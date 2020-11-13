Even if it does, there are no reserves and no feasibility study and it’s clear that Pebble is not economically feasible.

I think it’s unlikely that Northern Dynasty Minerals will ever obtain the necessary permits to develop its flagship project.

Back in August 2020, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said that he opposed the Pebble project.

Investment thesis

In the commodities sector, size doesn’t matter when you can’t develop your project. I’m surprised Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) is still valued at close to $400 million following the U.S. elections as it's clear that its Pebble flagship project is unlikely to ever take off. I also have my doubts it’s a good project at all.

It is no place for a mine. The Obama-Biden Administration reached that conclusion when we ran a rigorous, science-based process in 2014, and it is still true today. The only reason we are still debating whether Pebble Mine should move forward is because hours after former EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt met with a mining executive behind closed doors, the Trump Administration reversed our thoughtful decision. - U.S. President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. - source

An overview of Pebble

Pebble is a large porphyry copper, gold, and molybdenum mineral deposit located in the Bristol Bay region of Southwest Alaska.

Its size is truly amazing and is marketed as America’s next great copper-gold mine. Pebble has measured and indicated resources of 57 billion pounds of copper, 71 million ounces of gold, 3.4 billion pounds of molybdenum, and 345 million ounces of silver.

Pebble is expected to produce an average of 318 million of copper, 362,000 ounces of gold, and 1.8 million ounces of silver per year over a mine life of 20 years. This would make it the largest copper mine in the USA as well as one of the largest gold mines in the country.

Development issues

Pebble has always been controversial due to environmental concerns, and in 2014 the Environmental Protection Agency under the Obama-Biden administration proposed halting the project. However, this proposal was tossed out in 2019 under President Trump. Ironically, the project is opposed by Donald Trump Jr, who has fished in the Bristol Bay region.

Alaska Senator Murkowski also opposes the development of Pebble and Northern Dynasty Minerals isn’t helping its case as tapes surfaced recently, which showed Pebble executives pushing for approval and making remarks about Murkowski. The latter led to the resignation of Tom Collier, the CEO of Northern Dynasty's U.S. subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership.

The tapes also revealed that Northern Dynasty CEO Ronald Thiessen expects the State of Alaska and other local entities to fund around $1.5 billion of infrastructure for Pebble. Which brings me to the project's questionable economics.

Economic feasibility issues

A total of five major mining companies have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on Pebble before walking away, which raises serious questions about the project’s feasibility. A significant red flag is that Pebble has no reserves, yet Northern Dynasty Minerals says it’s targeting 2023/24 to start construction. There’s no pre-feasibility study either.

While the size of Pebble seems to be attracting a lot of interests from retail investors, I would like to provide an example why large projects are sometimes like white elephants - worthless.

Have you ever heard of the Blyvooruitzicht (Blyvoor) gold mine? It’s located in South Africa and together with the neighboring Doornfontein mine it produced 1,767t of gold between 1937 and 2013. It was the richest gold mine in South Africa with recovered grades averaging over 14 g/t.

The underground portion of Blyvoor still contains resources of 26.5 million ounces of gold and there are another 1.34 million ounces of gold in surface tailings dams.

Can you guess how much is Blyvoor worth? I’ll give you a hint

TYWIN Do you know how much gold was mined in the Westerlands this past year? CERSEI Haven't a clue. TYWIN Go on, your best guess. CERSEI Pounds, tons, ounces? TYWIN Doesn't matter. The answer is the same. CERSEI That can't be. (Source: Game of Thrones)

Blyvoor is owned by DRDGold (DRD) and the company can’t find a buyer for it, nor does it want to put it back in production. An LSE-listed company Katoro Gold is planning to re-treat the tailings to extract some of the gold in them. Unlike Northern Dynasty Minerals, Katoro at least has completed a scoping study on its project.

According to mining expert Richard Borden, Pebble has a negative net present value of around three billion dollars. While it’s unclear what kind of price assumptions he used, I think it comes to show that this project needs much higher gold and copper prices than today's to be feasible.

Also, major mining group’s typically want to see an internal rate of return (NYSE:IRR) of at least 20% as well as a net present value that is higher than initial capex. Many of them are reluctant to fund large projects or embark on significant acquisitions as any development issues would be devastating for their financial results and balance sheets. Sure, there are exceptions, but they rarely end well. For example, Barrick spent $7.7 billion on Equinox in 2011 in one of the worst deals in the gold industry to date. Fellow SA contributor SomaBull wrote an excellent article on the consequences of that deal back in 2014.

Conclusion

It seems unlikely that Northern Dynasty will ever receive the necessary permits to begin construction of Pebble, especially now that Biden has won the U.S. Presidential elections.

However, even if we assume that Pebble is permitted, there are no indications that this is an economically feasible project or that any mining major would be interested in funding its construction.

Unlike Pebble, Blyvoor at least has reserves. Overall, I think Northern Dynasty and Pebble aren't worth much and the company is an excellent candidate for short selling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.