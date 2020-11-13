With a FCF Yield of 7.1%, ATUS is the "cheapest" U.S. Cable stock on current valuation multiples, though we prefer Charter and Comcast.

At $30.15, we believe shares can deliver a total return of 50% (13.7% annualized) in just over 3 years, by 2023 year-end.

We believe ATUS can grow its EBITDA at 3% sustainably, and leverage and buybacks will turn this to high-teens FCF Per Share growth.

92% of ATUS's footprint now offers 1 Gbps broadband, Video profits have stabilized sequentially, and EBITDA growth has re-accelerated.

We upgrade our rating on ATUS from Neutral to Buy, after Q3 2020 results showed several key improvements in the business.

Introduction

In this article we upgrade our rating on Altice USA (ATUS) from Neutral to Buy, after Q3 2020 results showed several key improvements in the business.

We initiated our coverage on ATUS with a Neutral rating in June. Since then, ATUS shares have gained 22.7%, roughly in line with Charter (CHTR) and Comcast (CMCSA), both Buy-rated in our coverage, and ahead of telcos Verizon (VZ) and AT&T (T) as well as the S&P 500 index:

ATUS Share Price vs. Comparables and S&P 500 (Since 25-Jun-20) Source: Yahoo Finance (12-Nov-20).

Reasons for Upgrade

In June, we believed ATUS had a weaker business and higher downside risks, and was unattractive despite its lower valuation. Our concerns included the poorer quality of ATUS's Broadband offering, its higher Video losses, its flat or shrinking EBITDA, its high CapEx and high debt.

Since then, a number of developments at ATUS have reduced our concerns:

ATUS has significantly upgraded its broadband network, with a 1-Gbps speed now available in 92% of its footprint (from 33% a year ago)

Video profits have stabilized sequentially, with price rises offsetting subscriber losses, even as the latter accelerated

EBITDA growth has re-accelerated, partly thanks to COVID-19, but we expect it to remain at low-single-digits in future years

While other weaknesses remain, we believe ATUS's business has improved sufficiently to merit a Buy rating, with an expected low-teens annualized return, as we will explain below.

92% of Network Now Offers 1 Gbps

ATUS has upgraded its network to offer a 1-Gbps speed in 92% of its footprint (including 100% of its Optimum footprint), from 33% a year ago:

ATUS Network 1 Gbps Availability Source: ATUS results presentations.

The higher speed will make ATUS more competitive with the telcos that it typically overlaps with, especially in Optimum markets where it competes with Verizon's FIOS network.

The upgrade appeared to have helped ATUS Broadband net adds year-to-date, which were higher than prior years, though they also benefited from stay-at-home demand during COVID-19 and less active Verizon FIOS installations in some markets during Q2 2020 (due to labour disputes):

ATUS Residential Customer Net Adds by Product (Since 2018) NB. Excludes net adds from Secure Electric acquisition in Q3 2020 (34k total new customers). Suddenlink OSS/BSS migration disrupted net adds in Sep-Nov 2019. Source: ATUS company filings.

Losses in Video and Telephony have accelerated, but these have had little impact on profits (as we will show later).

Overall, at Q3 2020, excluding the Secure Electric acquisition, ATUS Broadband customers were up 3.7% year-on-year, a reasonable increase though smaller than Charter's (8.8%) and Comcast's (10.1%):

ATUS Customer Numbers (Q3 & YTD 2020) NB. Not adjusted for "NJ >90 days order" (4k total customers) and storms (6k). Source: ATUS results release (Q3 2020).

(ATUS completed the $150m acquisition of Service Electric, a New Jersey regional cable operator, in mid-July.)

Video Profits Stabilized Sequentially

ATUS's Video "gross profit", the difference between Video revenues and programming costs, was already small at $240m at Q1 2020 and have stabilized sequentially, with price rises and lower content costs (from fewer subscribers) offsetting the subscriber losses mentioned above:

ATUS EBITDA vs. Video Revenues & Costs (Since 2018) Source: ATUS company filings.

EBITDA Growth Re-Accelerated

ATUS's year-on-year EBITDA growth re-accelerated to 5.5% for Q3 2020, from 1.2% in H1; year-to-date growth was 2.6%:

ATUS Profit & Loss (Q3 & YTD 2020) Source: ATUS results release (Q3 2020).

Broadband revenues grew 15.6% year-on-year in Q3, helped by a 11.2% increase in Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU"). One third of this was from accounting (with more revenues reallocated to Broadband from previously multi-product subscribers); the rest is evenly split between price and upselling.

The growth in Broadband revenues more than offset the profit impact of the double-digit revenue declines in (lower-margin) Video and Telephony.

Aggressive buybacks have reduced the share count by 11.6% year-on-year.

Q3 EBITDA growth represented a re-acceleration after the disappointing period between Q3 2019 and Q2 2020, though still behind Charter and Comcast:

Cable Companies’ EBITDA Growth Y/Y by Quarter (Since 2018) NB. All figures include mobile losses. Source: Company filings.

We believe future EBITDA growth would be in low-single-digits, as the 5.5% growth in Q3 contained some one-off cost reductions, such as a $17.7m reduction in Bad Debt Expense in Other Operating Expenses:

ATUS Other OpEx Change Year-on-Year (Q3 2020) Source: ATUS 10-Q (Q3 2020).

Significant Cashflow Growth Thanks to Leverage

ATUS's Free Cash Flow ("FCF") per Share doubled (+103.6%) year-on-year for Q1-3, on a total FCF that grew 81.0% from an EBITDA growth of just 2.6%:

ATUS Free Cash Flow (Q1-3 2020) Source: ATUS 10-Q (Q3 2020).

However, much of the FCF growth was one-off - EBITDA growth was only $83m but FCF growth was $611m, because working capital cashflow improved by $275m and CapEx was $303m lower, partly due to permit delays.

We believe a 3% EBITDA growth would generate a high-teens FCF Per Share growth. If we apply a 3% growth to Q1-3 2020 EBITDA, the $98m increase would grow total FCF by 7%. Applying a 5x leverage on this incremental EBITDA would create $490m in new debt, or 2.8% of the current market capitalization. Including FCF that is currently 7% of market capitalization, buybacks funded by FCF and new debt would reduce the share count by nearly 10%. Together these give a FCF Per Share growth of 19%.

Pending Transactions

ATUS agreed to sell 49.99% of its Lightpath fiber enterprise business to Morgan Stanley (MS) Infrastructure Partners in July, and would receive $1.1bn in proceeds after tax and debt repayments, for a business that was generating $125m in operating cashflows. The transaction is expected to close in Q4.

ATUS has been attempting to acquire Atlantic Broadband (the U.S. assets of Cogeco (OTCPK:CGEAF) in a joint bid with Rogers Communications (RCI). It announced an enhanced offer on October 18, with an expiry date of November 18. ATUS's share of the consideration would be C$5.1bn ($3.9bn). However, ATUS's “share repurchase and net leverage targets for 2020 remain unchanged from this transaction”.

2020 Outlook

Management outlook guides to “growth” in EBITDA for 2020, and “still expect faster growth in Q4 compared to the first half of the year” (1.2%):

ATUS 2020 Outlook Source: ATUS results presentation (Q3 2020).

Net Debt / EBITDA is guided to 4.5-5.0x, and management is comfortable with being at the high end due to the favourable financing environment.

ATUS guides to at leaset $2.0bn of buybacks in 2020 ($1.8bn repurchased in Q1-3), and the figure does not include any Lightpath proceeds.

Valuation

On reported figures, ATUS had $1.71bn of FCF in the last twelve months, 10% of the market capitalisation, and significantly higher than in 2019:

ATUS Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (2017-Q3 2020) Source: ATUS company filings.

However, when adjusted for normalized interest expense, taxes and CapEx, as well as for the Lightpath stake sale, the FCF figure is near $1.2bn, implying a 7.1% FCF Yield at the current share price of $30.15:

ATUS Last-Twelve-Month Free Cash Flow (Normalised) Source: ATUS company filings.

Our "normalizing" adjustments include:

Interest expense have been reduced by refinancings and repayments from $1.44bn in 2019 to a pro forma run rate of less than $1.2bn

have been reduced by refinancings and repayments from $1.44bn in 2019 to a pro forma run rate of less than $1.2bn The sale of 49.9% Lightpath would reduce cashflows by $62m

would reduce cashflows by $62m ATUS will start paying cash federal taxes in early 2021. Historic tax losses meant none was paid in 2020, but the gain on Lightpath means ATUS will be a “full federal cash tax payer” from early 2021. Management estimated that the actual tax burden would be $400-450m that year

in early 2021. Historic tax losses meant none was paid in 2020, but the gain on Lightpath means ATUS will be a “full federal cash tax payer” from early 2021. Management estimated that the actual tax burden would be $400-450m that year CapEx will be higher than in the last twelve months, when it was atypically slow due to permit permits; management has guided to $1.3-1.4bn each year in the next few years:

“For the next few years, as we build our fiber in Optimum (markets), we continue to think that we can comfortably operate in the $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion CapEx envelope and complete our various network upgrades and agile initiatives. Longer-term, we think there remains a significant opportunity for a reduction in capital spending to below $1 billion annually.” Mike Grau, ATUS CFO (Q3 2020 earnings call)

Remaining Concerns

We have some remaining concerns on ATUS:

ATUS's Broadband offering is likely still less competitive in features like control; its Mobile roll-out has started much later

ATUS's Broadband ARPU and EBITDA margin are already higher than peers, leaving less room for growth

ATUS is still rolling out Fiber-To-The Home and Mobile, so it will have a higher CapEx and lower FCF growth in the next few years

The 4.5-5.0x Net Debt / EBITDA target is 0.5x higher than even Charter, and would magnify the impact of any EBITDA decline

However, we believe that ATUS can grow its EBITDA at 3% and its FCF Per Share at high-teens annually for reasons explained above.

Illustrative Return Forecasts

Our illustrative return forecasts are based on the following assumptions:

2020 FCF of $1.5bn, implying $136m in Q4 (Q3: $458m), allowing CapEx to reach $1.0bn for the full-year (Q1-3: $729m)

2021 FCF of $1.1bn, with the base growing 6.5% from 2020 but losing $425m in federal cash taxes and $63m in Lightpath cashflows

Thereafter FCF grows at 6.5% annually, the result of EBITDA growing 3%

2020 share count to fall by 6.6m from the Q3 2020 figure, representing $200m more in buybacks as guided

2021 share count to fall by 15%, including 6% from $1bn of Lightpath proceeds, and 9% from FCF and additional debt

Thereafter the share count to fall by 9% annually, funded by both FCF and additional debt on the 3% EBITDA growth

Exit valuation of 7.0% FCF Yield, basically unchanged from the present

With shares at $30.15, these given an exit price of $45.09 at 2023 year-end, implying a total return of 50% (13.7% annualized) in just over 3 years:

Illustrative ATUS Return Forecasts Source: Librarian Capital estimates.

We have not assumed any U.S. tax rate changes at this stage. An increase from 21% to 28%, as proposed by the President-Elect Biden's team, would reduce total return by approximately one-tenth.

Conclusion

ATUS's Q3 2020 results showed several key improvements in the business.

92% of ATUS's footprint now offers 1 Gbps broadband, Video profits have stabilized sequentially, and EBITDA growth has re-accelerated.

We believe ATUS can grow its EBITDA at 3% sustainably, and leverage and buybacks will turn this to a high-teens FCF Per Share growth.

At $30.15, we believe shares can deliver a total return of 50% (13.7% annualized) in just over 3 years, by 2023 year-end.

With a normalised FCF Yield of 7.1%, ATUS is the "cheapest" U.S. Cable stock on current valuation multiples. Charter is trading at 4.2% (last-twelve-months) and Comcast is at 5.6% (2019, pre-COVID).

We upgrade our rating on ATUS to Buy.

However, within U.S. Cable, we retain a clear preference for Charter (where the annualised return is likely more than 25%) and for Comcast (where the annualised return is also in the low teens, but the risk is lower from a more diversified business and lower leverage), both of which have higher growth.

ATUS would outperform Charter and Comcast if its multiples re-rate upwards to closer to its peers, or if its EBITDA growth were to exceed the 3% we assume, in which case its higher leverage would produce an outsized benefit in FCF Per Share growth. Neither is in our base case at present.

