. But it's it's more of a comment about what the wholesalers are holding. We don't have that same effect on the medical side. And the medical side, like I say, has been really pretty solid through the last few quarters.

Noel Atkinson

Okay.

Barry Fishman

Yes, and the only thing Noel, let me just add one comment that I think is important. And that is, we track active medical patients very closely. And our trends are on the upside, we have now exceeded 26,000 patients. So we're actually growing our patient count quarter-over-quarter, which is, kind of a testament to our focus with Harvest Medicine and the Canna farms market, medical marketplace.

So we're, very keen on that business. It provides stability, good margins. And, it's probably one of the segments of our business that's easiest to predict.

Noel Atkinson

Have you seen any recovery and restocking activity into Q4 given the Q3 in your in your filings suggest that it was sort of impacted by COVID related inventory concerns?

Barry Fishman

Yes, so So Mike mentioned that we are, we are under the impression that many of the provinces have decreased their inventory levels, but we believe that those inventory levels have normalized and we're seeing some encouraging patterns. So far, in the fourth quarter, we had an uptake in orders from the provincial adult use segments, and in October, and I think it continues through the first half of November as well. So, we believe that the inventories have been normalized now hopefully there’s sort of we could actually supply the two demand.

Noel Atkinson

Okay. What are you doing? What can you talk to us a little bit about what you're doing with the sort of account management and being able to get into the stores, because we continue to see, there's our rapid growth in new stores being licensed in particularly Ontario. And, getting out and spreading the word about your products with the with these new stores.

Barry Fishman

Yes, so we do use a contract sales organization with feet on the ground to visit stores, and in several of the key provinces that our products are supplied to. We believe that bud tenders are an incredibly important promotional vehicle, to actually understand the value of Canna Farms and Fireside and the quality of Canna Farms and Firesides. So we have a very concerted and targeted effort at the store level, to actually target retail stores that have a significant emphasis on the premium category. And then once we target those stores, we try to build relationships with the store manager, as well as the bud tender through programs and educational experiences. And we're also preparing some interesting store to store displays that, that provide customers with a picture of why Canna farms is a unique and different crafted BC, dry Firewood product. And so we're doing a lot at the store level. We're stepping up our promotional emphasis there.

Noel Atkinson

Okay. Two more quick ones. So you've also rolled, you talked a little bit about the value brands that you're bringing to market. I guess, one's Canadian bud collection I think. Can you talk about, what you're seeing for rollout of the value brand across Canada into new into new provinces?

Barry Fishman

Yes, we thought that the value segment was too big a segment to ignore. So we introduced Canadian bug collection. Canadian bug collection is a quality product. We will we will be emphasizing a larger package sizes, because there's economies of scale. So I think the average package of Canadian bug collection will be significantly harder than the average package for Fireside or Canna farms. So we could take advantage of, some cost efficiencies. We're testing that market, it's new to us, and we're trying to get a flavor for how we can position Canadian bug collection, despite some intense competition, and with variety and price in that segment.

So, we will also introduce the concentrate product, which has been really well received in the province of British Columbia. We're very happy with that, because I think we were first to market with a value concentrate product.

Noel Atkinson

Okay. And then finally, so you're talking now about trying to hit positive adjusted EBITDA in the first half of 2021, thanks to some of the cost savings that you've implemented. And what do you need to see happen both on, I guess, the COVID environments Do you need to see vaccine implemented? Do you need to see a significant reduction in in COVID activity in Canada to be able to get volumes to the point where you can reach positive adjusted EBITDA?

Barry Fishman

And so, so that's the subject of a lot of discussion internally. And I'm going to hand it over to Mike to provide his perspective on, what it's going to take to reach that milestone of turning the corner on profitability. So, Mike, if you want to take that question?

Michael Bumby

Yes, sure. Thanks. Noel, that is a good question. Obviously, seeing some sort of stabilization in the COVID situation. I don't -- we're not going to base our profitability, on the assumption that everything gets back to normal, because I don't think that's a very good assumption. I think we can say, we can base our assumption of getting to profitability on the fact that it will stabilize where it is. So for example, provinces, reducing the amount of inventory that they hold, tends to be sort of a onetime event. Now they may bounce back and forth. But if they're going from make up some numbers, six weeks of inventory down to two weeks, that's sort of a onetime effect. As long as they stay at two weeks, then we've got something that we can kind of work with. But if they keep bouncing around that it is more difficult. But we're making the assumption that that the worst of the change is over.

And, and then in terms of, looking at what other things we need to do. We are in the process of integrating the two LPs that we have. And we were, we were running a lot of redundancies, we thought that at the time that that was our best path forward. But I think COVID sort of put, put a damper on that. So we are now fully integrating the processes in both facilities. And we think that that will lead to a significant reduction in our cost base, we've made some estimates, but we think that there are more opportunities there.

And in addition, we're really, I think we were a little bit dependent on third party sources of product which were negatively impacting our margins. And so with the expansions that we have online that now online, so for example, the recent expansion in our Hope facility where we've got some two tiered grow coming in. We will use that product as opposed to using third party products, which we've used in the past and that will help our margins.

Similarily the our sources of biomass. We haven't had a quarter up to this point where we've got any benefit from the product coming out of our chemists, tents, right. All any additional biomass that we required has come from third party sources. Now that we have biomass coming out of the chemists, tents, all of it, which has been expensed up to this point going through our P&L that is now all going to hit and it will positively impact our gross margins. So COVID aside, I think we've got some underlying changes or things that have finally come online that will really help our profitability. And so we're trying to take advantage of that, early next year. Some other things that Barry mentioned about joint rolling machines, with no dependence on third parties on that side. The opening of the kaback [ph] markets, we've got some things that really aren't independent of COVID. So I think we're, that there's a number of paths to profitability, and we're going to try to work on all of them.

Noel Atkinson

Okay, good to hear. All right. Thanks for taking my question.

Michael Bumby

Thank you.

Operator

That concludes today's question and answer session. I'd like to turn the call back to Barry Fishman for closing remarks.

Barry Fishman

Yes, just wanted to take an opportunity to thank those of you listening to the call for participating. I wish you a good rest of day and an enjoyable weekend. Thanks, everybody.

Operator

