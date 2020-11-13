NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) CEO Paul Dalla Lana on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:NWHUF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Paul Dalla Lana - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Shailen Chande - Chief Financial Officer

Peter Riggin - Chief Operating Officer

Fred Blondeau - IA Securities

Chris Couprie - CIBC

Mario Saric - Scotiabank

Sairam Srinivas - BMO Capital Markets

This call is being recorded on November 13, 2020.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Dalla Lana. Please go ahead.

Paul Dalla Lana

Thank you, Operator and good morning everyone. I appreciate you joining us today. I am also joined by Shailen Chande, the REIT's Chief Financial Officer; and Peter Riggin, the REIT's Chief Operating Officer. Together, we are pleased to share with you our results for the third quarter of 2020.

But first, I'd like to point out that during today's call we may make forward-looking statements as defined under Canadian securities law. While such forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations regarding our business plans and future results, they are necessarily based on assumptions that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially. We direct all of you to the risk factors outlined in our public filings.

The defensive nature of the REIT's healthcare real estate portfolio that is 97.2% occupied with more than 80% of the revenues provided directly or indirectly by public healthcare funding has, despite the impact of COVID resulted in strong operating results on a year-over-year basis, including 5% AFFO per unit growth, 4.7% constant currency SPNOI growth and 3.6% NAV per unit growth.

Cash collections continue to improve with 97.6% of the REIT's revenue on a proportionate ownership basis, either collected or subject to formal deferral arrangements in Q3, which improved further in October to 98.1%. As a result of the strong cash collections and underlying defensiveness of the REIT's tenancy base, the REIT did not recognize any material provisions for them to collect the grant as it continues to expect that all of deferral rent will be fully repaid.

The impact of COVID-19 continues to affect countries unevenly while some countries progressing through phased reopenings while others struggle to control the pandemic. During Q3 several of our care markets in Europe, UK and Australia began to reopen. And the REIT saw an increase in activity in elective surgeries resuming in those locations. Even if some of these markets continue efforts to contain the pandemic, demographic trends coupled with backlogs built out during the initial global lockdown are expected to drive elevated demand for healthcare services, supporting healthcare real estate over the medium and long-term.

This trend is also playing out in the investment market, with capital formation in the healthcare real estate hitting all-time highs pre-pandemic and investment volume accelerating, which is translating into higher asset values. Strategically the REIT is now executed on all of its 2020 priorities put in place at the beginning of the year.

These achievements included completion of the previously announced $3.1 billion European JV with GIC and related sale of eight German rehabilitation hospitals, three Dutch clinics and two Dutch MOB's for $473 million, completion of the strategic asset sales $788 million into fee bearing capital platforms, which generated more than $280 million of liquidity to pursue strategic opportunities and deleveraging activities.

Significantly, these dispositions are expected to generate incremental stabilized fee income and are accretive to the REIT's AFFO per unit. The European expansion was $719 million of year-to-date acquisitions, including entry into the UK market through the acquisition of two hospital portfolios for $620 million. And UK asset management initiatives which have the potential to create upwards of $85 million of value as cap rates compress and as a result of tenant diversification and lease optimization initiatives.

During the quarter, the REIT's largest tenant Aspen Healthcare outperformed expectations as a result of NHS support related to COVID-19. And balance sheet stability with approximately 500 basis points reduction in leverage to 55.5%- and 0.7-time reduction in net debt to EBITDA to 9.5 times on a proportionate basis. Post completion of its planned UK JV and asset management initiatives and $200 million of committed developments in 2021 the REIT expects to achieve proportionate leverage below 50% and approximately eight times net debt to EBITDA.

For the quarter our results were in line with our expectations, noting the MOD level including annualized quarterly adjusted funds from operations at $0.92 per unit on a normalized basis, implying a payout ratio of 87%. Earnings accretion from recent investment and financing activity was as expected. And while overall foreign exchange movement was minimal, it continues to impact earnings over the past 12 months, reducing annualized AFFO by approximately $0.03 per unit, and NAV by approximately $0.70. In the context of a lower for longer Canadian interest rate environment, we expect these trends may begin to ease and unwind in 2020, providing a tailwind to the REIT's future earnings.

In terms of liquidity, the REIT is well positioned with approximately $200 million of incurred liquidity, which is expected to increase to more than $460 million as the REIT seeds it's currently planned UK portfolio into a JV in early 2021. The REIT has also completed repayments or renewals in respect of all 2020 maturing debt obligations on favorable terms, and it's taking proactive steps to refinance normal course 2021 maturing facilities, approximately 43% of 2021maturities have been refinanced, repaid or under active negotiation.

Across the REIT's global markets, all of our properties have remained open and operational during the pandemic. Because the effects of the pandemic are uncertain and there can be no assurance there will not be any further disruptions to our tenants in the future. However, based on their resiliency today, we are confident that the portfolio is well positioned to continue to perform even in these challenging times.

I'm pleased with the progress made during the quarter, which advanced a number of great key long-term strategic objectives, including European expansion and the growth of our Global Management Platform and also as we produce solid operating results despite the disruption and contracting priorities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With deep relationships, best in class regional operating platforms and strong access to public and attractively priced private capital, the REIT is well positioned to continue executing on its strategy. We have almost $4 billion in capital available in our JVs to pursue opportunities as they arise and expect to find both generational and opportunistic possibilities over the balance of 2020 and into 2021.

I'll now ask the operator to open up the call for questions.

Your first question comes from Fred Blondeau, IA Securities. Fred, please go ahead.

Fred Blondeau

Thanks and good morning. Maybe, first question for Shailen or Paul. Just on your 50% target debt ratio, what would be your timeline here?

Paul Dalla Lana

Shailen, would you like to respond?

Shailen Chande

Yeah. Good morning, Fred.

Fred Blondeau

Hi, good morning.

Shailen Chande

Yeah. So as we think through our achievement of the 50%, target proportionate leverage, really the critical driver in achieving that is around completion of our planned UK JV. Paul had mentioned in his introductory remarks, we're actively focused on that UK JV in the moment, with a view to be able to sell down our interest in our directly owned, 100% owned portfolio in the UK into that JV over the course of 2021 in the front half. So that's the critical driver, and we see that continuing to be achievable.

Fred Blondeau

Okay, that's great. And - but should we should we expect you guys to get there mid next year or?

Shailen Chande

Correct. Pending completion of our UK JV that's the driver and we're forecasting that for H1 2021.

Fred Blondeau

Yeah, perfect. Thanks. And Paul, could you comment on the situation in Canada in regards to parking income? What are you seeing so far in Q4 and what would be your base scenario here for next year?

Paul Dalla Lana

Yeah. Thanks Fred. So I'm going to take advantage of Peter's attendance on the call who knows that a little bit better. But what I will say, just to lead into that is we're seeing a relatively quick return to activity levels across all our regions including Canada. Again, a bit underpinned by those comments in the opening remarks that deferring some of the health requirements of our populations is very difficult to do for an extended period of time. So we have seen a relatively sharp return and I'll let Peter continue with the other side, as you can Pete.

Peter Riggin

Yeah. Thanks Paul. Good morning Fred.

Fred Blondeau

Good morning.

Peter Riggin

I think Paul summarized it and that from the low in the spring of the shutdowns and the slowdown in the economy, we've seen a steady increase of parking and year-to-date we've been at about 70% of plan. And that's very close to last year's results. And every month, we see that increasing, and we've seen that - we expect that to continue at the year end. And going into 2021, we expect to get back to certainly stay above those levels now and get back to full as soon as we see that there's no waves of the pandemic flatten in certain markets.

Fred Blondeau

No, that that's fair. And maybe Shailen or Paul, could you remind us how we should look at your exposure to Brazil. It continues to be a significant [Technical Difficulty] despite inflationary adjustment? What are your views?

Paul Dalla Lana

Well, a couple of comments. Again, I think just with the growth of the business in many other parts of the world, particularly Europe and Australia over the last little bit, the proportion of Brazil in our overall businesses has declined. So I think probably call that out. And certainly, as we look down the line, we do see meaningful, continued growth using our JVs and other things to help that along. So I think that that trend is likely to continue. So it'd be point one. I mean, point two, Brazil's a pretty specific situation, in source currency and in the basic portfolio, it continues to perform very well. We have eight acute care hospitals, in the major markets most of them with one of the best operators anywhere in the region. So we're quite comfortable with the underlying performance, and it's very conservatively structured.

So the thing works for us, and really the drag has only been around FX, which is really continued for the last 18 months is Brazil has been both in a significant recession, and certainly more recently, going through some difficult COVID moments. But I think we're comfortable with Brazil, that offset, I think we are comfortable with Brazil, in the mix, and certainly we like the assets. And again, we expect that some of those new currency trends will reverse and time and we've set up the business to be able to manage through moments like this without overtly impacting it. But underlying that we're seeing in the source market certainly continued growth in the income streams there, continued valuation increases as the tenant continues to perform. And it's one of the top businesses in the country. And so in balance, we're okay with that. And certainly we're going to get to some parts of the machine contributing and some not and I think we've sized Brazil to be within an appropriate level of tolerance within that.

Fred Blondeau

Well, it's great now, it just surprised an effective I guess, not an effective, but our load impact was from inflationary adjustment compared to the results in CAD, but it's all good. Thank you.

Paul Dalla Lana

Welcome.

Your next question comes from Chris Couprie, CIBC. Chris, please go ahead.

Chris Couprie

Good morning, gents. I'm just wondering if you can give us an update at all, with respect to Aspen Healthcare and the administration process. And is that - does that essentially need to kind of conclude to further advance the UK JV?

Paul Dalla Lana

Yeah. Thanks Chris. I think that's a good question. And again, probably one that has some subtlety in answering in the moment, but it's an active process, and certainly, an MC and their administrators are in the midst of taking decisions around Aspen. We think that they're likely to come over the balance of the year. So in Q4 here and certainly, we're playing an appropriate role as the largest landlord to Aspen today. So we think that we are able to drive some meaningful value improvements and relationship improvements in our business. So we are playing a role in that process an appropriate role. And I think we are looking to leverage the results of that in our ultimate UK JV, which is sort of positioned and getting ready to go. So I think there's a lot in that, but I'll just say that the process is advancing. And we're making progress. And I think we do see a relatively clear path in the near term through this very big and complicated overall administration to bring certainty to the Aspen.

Chris Couprie

Okay, that makes sense. And then just with respect, I mean, obviously, the UK JV is next in focus for you guys. But with respect to the available capacity, in the remaining active JVs, any color at all, in terms of what the active pipeline might look like for those - for deploying capital in those JVs?

Paul Dalla Lana

Yeah. So as I mentioned, we have approximately $4 billion in capacity and in our - into Australian and European JVs. And of course, we also have capacity within Vital. So I think, collectively we have very meaningful capacity. I would say, to some of the general comments we made that we see it as a very constructive moment, both for generational and optimistic things in our business, so I would expect us to be quite active in areas that certainly where we have capacity and capital and the resources to act on that. So we see a robust pipeline, we see some very good opportunities. And certainly we have partners that are looking to do things. So that's probably a specific guidance there. But I think we've historically had pretty active investment cycles circling in around $1.5 billion to $2 billion a year of overall activity. And I would expect it will at least meet that if not exceed that this year and into the future for a little bit.

Chris Couprie

And any kind of nation conversations on JVs in other regions?

Paul Dalla Lana

Absolutely, we first think of sort of getting the UK one done in the near term. But yeah, we are looking to bring that type of resource and toolkit to the Americas market for sure. And that would be our next focus, I think in 2021.

Chris Couprie

Thanks a lot. I'll turn it back.

Your next question comes from Mario Saric, Scotiabank. Mario, please go ahead.

Mario Saric

Hi, good morning. Just maybe sticking to the previous question, when we saw your partner, your institutional partner GIC team up with Ventas in the US on a JV announcement with respect to Brazil, in terms of potential kind of JV activity, and then possibly reducing investment capital in that region. How much of [indiscernible] Rede D'Or's potential IPO have in that process if at all?

Paul Dalla Lana

Yeah, it's a great question. I mean, I think it has both a benefit and maybe a challenge for us. And I'd say, the benefit is that it shines a light on one of the highest quality businesses certainly in Latin America, and maybe in the world of healthcare operators. And so we see that as driving portfolio value, and certainly making it more attractive for potential partners and broadening that potential. I think what it does though, is bring a lot of capital to the business, and it certainly - although they have meaningful growth, aspirations, and most of that planned IPO capital, as I understand it is intended for growth, as opposed to liquidity for the owners. I think it makes it more challenging with an already high-quality operator. So I think some tandem things, but definitely we see it - we have a good relationship with Rede D'Or. We are certainly working on incremental expansions within our existing portfolio, and a number of tuck-in things.

And as a business, again, they see themselves still in the relatively early innings of the consolidation of the Brazilian healthcare space. So we do sense that there's more to do there, I would also call out that it also helps with a number of their competitors in establishing other existing counterparties for us and sort of institutionalizing the provider environment in Brazil, which is another positive. So all in all, we see it as a positive, but it probably will take noting the size of the IPO and the amount of capital they're going to raise. It probably takes any pressure but they might have found. So if that's the right word off of near-term things and get some very focused in the mid to longer term, which I think we've been a good partner for them. So we see incremental opportunities there, but nothing transformational, I think as a result of both those comments.

Mario Saric

Great. Thanks, Paul. And then maybe just a broader question, in terms of capital deployment, when I hear words like generational, generation opportunity with very high-quality assets, that are potentially highly sought after, which would imply a valuation could be for - nothing, it's for sale, with those types of assets. Typically speaking, in the past, acquisitions have been maybe a bit of pressure on per share growth, given the delta between acquisition cap rate and capital. But now that the unit price has improved, like how should we think about AFFO per unit accretion, from transaction activity in terms of Northwest Columbus, including the fee streams that are attached or associated with those co-invest going forward? Should we look at that as being a meaningful driver of AFFO premium growth going forward?

Paul Dalla Lana

Yeah, so I think Shailen, maybe I'll let you add into this, but I just need to be introduced the subject. And from our standpoint, I think, again, the advantage of our, our JVs and our particular structure is that within the context of the current market, we certainly see the ability on a both principal real estate basis, and in conjunction with the asset management fees driven by the business of generating sort of plus 15% IRRs on our capital, which we see as very attractive across generational type pricing, if you want to say it that way. So I think with the structure that we have, and the partners that we have, we're able to sort of compete at the pretty sharp end of the stick and competitively and generate acceptable returns, and we see that as acceptable. Certainly, we are looking to round that out with a number of tuck-ins and balanced other acquisition. So I think, all in all, I would say that we do see a very constructive way to deploy capital and having the capacity that we have in our JVs does give us the tools to get there. And so that'd be a balanced answer, but maybe Shailen, you'd like to make some precision there, decouple that a little bit.

Shailen Chande

Yeah Paul, I think you encompassed it dramatic there, and Mario and others that might take you to Page 18 of our Investor Presentation, which I think does a really good job of just summarizing the Northwest business model, where as we look through the defensive nature of the portfolio, and underlying SPNOI growth on a levered basis, we see that generating about a 6% return just from SPNOI growth, layering in our asset management initiatives and leveraging our third party capital commitments, we see that adding about 350 basis points to that return. So coming in just around 10% on a leveraged basis, and then you layer in the development accretion, and just the ongoing cash flow coming out of the assets on a levered basis, you're coming into that mid teen target IRR or AFFO per unit growth. So I think as we look through the catalyst for change around AFFO per unit growth, we very much see that higher ROE coming out of that asset management business and then we do see that as a major driver.

Mario Saric

Got it understood. Okay, so the incremental accretion from potential transactions would be included in the 3.6% bucket in the asset management on this term.

Shailen Chande

I missed your number there precisely, but I think we're close. Yeah.

Mario Saric

Okay, that's really helpful. Two more really quick on my end, with the kind of rise of COVID infection rates in the UK. Can you comment on the - any changes in NHS policy with respect to funding capacity?

Paul Dalla Lana

Yeah, we can. So a couple things, as we understand it, the contract that was initially written to expire in December is being re-caped to go down to the end of March and so that that's probably been integrated in Parliament to this being implemented, more or less as we speak. The second thing that I would say is that the government and I think just subject to their finalization of their process has committed a further GBP10 billion to healthcare in 2021. And beyond, which when we look at the overall commitment, probably is a 40% increase or so across what's been already committed to help break down some of the waiting list issues and get the industry back to an even keel, at least not in a British context. So I think two very, very strong government commitments there. We are seeing the results come through our portfolio and the operators in our portfolio. Both BMI and Aspen are ahead of plan for the year pre-COVID plans, and are looking at how they're able to get back to even increased capacities because their businesses are although a little bit different, still have a very significant private component to their business, in addition to the NHS component.

So where the NHS has taken a lot of capacity, it's starting to release some of that capacity. And the private system is starting to come back in to fill and deal with this backlog, which is growing, again, to 10 million patients is the number that you hear in the UK, which is an astonishing number. So I think in general it's a relatively constructive environment, despite the pandemic, and I think the feeling is that the operators are positioning themselves for pretty increased volumes. Now, there are challenges, of course, in terms of accessing resources, and certainly some COVID related costs. But we are seeing sort of the demand side of the equation starting to ramp up pretty substantially and so we have visibility into and feeling pretty good that that's going to be a multiyear phenomenon, because those waiting lists are going to take a long time to clear and ultimately even beyond that, once the NHS sort of looks at it, what it's able to find and not fund and given some of the public finance issues that come out of this, so I think in general that would be at a summary level answer to the UK.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay. Thank you for that. And my last question just relates to deferrals, your bad debt expense provisions have been relatively low, giving your confidence and ultimately collecting the deferred rents. It's been several months now. But let's say that some of the rents have been deferred, how have actual rent collection on the deferral come in relative expectation? And I just want to clarify that the cash rent collection that you disclosed, those reflect - those are reflected for the revenue for that month as opposed to collection of previously deferred rent.

Shailen Chande

Yeah Mario, I can chime in there. And I can both say that the equations have been very much in line with our expectations and as disclosed and that yes, the cash rent collections are referred to that specific month.

Mario Saric

Okay, thank you.

Your next question comes from Sairam Srinivas, BMO. Capital Markets. Sairam, please go ahead.

Sairam Srinivas

Good morning, everyone and guys congratulations on a great quarter. Paul, the question for you here is on - especially on the European JV side. Are you looking specifically for let's say hospitals versus MOB insurance specific asset mix looking there or it is more like any healthcare assets that are out there?

Paul Dalla Lana

Yeah. Again, I would come back into our presentation again, just as a reminder to say that we're in virtually exclusively focused in the cure side of the healthcare business, and I think we've donated that in our IR presentation pretty well. But really from hospital post-acute care or outpatient, MOB and then life sciences and so Life Sciences is a recent addition that we have been focused on that in Europe, across all of our markets there. And we see that as a - another vertical that we'll be bringing into the business, progressively noting that we already have assets that are in that direction in all of our markets actually. But the strategy doesn't incur - we're not focused again, just to be clear, as in the care side of it, in skilled nursing or aged care, assisted living, or retirement. So that's a - when people in Europe talk about healthcare it often starts from the care direction as opposed to the cure direction. So we are quite specifically focused.

We do have broad based strategies on that include hospital and outpatient and MOBs existence in all of our markets, with the exception of the UK, which is just for the moment hospital and Life Sciences based. So, I would say that we tend to have a pretty broad base view to it and we like all of these segments within the European market and each of our geographies probably has one, two or even three of these elements at play. So and again, within those obviously, we're focused on operator relationships. And we're focused on again, certainly, the more major markets within the markets that we're in like London, like Berlin, where we have - like Amsterdam and Rotterdam, where we have the bulk of our existing assets if I had to characterize it. So that would be where we're focused and our capital partner is set up to follow us in all of those geographies and sub segments, so I think we have bandwidth in each direction. Does that answer your question?

Sairam Srinivas

Definitely, thanks for the excellent color. I'll turn it back.

There are no further questions at this time. Please proceed.

Paul Dalla Lana

Okay. Well, thank you, operator. And thank you all for listening in to the NorthWest Healthcare Properties third quarter 2020 earnings call. We appreciate your interest and wish everyone a good day. Thanks.

