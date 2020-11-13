While the nearby NYMEX natural gas futures contract fell to a twenty-five-year low of $1.432 per MMBtu in late June, the current active month, December contract, fell to $2.637, a $1.205 or over 84% premium to the continuous contract. Natural gas is a seasonal commodity, and December is typically the first month of the heating season when natural gas demand rises.

Since the June low, the December contract’s price action made higher lows and higher highs, reaching a peak of $3.396 per MMBtu on October 30. Since then, the price corrected to a low of $2.821 on November 9 and was trading back over the $3 level at the end of last week.

For the week ending on October 30, the Energy Information Administration reported its first withdrawal from storage of the 2020/2021 season. The previous week, stockpiles peaked at 3.955 trillion cubic feet, 223 billion cubic feet above the high at the end of the 2019 injection season. Last year, the high level of stocks weighed on the price of the energy commodity as it only reached a high of $2.905 in November. 2020 is anything but an ordinary year in all markets, and natural gas is no expectation. At the end of last week, the EIA reported a small injection into storage after the previous week’s withdrawal. While stocks are at a level that does not support a higher price, politics at the beginning of January are likely to have significant influence over the path of least resistance for the price of the energy commodity.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) and its bearish counterpart (KOLD) strive to offer a leveraged result compared to the price action in the natural gas futures market.

A small injection in early November

Estimize, a crowdsourcing website,projected a 12 bcf injection into natural gas storage across the United States for the week ending on November 6.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, stockpiles rose by only eight billion cubic feet as of the end of last week, pushing inventories to 3.927 trillion cubic feet. It appears that the peak from the week ending on October 23 at 3.955 tcf will stand as the high for the 2020 injection season. As of November 6, the supply level was 5.3% above last year and 4.7% over the five-year average for the beginning of November. The latest EIA report marked the thirty-second consecutive week where the percentage above last year’s level declined.

Warm temperatures returned, causing heating demand to drop

The natural gas market experienced a steady bullish period over the past months. A series of hurricanes that came ashore along the Gulf of Mexico pushed the price higher. The delivery point for NYMEX natural gas futures is the Henry Hub in Erath, Louisiana, not far from the Gulf. As storms threaten the region, the price of natural gas futures tends to rise.

Following the hurricane threats, a cold snap at the end of October swept across the US increasing heating demand, supporting the price of the energy commodity. Meanwhile, temperatures warmed up since the beginning of November, and the price of natural gas futures retreated to just over the $2.80 per MMBtu level on November 9, where it found a bottom. After the most recent EIA data on November 13, the price was back over the $3 level.

Open interest turns higher, momentum and price strength cross to the upside

From October 30 through November 9, the natural gas price dropped by 57.5 cents or 16.9%. The December futures then recovered by over 25 cents per MMBtu by the end of the week.

Source: EIA

As the daily chart of December futures shows, the total number of open long and short positions rose from 1,166,018 on October 29 to 1,233,233 on November 12. The open interest has been growing as the peak season for demand in the natural gas market begins in November, prompting a rise in speculative and hedging activity. The significant decline that reached a low of November 9 pushed price momentum and relative strength indicators to oversold conditions. On Friday, November 13, the slow stochastic was crossing higher, and relative strength reached a neutral reading.

The daily chart had made higher lows and higher highs since late June. The correction that took natural gas below the early October low and technical support level at $2.922 created a more cautious technical picture for the energy commodity. A move above the $3.40 per MMBtu level is necessary to negative the recent bearish price action and thrust natural gas back into a bullish trend. However, the short-term oversold price momentum reading is constructive. Daily historical price volatility at over 53.5% is close to the highest level in 2020.

A tale of two charts in the natural gas futures arena- Daily bears and weekly bulls

The move to the low of $2.821 on November 9 did some technical damage to the daily natural gas chart, but the weekly is holding up well as we head into the peak season for 2020/2021.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that price momentum is on the other side of the coin in overbought territory with a reading at over 80. The weekly relative strength metric is higher than the daily but is still around a neutral condition. At over 80%, weekly historical volatility is at the highest level this year and since 2014. The weekly trading ranges in the natural gas futures market have been wide since August, creating a paradise for trading opportunities. The weekly chart indicates a bullish trend, while the short-term chart does not validate that technical position.

Georgia will determine the future of natural gas in the US

While the weather conditions over the coming weeks and months will have a significant influence over the short-term price direction of NYMEX natural gas futures, a political event on January 5 could determine the medium and long-term future of the price of the energy commodity.

At the end of last week, the US Democrats had a majority in the House of Representatives. President-elect Joe Biden is likely to take his oath and become the forty-sixth President of the United States on January 20. The last link in the chain that would allow for a clear sailing of the Democrat’s political agenda is a majority in the Senate. As of the end of last week, Republicans held fifty seats and Democrats forty-eight. Two seats remain outstanding. If Democrats capture those contests, they win the majority as Vice President-elect Harris would have the tie-breaking vote.

The two Senate races in Georgia ended with no candidates receiving over 50%. Under Georgia’s state law, the lack of a majority requires a runoff election that will take place on January 5. Since the future of the Democrat’s plans for the US depends on majorities in the two houses of Congress, voters in Georgia will determine the national agenda’s future. Tax, regulation, immigration, and many other policy issues will rise or fall with the results of the contests in Georgia. When it comes to energy, Georgia will decide if Democrats pursue a green agenda. A victory by at least one of the Republican candidates will force the Biden administration to compromise with the majority in the Senate. A win by the two Democrats in their Senate races would clear the path for a far more progressive agenda. Therefore, the future of fracking and natural gas and oil output in the United States is now in the hands of Georgia’s voters.

We should expect lots of volatility in the natural gas market in December and early January as Georgia could answer the question, “to frack or not to frack.”

The most direct route for a risk position in natural gas is via the futures and futures options that trade on the CME’s NYMEX division. For those market participants looking to participate in the market without venturing into the futures arena, the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) and its bearish counterpart (KOLD) provide an alternative.

The fund summary and tops holdings of BOIL include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

BOIL has net assets of $84.61 million, trades an average of over 1.1 million shares each day, and charges a 1.31% expense ratio. As the chart shows, BOIL holds January natural gas futures. The January natural gas price rose from $2.965 on November 9 to $3.204 on November 13 or 8.06%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, BOIL moved from $31.24 to $35.47 per share or 13.54% as the ETN delivered a leveraged return compared to the price action in the January futures contract. The bearish KOLD product has net assets of $50.28 million, trades an average of 952,352 shares each day, and charges a 1.34% expense ratio. BOIL and KOLD are only appropriate for short-term risk positions in the natural gas market as the leverage causes time decay, which erodes the value of the products over time.

Volatility in the natural gas market is likely to remain elevated over the coming weeks as we enter the peak season of demand. The Georgia elections will determine the US energy policy’s future path. As we come closer to the end of this year, as the late Ray Charles sang, the natural gas market will have Georgia on its mind.

