mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLDF) CEO Russ McMeekin on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCQB:MCLDF) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript November 12, 2020

Company Participants

Russ McMeekin - Chief Executive Officer

Chantal Schutz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Krishnaratne - Eight Capital

Bill Zhang - Raymond James

Brian Kiplinger - Alliance Global Partners

Jack Vander Aarde - Maxim Group

Joining the call today from mCloud is Russ McMeekin, Chief Executive Officer; and Chantal Schutz, Chief Financial Officer.

Russ McMeekin

Thank you, David. Welcome, everyone to the third quarter conference call. Looking at slide number 3. What we show here is the growth in connected assets, which as a company, as everyone who knows the company, that's our primary focus. We grew year-on-year connected assets to 56%. We added just over 3,000 in the quarter, despite what I would call a significant headwind and things we have to do logistically to get things connected.

However, we have a pretty robust line of sight. And you can see in this slide, the distribution of types of assets and the number of assets, that's about a $38 million TCB of deals to get us to 70,000. There's no magic to 70,000. That's the guideline we had set for ourselves for this year. It's again headwind impediment from COVID-19. But we'll plan through that. But our real goal is to get and break 100 connected assets here both in the very near-term. So, as we get into 2021, that's the focus, break 100,000 connected assets. And this begins to get real fun.

Moving to the next slide. And the impact of moving to connected assets, as you can see in this slide is the transition to active care. So on the left, you can see this time last year, we had about $6 million in revenue. Most of it’s from engineering services, which is non-recurring and is lower gross margin, significantly less sticky.

You move to Q3 2020, you see a lesser amount from engineering services significantly increased in asset care over time. And as we connect assets, the first month we have an initialization fee. And that's what's driven on the upper right hand side of this curve, so $6.1 million of revenue we compared to last year in the third quarter also approximately $6 million of revenue. But the transition to asset care is a very significant move despite the headwinds rolling in.

I'm going to turn the next slide over to Chantal. She will walk through in more detail.

Chantal Schutz

Thanks Russ. So, we should be on slide five now and thank you to everyone who is joining us here today. I'm pleased to report that we continue to see progress in our financial reporting process and controls as well as our company-wide internal controls. We saw a seamless Q3 review with our auditors and we're well on track for a successful year-end audit. I'm very, very pleased with our team.

In terms of revenues, quarter-over-quarter revenue growth shows a healthy upward trend as we head into the last quarter of 2020. Our Q3 revenues grew 22% over Q2 with a 34% increase in AssetCare over time revenue. This is a trend we expect to continue into Q4 and beyond.

This includes a significant contribution from our oil and gas customers. The growth in AssetCare over time revenue more than made up the decline in revenues from engineering services related pandemic restrictions and we do expect to see an improvement in engineering services as restrictions ease in the coming months.

If we can just move to the next slide now, please. As you can see here, our year-over-year growth was $8.3 million in 2019 to $17.7 million in 2020. AssetCare over time in the first nine months of 2019 was $1.66 million and we more than doubled that amount in Q3 2020 alone at $3.6 million.

In terms of our expenses, you'll see that in 2020, there's a full nine months of consolidation of Agnity, Autopro, and CSA, which are now included. Management continues to be to mindfully invest resources where they will have the most significant impact on revenue and asset counts.

The trend is certainly in the right direction as we held our expenditures constant between Q2 and Q3, while our revenue trends accelerated by 22% overall, and although we don't report TCB, we are seeing the impact of these investments in our TCB backlog.

Management made appropriate spending reductions in the areas of headcount where appropriate in light of the decline of engineering revenues and growth in AssetCare over time. Our talented personnel were strategically managed during Q3.

We moved experts from oil and gas engineering teams over to our research and development teams. This allowed us to gain significant traction with the new Heat Exchanger, integration of Kanepi technology and enhancements to our AssetCare Mobile.

Our BD and marketing teams are focused on converting the existing pipeline of opportunities into revenue and Q3 saw an increased investment of time and resources in virtual events and digital marketing efforts. This is reflected in our uptick in revenues and in particular the growth in AssetCare over time.

Professional and consulting fees were consistent in Q3 as we close two financing and the acquisition of our Australian subsidiary, Kanepi. As we finished out 2020 and we head into 2021, we are focused on the integration of our acquisitions to continue to fuel additional revenue growth.

In respect to cash, we are mindful and we are exercising tight controls. Cash collections and pull forward cash are beginning to take shape. Customers and partners have been proactive in working with us and we definitely see this trend, continuing to shape up over the quarters and become more of a common structure.

I will hand it back to you now, Russ.

Russ McMeekin

Thanks, Chantal. Moving to the slide, Q3 2020 highlights. So first, we made tremendous progress in integrating Kanepi into our AssetCare enterprise. In fact, we've already seen expansion in existing customer contract size to include AssetCare enterprise, both with Petronas and Idemitsu in Japan.

We've seen other Southeast Asian operators do the same. That came to us via Kanepi, one of their legacy customers. And since this slide was created here in North America, we have Shell Midstream gas coming onboard. So we're seeing the Kanepi acquisition definitely starting to take hold with some big brand name operators, which is what we expected. But this is quite exciting to see happening now.

Moving over to, Indoor Air Quality around, AssetCare for buildings. This is the phenomena you're seeing around TCV. We're seeing a lot of people doing planning, getting ready, starting to solidify contracts. But what we're not seeing is them opening. So we are in discussions to get these back-to-work programs in place in Canada, a lot in the Northeast United States and California, various parts of the United States, in the parts of France.

So this is very active for us. Again, this is measured in TCV, as Chantal mentioned, which is not a measured or reportable number, but it's certainly something that begins to build. And as we move into 2020 turns in 2021, turns into revenue.

In addition, converting the existing oil and gas customers into recurring revenue, we've seen an increase of over 30%, from the customers that were acquired to where they are today and all of it or most of it, in the area of AssetCare.

So we're seeing good growth from brand name customers that we've acquired, growing their revenue base, their contract based. And we see that growing significantly more, going into 2021, as we have line-of-sight to their budgeting and how they plan things.

We stay on top, as we have been, on looking at south of the border, listing on the NASDAQ. We need to do a few things to make that happen. But we're on top of it. And as you've heard from Chantal, we've moved to this pull-forward structure with some of our contracts, mainly those with high credit-worthiness customers, where we can do that. And that will begin to take form, as we go into 2021. But certainly, in near-term, we've seen a number of them already.

Moving to slide eight. Bottom-line, going into 2021, of our top 10 customers, if you look at the contracts we have in backlog right now, we have over $50 million going into 2021. So now it's all about moving those into revenue, without logistical challenge or reduced logistical challenge. And again, restating that, existing customers from the top 10 are going to grow another 30% in 2021 of their, spend. And that's primarily, AssetCare of various types. And that's very exciting.

So our customer capture cost is significantly lower, due to some of the investments you heard from Chantal that we made in 2021 of -- in 2020 of capturing customers, turns into TCV, then turns into revenue going forward. And you have these three to five-year contract arrangements with customers. So the value creations from these activities are quite exciting.

Again, continued on -- focus on connecting assets, SaaS growth, moving AssetCare, making that a flagship effective standard where we can, as we get above 100,000, connected assets, this becomes very real. And we're very focused on that.

Again, navigating through these COVID constraints, every day, we wake up to some new news about something. But we managed through it. Our teams come up with some very clever ways of using Microsoft Teams for remote connection or RealWear headset display, to help customers self guide themselves, so we can do things we've never done before.

And we wouldn't have done it, if it wasn't for this restriction from travel. So there's a lot of very interesting innovations that when this takes form and as things get back to normal, I believe, we'll see this in quarterly connection, velocity of assets, much simpler, much faster than we ever saw before. Because we've developed internally a lot of tools and methodologies that were brought upon due to the COVID-19 issues that faces us.

Moving to Slide 9. And in summary, the bottom line heading into 2021, leveraging our existing contracts to access cash from these multi-year contracts, a lot of them from our existing customer – large customer base, these multi-million dollar contracts that we have.

And then aligning our sales activity and our partner activity for contracts that will definitely be eligible for the pull-forward contracts – or pull-forward capital from these contracts, and our sales incentives and our building people are aligned to go make that happen. So it's a full internal process with the full continuum to make this happen.

So without any further ado, David, I'll turn it back to you and we can open up for analyst questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Kevin Krishnaratne with Eight Capital. Your line is open.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Hey, there. Russ and Chantal, good evening. Sounds like a lot of good momentum that you're talking -- heading into 2021. Before moving to 2021, I'm wondering if you can just touch on your thoughts on closing out the year. Chantal, in the remarks, it’s great to see the SaaS revenue up, you know, Q-over-Q by 34%. There were some commentary on how – I think you mentioned that that type of momentum should continue into Q4. Can you just talk about expectations on that line? And in the context of – asset additions, you had previously provided some, sort of, guidance in a way on where you thought you'd be at the end of the year for connected assets. I wonder, if you could just discuss Q4 in the context of SaaS and connected assets?

Russ McMeekin

Yes. Yes, so to the best I can and it's not I'm not trying to be cagey. I'm just being realistic that, again, it's a daily logistical update, but we do have line of sight and you saw on the slide exactly the types of assets we can connect, Kevin. Will we get to 70,000 is sitting here almost Thanksgiving in the U.S.? I think that’s going to be pretty tough, because we'd have to do a lot of installations in the month of December.

Can we see a similar momentum like we saw in Q3? That – lot of that came from existing customers so – and there's more to be done with existing customers. So a similar kind of growth trajectory to Q3 doesn't seem unreasonable at all.

But to see us, you know, explode to – adding 15,000 assets in the quarter doesn't seem likely. But December is a new month. We'll deal with – when the time comes. Certainly the TCVs are there and our people are ready, and we have a lot of clever ways to make that happen. So…

Kevin Krishnaratne

Yes. I know.

Russ McMeekin

Whatever, it doesn't hook – connects in Q4 will connect in Q1 or Q2, whenever this whole mess clears up. That's – the beauty is we have long lead time visibility now, like we never had before. But we're, you know, we're not supernatural. We have to operate within the confines of the world we live in.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Right? So in Q3, then I mean, that was nice to see the – the pickup in the net adds -- 2.6K in Q2 and 3.4 in Q3, and can you talk about mix there in terms of you mentioned there was strengthen in oil and gas. So, you know..

Russ McMeekin

That will continue.

Kevin Krishnaratne

That will continue with that?

Russ McMeekin

Yes. That will continue. They seem to be more bullish and less deterred, if that makes any sense. The building people are more concerned, or more regulated and are actually, in the case of California, if you saw yesterday, they're shut down again, literally shut down. So there's not much you can do on the states, as they are shut down.

The oil and gas people are a little more bullish. So we have better line of sight, better visibility, and therefore, as such we're seeing better progress. So even though of the $38 million at TCV it represents maybe just under a half as oil and gas of TCV. The line of sight to go make that happen, it seems like more logical right now than buildings, certainly wind turbines, that's like a tougher one for sure. Because a lot of people are still laid off, are still furloughed, and certainly in Europe. So that becomes a tougher one to determine when this can all happen.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Okay. And then just to help us close out the quarter then thought the SaaS get the drivers there, there has been other elements in the story from the past, we've had perpetual license revenue, you've had at a point in time talks about the remote worker, I can assume that -- probably that's not happening in Q4. And so as you think about the build to Q4, we use what we've got in Q3, we build on the SaaS, you've got some Kanepi in there as well. I'd love to hear your thoughts on that. But just help us set expectations for Q4. I think there are in assets -- in the mCloud store, there are a number of different revenue pieces consulting as well?

Russ McMeekin

Yeah. So 3D scanning, which I think is one that you are referring to require physical at site work. We found a way with this floating LNG in Southeast Asia to scan it without being there. And we hope other customers will call it play along and do some of the scanning themselves, which would be a great business model. If we can do 3D scanning and never have to do the scanning, and then just purely be a cloud play on that. That would be great.

But that's been a constraint to get those revenues going, which is the 3D, which is the initial scanning to get the 3D model. That could be I think what you're grappling for is what are the other drivers that could be upside? That certainly could be one, but we need the end customer to be willing to play along with the scanning model. And I think that that is doable, but how quickly we can get another PETRONAS in Q4, there's a number of them we could do, but it requires effort.

On connected worker, you actually raised a really good one, Kevin, and that is, believe it or not. In China, we have a lot of connected workers and we have a contract or a TCV that is pretty large of a number of connected workers. The rev-rec on that one I'm not totally sure, we’ll need to have their headsets, we’ll need to be connected. And I think they own a lot of their own headsets. So there's some possibility there. So that's what we’d call Agnity is now compact connected worker that's a key component of that and Kanepi, the workflow capabilities of Kanepi is in that contract.

How will the revenue look in Q4 from a rev-rec point of view? That's a good question. We'll see how it goes live. Make sure everything's in good place. And then we can recognize revenue on that, it’s call very large connected worker deal in China. And then what's your third, the third element you want us to…

Kevin Krishnaratne

Kanepi is a -- I know that you're going to close it being $2.5 million in recurring, but there's other elements to it too. So just how do we think about that business?

Russ McMeekin

That one needs -- that one still requires under the old model and at-site component for the rev-rec. Today, Australia has been locked down. You can't even fly within the country, let alone out of the country. So that one is still so much constraint, but Idemitsu, and this -- I forget the name of the operator in Vietnam on very large FPSO and PETRONAS, that's all being done with Microsoft Teams, remote working and so on. And that's largely because Canopy makes that possible. And how the rev rec could look in Q4 could be pretty interesting, if certain milestones are met, because those are legacy. And two of those three are legacy deals that have milestones tied to them. And so -- it's not written the contracts aren't written asset care style. So, the revenue recognition needs to see itself through, following canopy style contracts, all new contracts are proposals and contracts and canopy are traditional mCloud style. So that's a lot easier for me to comment on how the RevRec would work.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Okay. Maybe I'll just move down the P&L and do you notice the OpEx remaining relatively flattish quarter-over-quarter and the EBITDA that -- reported address EBITDA improved sequentially. But a couple of thoughts, there was another -- I know that we were expecting some level of -- we call it one time items in the OpEx, you get $4 million in Q2, I think it was just under $4 million in Q3. Does that -- what are those reminders does relate to again? And do you see -- how did those levels improve in Q4?

And then more importantly, just on the cash flow? There is negative is quite negative again. So, just curious on other elements that we should consider working capital, as you think about Q4 and then love to hear the thoughts on the pull-in contracts, you had a press release not that long ago on sort of a $3 million level that you disclose, I'm wondering, how we just think about the cash flow statement for the remainder of the year?

Russ McMeekin

Okay. So on -- let's go on reverse. On that we have a third of it is done. The other two thirds of the $3 million is near done meaning near collected towards in progress of being collected. I'm trying to answer all your questions in reverse order here, Chantal we'll have to address your $4 million question in terms of what goes away in terms of expenses. You fired-off a lot of questions there, Kevin? I want to make sure, I answer them all.

So, how we -- so I've entered, I believe, what -- how we've done relative to the press and third of it's been collected, two-thirds of it has being collected. So, that will be show up soon. That will show up as deferred revenue on the balance sheet. So, that's how it's treated. Cash is cash, deferred revenue is deferred revenue. Reminder me again, the other two other items you want to quantify --

Kevin Krishnaratne

Super helpful. So, you've got $1 million that came in through -- the other $2 million does that come that hits the cash flow statement in Q4?

Russ McMeekin

Yes.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Okay.

Russ McMeekin

Yeah.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Okay. Great. Yeah, yeah. Okay. And then and then -- great. And then on the OpEx items, you did, you have the $11.5 million, I guess and whatever you had your OpEx in Q3. How does that potentially moderate? Does it moderate? And how do we think about basically your ability to generate cash in Q4?

Russ McMeekin

Yeah. So, there's explicitly about $2.5 million in Q3 was tied to Canopy in two financings, right and then all the work around that. So that we're not -- there was a little trickle over into Q4 from Canopy, because it didn't close precisely on September 30, if you recall. And so we have lawyers in Australia, and so on. And that was a total pain dealing with the regulators down there.

But so there should be some residual in Q4, but nothing like you saw in Q3. And in Q2, yet other big deals, right. So, in Q4, by definition, we're not -- we haven't announced or aren't doing any big deals. So, those kinds of expenditures will not happen in Q4. So there's, about $2 million of it right there, too. If you want more precision other numbers Chantal can jump in. But --

Kevin Krishnaratne

I guess that -- that's a good. Just one more statement and then I'll pass the line. So, essentially, as you think about Q4, you've got $2 million of expenses that were in Q3 related to deal and consulting and lawyers that won't show up and hit the line. And then you're going to be getting $3 million related to these contract closings. So, essentially, there's going to be a positive $5 million delta right there, when you look at, from a cash flow perspective, Q3 to Q4.

Russ McMeekin

Yes. And there's additional TCVs that we have that weren't in that $3 million that right out the get-go we can apply that pull-forward model. So we don't expect to just stop at $3 million. And those were the ones that were done. We need to do -- there's the ability to do more in every one of our proposals, in every one of our contracts, which we call, highly creditworthy customers have those terms in it. So as we sign TCV, we may not see much revenue, but we should be able to pull-forward with cash.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Understood. Okay. Thanks for all the clarifications and I'll pass the line.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from the line of Bill Zhang with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Bill Zhang

Hey, guys.

Russ McMeekin

Hey, Bill.

Bill Zhang

So, if you could just give us an update on the Kanepi acquisition, does it look like, they'll hit the year announced for the first year? I'm talking about that AUD 10 million for fiscal 2021 given the current climate?

Russ McMeekin

I would say, yes, because it's not just what they're booking as Kanepi, but it also includes deals that are synergistic with us. And because it's all big oil, big companies that we're talking to, AUD 10 million on three or four deals happens pretty quickly. So the beauty of the Kanepi business is the deals that are huge.

Bill Zhang

Okay. Yes. That’s awesome to hear.

Russ McMeekin

Yes, yes. So, I mean, it’s all going happen at the back end of next year. I’m not the COVID guy, so you're talking to the wrong guy. But in terms of, is it going to happen, I believe, yes. Is it going to time itself perfectly, I mean, to the calendar year, as per the contract? I think so. I would hope that next year, we don't have another crazy year like this year. So I have a quick answer, Bill. Yes. There you go.

Bill Zhang

Okay. Yes. Great. And then, like in oil and gas, I know in Q3 you said, you gave us an update on the connected assets there. Is there still a line of sight to 2,500 by the end of the year? Or do you think that's out of auction now?

Russ McMeekin

There is still line of sight to an additional 2,500 between now and year end, is that your question?

Bill Zhang

A total of 2,500, I believe, that’s what it is.

Russ McMeekin

In oil and gas?

Bill Zhang

Yes, in oil and gas.

Russ McMeekin

You faded the last part of your questions. The reason I'm asking is, I only heard half the question, so it faded out for some reason. So we asked the question, because I heard the word 2,500. And I heard the word year end, but everything else has been garbled in between. So ask me the question again.

Bill Zhang

Right. So connected assets for oil and gas, do you think it'll hit the 2,500 by the end of the year?

Russ McMeekin

Well, we got 1,400 right now, so 1,100 between that year and I’d say, yes, yes, if anything. If there's anything I have reasonable certainty on, that would be that one. Yes.

Bill Zhang

Okay, great. And then, I know you guys haven’t given guidance for 2021. But just how would you? How would we think about 2021?

Russ McMeekin

A very simplistic way is that, 70 million didn't happen in 2020. So we should make it happen in 2021, right? So that's a simplistic way of looking at it. But it's, again, complicit. So we're doing a bottoms-up asset by asset, region by region, salesman by salesman to build that model up. I would assume there'll be no less than 70 million. That would be a reasonable way of thinking of it.

Bill Zhang

Okay. Great. Perfect. That's all for me.

Next question comes from the line of Brian Kiplinger with Alliance Global Partners. Your line is open.

Brian Kiplinger

Hi. Good evening. Thanks for taking my questions. The first question I had, there's two backlog numbers. The first was a $38 million backlog and then there was a $50 million backlog. And I just want to understand is the $38 million for new customers…

Russ McMeekin

AssetCare. $38 million AssetCare.

Brian Kiplinger

…$38 million AssetCare.

Russ McMeekin

50 is everything. So in that existing top 10 customers, we have projects, we have technical services, so you had $12 million of project services. So it's one plus the others. When I said $38 million, it was AssetCare. TCV…

Brian Kiplinger

Right. Understood. Yep. That clarifies it. Got it. And then the – assuming you didn't have the headwind of COVID and logistics, which who knows when that going to be. Talk about, what capacity you have to actually on a quarterly basis installed new connected assets, in a perfect world if tomorrow was up, everything was gone, could it be 10,000 a quarter? Is it 15,000 a quarter? What is your ability to service and install?

Russ McMeekin

Yes, I was telling Steven Lee at Raymond James this morning, when he used to ask that question, I was always a bit timid about the 10,000 a quarter, because there were always some views – my views of technology limitations in terms of velocity in which we can do it.

What's required to build the AI model? Now, since we had to build all these tools to automate a lot of things, I have zero concerns about doing at least, if the market was there and everything was open 10,000 connected assets a quarter. We have people all around the world now. We literally operate 24 hours a day.

So there's someone in Australia or someone in India, there's someone in Singapore or someone in Europe, someone in, so doing 10,000 a quarter with the technology the way we've developed it, with the tools we have, with the people we have everywhere, doing at least 10,000 a quarter. Now should be very straightforward. Six months ago, if you ask me that question, you would add a long answer.

Brian Kiplinger

Yeah. But the temporary sell-side analysts an expectations until things improve something like, where you were this quarter to 5,000 or 6,000 is probably reasonable in the near-term?

Russ McMeekin

Totally, because that – each customers were willing to be creative and how we did it and assume the customer had their job. And they showed up to work every day. I mean, literally this morning, I was dealing with someone last week. So this morning, their outlook says, I no longer work here anymore. So last week -- and that's one of the world's largest coffee companies. So, this is a real weird world we live in.

So, yeah – so we've had to be creative to do that, 3,000, 3,500 connections because of a lot of things. That's not normal. When we get back to normal, hopefully, we don't get any more of these outlook responses. And people are back to work and things are more normal. That's a good way of thinking about it, Brian?

Brian Kiplinger

Yeah. And then the $38 million of connected asset backlog, I don't remember I’m not looking at my Excel spreadsheet. Did you – do you have a number at the end of June would that look like?

Russ McMeekin

The first time I've ever said it, because we gave the numbers of assets and so on first time I've ever gave it. So is it up significantly as Chantal says in her notes? Yes. I mean, it -- well, before it wasn't big enough. So that's why I never would have said it, right. So but was big, trust me, I've told you before. Now it’s big…

Brian Kiplinger

So I guess now, but the question I really want to ask is the environment is not good obviously for installations, talk about. And we've talked about this in quarters past, the sales approach and how you are adding this backlog, is it all through, like you said teams, is it all reaching out through the phone? Is there in-person meetings just go through where we are today with the sales process and how you're adding these connected assets to backlog?

Russ McMeekin

In Alberta in-person meeting are continuing. In the U.S., it’s Teams, it’s Zoom, you name it. But a lot of them are existing customers, so they know us. They don't need to see us. And remember, I said a significant amount of backlog is from customers or existing customers that grew. So it's just doing their planning.

The others are -- they're doing back to work planning. So we're involved in discussions around buildings, and getting their facilities back to work. Barry, who's listening on the call, but he’s not on the spoke person on the call, has been very active in two countries in Canada, the United States with the policy setters for backdoor. TDs, if you were at our AssetCare or mCloud Connect, you heard a lot of experts from Harvard, from a number of institutions were there, we've been active in the back to work guidelines that people will have to meet.

So since we've been part of those discussions and making sure AssetCare will allow customers to be -- to confirm, and to be audited to make sure they confirm with those new standards. We’re part of the get back to work planning. So, we know what they're buying from us to get back to work. The problem we don't know is when they will be back to work.

So just because you're involved, and we're signing contracts, and we're doing TCB deals, there's frustration from people, then why didn't someone go in and install it? Because there's no business being opened period, right. So there's, so they know what they want to do. They just don't know when they want to do it by, but we've been involved in those discussions.

And again, I encourage anyone to go back to listen to some of those panelists around indoor air quality in the policy setting. Our roadmap is perfectly navigated to meet those standards. So we just need those people to get back to business. So that's where that TCB is coming from.

Brian Kiplinger

Okay. Thank you. The last question I have and maybe Chantal can step-in because you mentioned do you want more clarity? You answered the question, which I think is really important about non-recurring costs. So we look at salary and wage, and we look at professional consulting piece, maybe Chantal can you talk about how much will come out of each one, because those are cash costs, even though they're non-recurring. So maybe it'll help us model where those trends are for those two line items?

Chantal Schutz

Right. So, for the professional and consulting fees, those align very specifically with financings and acquisition. So as we begin to taper down on some of that activity going into the next two quarters or three quarters, because we're focusing on revenue generation, you'll see those start to decline. In terms of the salaries and wages, same scenario there, in terms of how we look at them, internally and to what extent they're contributing to non-recurring activities.

Brian Kiplinger

The $2 million, roughly will combine those two line items in the December quarter and then slowly dissipate a little bit more. Is that how to think about it?

Chantal Schutz

They will start to come out in Q4 to the extent $2 million, exactly. I can't comment on that quite yet, but you'll start seeing them lying down.

Brian Kiplinger

Okay, all right. Thank you, guys.

Russ McMeekin

Yeah. As a reminder, Brian, October was still closing Kanepi, and so we still have, Australian lawyers and a bunch of stuff to close to that part, so look that that was part of that $2 million. So in Q3 that, it carried over in some additional bills and costs. So, for it to be perfectly $2 million done, Kanepi would have been closed and shut down on September 30th, which didn't happen and led into October.

Your next question comes from the line of Jack Vander Aarde with Maxim Group. Your line is open.

Jack Vander Aarde

Great. Hi, Russ. Hi, Chantal.

Russ McMeekin

Hi, Jack

Jack Vander Aarde

So, a lot of my question has been answered or addressed at least. But just a couple of quick ones that are on my mind. With a lot of the growth of the revenue growth this quarter coming from existing customers, as you mentioned. I'm wondering if you could provide more color on what's driving this, maybe specifically our customers -- existing customers adding or connecting more assets at each location.

So, maybe a customer's building had 20 connected assets, but there was really an additional 60 assets or something they could connect. So, are they connecting those incremental or remaining assets at a given location? Or is it more that customers are connecting assets to locate like, if they own a bunch of locations or a bunch of buildings? Are they now expanding AssetCare to those locations that had yet to be connected?

Russ McMeekin

Excellent question. So let's go in reverse with buildings. Buildings are two-dimensional. One is primarily new buildings, but now with indoor air quality, nobody, none of our customers had any advanced indoor air quality that would have met the standards that are being implemented now.

We price that per zone, so an IAQ sensor is a zone, like a thermostat is a zone, therefore it will represent an asset. So, if you were a building that had three zones, each three connected assets because of rooftop or thermostats, you may be adding two, maybe three, maybe four IAQ zones, indoor air quality zones. Those are priced at least $50 per zone, depending on what technology you're using to meet those standards.

So, an existing building could double in number of connectable assets, because they were never in the first place indoor air quality compliant. So that's -- no that's fertile ground and that's easy pickings. And that's primarily a most of the discussion that goes on today. And then they have additional buildings that we hadn't done before. So, it will be expanding to new buildings. So, that's positive on both dimensions for that equation.

In the wind industry is all additional turbines because we've done a very small subset of anybody. So, that's all very de minimis percentage of their wind turbines are connected or are scanned so that's all growing within existing sites and new sites because we're so under penetrated, there's a lot of room to grow.

And very similarly in oil and gas, a lot of people a year ago didn't even know who the hell we were in oil and gas and connected AI to their assets now, we're highly discussed in 3D digital scans. You saw last week, we're starting with a major customer in Alberta doing a fugitive gas emissions, which is the new standard that's coming down on the industry big time, in oil and gas.

They come to us first to talk about using AI and new sensors to make that happen. So, that's again, oil and gas is fertile ground, a lot of growth within existing sites because we're very under penetrated at any given site and then a lot of new sites.

Jack Vander Aarde

Got it, that's helpful. That's encouraging here, kind of a double driver there, more sites and more assets or connected assets, more revenue essentially per location.

Russ McMeekin

And no one's bad on indoor buildings -- indoor air quality, nobody's pushing back. The cost per month to add indoor air quality compliant that keeps saying it's less than the janitorial services they pay for to keep the janitor their bathrooms clean. So and now we're talking about keeping indoor air quality to comply with the state of New York, State of California, State of Massachusetts, Province of British Columbia. And if you if you look at it on a cost per square foot per month, about $0.05 per square foot per month, it's nothing right?

And on a $50 per asset basis, so it's -- once this takes off, I think this is going to be amazing, personally.

Jack Vander Aarde

Got you. And then, actually, as it as it relates to the Indoor Air Quality AssetCare solution, are you seeing -- do you have, I guess, what is contributing to -- what is the mix, I guess, of customers that are selecting this? Are you penetrating new customers with this solution?

And are you also penetrating existing customers with connected -- your standard AssetCare connected assets? Now, you're layering that on top. What's kind of like the rough breakout? How many are custom -- like, weren't previously customers that you're penetrating -- able to penetrate with this -- ?

Russ McMeekin

So very few of them are connected. So very few are connected now for all the logistical reasons I just gave you. In terms of new TCV, about the same. I mean, we get calls from everybody; school boards, casinos, who want to get back to work and comply. You name it, we're dealing with governments.

Everybody we never talked to before, who get that, either through regulators, people from ASHRAE, people from the Harvard School of Medicine, you name it. And then when they're asked, what do you need to do to comply? Who has technology to comply? There's your traditional, go to Honeywell and spend 100,000 bucks to upgrade your equipment.

Or go to mCloud, they'll use IoT, cloud, they'll do calculations and they know the regulations dead cold, and they'll vary from state to state, from province to province a little bit, but not much. And for a subscription fee versus a capital fee, you're in the game. That story sells pretty well.

School boards have no money, restaurants, and even the big guys, the big coffee guys, the last thing they want to hear about is a whole bunch of capital expenditure on building. So a subscription model fits perfectly well with them. So the answer is both, existing customers and new, because people are scrambling to comply.

Jack Vander Aarde

Got it. That's helpful. And then in terms of just -- in terms of geography here, our revenue by geo. Canada, if I just look at Q3 2019 verse Q3 2020, or even the nine months ended 2019 versus 2020. Actually, I guess, really just the quarter, Canada's revenue was 5 million, it was like 90% of your revenue in Q3 last year.

And then, it came to since dipped, but U.S. has kind of offset a lot of that. And then you also sprinkle on some EMEA and APAC regional revenue you didn't have before. But where's this 2 million or I guess 1.6 million of revenue declined from Canada, just given your relationship with --

Russ McMeekin

Projects, projects, projects, projects, projects.

Jack Vander Aarde

Your project activity. Okay.

Russ McMeekin

Projects -- yes, yes, with all projects. Yes. We have no project activity anywhere in the world, but in Alberta.

Jack Vander Aarde

Got you. Okay. No, that makes sense. And then, as far as the APAC and EMEA regions go, it looks like 6.66, yeah, $660,000 revenue or so that didn't exist before last year. What assets are these? Are these a mix of everything here? Is it – or is it primarily oil and gas in smart buildings?

Russ McMeekin

No. No, because the canopy is not in EMEA, in Asia-Pac. So that's some a little bit of connected worker, a little bit of wind turbine, and then obviously some buildings in China that we announced before, but there was no till canopy would close, which doesn't show up in our books till Q4. It's our real driver for Asia-Pac and Africa is the canopy – was canopy customers. So you'll see a meaningful increase there.

Jack Vander Aarde

Understood. Okay. And then just lastly, just following up with China and a few quarters back before COVID hit the world, there's a lot of positive momentum you're gaining with some major China shopping centers. Now that China is kind of, it seems like ahead of the curve now with COVID moving beyond it. Is that business returning? Is there some opportunities there that just it's related to that?

Russ McMeekin

Yes. So in terms of signing TCBs that's happening in terms of both in connected buildings and connected workers, in terms of rest talking too much about it, I've been kind of keeping your calm, because we got all excited before and then we got an abrupt pause. I'm not – I'm not in the mood of getting all excited and watching another abrupt pause.

So I think that's one of those being cautious. But if you were to look at our contracts, and our contract backline for the country of China, you'll be quite impressed. But that came to in a pretty abrupt stop once in March. And so I'm just cautious. That's all.

But the answer is yes. Actually, maybe even more than it was. I mean, but it's more targeted, its value proposition, its more clear and we know, who to do business with. And we also know who not to do business with. So we've gotten very smart, since COVID, so yeah.

Jack Vander Aarde

Got it. Understood. Thanks for the update. That's all my questions. I appreciate the time, Russ.

There are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call back over to Mr. McMeekin.

Russ McMeekin

Well. Thank you very much, everyone. It was a very good call. Thanks for all the great questions. And I look forward to year end 2020, where we will have a next call. And hopefully, a lot of this stuff will be much clearer to all of us. So everyone, be safe. And speak to you next time.

