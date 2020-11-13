Extendicare Inc (EXETF) CEO Michael Guerriere on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Extendicare Inc (OTCPK:EXETF) Q3 2020 Results Conference Call November 13, 2020 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jillian Fountain - Vice President Investor Relations

Michael Guerriere - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Bacon - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lorne Kalmar - TD Securities

Chris Couprie - CIBC World Markets

Yash Sankpal - Laurentian Bank Securities

Tal Woolley - National Bank Financial

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Extendicare Inc. Third Quarter Results Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Jillian Fountain, Vice President Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jillian Fountain

Thank you and good morning everyone. Welcome to Extendicare's third quarter 2020 results conference call. With me today is Extendicare's President and CEO, Michael Guerriere and Senior Vice President and CFO, David Bacon.

Our third quarter 2020 results were disseminated yesterday and are available on our website. The audio webcast of today's call is also available on our website, along with an accompanying slide presentation, which viewers may advance themselves.

A replay of the call will be available later this afternoon until November 27th . The replay numbers and passcodes have been provided in our press release and an archived recording of this call will also be available on our website.

Before we get started, please be reminded that today's call may include forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied today. We have identified such factors in our public filings with the securities regulators and suggest that you refer to those filings. As we discuss our performance, please bear in mind that all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

With that, I will turn the call over to Michael.

Michael Guerriere

Thank you, Jillian and good morning everyone. Before we get to our third quarter results, I will take a moment to discuss our efforts in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and to thank our hard working and committed team members.

As you are all aware, the battle with COVID-19 virus is far from over. And in recent days, we have seen record numbers of new cases across Canada. As the numbers have risen in our communities, we have seen a resurgence of outbreaks and long-term care homes. Combating the recent surge as the top priority for our organization.

We learned a lot from the first wave and we have used that experience to the maximum extent possible to prepare it to meet the challenges posed by the second wave. We are focused on mitigating the spread of the virus using measures such as universal masking, maintaining sufficient levels of personal protective equipment, single site employer policies, limiting Long Term Care occupancy to no more than two residents per room, and regular staff testing in our Ontario homes in cooperation with the local public health authorities.

Staff testing is important to identify positive staff, who in many cases are asymptomatic, to minimize the potential for the virus to enter our homes. We have also assembled a team of specialized managers to provide rapid effective assistance to homes experiencing COVID-19 challenges.

This team has experience dealing with outbreaks, and can quickly provide support and proven solutions to limit the impact of an outbreak on our residents and staff. We have also increased staffing levels in our long-term care homes, and are investing in education and training of a new pool of skilled caregivers.

As part of our ongoing efforts, we created a new role in the organization. And in October welcome Dr. Matthew Morgan to our executive team is our first Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Morgan is focused on developing clinical strategies to better manage outcomes for residents, clients and their families.

He will also work to establish deeper relationships with our medical directors in long-term care and strengthen medication management practices in all of our lines of business. As a specialist in internal medicine, with a master's in clinical epidemiology, Dr. Morgan brings extensive experience and clinical expertise to our executive team. I look forward to the contributions you will make in support of our residents, clients and valued team members.

Our staff continue to work tirelessly, providing the crucial care and comfort our residents and clients require. With restrictions on visitations, their presence and company are an important lifeline for many, and their ability to provide care with true compassion and kindness under very challenging circumstances is commendable. I'm deeply grateful for the work they do and thank all of our care providers for their ongoing hard work and devotion to our mission.

While our actions have helped mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and our long-term care homes, the sharp rise of cases in surrounding communities has caused a resurgence of outbreaks. Of our 69 long-term care homes and retirement communities, 12 long-term care homes are in outbreak, the majority of which are limited to fewer than three active cases of COVID-19 among the residents and staff. We are also working closely with some of our extended care assist clients to help them manage outbreaks in their homes.

In the third quarter, the Ontario government launched an independent commission into COVID-19 and the long-term care sector. In recent weeks, the commission issued an interim report, which recommended increased funding for long-term care staff, stronger collaboration with hospitals and improved infection control, including priority access to COVID-19 testing for long-term care residents and staff.

We were happy to have an opportunity to present to the commission and fully support its interim recommendations. The Ontario government has already announced plans to implement some of these recommendations.

With that context, let's turn to our third quarter results starting on Slide 4. The impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt across our operations, driving lower occupancy levels in our retirement communities and long-term care homes and lower volumes in our home health care business. The cost of combating the pandemic have totaled $42.5 million to-date exceeding related funding by 19.8 million from governments where we operate.

Despite the impact of COVID-19, we have continued to see improved financial performance year-over-year in our retirement living operations due to lease up activity and in our contract services in group purchasing operations due to a growing client base.

As we indicated last quarter, due to revenue declines in our home healthcare segments, our ParaMed subsidiary qualified for funding under the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy program. ParaMed received $50.8 million this quarter, which is recorded as a reduction in operating expenses. David will provide more detail on this later in the call.

Moving to Slide 5 in our long-term care operations. The impact of COVID-19 remains evidence in Q3 as occupancy levels continue to decline and costs to protect residents and staff exceeded COVID funding programs by $15.5 million year-to-date. Occupancy levels at are long-term care homes declined to 90% down from the usual run rate above 97% and a further decline from the 93.5% recorded in the second quarter.

Despite the reduction in occupancy, our funding is largely protected currently, as government's recognize the need to reduce wardroom occupancy during the pandemic. Following the commission's interim recommendations, the Ontario government committed to increase funding over the next four years to enable an average of four hours of care per resident day.

The Ontario government has also committed to introduce programs to accelerate the education and recruitment of thousands of additional health care workers that will be needed to meet the new objective. As part of its 2021 budget, the Ontario government reconfirmed previously announced targeted funding for COVID-19 costs through the Q1 2021.

While the budget did not include specific investments to achieve the four hours of care previously announced, the government did confirm that an implementation plan will be released as part of the government staffing strategy in December of this year.

Moving to long-term care redevelopment on Slide six. I know that for many years Extendicare has joined with others in the sector in advocating for solutions to address the aging infrastructure and shortage of long-term care beds across Canada.

During the quarter, the Ontario government moved a step closer to addressing this issue, with announcements from the Ministry of long-term care in respect to its redesigned capital development funding program.

The ministry's revised program provides for increases in the per diem bed construction funding subsidies and a new capital development grant to offset some of the construction costs, both of which improves the economics for development projects.

The ministry announced funding for the program with a $1.75 billion investment to redevelop 12,000 long-term care beds and add an additional 8000 long-term care beds over the next five years.

As previously announced, we have submitted applications for 22 projects that in total would build over 4200 beds, replacing all of our existing C class beds and adding just over 900 new beds to our portfolio.

In October, we received our first approval, allowing us to commence construction on a new 256 bed long-term care home in Sudbury later this month. This home will replace the 234 bed extended care Falcon Bridge home and will include 154 private rooms with the balance of the beds in semi private accommodation.

Construction is expected to be completed in Q4 2022 at an estimated cost of 62.3 million net of a capital grant provided by the government under their capital funding program. The Sudbury project is one of six projects as an advanced stage in the government's approval process that we hope to have under construction before the end of 2022.

We continue to work closely with our industry partners and government to further refine the new capital development funding program, in particular to address specific requirements for certain geographic regions and to streamlined related approval and licensing processes.

Turning to Slide 7, our ParaMed operations continue to be impacted by COVID-19, with comparable average daily volumes down by 9.9% this quarter from Q3 last year. In addition, higher operating costs and COVID expenses further negatively impacted our home healthcare results.

The peak impact of COVID-19 on our average daily volumes occurred in April. And since that time, we have experienced a steady increase in our average daily volumes increasing by 11.6% in Q3 compared to Q2 2020 and up 5.2% since the end of the third quarter.

However, while referrals from our clients have recently returned to pre COVID levels, our workforce capacity is recovering more slowly constrained by COVID related factors. Nevertheless, we continue to make steady progress toward pre-pandemic business volumes.

To address the continued growth in demand for homecare services. We are making long-term investments to address the shortage of personal support workers that have challenged our industry for many years recently exacerbated by the pandemic. We have developed in-house programs and partnered with colleges to create a new supply of skilled caregivers.

To attract a broader pool of interested students, ParaMed is covering tuition and providing paid on the job training, followed by full employment upon the completion of the program. To-date, we have put approximately 200 new caregivers through the program. And we expect to increase this to more than 600 students per year as we partner with additional colleges.

Note also that we are targeting to complete the final stage of the rollout of our new cloud-based platform in ParaMed’s Alberta operations in the fourth quarter. This will complete the final phase of the transformation project that we postponed in the early stages of the pandemic.

Turning to Slide 8, in our Retirement Living operations COVID-19 restrictions on in person tours and enhanced infection control protocols led to occupancy pressures and increased costs this quarter.

However, continued improvements in our lease up communities year-over-year contributed to overall growth in financial performance. Stabilized average occupancy remains below prior year levels, but improved in Q3 2020 compared to Q2 as in person tour restrictions were lifted in Ontario for most of the third quarter.

However, in recent weeks, the increase in COVID-19 cases in Ontario has led to the re imposition of restrictions on in person tours in certain markets, leading to a reduction in stabilized occupancy by 140 basis points since the end of September. We will continue to actively market our properties and conduct virtual tours, but expect the ongoing restrictions will continue to impact our occupancy in the short-term.

On Slide 9 our Assist Contract Services and FCP group purchasing services continue to perform well with steady growth in revenue and NOI, exceeding a 9% cumulative average growth rate over the past eight quarters.

At the end of Q3 FCP together with our partners provided cost effective products and services to approximately 79,400 senior residents across Canada up 23.5% from the same quarter last year, and 5.6% from the second quarter 2020. We continue to develop opportunities to expand SGP and assist through additional services and product offerings and by expanding the reach of our sales team into other geographies.

I will now turn to David Bacon, our Chief Financial Officer to provide additional insights into our financial results for the quarter.

David Bacon

Thanks, Michael. I will start by providing an overview of our consolidated results for the third quarter followed by some financial highlights of our individual business segments and our liquidity position.

As evidenced this quarter we continue to experience a high level of volatility in our financial results as a result of COVID-19 and pandemic cost remain in excess of related funding programs established by the provincial governments. Occupancy pressures continue in our LTC and retirement segments, and business volumes and revenues and our homecare segment continue to lag below pre-COVID and prior levels.

As previously noted in Q2, our home healthcare subsidiary ParaMed proceeds 50.8 million in the third quarter in connection with the Federal Government's Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program.

As we review our financial results, we will exclude the impact of the wage subsidy. And as in prior quarters, we will exclude from our 2019 comparative results. The ParaMed DC business that we exited in January of this year, and the incremental funding from Bill 148. The details of these factors are outlined on Slide 21 of our investor presentation.

Turning now Slide 11 on our consolidated revenue and NOI for the quarter. Excluding the factors impacting compatibility related to ParaMed that I just noted. Our consolidated revenue increased 10.1% or 27.2 million to 296.8 million compared to Q3 2019. Driven by COVID related funding of 28.7 million to offset in part the 35.9 million of COVID related operating expenses we incurred in the quarter.

The impact of COVID costs in excess of funding, coupled with the decline in our home healthcare volumes decreased our consolidated net operating income 27.6% or 9.6 million to 25.2 million, compared to Q3 2019, with NOI margins declining to 8.5% from 12.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA was down 45.3% or 10.8 million to 13 million due to the decline in NOI and increased administrative costs compared to Q3 of 2019, primarily due to the COVID-19 related costs.

In FFO was down 60% or 8.2 million to 5.5 million due to the decline in adjusted EBITDA offset by lower income taxes and lower maintenance capital expenditures in Q3. Our overall financial results continue to be impacted by the net costs related to COVID in Q3 2020, impacting NOI and adjusted EBITDA by 7.2 million and 8.8 million respectively.

The year-to-date impact on NOI and adjusted EBITDA is 17 million to 19.8 million, respectively. Additional details on COVID-19 related costs are included on slide 22 of the investor presentation. The impact of the net COVID costs on basic FFO per share is approximately $0.07 in Q3, and $0.16 year-to-date.

Turning now to our individual business segments on Slide 12. Our long-term care operations in the third quarter saw revenues grow by 23.8 million, or 14.8% to 184.7 million, which includes pandemic funding of 21.1 million.

NOI decreased by 7.7 million, or 37.1% to 13 million. And NOI margins were down to 7% from 12.8%, primarily due to the estimated costs associated with COVID of 6.6 million in excess of our government funding.

Overall, long-term care occupancy in the quarter was down to 90% due to the impact of COVID, primarily driven by occupancy declines in Ontario. Where occupancy based funding is in place for the remainder of the year. For the first nine months of 2020. Our COVID related costs and our long-term care operations have exceeded funding by 15.5 million and for the quarter by 6.6 million.

It is difficult to estimate the extent to which these costs will continue and to what extent they will ultimately be addressed by government support. Based on the information available to-date, both in terms of our estimates of our costs and the government's funding that has been announced.

We anticipate we will see our quarterly that COVID costs in our long-term care operations, generally in line with our Q3 2020 costs of 6.6 million into the first quarter of 2021. However, this would be heavily influenced by the ongoing pandemic and the progression of COVID in the community.

Turning to Slide 13, at our home health care results, which is a reminder exclude the impact of the wage subsidies received in Q3 and the prior year impacts of the B.C. contracts and Bill 148 funding. NOI this quarter declined by 41.5% or 3.3 million to 4.7 million, and the NOI margin decreased by 5.1% compared to 8.7% in the third quarter of 2019.

The decrease in NOI and margin was largely the results of the 9.9% decline in business volumes, increase workers compensation benefits costs and costs associated with COVID-19 and pandemic pay in excess of funding.

Our average daily volumes increase in Q3 2020 by 11.6% compared to Q2 levels, and as Michael mentioned, while we continue to see improvements in our average daily volumes, the pace of our volume recovery has slowed as COVID-19 related factors constrain our workforce capacity, which remain below pre pandemic levels and limit our ability to accept more referrals.

As discussed, a Q3 ParaMed received 50.8 million under the federal government's Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program related to the claim periods covering March 15th to July 4th of 2020.

Subsequent to quarter end ParaMed received an additional 31.4 million related to the claims periods from July 5th to September 26th, which will be recognized in our Q4 results. Under IFRS, the wage subsidy is recorded as an offset to operating expenses, thereby increasing the net operating income of the homecare segment when recognized.

The federal government further amended the program on October 14 of 2020 and extended it to June of 2021. We anticipate filing for further amounts under the program depending on the final details of the recent amendments to the program and the performance of our home healthcare segment over the coming months. The impact of the wage subsidy on our AFFO per share in Q3 and year-to-date is approximately $0.42 a share.

Turning to retirement moving on Slide 14, NOI increased in the quarter by 9.5% or 300,000 to 3.2 million. This improvement was driven by increased occupancy in our lease up communities, which includes the contribution from the opening of the very view retirement community in Q4 of 2019.

Despite the improvement in our lease up communities lower same-store occupancy levels, and increased costs associated with COVID led the downward pressure on our NOI margins to 26.9% from 28.3% in the same quarter last year.

The easing of restrictions during Q3 and in particular in-person tours resuming in Ontario contributed to an increase in our average stabilized occupancy to 91.9% in Q3 compared to 91.5% in Q2, and improvements in our as that occupancy of 93.1% as of the end of Q3.

However, as Michael mentioned in-person tours, restrictions were re-impose in certain regions in Ontario in October, which contributed to the decline of 140 basis points and stabilized as at occupancy as October 31st to 91.7%. We expect occupancy to continue to be impacted in the short-term as COVID restrictions remain in place.

Looking at our final business segment on Slide 15. NOI from our contract services consulting and group purchasing operations increased in the third quarter by 34% to 4.3 million as the impact of our growing SGT client base, which is up 23.5% a half percent over last year, and lower travel and marketing expenses due to COVID restrictions contributed to the improvement year-over-year.

Turning now to Slide 16, and our financial position we remain in a strong position with good financial flexibility and liquidity. At Q3, our consolidated cash and short-term investments on hand 170 million, with 71 million on drawn on our credit facilities.

The impact of the home healthcare segment wage subsidy received in the third quarter positively impacted our debt metrics, with interest coverage improving to four times from 2.6 and debt to gross book value improving of 47.9 from 49.7 as compared to Q2. As previously disclosed our financing activities in the first half of 2020 positions as well, with no scheduled debt maturities until the first quarter of 2022.

In addition, we have made progress this quarter on our previously announced wind up of our wholly owned CAPF subsidiary, which self insured our former U.S. operations. In September the Bermuda Monetary Authority approved the deregistration of the CAPF and the remaining balance of it is restricted cash of $10 million was released to Extendicare in Q3, contributing to the increase in our liquidity during the quarter.

With that, I will pass it back to Michael for his closing remarks.

Michael Guerriere

Thank you, David. During this challenging time, we remain vigilant in our efforts to protect our residents, clients and staff are doing everything in our power to provide the care and support they need. while managing COVID-19 remains our immediate priority. We are also committed to building a better future.

We are investing in our people by increasing the vital supply of caregivers with our new training programs to provide a steady stream of trained and skilled workers. We are also investing in improving the quality and quantity of available long-term care beds with the construction beginning on our new 256 bed lo-term care facility in Sudbury later this month.

And we are working towards finalizing approvals and construction tenders for additional projects in the near-term. These important long-term investments will improve conditions for both residents and employees, while also adding value for all stakeholders.

With that, we would be happy to take any questions you may have. Operator.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator instructions] The first question is from Lorne Kalmar with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Lorne Kalmar

Thanks. Just, good morning. Following-up Michael's last comments about some additional RPC developments in the hopper. Maybe could you guys give a little bit more color on what is sort of coming down the pipe in the near-term?

Michael Guerriere

Sure. So, as I mentioned, we have 22-projects that we have submitted for the government's review. That would be a total of 4200 beds. We anticipate that these will be distributed over quite a number of years.

The program that has been announced only replaces about a third of the C-5 beds in the province. So if we expected a proportional share of our projects, we might have six or seven projects approved under that program.

We might have more or we might have less but that would be roughly proportional. We would like to see something in the neighborhood of three projects a year launching, till we get Sudbury project launching next week, breaking ground next week.

And we are hoping to have a couple more to announce in the next quarter or two. But I think three projects per year is roughly what we are planning for if we could do more, we would but we are not at this point able to say how quickly we will get the approvals for the government.

Lorne Kalmar

Yes, My follow-up question is how much how many developments you guys thought you would carry at once? And then with the occupancy guarantees the LPC running out, and I guess, at the end of the year, have you guys gotten any word on sort of what the government's plan is for that going forward?

Michael Guerriere

We don't have clarity on that at all at this point. I mean, we have an expectation at this point that that occupancy protection will continue to the end of march to the end of the fiscal year, but we don't have visibility beyond when I say that I meant the government's fiscal year.

We don't have visibility beyond the end of March at this point. But given the strong evidence that is available that having more than two residents in the room is a risk in the midst of the pandemic. We are hopeful that we will see that continue for the duration of the pandemic.

Lorne Kalmar

Okay, that is very helpful. And then just to ParaMed, it looks like the NOI margin excluding the - payment was about 5% nicely up from last quarter. Is that sort of a good run-rate for the duration of the pandemic and consideration that ADBs could be impacted by new restrictions?

Michael Guerriere

Well, David may want to comment on this but I will start. We have got a couple of things in play at the moment, Lorne. So one of them is that our volumes are increasing. And because of the system that we put in place, and the new operating procedures we put in place, we are able to grow those volumes without growing the back office.

So, we will see some margin expansion as the volumes go up. So that will change over time. But that said, it is hard for us to project just how quickly we will see the volumes continue to ride we were very happy to see through October continuing growth in the business, you can see that in the ParaMed page and in the deck on page seven.

So, as those volumes come back to pre-pandemic levels, then we will start to see the impact of our investments on systems and automation improving our margins overtime.

Lorne Kalmar

Got it. I appreciate what so with all the uncertainty are tough to quantify. And then last one really quick one, I just want to confirm that the CEWS payments are in fact taxable.

Michael Guerriere

Yes, they are.

Lorne Kalmar

Okay, great. That is all from me. I will turn it back. Thanks.

Michael Guerriere

Thanks Lorne.

Operator

The next question is from Chris Couprie with CIBC. Please go ahead.

Chris Couprie

Hi there. Just may be following up on the CEWS payments. Given what, let's just see if we extrapolate the ADV for the first month and kind of couple that with, I guess some of the changes in funding for PSWs. Do you anticipate further CEWS receipts into next year?

Michael Guerriere

Yes Chris. We are going to evaluate, as I mentioned, the government introduced rule changes in mid-October, which we still don't have all the details on. So we are waiting for that, and what that might look like going into 2021.

There is an interplay between the rules for the balance for this year, where the fine design the program sort of tapers off your entitlements. So you have that going and obviously, we are hoping for recovery in our business volumes. So it is a little hard to say, what that is going to look like and we have no visibility at this point into the rules for next year.

But what I would say is, I think that the magnitude of what we have received to-date both and what we recognize this quarter subsequent. I mean that is going to be the lion's share of what we think is going to be the entitlement as the program's rules change, and we see recovery in the business.

Chris Couprie

Okay, it is a good color. And then just have a question with respect to ParaMed. In terms of the labor force, you kind of call it out as being a bit of a bottleneck as referrals have kind of reached pre-pandemic levels. Where is the labor force sitting out in terms of headcount maybe versus the prior year ex-BC?

Michael Guerriere

Yes. I mean, we are, if you look at our levels today, overall pre-COVID level back in March. But probably still down in the range of 700 to 800 employees is out of the workforce.

Chris Couprie

So with the new IT system, I haven't done the math here. But are you - is there more productivity per head with the new system in terms of hours per day?

David Bacon

Not in terms of frontline staff, Chris. In terms of back office, there is but not in terms of frontline staff. We are getting higher utilization from our frontline staff. But that doesn't increase productivity per hour. But it just increases the number of hours that we are able to get from the individuals.

The other point to note is similar to what we reported in the last quarter. We are seeing about 50 people or so coming back into work every two week day period. So, we are seeing that workforce coming back overtime.

Of course, that workforce has been impacted by all manner of things related to the pandemic in terms of childcare challenges, health challenges, the availability of federal and other entitlements, that have been keeping people out of the workforce.

And so it makes it pretty hard to predict when we see record levels of new infections in the community. So we are really staring into the unknown. I mean, we are very encouraged by what we are seeing in terms of our trend line, but can't be sure that that trend line will continue the way it is now.

Chris Couprie

So, absent, the unknown based on the trend lines that you are seeing, if you are doing 50 people coming back every two weeks or so, you could anticipate that in the next six, seven months, you would be back to pre pandemic volumes in ex-BC?

David Bacon

Yes. And don't forget, Chris, that we are also hiring new people at the same time. And we talked about our education programs, which are bringing new people into the sector. So we are not just dependent on getting people back to work. We are also hiring new people.

Chris Couprie

Got it. Okay, thanks I will turn it back.

Operator

The next question is from Yash Sankpal with Laurentian Bank Security. Please go ahead.

Yash Sankpal

Hi good afternoon. I want to understand how much on outage cost have been - goes to hospital management? Is that a ballpark figure that you can use?

Michael Guerriere

There really isn't Yash, I mean, our experience has been quite variable. And, the way to think about this is that when a home goes into outbreak, it typically needs more help, it needs more people, that can be our own people, or that can be contracted people from agencies or coming from hospitals, et cetera.

So it is quite variable. So, ranges, from nothing and most of our, in most of our outbreaks to being a percentage of the total cost. But we have included those costs in our projections. So, David's commentary about cost and excessive funding includes the cost of the hospital health.

Yash Sankpal

No, no. I understand that part. Just I was trying to understand how much it costs when a home is a normal outbreak was just it is handed over to a hospital management team. Is it like, we are talking like, thousands of dollars?

Michael Guerriere

Well, Yash, I wouldn't think about it as handing the home over to a hospital management team. We don't hand anything over. We sign those agreements, which gives the hospitals protections and then we work very collaboratively with them. But we continue to be the administrator of the home and we continue to run the operations of those homes.

We continue to add additional staff into those homes, et cetera. And so it is not like there is a binary we are handing it over or not. We are continuing to take responsibility for managing those outbreaks whether a hospital is involved or not.

Yash Sankpal

Got it. Okay, moving on to -

Michael Guerriere

Just to give you one more, one more sort of example. We have had situations where we signed a management agreement with a hospital. And maybe there is been two or three visits of hospital experts who have come into the home, have looked at everything we are doing, and have felt that it was absolutely sufficient to manage the situation.

And they were not any more involved in that. So, even though we sign an agreement, that doesn't necessarily mean that there is any significant amount of workforce from the hospital engaged in that home. It is more an oversight question.

Yash Sankpal

The reason I asked that question was because one of your competitors quoted me $2 million, it costs them $2 million for having their homes under hospital management, and I was not sure how expensive that transition is?

Michael Guerriere

Well, we haven't had the same experience. So, I can't speak to that.

Yash Sankpal

Okay. Moving on to your SPG and assist division, what are you noticing any, particular trends in the services that are being required by your clientele, for this period in the pandemic?

Michael Guerriere

No, - yet really hasn't changed the types of services or what we have been doing with those supports for our clients, those have stayed relatively consistent through the pandemic.

Yash Sankpal

The reason I ask that is, especially for smaller mom and pop operators or smaller operators, it must be very difficult to handle these pandemics, like given the kind of amount of you guys are spending out of pocket. I don't know how a smaller office can handle that kind of shock? So, have you noticed any clients asking you to take over the facility and manage you through the pandemic on that kind of services?

Michael Guerriere

Yes, we haven't had those kinds of requests, Yash. I think that the hospitals have been playing that coordinating role on a regional basis. So, people have been turning to the hospitals rather than other operators. And as you can imagine, we are happy about that, because we are quite busy managing our own operations.

Yash Sankpal

Okay, and just one more on your home care division. So, is it based on your answer to Chris's question, is it safe to assume that over the next five to six months, homecare volumes would come back to the pre-COVID level?

Michael Guerriere

While all other things being equal, that that is the trend line that we are on at the moment. But the other trend line that I worry about is the record high rates of infection in the community, the pressure that we are seeing on hospitals as a result of that the potential exists, that we might see another lockdown scenario similar to wave one, it is impossible for us to be able to predict that.

So, we may see another change in the demand curve as a result of that. Of course, it would be temporary, certainly wouldn't be a permanent change in demand, but we could certainly see something through the winter months that has an effect on referrals.

Yash Sankpal

Okay. One follow-up. So your projection of roughly $6.6 million per quarter of out of pocket expenses. What does that projection assume in terms of what you would like to see all the next two quarters? What is he base line assumption?

David Bacon

So I think we have got, we have had our cost now running for two quarters. And, as I mentioned, I think in my comments, we got some additional clarity and announcements from the Ontario government on funding for COVID-related expenses through to the end of the first quarter of next year.

So I think when I look at that previous announcements from Alberta, and our run-rate we are feeling that, again, absent of a sharp change in COVID cases, and no replacing things the $6.6 million net costs and LTC, for lack of any other - it is hard to know. And all of this is caveat. It is similar to the comments Michael is made about home care.

But that is our best view that gives some senses in the immediate term over the next couple of quarters that we are sort of forecasting for. But a lot can change that. But that is our best view today.

Yash Sankpal

That is it for me. Thank you.

David Bacon

Okay.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Tal Woolley with National Bank Financial, please go ahead.

Tal Woolley

Hi, good afternoon.

Michael Guerriere

Hi, Tal.

Tal Woolley

Let's start with Ottawa. Can you just give us an update on how the prices going there? And how you have managing them?

Michael Guerriere

Yes, sure. I think the outbreaks are at a more advanced stage in their evolution now in that most of the staff are back to work. And the incidence of new cases is calming down quite a lot. At one point, we had all five of our Ottawa homes in outbreak. And that coincided with a period of time when lab test results were very, very slow to come back, taking more than a week to get results.

And I don't think it was a coincidence that all five of our homes went into outbreak as well as homes from other operators during that time. But we seem to be getting those under control now. And so I think the worst is past.

Tal Woolley

And you have an estimate of how long like you'll be working with the hospital network there on these facilities?

Michael Guerriere

Yes, well, the contracts themselves are 90-day contracts and then they automatically expire.

But it is quite, in terms of what is actually happening on the ground, it is quite dependent on the needs of the home.

So we just signed agreements for three of our homes with the Ottawa Hospital, in quick succession, not really knowing where we would need help, and where we wouldn't need help. So out of an abundance of caution, we just signed them for all of them.

If you take our [Lurie Manor] (Ph) home for instance that was the example where the hospital experts came in a couple of times did a couple of visits. Looked at what was happening and we are very content that was handled sufficiently with our existing staff.

With the other two homes, the hospital people were more engaged. And we were really happy to have them there and they were they were incredibly helpful.

Tal Woolley

Okay. For the, we development in February about 52 million net of the - session graph. How are, first of all is like, will the existing facilities still be running during this period? Are you taking a tariff to come down during this period?

Michael Guerriere

No, this outbreak project is a Greenfield. So if we are going to be on basically building a brand new home on new land, and then we will decamp the residents from Falcon Bridge over to the new building. So there is no sort of disruption to the current building through the construction.

Tal Woolley

And as you work through like this redevelopment process, I'm assuming that is likely the most preferred way to go about this, because you are not taking bets offline. What are your plans for like that existing land? Are you just going to put it back to the market? Or is that something you hang on to like maybe you think about a retirement residence? Like how are you thinking about utilizing for that extra line of backward?

Michael Guerriere

I think we, from a modeling, sort of thinking about the business case perspective, we just view it as sort of putting them land back to market. And then anything that we could do on that if opportunities arise for other development options, retirements, those other things, those would be sort of accretive to that, if we were to do that. But our planning assumption is that, we will just put the existing site back to market.

Tal Woolley

And if this is set to be completed in late 2022, what is the cadence of how you spend that 62 million over the course like, should we expect is there going to be a lot next year will be sort of evenly over the next few years? Or is it more back and waited, how should we think about that?

Michael Guerriere

It is spread out reasonably, evenly over the two years. I mean, we are doing some we are breaking ground next week, but it is some rock blasting and safe prep before the winter sets in and getting the link. But over the two years, it'll be probably maybe 60% waited to next year and 40 the following year.

Tal Woolley

And then, you mentioned earlier, like the rule changes for the wave subsidy. What are the specific rule changes, you think impact your ability to or that would change your ability to receive the funding?

Michael Guerriere

Well, we don't know, because they are going to be the extension of the program to June of next year. There is no detail yet for what the formulas are going to be in the calculations, both in terms of what is the revenue decline tests are going to look like and also then what the underlying entitlement is when you have a percentage of the wage recovery that you have. So, when they first announced the program, they made some changes back in July, if you recall, that did tweak some of those formulas.

So we expect some changes at this point. So it is hard for us to know what is going to be and biggest one is going to be how they look at the revenue tests, right. Is it going to be year-over-year, are they going to be comparing January's revenues in 2021. The January's revenues of 2019, et cetera.

I mean, all of those things we don't know. And, of course, we are hoping that there is just we are having a recovery our volumes as well, which would whatever entitlement there could be. So we are still just waiting for clarity on that. They haven't announced the details.

Tal Woolley

I guess. The one thing that I started surprising to me with the whole thing is that like the amount of the subsidy that you are taking relative to like the existing NOI generated by the business seem meaningfully different and is there any, I guess like, is there any test on the back ends of after having taken this money where you might be like medical record returning some of those or anything like that?

Michael Guerriere

No, there is nothing like that on the back end.

Tal Woolley

Okay. Thanks very much.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Jillian Fountain for any closing remarks.

Jillian Fountain

Thank you, operator. As the operator noted, this concludes our call for today. The presentation is available on our website, as are the column numbers for an archived recording. Please don’t hesitate to give us a call if you have any further questions. Thank you again everyone for joining us and have a good weekend. Goodbye.