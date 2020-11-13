The dollar index has a history of calling future changes in the S&P 500 and at present it is indicating that now is a good time to buy the SPY.

SPY is likely to rally over the coming year due to the recent elevated fear levels seen in the market.

To say that this year has been volatile for investors in the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) feels like an understatement with shares witnessing some of the highest levels of volatility ever seen.

Despite this incredible volatility in the market, I actually believe that now is a fantastic time to buy the SPY and capture the coming rally in the S&P 500.

Market Analysis

Over the past two weeks, we have witnessed a very sizable degree of volatility in the SPY with shares seeing a range of around 10%. With this sizable volatility in price, we also saw an increase in the VIX with the index hitting over 40 before the election.

If you’re unfamiliar with the VIX: it is short for the volatility index and it is calculated off of a basket of options on the S&P 500 index. It’s a somewhat complicated calculation, but the number represents the implied volatility on S&P 500 options. Investors tend to buy options to protect their positions in the market when prices are falling which means that the VIX generally rises when the market falls.

While the VIX does a fairly good job of keeping up with the hopes and fears of S&P 500 investors, it also does a fairly solid task of predicting where the market is likely to travel. For example, in the following chart, I have calculated the average 1-year return in the S&P 500 grouped by the level of the VIX at any given time.

This chart shows a very clear relationship: when volatility rises, it actually tends to be suggestive of higher gains in the market over the next year. Most investors are aware that the S&P 500 tends to increase in most years, however the data would clearly suggest that if you were to look to add to a market position when volatility is high, the returns tend to be skewed strongly to the positive.

What the data currently shows is that given the recent VIX spike to around 40, data since 1991 would say that we can expect an average increase of about 18% over the next year. This 18% figure represents the average of all movements in the S&P 500 since 1991 following a VIX reading of a similar magnitude. From a probabilistic standpoint, the data says that there’s historically been an 80% chance that the market will be higher in the next year given a similar VIX level. Put simply, the recent volatility is strongly suggestive of higher SPY returns going forward.

Another data point which is pointing towards gains in the market going forward is the relationship between changes in the dollar index and the S&P 500.

This relationship is interesting in that it essentially shows that when the dollar is weakening by a moderate amount, it tends to lead to higher returns in the S&P 500. I believe what this data captures is the mean-reverting nature of markets: when the dollar is weakening, it tends to signal that investors aren’t interested in US assets as compared to foreign assets. However, after the dollar has fallen for some time, there’s a natural correction as dollar-based assets (including the S&P 500) a relatively underpriced versus foreign assets which results in a capital rotation into the United States once again.

At present, the dollar has fallen by 1.7% over the past year.

Historically speaking, dollar weakness of this magnitude is associated with gains seen in the SPY over the next year with an average movement of 12%. What is interesting with this specific data is the skew of the returns. For example, when we have seen the dollar fall by this amount, the S&P 500 has rallied in about 80% of all following 12-month periods. The rallies have seen average gains of 12% while the declines have only seen losses in the territory of 6%. In other words, from a data perspective, this is a fairly good trade with the skew and probabilities each suggesting that the math favors a buy at this point.

Another data point which clearly suggests that the SPY is going to rally in the coming year is the momentum tendencies exhibited by the market. Put simply, the data clearly shows that when the S&P 500 hits new 6-month highs, the odds shift into the bulls’ favor.

In this chart, I have calculated the historic probability that the market was higher a certain number of months into the future depending on if it had hit a new 6-month high or low and compared these figures to the baseline probability that the market increases in all periods. This data shows a clear relationship: when the S&P 500 is hitting new 6-month highs, the odds suggest that there’s a strong probability that price will continue rising into the future and throughout the next year.

Additionally, the average movement to the upside outpaces the baseline / long-term return of the market following new 6-month highs.

This data may seem a bit complicated, but what it essentially shows is the comparison between the average returns in the market (using data since 1950) and the returns which have historically been seen following the S&P 500 hitting a new 6-month high (which it did this week). Put simply, the data shows that now is an unusually strong time to buy the market and SPY makes for great trade at this time.

About SPY

Within the equity ETF space, SPY is the king of S&P 500 ETFs. It replicates the S&P 500 and sees outstanding liquidity and turnover. Put simply, if you’re interested in a no-frills investment in the market, SPY is the ETF to you. The expense ratio is a rock-bottom 0.09% which essentially means that you are getting a return which will track the market very closely.

Since SPY has a very solid liquidity and turnover, I think investors will be able to act on this thesis using the ETF with little concern. The market is likely going rally and SPY is going to very closely track the coming gains in the market.

Conclusion

SPY is likely to rally over the coming year due to the recent elevated fear levels seen in the market. The dollar index has a history of calling future changes in the S&P 500 and at present it is indicating that now is a good time to buy the SPY. The market has hit a new 6-month high, which is historically associated with future gains in the SPY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.