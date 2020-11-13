The stock of NBR jumped 22% in the first two days of this week thanks to the exciting announcement of PFE and BNTX on their vaccine study.

The entire energy sector has enjoyed an impressive 2-day rally this week thanks to the exciting announcement of Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) on the preliminary results of their vaccine candidate against COVID-19. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) rallied 18% in just two days. Nabors Industries (NBR) followed the rally of its sector and jumped 22% in those two days. However, its long-term prospects remain gloomy and thus the stock is not likely to reward investors in the long run. Therefore, its shareholders should take advantage of its recent rally and sell the stock.

The effect of the pandemic

The pandemic has caused an unprecedented downturn in the business of Nabors Industries this year. Drilling activity in the U.S. and overseas has greatly decreased this year due to the collapse in the demand for oil products, which has resulted from the coronavirus crisis. The active U.S. rig count has edged up for eight consecutive weeks but it is still 63% lower than it was a year ago, near an 11-year low level.

As Nabors generated approximately half of its revenues in the U.S. until last year, it has been severely hurt by the pandemic this year. To be sure, in the third quarter, its revenue plunged 42% over the prior year’s quarter and the company widened its loss per share sequentially, from -$22.13 to -$23.42. It is important to note that the aggregate losses posted in the last two quarters exceed the current market cap of the stock. This raises a big red flag for the underlying risk of the stock.

On the bright side, the positive results of the vaccine study of Pfizer bode well for the future of the energy sector. If everything goes well, the vaccine will prove safe and it will be distributed worldwide next year. However, it is important to realize that there is still a long way for the global economy to recover from the virus. The vaccine should be distributed worldwide at a temperature of -57 F (!) and billions of people should be convinced that the vaccine is safe. That task will not be easy, as most people are concerned over the accelerated development of vaccines against COVID-19 and the resultant health risks. Overall, humanity is likely to prevail in the war against COVID-19 but it will probably take more than a year for this war to end.

Unfortunately, Nabors is posting hefty losses quarter after quarter and thus it cannot endure the pandemic for much longer. The company is expected by analysts to lose -$82.42 per share this year and another -$83.25 per share next year. These forecasts are in line with the outlook provided by the CEO of Precision Drilling (PDS), a peer of Nabors, who stated that shale oil production will not rebound meaningfully until at least the second half of 2021, even in the absence of a second wave of the pandemic (which is taking place right now). The above losses of Nabors are more than four times the current market cap of the stock and hence they are excessive. Nabors is not likely to be able to endure such excessive losses, partly due to its high debt load.

Debt

Nabors boasts of having only $129 million of debt maturities until the end of 2022.

Source: Investor Presentation

This is indeed a positive aspect of its financial condition.

However, it is important to note that Nabors has accumulated a high debt load due to its losses in the last seven years. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) currently stands at $3.1 billion. This amount is more than 10 times the current market cap of the stock ($283 million) and hence it is extremely high. It is also evident from the above chart that the company will have a heavy debt maturity schedule in 2023-2026. As analysts expect Nabors to keep posting losses until at least 2024, the company is not likely to be able to service its debt.

Headwinds even without the pandemic

Thanks to the shale oil boom until this year, the U.S. oil production posted several new all-time highs in recent years and thus the active U.S. rig count more than doubled between its bottom in early 2016 and 2019. However, even in that booming period, Nabors failed to make a profit. The company has posted material losses for seven consecutive years. This daunting performance proves that Nabors was facing severe problems even before the pandemic.

In fact, Nabors has incurred permanent business deterioration due to two secular headwinds, which have nothing to do with the pandemic. First of all, thanks to great technological advances, oil producers are now able to extract more oil from a given number of wells. As a result, Nabors generates lower revenues at a given rate of production than it did in the past. In addition, since the previous downturn of the energy sector, which lasted from mid-2014 to 2016, oil producers have drastically tightened their budgets and thus they try to operate within the limits posed by their cash flows, without adding too much debt. The tight budgets of oil producers have undoubtedly taken their toll on the results of Nabors.

To cut a long story short, Nabors is poised to post material losses for a seventh consecutive year in 2020. It is also expected by analysts to keep posting significant losses for at least another four years. Given also its high debt load, the company is likely to face severe liquidity issues in the upcoming years.

Final thoughts

The stock of Nabors has devastated its long-term shareholders, with 92% losses in the last five years and 73% losses this year. The company has incurred hefty losses for seven consecutive years and will continue posting losses for years due to the pandemic and the secular headwinds it was facing even before the pandemic. Therefore, investors should take advantage of the latest rally of the entire energy sector and switch from Nabors to another energy stock, with much more promising growth prospects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.