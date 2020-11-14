Investment Thesis

We believe Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) has an encouraging developmental portfolio with key asset differentiators, alongside a strong cash position that has attracted recent investor interest. We firmly believe the company is well positioned to build on upcoming inflection points that will occur over the next 6-12 months, therefore warranting investors' attention over this time frame.

The company's pipeline has 2 major CD47 targeting candidates, TTI-621 & 622. Both have shown multiple complete responses in low-dose cohort studies, where monotherapy activity has been observed in a breadth of hematologic cancers, including cutaneous and peripheral T-Cell lymphomas, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. CD47 is a high affinity receptor for thromobospondin-1, which plays a significant role in vascular development and angiogenesis. Thus, TRIL's hypotheses are exciting in the oncology and hematology space, and have shown promising results so far, where clinical updates have highlighted potential best in class data. Therefore, we believe that TRIL's differentiators in this segment insulate the company, and bolster the upside case for a longer-term holding. We foresee high growth and profitability by 2024 in the base case, and a value gap skewed towards the upside on current fair value, that reflects future earning probability.

Shares have rallied over 4700% in the single-year period to date, and we are of the firm belief that further upside is likely, especially as the market may be under-reflecting the full value of TRIL's assets in the current share price.

Catalysts for Long-Term Price Change

Both CD47 candidates have shown complete responses in monotherapy scenarios, which is likely to improve efficacy outcomes in combination studies, and when exploring higher dosage protocols. The safety and risk profile has held up well for both TTI-621 and 622, where TTI-622 dose testing has scaled to 12mg/kg, up from 4mg/kg. Very excitingly, TTI-621 has shown monotherapy activity across a breadth of hematologic malignancies, which not only widens the commercial potential here, but has the added drive of providing a remedial breakthrough in this complex oncology segment. In TTI-622, we've observed 70% receptor occupancy at 4mg/kg, and postulate that 8-12mg/kg may obtain 100% receptor engagement. This would most likely be the highest dose with acceptable toxicity, after speaking with experts familiar with these studies. Furthermore, the monotherapy response rate was 50% in refractory-diffuse large B-cell lymphoma at 8mg/Kg dosage, which stands up well against Gilead's (GILD) Magrolimab, which showed an overall response rate of 10%. This contrasts to TTI-622, which has shown just over 30% overall response rate, at the dose above, which is extremely encouraging, as alternative CD47 candidates have rarely shown any monotherapy responses, let alone at the level of TI-622. Therefore, this candidate is a clear differentiator for TRIL, as it has the potential to provide a remedial breakthrough in this segment, that will ultimately drive upward trends in prescriber accounts, and increase commercial potential. This is certainly a catalyst for the company over the coming years, in our view.

Furthermore, considering the above points on overall response rates for both TTI-621 and 622, we believe the competitive forces are alleviated for TRIL on this basis. We see the data as far superior in the CD47 space, with high potential for a breakthrough, meaning that the competition will remain benign and pricing conflicts on these compounds will reflect the same. The data so far also fits the narrative that the winner in these spaces often boils down to the correct candidate population, combination regimen, optimized dose with acceptable toxicity and the right indication. In the combination regimen, there is likely profound clinical benefits alongside other labels, such as Biogen's (BIIB) and Genentech's Rituxumab in diffuse large-B cell lymphoma, and Janssen's Daratumumab in multiple myeloma.

We expect more details by the end of FY2020, in the American Society of hematology's annual meeting on December 5th - December 8th. Therefore, this date is a key catalyst for the company, that investors should keep penciled in their diaries. The readouts here are for the RP2D (highest dose with acceptable toxicity) determination for both candidates. Around this time also, we can expect the phase 2 indications and combination regimens for both candidates as well, and phase 2 trials will also likely begin on safety and efficacy examinations from then. Thus, these catalysts must be watched closely by investors to gauge indication about future price changes. Should the data be positive in each, then shares will likely drive upwards, and the market will begin to pay serious attention to TRIlL's story.

Should the company successfully convert both candidates from the pipeline, we see a high commercial potential in the space on the back of the current evidence base. We envision ~$100 million dollars in top-line earnings on the back of sequential annual growth from 2023. Free cash flow will likely be used to reinvest into the pipeline, which fits management's narrative of R&D prioritization. Furthermore, we see profitability after 2025 in our base estimates. This is on the back of the commercial potential of both candidates as a monotherapy in both T-Cell lymphomas highlighted earlier, solid tumor, diffuse large B-cell lymphomas, alongside combination regimens for the latter and multiple myeloma.

Key Financials & Forecasts (Annual)

We see around $820 million in peak revenues by 2030, which build on the back of successful commercialization of the 2 candidates, in various structures. There is the potential for licensing and royalty structures as well, which have the potential to increase the length of the tail on asset returns beyond 2025-2030. We see profitability by 2026 in the base scenario, that is driven by successful phase completions, de-risking in registration and capturing market share early, on the back of superior overall response and uptake from the patient population. We've also baked an accelerated growth pattern in prescriber accounts and high uptake within the indicated patient community over this period, based on previous evidence in comparable remedial applications, with other companies.

Key Financials Forecasts 2021E - 2030E (Annual), Base Case

Valuation

Shares have jumped several times this year on the back of GILD's takeover of Forty Seven (FTSV) back in March, in ~$5 billion dollar bid. Investors rewarded TRIL, seeing the potential value in their label on the back of GILD's valuation of FTSV. The potential best in class data for TRIL, adds weight to the fair value of their stock, which has been upgraded several times by both the Street and in our own in-house analysis. We've relied on probability based DCF modelling to provide the most robust indication of fair value possible. This includes the asset value of the 2 candidates within TRILs pipeline and the potential market for the same. We set a probability of sales at 90%, and have built 2 scenarios where we analyze the sensitivity within the DCF model, both with a terminal growth rate of 3%. First, we have set a hurdle rate of the company's WACC of 7.20%, then done the same with a hurdle rate that reflects the opportunity cost of holding lower-risk instruments, namely a 10-year treasury and the S&P 500 index together, at 11.55%. The calculations show a fair value range of $11.97 to $26.53. This highlights the effect of implicit inputs into DCF modelling, which is why we tend to perform such a width to valuation to understand the range of fair value. Historically, there has been little correlation to fair value and market price over the recent periods, although this is not uncommon in clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies.

DCF Modelling Assumptions: Company WACC of 7.20%

Investors can view the range of valuation assumptions from various inputs on the valuation in the sensitivity matrix below. We would like to highlight the box within the matrix, as this represents the upper and outer limits of our DCF implied assumptions, and the corresponding fair values. Taking the arithmetic mean of the upper and outer limits and/or the entire set of values in the box, we see a fair value of $17.50 on today's trading, around 34% upside. There are no outliers, therefore it is appropriate to take the mean. Therefore, we set a 6 month price target of $17.50, as we see key inflection points from upcoming data releases in the coming months as key catalysts that may drive shares north beyond this value. Obviously, in the blue-sky scenario, we see a fair value of ~$27, which we believe is certainly warranted at this stage. There are clear differentiators in TRIL's candidates that have remarkable market potential. Notwithstanding the potential to generate long-tailed asset returns for investors well into the future.

Investors can see the potential in price outcomes over the coming quarters should shares continue along the current line of support, on the chart below. This is essential information for long-term investors, who are making decisions on entry for TRIL. Considering the run up in shares lately, plus the upcoming catalysts for price change, we encourage investors to have a close look at the potential in price distribution on this chart. Strategic entry on a pullback towards the blue line of support may increase expected return, and must be factored into ones expected return analysis. Therefore, the below chart is of high importance for investors and for TRIL's valuation over the coming quarters.

Further Considerations

On the charts, shares have traded in a wide ascending channel since the selloff in March. There was a breakout around July, where shares made a sharp run up to the highs in September. Since, shares have reverted back towards a more realistic fair value, and towards the longer-term support level. Investors can see the distribution in pricing activity on the chart below, where new highs have been drawn, and a potential new support level has been obtained from October.

Evidence of this new support level can be seen on the chart below. We can see shares have bounced away from support 4 times since July, in a strong uptrend with a flat upper trend line. The upper resistance has not been broken yet, however the flat upper trend line and current support level are forming an ascending triangle setup with a decreasing wedge, where if the trend continues, shares will likely break resistance and continue to new highs. We are firmly confident that the current investor sentiment is bullish, and that the upcoming catalysts will provide further upticks in price should the readouts be positive. This is especially true as the company has attracted a large biotech investor following, who are eager to capitalise on the positive data early. Evidence of this upward drive on shares from July can be seen on the chart below, where we can see the flat upper trend bar and the current testing of support converging as time progresses.

Investors can also tie the movements outlined above to the current level of momentum and RSI ranges. There has been an uptick in momentum since November, which adds weight to the fact shares may continue their ascent north. This is coupled with shares trading within healthy RSI ranges, well away from overbought or oversold territories. Therefore, combined with the data releases due towards the end of this year, the fundamental outlook and financial health of the company, this provides an exciting entry opportunity for long-term investors. We believe that the market will begin to value TRIL's shares more accordingly with the fair value outlined previously, and there is significant upside potential on this basis. Notwithstanding the fact that both candidates in the pipeline have potential best in class data in the CD47 segment.

In Short

TRIL has an exciting pipeline with key differentials that warrant long-term investor's interest. The company left the last quarter with $263 million in cash, and the runaway on this should extend to 2022 at least. Over 6x coverage on short-term obligations from liquid assets bolsters this sentiment. The company has offered several equity registrations this year, therefore equity holders will bear the brunt of the capital allocation moving forward, however this is offset by the positive data from both pipeline candidates thus far, alongside the enormous remedial breakthrough (and therefore commercial) potential in years to come. Both TTI-621 and 622 are basically the only compounds to deliver stand alone monotherapy activity, notwithstanding the breadth of hematologic malignancies that are potentially indicated within the treatment profile. This includes the superior overall response rate of TTI-622 over alternatives at this time. Therefore, we see the competitive pressures being alleviated for both TTI-621 and 622 over the coming periods, especially on the back of the risk profile for each. We see a fair value of $17.50 in our base case, and ~$27 in the more blue-sky scenario, a range of around 33%-108% upside potential. Here we feel that the market will begin to reward TRIL on the back of the upcoming catalysts at the American hematologic Society's annual conference in December, alongside phase 2 initiation for both compounds. We look forward to providing additional coverage.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.