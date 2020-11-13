Regardless of the Suez acquisition outcome, Veolia's prospects are bright and the stock deserves a place in a diversified income portfolio.

It remains unclear whether Veolia will be able to complete its proposed takeover of Suez.

After two months, France-based utility Veolia (OTCPK:VEOEF, OTCPK:VEOEY), a global leader in waste and water management services, still doesn't know whether its proposed takeover of Suez (OTCPK:SZEVF, OTCPK:SZEVY, OTCPK:SZSAY) will succeed. This uncertainty has weighed on Veolia's share price.

In my view, investors should not fear this uncertainty: Irrespective of the Suez acquisition, Veolia's prospects are bright. Q3 performance was back to normal after a Covid-19-affected first semester. There is no shortage of organic growth projects either. Therefore, I consider Veolia, which trades at a sharp discount to peers like Waste Management (WM) and American Water Works (AWK), an attractive proposition for income investors.

Latest Developments On the Suez Acquisition

Veolia's plan, announced on August 31, was to acquire Engie's (OTCPK:ENGIY, OTCPK:GDSZF, OTCPK:ENGQF) ~30% stake in Suez, and then to proceed with the acquisition of the remaining 70% through a public tender. The first step has been successfully completed, with Engie accepting Veolia's improved €18/share offer in early October. Veolia now effectively owns a 29.9% in its rival.

The jury is still out on the other 70%. While most shareholders would be willing to sell their shares at a price of €18, Suez's management and its Board of Directors oppose the move. This is an issue for Veolia, given that the French government has set a condition for the merger: that the bid should not be hostile and, instead, that both management teams should come to an agreement.

So desperate is Suez's management and directors to avoid a full takeover that they made some unorthodox defensive moves, such as the creation of a Dutch foundation to host Suez's French Water business and make things more difficult for Veolia:

The Dutch foundation set up by the Board of Directors of Suez in September prevents the sale of Suez's Water business in France, which is necessary to obtain the green light from antitrust authorities. In order to launch its takeover bid, Veolia must find a way to deactivate the foundation. Source: Les Echos

Veolia is considering legal action to fight this "anti-takeover pill". The bottom line for investors is that this potential takeover could linger for months. At the moment, the shares of Suez trade for €16.2 on Euronext Paris (vs the proposed takeover price of €18), which shows that the takeover is not a foregone conclusion.

This uncertainty has weighed on the share price of Veolia, which, in my opinion, offers an attractive opportunity for investors. I will discuss the potential outcomes of the Suez acquisition at the end of this article. For now, let us focus on Veolia's current state of operations and its cheap valuation relative to peers.

Veolia's Strong Q3 Performance

Covid-19 obviously had a detrimental impact on H1 '20 results, but the company recovered in Q3 with surprising speed:

Source: Q3 earnings presentation

The outlook was positive too, with Veolia targeting a Q4 '20 performance in line with that of Q4 '19. This shows that even if Veolia doesn't succeed in its full takeover of Suez, its current business performs well and should warrant a higher valuation, as discussed below.

Valuation

Let us now compare Veolia's valuation to other large waste and water utilities. Veolia is not an exotic investment, it is a global leader in this field, so it makes sense to compare it with North American peers.First, a look at price action since the beginning of the year shows that Veolia (which provides both waste and water services) has underperformed its peers in both sectors, usually by a wide margin:

Data by YCharts

What about valuation? How does Veolia compare on various financial metrics?

Veolia Waste Management (NYSE: WM Republic Services (RSG) Waste Connections (WCN) American Water Works (NYSE: AWK Essential Utilities (WTRG) PE Non-GAAP (NYSE: TTM 24.21 29.61 28.92 40.62 34.32 30.68 PE Non-GAAP (FWD) 15.58 30.37 29.83 41.90 34.22 29.38 EV/EBITDA (TTM) 8.92 14.52 13.99 19.89 20.42 25.48 Price/CF (TTM) 5.62 13.91 13.00 18.43 23.55 20.69

Source: Seeking Alpha key stats / Morningstar

Clearly, it makes little sense for Veolia to trade at such a discount to peers, especially given its global footprint and technological excellence.

Organic Growth Potential

Long gone are the days when waste management consisted solely in managing landfills. Nowadays, waste management is a technologically-advanced field, with recycling the main focus. This is one of Veolia's strengths, and a growth area for the company irrespective of a Suez acquisition.

Just one example from the recent Q3 presentation shows the kind of organic growth opportunities available to Veolia: The company has set up a JV in Japan with Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSY, OTCPK:MITSF) and Seven Eleven to build a new recycled PET facility, with an expected start up in 2022. The demand for recycled polyethylene (RPET) has been soaring with many brands committing to the use of recycled plastics (with Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY, OTCPK:NSRGF) a recent example). The demand is such that RPET now commands a higher price than the higher quality virgin PET:

Source: ICIS

Opportunities like that are almost endless as the world moves to a circular economy. With its global footprint, Veolia is ideally positioned to capitalize on this macro trend.

Now Let's Discuss Some Suez Scenarios

I expect Veolia to do well irrespective of a full Suez transaction. But let's weigh some scenarios for the coming months:

No agreement is found with Suez, and Veolia has to make do with its current 30% minority stake. This scenario has weighed on Veolia's share price, as the market considers, presumably, that €18 per share was a high price to pay for a stake that doesn't bring control and synergies. However, would that be such a bad thing? Veolia was able to finance the stake's purchase at a rate lower than 2.5%, so even in the adverse scenario where the full takeover doesn't happen, the transaction will be accretive. An agreement is found, and Veolia proceeds with a full takeover of Suez at a price of €18/share. This would require a capital increase that, according to Veolia's management, would not exceed €2bn (less than 20% of Veolia's current market cap). The synergies and scale from the acquisition would easily offset the impact of the capital increase.

Therefore, I can't really see an adverse scenario here. It would be nice if Veolia could take full control of Suez, but a failure to do so would not be an issue for shareholders.

Takeaways

Veolia is already a global leader in waste and water management services, and a Suez acquisition would cement its leading position. But even if the full takeover doesn't happen, Veolia is a very attractive utility, well-positioned for the circular economy, and trading at a cheap valuation.In my opinion, Veolia is worth considering for North American income investors, given the expensive valuations of U.S. listed utilities, and the reasonable risk profile of Veolia.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VEOLIA, ENGIE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

