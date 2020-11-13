PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) is a prominent player in the gaming product design and supply space. The company manufactures electronic slot machines, table products, and interactive games. The stock has gone down 64% over the past year. However, the stock has quadrupled since March and has remained relatively steady since July.

(PlayAGS Market Chart - Seeking Alpha, 2020)

We believe that there are several short-term risks that will keep revenues stagnant for the next few quarters. Moreover, the company’s long-term debt is hard to ignore and takes an enormous bite out of EBIT figures

COVID-19 is still an issue at large and amplifies the company’s already-existent risks

The coronavirus has directly affected casinos across the U.S. as many took awhile to re-open, and those that are open are most likely operating at some sort of capacity constraint. Therefore, PlayAGS’ earnings from ‘revenue shared installed base’ has dramatically decreased and will continue to be stagnant, and casinos are not prioritizing spending on electronic gaming machines. Thus, the rate of replacement for slot machines will be much lower for the foreseeable future. PlayAGS also mentions that in-house operations have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus, as “activities including design, development, acquisition, manufacturing, marketing [...] have been temporarily halted and significantly reduced (PlayAGS 10-Q, 2020).”

We believe that regardless of a vaccine and further COVID-19 complications, consumers will be visiting casinos less than usual in the short-term, as a pending recession will negatively impact casinos’ already damaged earnings. According to a study that evaluated casino earnings between 1959-2010, this figure is close correlated to overall economic growth. Moreover, casino revenues dropped 4.7% in 2008 compared to 2007. Adding on to all the aforementioned pressure, PlayAGS historically performs worse in Q3 and Q4 due to seasonal demand.

Debt will not be supported by earnings growth

Even before COVID-19, PlayAGS’ revenue growth and earnings figures were nothing spectacular. PlayAGS’s operating income has been negative for the last 3 quarters, most notably the $-28M figure in 2Q/2020. Since 4Q/2018, the highest quarterly operating income amount was $9.4M. This is extremely concerning given that interest expense was $11M in 3Q/2020, therefore not only will operating income be negative for the foreseeable future but even under normal circumstances, PlayAGS would not be able to cover interest expenses alone. The longer PlayAGS takes to return to normalcy, the harder it will be to keep up with debt payments.

Although R&D decreased in this quarter compared to the same period last year, PlayAGS must continue to invest money in this segment if the company wants to gain further market share by introducing innovative gaming solutions. Decreased R&D spending, in order to preserve cash, will be detrimental to long-term revenue figures as other companies will make a leg-up one way or another. Moreover, the company has also already issued short-term furloughs and decreased its workforce by 10%, but still incurred $10M of SG&A costs for this quarter.

The successful accumulation of the accounts receivable figure is questionable at the moment, given that some customers are already making delayed payments, and PlayAGS mentions further delays as a prominent possibility. The A/R figure of $39M is not a small figure either, and further write-offs will continue to hurt the overall financial picture.

Goodwill and intangible assets account for over 62% of total assets, and we believe these accounts will be subject to write-downs of material in the near future given that COVID-19 has had an uncertain impact on identifiable intangible assets at the current moment. In other words, PlayAGS may be hesitant to write down because their assets may not be in a ‘not recoverable forever’ state just yet. PlayAGS has also not written down any goodwill for 3 straight quarters as “the company tests for possible impairment of goodwill at least annually on October 1 (PlayAGS 10-Q, 2020),” which is one day after the end-date of the latest 10-Q report. Therefore, we would not surprised to see a goodwill write-down of material amount in the next earnings report, and this may have also been an elongated ‘play-out’ process.

Let’s re-visit some of the prominent risks prior to COVID-19

In PlayAGS's most recent annual report, they noted that “certain contracts with our customers are on a month-to-month basis (PlayAGS 10-K, 2020).” We believe that a large portion of these customers has resorted to cost-cutting themselves, and a pandemic is a perfect time to get out of non-obligatory contracts such as ones with PlayAGS. Therefore, not only have customers had most of the leverage in contract negotiations in the past few months, but PlayAGS may have been incentivized to accept less favourable terms given that the opportunity cost of not accepting ‘low-value’ deals is quite low at this point in time. They would not be able to contract out these machines to new customers very easily, and the worst thing to do is just allow these machines to sit in a warehouse.

PlayAGS generates a “substantial amount of our total revenue from two customers and in two states (PlayAGS 10-K, 2020).” In 2019, almost 24% of total revenue came from operations related to Oklahoma. Currently, Oklahoma is dealing with an enormous surge in COVID-19 cases with more than 4,000 cases were recorded in one day, which is more than the number of total cases in the first two months of coronavirus. PlayAGS may continue to see a decline in revenue partly due to the fact that revenue from Oklahoma operations may be affected as a direct result of casino performance within a city that is struggling with coronavirus.

In summation, it is hard to see how PlayAGS will come up with the revenue necessary to jump into a more stable financial position, especially considering its reliance on the success of casinos and many different macroeconomic trends. It’s surely a long road ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.