I’ve been a big fan of WPP (WPP, OTCPK:WPPGF) founder Sir Martin Sorrell’s latest venture S4 Capital (OTCPK:SCPPF). Meanwhile, while Sir Martin has been highly critical of how WPP has been run since his departure a couple of years ago. In fact, the advertising group is showing some positive signs.

WPP: An Advertising Giant

The advertising agency model shifted in the 1980s, largely due to WPP. Its acquisitive business model of consolidating a lot of independent local advertising agencies into a mammoth group with global reach and wide ranging capabilities was echoed by competitors such as Omnicom (OMC) and Publicis (OTCQX:PUBGY).

That remains the core of WPP’s model today, although, as Sir Martin points out from his S4 pulpit, the advertising world has changed dramatically in recent years. Whereas media placement was formerly a specialty of advertising agencies who would buy media space, that function has now often shifted elsewhere, to tech intermediaries or inhouse. Meanwhile, the shift from large-scale production like network television spots to online production has meant clients have more and more expected cuts in costs for production work. So, it’s a challenging environment for large legacy ad groups generally, including WPP.

It’s important to realise that WPP hasn’t been sitting still amidst all this, of course. It does continue to own large ad agencies with storied reputations, such as Ogilvy and Grey. Its media business is also sizeable, with respected players such as Mindshare and GroupM in its stable. But it also has important businesses under its roof such as Kantar, a mammoth data and insight business and branding agency Landor. So, while WPP, like its large, old peers lacks the nimbleness of a startup like S4 in responding to the challenges of radical shifts in ad buying and consumption, it has evolved with the market.

The Business Model Shows Signs of Creaking

While WPP talks about a “resilient performance” in its third quarter, for example, the revenue picture shows a business which is struggling.

Source: company third quarter trading update

The company remains focused on cost cutting, which can help to turn an anaemic top line into a decent bottom line, for a period, at least. It guided that it expected cost reductions to come in around the upper end of its £700-800 million target. However, overall, those aren’t great numbers. Moreover, the worst performing areas are the developing markets, such as Greater China, which showed a fall of 16.7% in like-for-like revenue less passthrough costs, and India, where the fall was 16.3%.

This continues the trend from the first half of the company’s reporting year.

Source: company third quarter interim results

It’s hard to look at those numbers and see grounds for optimism. While COVID-19 undoubtedly had a big impact on them, the falls across the board raise questions about whether WPP has the right business model for the moment.

Moreover, this isn’t just a one-off blip. Over the past couple of years, performance has stagnated. 2017 revenues of £15,804 million had fallen to £13,234 million last year, a 16 percent fall. Post-tax profits stood at £1,912 million in 2017, when Sir Martin was still in charge. They almost halved to £1,001 million the following year and last year fell again, to £718 million. The current year looks set to be even worse, as the interim results above indicate. That does involve a very large set of impairments and writedowns, at £2.7 billion, but even stripping that out – which ought not to be done without stopping to reflect on its size and timing – the results are still markedly weaker than last year’s equivalent period. So, while Sir Martin’s acrimonious departure makes him an obvious candidate as critic, he seems to be correct in the basis of criticism that WPP is not currently being run in a way which instils confidence in the long-term investment case.

Dividends are Back, But Down

WPP had suspended its final dividend in March, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. It has now restarted dividends, which is a positive move. However, as seen above, the interim dividend of 10p is less than half what it was before.

That is problematic as the yield was one of the attractions of the WPP shares even amidst uncertain prospects. The last year in which both dividends were paid – 2018 – saw a dividend payout of 60p, which, at today’s share price, would equate to a juicy yield of 8.1%. However, as the slashed interim dividend suggests, it may be unreasonable to expect a return to the former level of payouts. Even at the reduced level, the prospective yield for this year is around 3.5 percent. That isn’t nearly as exciting as the old payout level, but it is still decent. However, if looking for yield in the British share market, I think there are better picks than WPP at this point.

The Challenge Making WPP Clearly Investable

WPP has a great collection of assets and is mobilizing them for a changing world in advertising. It continues to be well-regarded by clients and maintains a solid roster. It has £4.7 billion of liquidity and is working hard to make its business more efficient, which, while may not help creativity, is what the business needs right now.

However, the story here isn’t exciting. Revenues are falling, profits are falling, there’s no exciting vision to rally around, and the company has shown little attachment to its dividend. So, when thinking about whether the current price affords an attractive entry point to WPP, there are a lot of negative factors. I think what WPP needs at this point for its investment case to become more attractive is clear evidence of a vision for its role in the fast-changing world of advertising and communication. Its moves to consolidate internally and cut costs may help the bottom line, but they aren’t inspiring as a growth story. Additionally, it needs to show that it can turn the corner and start regaining momentum both on revenue and profits, which it has failed to do in the past two to three years. Until then, although it has attractions, I see no compelling case to invest in WPP.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCPPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.