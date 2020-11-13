Margins remain a key factor in consideration, as gross and net margins are typically quite stable, yet have been all over the place during 1H.

Like many other brick-and-mortar retailers, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) has had to cope with a rapid shift from physical location sales to e-commerce sales over the course of the pandemic. The retailer did see a surge in online sales last quarter, providing a large boost to comp sales, which were up 20.7%. While that trend could continue into the upcoming quarter with holiday sales, Dick's holiday strategies could impact bottom-line growth and pressure margins; although expanding during Q2, gross and net margin have been quite steady over the years.

From Q2, Dick's posted its strongest quarterly sales and EPS: $2.71 billion in sales, up 20.1% YoY, generating $3.12 in diluted EPS, a 148% uptick from the year-ago period.

E-commerce sales were a major driver of the increase, as that segment posted 194% growth, benefiting from the overall sector-wide shift to D2C as well as contact-less curbside pickup, a consumer favorite in big box retail (seen in the likes of Target). Those new methods - curbside, buy online & pick up in store, and ship from store - accounted for 75% of e-commerce orders.

From the quarter, Dick's witnessed that "health and fitness has accelerated and participation in socially distant, outdoor activities has increased [with] a greater shift toward athletic and active lifestyle product with people spending more time working and exercising at home." This fueled "positive double-digit brick-and-mortar store comps during both June and July" as well as that strong e-commerce growth.

However, 1H results are still slightly impacted, showing minimal declines in sales and EPS. Net sales were down 3.2% as store closures hit hard on FQ1 results, while EPS fell 17.3%; however, one positive that shone through for 1H was the large jump in e-commerce penetration, from 12% in 1H '19 to 33% now - that signifies that Dick's omni-channel strength remains intact.

Looking forward, Q3 revenues could come in near $2.3 billion with e-commerce strengths combining with full in-store operations, as comp store sales increases, average ticket and transaction increases should provide tailwinds to sequential recovery in physical locations.

Yet for 1H, margins have slightly contracted YoY, with gross margin down 112 bp and net margin 77 bp. E-commerce penetration rising to a higher proportion of net sales should give margins some leeway into the end of year, as comp sales remain strong going in to Q3; for the first three weeks of Q3, "consolidated comp sales have increased 11% with continued margin rate expansion."





Yet for 1H, margins have slightly contracted YoY, with gross margin down 112 bp and net margin 77 bp. E-commerce penetration rising to a higher proportion of net sales should give margins some leeway into the end of year, as comp sales remain strong going in to Q3; for the first three weeks of Q3, "consolidated comp sales have increased 11% with continued margin rate expansion."

During the previous quarter, "certain categories in the marketplace were supply constrained, therefore, less promotional and [Dick's] margin rates increased by 325 basis points during the quarter." For the upcoming quarters, there could be some similarities.

Supply chain issues could be prevalent in the home-fitness market, such as dumbells and machines, as Bowflex-maker Nautilus (NLS) pointed to supply chain issues as well as supply remaining inefficient to meet demand. Yet for that segment in particular, the uncertainties between the duration of at-home fitness and return to gyms could play out and impact sales in the upcoming two to four quarters.

For the upcoming quarters, and through FY21, potential volume growth, such as that seen in the prior quarter, might not be enough to keep margin expansion possible over a span of four to six quarters. It also might not be able to establish a new margin floor above 31%, as costs look set to rise, given prior gross margin stagnating around 29%.

Rising expenses could be in play through the holiday season. Dick's is planning to hire 9,000 seasonal employees, offering "competitive pay, a 15 percent pay premium through the end of the year, [and] an up-to 25%-off store discount." Another $50 million of compensation and safety costs are expected to close out the fiscal year in addition to normal operating expenses. Expense reductions from temporary closures might have evaporated as retail looks to be in full swing during most, if not all, of Q3; therefore, SG&A on a dollar basis could rise YoY, offsetting sales growth.

Dick's still remains solid in terms of long-term stability and growth potential. The company has almost $3 billion in total liquidity, with $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents and $1.855 billion available through a revolving credit facility. Comp sales growth is on the right track, and margins have expanded tremendously sequentially during Q2 as e-commerce volume picked up. Revenues could also find some future growth as Dick's still has been expanding its physical footprint, opening 11 more stores recently.

If Dick's can manage to keep gross margin above 30% for FY21-22 with e-commerce penetration above 20%, net income has potential to grow to $400 million, or $4.76 per share. Yet that doesn't necessarily pave the way for clear upside - Dick's recently traded at 12x earnings from 2018 to early 2020, after falling from ~18x, where shares trade now.





Margin expansion and sales growth from the shift to e-commerce could keep shares at a 'premium' to recent historical trades, but Dick's doesn't have the potential yet again to command a consistent 24x or above multiple. Therefore, the current 18x multiple and FY22 ~11x multiple might lead to some consolidation ahead of potential future growth.

Overall, Dick's has done surprisingly well during the rapid shift in retail, showing positive in store comp sales as well as skyrocketing e-commerce growth powered by new fulfillment methods. Margins for Q2 expanded dramatically YoY as quarterly sales hit a record, and while comp sales are slowing sequentially, the figure still remains up double-digits to start Q3. Keeping margins elevated above historical levels of ~29% and ~4% would likely need a shift to e-commerce to be more permanent, as well as cost management; however, the holiday hiring plans could increase costs for 2H and put some extra pressure on volume growth and less promotion activity driving margin expansion. Dick's balance sheet remains healthy, with nearly $3 billion in total liquidity. Long-term growth looks solid with margins returning to pre-pandemic levels, and new stores should provide some extra streams of revenue to aid the new split between e-commerce and physical stores. However, valuation looks a bit stretched compared to historical levels, and Dick's has seen a bit of selling pressure over the past couple of weeks, so consolidation could be possible before future growth sets in.

