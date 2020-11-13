EOG Resources' oil production was weak during the third quarter, but not as catastrophic as the preceding quarter. Total production was 716.0K Boep/d, down 14.2% from last year.

Image: From Hart Energy

Investment Thesis

Houston-based EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) released its third-quarter results on November 5, 2020. It was another weak quarter in revenue due to low commodity prices albeit recovering from the preceding catastrophic quarter.

EOG Resources is one of the best "shale" producers, and I often compare it to Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). Both companies have significantly dropped year to date. However, EOG Resources has been conservative and managed this bearish cycle much better than OXY.

As I said above, one crucial characteristic of the company's business is that it primarily produces oil and gas from the US shale or 94.4% of the total output in 3Q '20.

Production in the USA has been increasing significantly while international production slowly declined.

Production per Region in K Boe/d 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 United States of America 784.2 803.6 833.8 588.5 684.7 Trinidad 44.1 40.9 34.0 29.2 26.2 Other International 5.8 5.8 6.3 5.7 5.2 TOTAL 834.2 850.3 874.1 623.4 716.0

Bill Thomas, the CEO, said on the conference call:

Our third quarter results underscore EOG's unique ability to organically create sustainable shareholder value through the commodity cycle. Along with substantial cost reductions and solid earnings results, we announced Dorado our new premium South Texas natural gas play. We also introduced a three-year reinvestment and production outlook.

EOG Resources - 3Q '20 Balance Sheet: The Raw Numbers

EOG Resources 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 Total Revenues and others in $ Billion 4.303 4,320 4,718 1,103 2,245 Net income in $ Million 615 637 10 -909 -42.5 EBITDA $ Million 1,791 1,831 1,076 -384 823.7 EPS diluted in $/share 1.06 1.10 0.02 -1.57 -0.07 cash from operating activities in $ Million 2,062 1,807 2,585 88 1,214 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 1,491 1,368 1,689 449 486 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 570.8 438.9 896.1 -360.5 727 Total cash $ Billion 1.58 2.03 2.91 2.42 3.07 Long-term debt in $ Billion 5.18 5.18 5.22 5.72 5.72 Dividend per share in $ 0.2875 0.375 0.375 0.375 0.375 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 581.3 579.5 580.3 578.7 579.1

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Net Debt, Free Cash Flow, And Upstream Production

1 - Total Revenues and others were $2.245 billion in 3Q '20

Note: Oil revenues were 2,302.14 million

EOG Resources' total revenues for the third quarter decreased to $2,246 million from $4,303 million the same quarter a year ago. The company realized adjusted earnings per share of $0.43.

Total operating expenses declined to $2,248.2 million from $3,475.5 million during the third quarter of 2019.

Please look at the table above for more details.

Source: Presentation

An important development: The Dorado dry gas play has been added to EOG's premium inventory.

Note: EOG Resources sold its assets in the Marcellus Shale effective September 1, 2020, for proceeds of about $130 million.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $727.4 million for 3Q'20

Note: The organic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx. It may differ from the company calculation.

The free cash flow for the third quarter of 2020 was $727.4 million and a profit of $1,702 million annually ("ttm").

The yearly dividend is still $1.50 per share yearly or a yield of 3.7%. The annual free cash flow is still sufficient to cover the dividend payout.

Tim Driggers, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Sustainable dividend growth is our highest priority for returning cash to shareholders. It is a stream of cash flow that clearly demonstrates our confidence in the resiliency of our financial model and reinforces capital discipline.

EOG free cash flow calculation includes many adjustments. In general, free cash flow is calculated by subtracting CFO ($1,213.55 million) from CapEx ($486.14 million).

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other

EOG Resources' oil production was weak during the third quarter but not as catastrophic as the preceding quarter. Total production was 716.0K Boep/d, down 14.2% from last year and up 14.9% sequentially. 95.6% of the total output comes from the US, as shown in the chart below. EOG relies heavily on crude oil, which represents 52.7% of the total production.

The company's oil price (composite) realized this quarter was $40.15 a barrel, down 29.1% from a year ago and up 96.8% sequentially.

The total cash cost per Boe in 3Q'20 was $12.56, up from $13.40 per Boe the preceding quarter.

Note: EOG Resources received more for its oil and condensate versus peers of $2.38 per barrel in 3Q '20. The primary production regions were the company's wells in the Delaware Basin and South Texas Eagle Ford in 3Q '20.

4 - Net debt and cash. Excellent profile

Net debt is now $2.66 billion.

Source: From the presentation.

The net debt to capitalization is down to 12%. EOG Resources also has $2 billion available under the unsecured revolver facility. The debt profile is one of the strongest in the industry.

The Debt-to-Equity ratio is now 0.284. It is broadly recognized as one of the most relevant corporate valuation metrics because "it highlights a company's dependence on borrowed funds and its ability to meet those financial obligations." Occidental Petroleum now has an alarming ratio of 1.92, according to YCharts.

Note: My article about Occidental Petroleum's third-quarter results can be accessed here.

The company expects 2020 production in the range of 750.3-759.3K Boep/d. For the fourth quarter, the company expects a production range of 781.5-817.2K Boep/d.

Full-year 2020 CapEx is between $3.4 and $3.6 billion, with fourth-quarter CapEx of $830-$930 million.

Conclusion and Technical analysis

EOG Resources is a solid bet for a potential recovery in H2 2021. Great balance sheet, excellent debt profile, and strong potential in terms of future production.

However, with EIA expecting a WTI crude price averaging $44 per barrel in 2021, we should not expect a V recovery anytime soon. The recent news about a potential vaccine ready gave only a temporary boost to the oil industry.

We know for a fact that oil demand is dismal right now with the concerning second or even third wave of infection, and oil prices will continue to struggle to stay above $40.

Thus, it is crucial to slowly accumulate such a strong company and take advantage of any market weakness. It will pay off soon enough.

Technical Analysis (short term)

EOG experienced a breakout of its descending channel pattern on November 9, 2020, and reached upper resistance at $42.5. The new support is now the 50MA at about $37-$37.75.

The game now will be between $37-$35 (accumulating) and $45 (selling a part of your position). This wide range may linger for many months, assuming a slow recovery in H2 2021. Shareholders will have to be patient and use this period to build up a good position at a discount.

