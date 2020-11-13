Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CGIFF) CEO Mark Davis on Q3 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTC:CGIFF) Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2020 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Davis - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rohit Bhardwaj - Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Ben Isaacson - Scotiabank

Jacob Bout - CIBC

Paul Bilenki - TD Securities

David Newman - Desjardins

Endri Leno - National Bank

Steven Hansen - Raymond James

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Q3 2020 Results Webcast and Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Mark Davis, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Mark Davis

Good morning. We thank you for joining us for our call today. I hope all of you are staying safe and well.

Before we commence the review, I would like to remind you our presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks and actual results may differ materially. Further information identifying risks, uncertainties and assumptions and additional information on certain non-IFRS measures referred to in this call can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Chemtrade with the securities regulatory authorities available at sedar.com. One of the non-IFRS measures we refer to on this call is adjusted EBITDA, which is EBITDA modified to exclude only non-cash items. For simplicity, we will just refer to it as EBITDA and both of these terms are fully defined in our MD&A.

As usual, Rohit Bhardwaj is on the call today. But like the last two calls, we continue to be in different locations. As a reminder, Chemtrade falls under the essential business classification under U.S. State and Canadian Provincial orders. So, all of our operations have continued to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Our highest priority has been our employees’ health and safety. By following the measures we have implemented, our employees have ensured that they can continue to work safely and supply our customers.

Given the challenging circumstances created by the pandemic, our measures have been largely effective. I wanted to start this call by again thanking each member of our workforce for their dedication and outstanding performance during these trying times. On this morning’s call, Rohit will provide a review of our third quarter results and a number of financing initiatives we took during the quarter. But first, I have a few comments on the general market conditions that prevailed during the quarter.

Our third quarter results reflected the various matters we referred to in our second quarter call. Results were affected by continued weak demand for certain products and the deferral of our Vancouver turnaround. I will briefly discuss the macro conditions that prevailed during the quarter as these provide some context for Rohit’s more detailed comments. As mentioned, COVID-19 adversely affected demand for certain of our products. It has not affected our Water Solutions business. However, the ongoing pandemic continues to affect demand for our region, merchant acid, sodium chlorate, hydrochloric or HCl products. Regen demand rebounded from its trough in the second quarter, but our third quarter demand was still about 10% lower than demand at the same time last year.

Secondly, demand for merchant sulphuric acid, which is one of the world’s most widely used chemicals, was also lower than last year due to the generally reduced level of economic activity. Thirdly, in our last call, we mentioned a decrease in the demand for printing paper as more people work from home. This affected our sodium chlorate demand, which was weaker in the third quarter than last year and frankly weaker than we had expected. Finally, fracking activity and less demand for HCl showed some improvement during the year, but remained well below 2019 levels.

Turning to operations, lack of contractors resulted in our deferring, planned third quarter turnaround of our North Vancouver chlor-alkali facility into the fourth quarter. This turnaround is now complete and the plant is up and operating well. Following Rohit’s reviews, I will have some comments on the future economic environment facing Chemtrade. Rohit?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Thank you, Mark. Good morning. I hope everybody is keeping well. Looking first at the aggregate results for the third quarter of 2020, revenue was $345.9 million, a decrease of $49.8 million from 2019. The decrease in revenue for the third quarter is primarily due to lower selling prices and lower sales volumes for hydrochloric acid and caustic soda in the Electrochemicals, or EC segment, and lower sales volume of regen and merchant sulphuric acid in the Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals, or SPPC segment.

Aggregate EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $64.7 million compared with $90 million in the third quarter of 2019. For the third quarter this year, EBITDA was $25.4 million lower than last year. As I will outline shortly, this shortfall was attributable to the EC segment due to low caustic soda prices and reduced demand and prices for HCl and lower results for the SPPC segment. This was partially offset by stronger results from the Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals, or WSSC segment driven by our water business. Distributable cash after maintenance CapEx for the third quarter of 2020 was $12.1 billion or $0.13 per unit. Distributions declared for the third quarter were $0.15 per unit.

Now, turning to segmented results for the quarter, SPPC generated revenue of $105.4 million compared with $127.8 million in 2019. The decrease in revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in lower sales volume for regen and merchant acid and other SPPC products. The most significant factor that negatively affected EBITDA during the third quarter of 2020 was reduced demand for merchant acid and regen services. Merchant acid demand was lower due to the reduced level of economic activity. As Mark noted, sulphuric acid is one of the world’s most widely used chemicals, government orders, restricting non-essential travel and people working from home, continue to reduce demand for gasoline. Therefore, refineries operated at lower utilization rates, which led to the reduced demand for regen services.

EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 was $31 million, which was $12.6 million lower than 2019. Our WSSC segment reported third quarter revenue of $119.8 million compared with $122.4 million in 2019. The slight decrease is due to lower sales volume of Water Solutions products and lower sales volumes of Specialty Chemical Products partially offset by higher selling prices for water solutions products. EBITDA improved to $29.2 million from the $24.3 million generated in 2019. The improvement was due to higher margins for water products, which benefited from higher selling prices and lower raw material costs.

Our EC segment reported revenue of $120.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, which was $24.7 million lower than the same period of 2019. The lower revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was primarily due to lower sales volume for hydrochloric acid and caustic soda and decreased selling prices by 30% for HCl and 11% for caustic soda. This was partially offset by a 4% increase in selling prices for chlorine. HCl demand from the fracking industry has been sharply lower during 2020 and this has resulted in our having to operate the North Vancouver facility at reduced rates. As a reminder, we have ample demand for caustic soda as our core region is short of domestic supply of caustic soda and relies upon Asian imports for the balance. We are constrained by our ability to place the chlorine molecule either as chlorine or as HCl. Our core regen doesn’t have a lot of demand for chlorine and we typically ship it as far as shipping rates allow.

From an EBITDA perspective, EBITDA for the EC segment of $24.6 million for the third quarter of 2020 was $18.2 million lower than the same period of 2019. This was primarily due to lower selling prices for both caustic soda and HCl as well as the effect of operating the North Vancouver facility at reduced rates. Our production rates was constrained by reduced demand for HCl. In the third quarter netbacks, that is selling price with less freight for HCl, were 43% lower compared to the same period of 2019.

Turning to CapEx, maintenance CapEx in the third quarter was $17.3 million. Maintenance CapEx in 2020 continued to be difficult to predict, primarily because of the uncertainty of being able to find contractors to carry out the work due to the pandemic. If you are able to hire contractors, we estimate maintenance CapEx of between $75 million and $80 million for 2020. Excluding unrealized foreign exchange gains, corporate costs during the third quarter of 2020 were $20.2 million compared with $20.8 million in the third quarter of 2019. The lower costs are primarily due to lower incentive compensation accruals.

Turning to our balance sheet, during the third quarter, we took actions to completely redeem the debentures that was set to mature in 2021. To fund the redemption, we completed a public offering of $86.3 million principal amount of convertible unsecured debentures with an interest rate of 8.5% per annum. These funds plus availability under our credit agreement was used during and after the quarter ended to complete the redemption of the outstanding 2021 debentures at their face amount plus accrued interest for a total of $128.3 million. For the full redemption of the ‘21 debentures we have no debt maturities until 2023. We maintain ample liquidity with $227.8 million undrawn on our $850 million credit facility. We are in compliance with all our bank covenants.

I would now hand the call back to Mark. Mark?

Mark Davis

Thank you, Rohit. The economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19 continues to prevent us from knowledgeably predicting with specificity, the key elements necessary to make guidance meaningful. However, we can’t comment on certain key items that are expected to affect our earnings. We caution that COVID-19 continues to create a very fluid situation and what we say is going to be based on our current understanding of our customers and our markets, which can and likely will change over time. Accordingly, the following comments should be read with extreme care and we won’t update them until our next MD&A.

Turning to comments of certain elements contributing to Chemtrade’s 2020 fourth quarter earnings are as follows. Regarding key facilities, as previously advised, we have a significant maintenance turnaround at one of our regen plants. The plant is tied to go once every 5-year major maintenance turnaround at this plant’s refinery customer. Secondly is our North Vancouver chlor-alkali facility also has its biennial turnaround in the fourth quarter instead of the third due to availability of contractors. And put as I mentioned, this has now been completed and the plant is back online.

Some comments on demand for the fourth quarter is that demand for many of our products continues to be weaker than last year due to COVID-19’s effect on the economy. Couple of particular comments, there is a fracking activity and thus demand for HCl has shown some improvement during the year and it remains well below 2019 levels. Demand for our regen services, which is dependent on gasoline demand has been improving, but it’s still about 10% below normal levels. Demand for printing paper remains low as large number of people are working from home, which has led to a reduced demand for sodium chlorate.

Finally, on the demand side, demand for our Water Products is stable. However, as a reminder, our fourth quarter is a seasonally low demand quarter, but generally reduced water consumption in the winter months. You could also make a couple of comments on pricing. First, despite the low – despite lower demand, pricing for most of our products is expected to remain stable in the fourth quarter. The main exception is pricing for caustic soda. The Northeast Asia spot index for caustic soda, which is very influential on our caustic selling price settled at a very low level towards the end of the third quarter. It was approximately $50 per ton below the level relative to the same period in 2019.

Turning to 2021, which is more interest, I assume we can make some similar comments. First on key facilities, we expect all of our plants to operate well during 2021 with only normal turnaround activity and no atypical turnarounds like we had in the fourth quarter this year with our regen plant. On the demand side, as a general statement, we have expected that COVID-19 will continue to affect demand for certain of our products in 2021. However, we expect our sales volumes for 2021 will be higher than 2020. Some more specific demand comments are as follows. With respect to WSSC, we expect demand for our Water Solutions business to be similar to 2020 and continue to be largely unaffected by COVID-19.

Regarding SPPC regen and ultra-pure volumes are expected to be higher than 2020, but still below pre-pandemic levels and on merchant asset, we expect volume to be similar to 2020 levels. Regarding demand for our EC products, our North Vancouver chlor-alkali plant is expected to operate at a higher level than in 2020 when we had the biannual maintenance turnaround. The plant’s operating rates in 2021 are expected to be constrained by HCl demand. If there is increased activity in the fracking industry and our HCl demand increases, we could run the plant at higher utilization rates. Finally, on the demand side, sodium chlorate demand should be higher than 2020, but still lower than historic levels. Demand will be affected by the extent of work-from-home during the pandemic reduces paper demand and thus reduces bleach pulp production.

And finally, some comments on pricing. Most of our products did not experience cyclical pricing. However, caustic soda pricing, as most of you know, can move significantly. In 2021, we expect that the Northeast Asia spot index for caustic soda should move higher during the year. The long-term supply demand characteristics still support upward price movements for many years. During 2021, pricing is expected to start increasing and to continue increasing for at least several years. Recall that we generally incur a quarterly lag between our caustic soda price and movements in the index. Due to this lag, unless the price indexes move up soon, the annual index level for 2021 is expected to be lower than 2020, despite the upward movement during the year. Finally, given the reduced demand for sodium chlorate, there could be some pressure on sodium chlorate selling prices during 2021.

To summarize, we believe that the severity of COVID-19 in 2020 will result in 2020 being a trough year for Chemtrade. This has been much more than a typical recession. In a typical recession, parts of our business such as regen and chlorate are not as of adversely affected as they were in 2020. These businesses were hurt because of the curtailment of nonessential travel and the requirement of people to work-from-home as opposed to just the typical reduction in demand experienced in an economic recession. We expect 2021 to be better than 2020 and as the effects of COVID-19 on the economy dissipates we are well-positioned to take advantage of better economic conditions and generate higher earnings. I would like to add that these comments were all drafted and prepared as was our MDA before the recent announcement of the Pfizer vaccine. We actually have no particular view about how quick and how effective that vaccine will change the effect of the pandemic, but obviously, the quicker people and the economy gets back to normal, the quicker we will benefit from it.

As a final comment, I would like to conclude by letting you know that this will be my last conference call. As you will have seen in our news release of yesterday, I have decided to retire on February 28, 2021. At which point, I will also be stepping down from the board. Scott Rook will be appointed to CEO and the Board on March 1, 2021. Scott is well prepared to drive improvements in Chemtrade’s performance and he, of course, along with Rohit, will be happy to answer future questions on future calls.

Thank you. That concludes our remarks. And operator, Rohit and I will be pleased to answer any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Okay. Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question will come from Joel Jackson from BMO Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Joel Jackson

Hi, good morning, Mark, Rohit.

Mark Davis

Good morning.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Good morning.

Joel Jackson

A couple of questions, I will go one by one. Obviously, the fourth quarter is typically your weakest quarter you would call that out this year as well. The last couple of years, we have seen the fourth quarter to be about $20 million EBITDA lower than the third quarter. So, sequentially this year you have got some heavy turnaround stuff going on with COVID, is that both the right amount is about $20 million. It should be similar sequential decline in the fourth quarter as usual or is this year different?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes, I mean, I don’t think we want to really get into that specific about Q4, I think what the right way to look at it is we have pointed to the two big turnarounds, so Richmond and Northland. In the past, we have said each is about $5 million often effect. And then I think we have got to think about the fact that regen is coming back if you compare to last year Q4, regen is coming back. And to the extent, it’s down a bit, the impact is not going to be as severe as normal, because we do have the large turnaround in Richmond and Q4 is a seasonally low quarter. So, the operating rates will not have as severe an impact, but we are still looking at merchant being down and the other thing you should think about is we now know that the caustic soda index has settled for Q4 and as Mark pointed to a $50 per turn lower. So, I think that would kind of do that kind of math as opposed to go sequentially. I think you are better off starting with last year Q4 and then kind of modeling in a couple of these things that we have pointed to for Q4.

Joel Jackson

That’s helpful. Thanks. And then I appreciate the comments on ‘21. You talked before about kind of normalized Chemtrade earnings in kind of $300 million, $350 million range. If we assume sort of a normal – sorry, like a reasonable caustic recovery across ‘21 as you talked about, is it reasonable to expect you can get at least to the low point of that range next year? Anything you can provide to be give a little granular would be helpful maybe even you can talk about – you talk about water in ‘21…

Mark Davis

Yes. So, look, it kind of goes like this is water is going to be – going to continue to be good, it was good this year. It’s going to be good next year, right as SPPC should see improvement because based – because we shouldn’t have that trough in regen in the second quarter, right? How much better depends a little bit amount – a little bit, how much better depends on how quickly the economy recovers between driving miles and therefore refinery utilization rates and general industrial activity, which as we said, hurt us in the third quarter. So, it’s a question of how quickly and all that is – I don’t want to say knits and bits. That’s all important than actually it’s all better than this year, but to get to the numbers that you are talking about, I mean, one of the factoids is that the Northeast Asian spot index for caustic is actually at its lowest point that’s been in the last 10 years, about $210 right now. The 10-year average, if you want to talk about run-rate stuff, the 10-year average for the spot price is $350, so up $140, $150 a ton, right. So if you normalize what caustic pricing should be and if you get some recovery in the HCl markets and see you could run Vancouver at full rates is you put all that stuff together and that’s how you get to those numbers?

Joel Jackson

Thank you very much.

Mark Davis

Thanks.

Operator

Your next question will come from Ben Isaacson from Scotiabank. Your line is open.

Ben Isaacson

Thank you very much and good morning.

Mark Davis

Good morning.

Ben Isaacson

Maybe just a follow-up to Joel’s question, maybe I will ask in a bit of a different way, Fed Chairman Powell came out yesterday and said that any economic recovery will lead to an economy that doesn’t – that won’t ever look the same as what it did pre-COVID and work-from-home is here to stay. And so when you think about that and maybe in that context, you could discuss what kind of trough to peak EBITDA is in each of the three segments. And if you assume, I don’t know what the right number is $60 million of kind of corporate negative EBITDA, if each of the three segments are at trough can you fund your distribution at that level? Thank you.

Mark Davis

Well, the answer to the last question is yes. And to the more detailed question, I am going to answer it differently for you, right, is that if you believe what Powell says, and I don’t necessarily agree or disagree, but if you go through our business, again, is the WSSC segment has been largely unaffected by the pandemic, right. In our SPPC segment, okay, you get affected two ways. One is driving miles and second is general industry for merchant acid demand, right is although the world might not return to normal, Mr. Powell says, I believe that Americans are going to drive the store of miles. So, I think our regen business will actually come fully back. And if you look at the trend that’s been on the last couple of years, it’s actually been improving every year and that should continue to do so, right, which actually believes Powell’s comments about what the new world can look like in the EC segment, right. And as you know, we have two moving parts in the EC segment we have the chlor-alkali part and the chlorate part. As far as chlor-alkali is concerned is and again, we have all talked a lot about chlor-alkali, but the big general statement is that the chlorine derivatives or the vinyls snapback faster than manufacturing does and that provides a mismatch of supply and demand between the chlorine side and the caustic side. So, once the economic recovery has some duration and some breadth is we are back to in our view, the supply demand characteristics, which actually shouldn’t use caustic pricing, even though the world looks different. So, you take all that and you actually in our view, netback to sodium chlorates right and to the general statement, year-over-year printing paper production is down about 20% driven by work-at-home, right. So the question is how much does that reverse? Okay. I am not sure it reverses 100% right, but there will be some reversal. And when there is some reversal that increases demand for our sodium chlorate and snugs up that market. So a longwinded answer to say is I don’t disagree with Powell that actually the world is going to look different when actually it comes back to life. But I suspect the biggest effect on Chemtrade is the bleach pulp production in North America and what that does to sodium chlorate business. Rohit, I don’t know, if you want to add anything to that or?

Rohit Bhardwaj

I will just add one thing, which is really drilling a bit down into the Northeast Asia index for caustic soda. So, the other thing that’s been happening there is the differential between the spot price in Northeast Asia and the contract price in Taiwan has widened considerably has gone up to $150 differential, historically, it’s about a $30 differential. So, these kind of dislocations can occur when there are extreme shocks to the economy like you have with the pandemic, but really, the – for a contract price to be back far away from a spot price, it doesn’t make sense and the fundamentals will support kind of the differential getting narrower again. So, two things at play, one is the going up just because of the fundamentals of chlorine and caustic molecule getting back into sync and the other thing is the differential shrinking, so that gives more clearance to our recovery in the caustic market.

Ben Isaacson

That’s great. Thank you for that comprehensive answer, guys. And just as a follow-up, looking at your yield of 13% almost and you are not alone, Enbridge is at 9% right now. When you think about that yield, what do you think the market lacks in terms of confidence and in terms of letting that yield sit there? I mean, when you break it into controllables versus uncontrollable or non-controllables, you guys are kind of checking the boxes that you can. And when you talk about a recovery in ‘21 and do you think that’s really what investors are doing is they are just nervous about when that recovery starts, why are investors leading that so high?

Mark Davis

Well, I can ask you why Scotia’s yield is so high too, but I won’t, right.

Ben Isaacson

Yes, now a good point.

Mark Davis

Look, I think there is a bunch of reasons. One, I think is a general statement I think there is great fear everywhere. I guess the VIX went back up again, right. But I think there is a couple of things that are particular to Chemtrade, right is one is, we have made no bones about it is that we are more highly levered than we would like to be. And it’s our game plan to reduce leverage. So, I think actually we get penalized a little bit for that. And then secondly, is historically, we have been a much more stable business before we actually acquired Canexus. Now, we acquired Canexus off a chlor-alkali earnings rate, which was substantially below where we are even today, but that has actually introduced a great deal of cyclicality into our earnings. So, I think my guess is you take those two comments plus the additional cyclicality for shareholders that weren’t – you weren’t used to it. And I think it’s a wait and see story and I think that when that index starts to move in the right direction, which we believe it will, I think there will be a rapid effect on our unit price. But that could be wrong, but that’s my best explanation on all that.

Ben Isaacson

That’s great. Thank you so much.

Mark Davis

Thanks.

Operator

And your next question will come from Jacob Bout from CIBC. Your line is open.

Jacob Bout

Good morning. And Mark wishing you the best in retirement.

Mark Davis

Thanks, Jacob.

Jacob Bout

I wanted to start just with North Van did you build enough inventory to offset production for the quarter?

Rohit Bhardwaj

So, I mean, we can build some inventory, but frankly, at these – at where the caustic prices right now, because also to build inventory, we got to move the chlorine, right. So we are already constrained with moving chlorine. So, it’s hard to – we already kind of sell out as much as we can. So, the only way you could build inventory of caustic is if we had excess market for chlorine. So we do a little bit, but frankly, it’s not really enough because of the constraints we have on the chlorine side.

Mark Davis

If your questions directed, is can we keep our customers supplied? Yes. If it’s directed at do you have enough inventory, so they won’t see the cost effect of the shutdown in a quarter? The answer is no, we will see it.

Jacob Bout

Okay. And use of the plant is fully operational at this point?

Mark Davis

Yes.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes.

Jacob Bout

Okay. Any update on the civil lawsuit for general chemical and what’s just remind, us again, what’s still outstanding there?

Mark Davis

Yes, if you recall and actually, if you are successful on being able to block out this stuff like I tried to, the only thing that’s left are some of these derivative suits brought by one particular employee in three or four states. And those things are continuing to slowly wind its way through those various straight cores, some have been dismissed, some – there is motions on some of them, but the court world has also drastically slowed down in light of COVID. So, we remain at the same views that actually is there is not a material risk to Chemtrade, but I would like to tell you that we have put a stake in the heart of all those, but it’s just well going. But again, from a financial perspective is we think we are there.

Jacob Bout

And then the $19 million write-down in SPPC, what was the rationale for this write-down?

Rohit Bhardwaj

So we are rationalizing some capacity in the Gulf Coast, where we have a plant that we felt we could actually generate additional returns by shutting down that facility completely and moving the production to another facility, we are able to spread our costs out. And frankly, it does have sort of have a knock-on effect on the market as well, so…

Mark Davis

This is the last process, if you remember, maybe a year ago, we actually said that we stopped producing regen asset of this facility, right and this is just winding down the rest of it.

Jacob Bout

Alright. I will leave it there. Thank you.

Operator

And your next question will come from Paul Bilenki from TD Securities. Your line is open.

Paul Bilenki

Good morning. I hope you are both keeping well and congratulations Mark on the upcoming retirement.

Mark Davis

Thank you.

Paul Bilenki

So just to start off, I was a bit surprised that the SPPC segment EBITDA was essentially flat compared to Q2 given the better refinery utilization rates. And I would have thought maybe overall industrial demand for merchant would have also improved modestly. What were the dynamics at play here as to why there wasn’t some quarter-over-quarter improvement there?

Mark Davis

Look, there is a minor thing, right. The one minor thing is, is the hurricanes that were down there worsened the material hit to us, but it probably cost us a couple of million bucks. The bigger thing is your comment is right about refineries, but what I think surprised us a little too, again, to be honest is that despite what you read in the newspapers is I think a bunch of industrial production in North America was actually weaker in the third quarter than it was in the second quarter. The second quarter hit drivers, right and as you saw it in refineries, but the third quarter seemed to hit general industry. And I say that because the biggest reason we actually didn’t see incremental increase is that our merchant acid volume and therefore profitability was down. So again, we view that as a COVID effect that didn’t make the newspapers. Everyone saw the refineries and people not driving the second quarter, I think the effect on industrial production in the third quarter was lighter than people knew about and that affected our merchant acid volume which affected our profitability. So, those are the two points really.

Paul Bilenki

Okay, great. That’s very helpful. And maybe staying with that segment and the last piece of – the last big piece there, ultra-pure, in your 2021 outlook, you noted that you expect ultra-pure demand to be up year-over-year, but still below pre-pandemic levels. In recent quarters, I thought you had stated that it was not really being impacted by the pandemic and that you could still sell as much as you could produce essentially. Have you seen any softening in that business recently and can you speak to what’s going on there?

Rohit Bhardwaj

So there is – it’s – there is always some short-term stuff that happens there, but the long-term fundamentals are still very strong, U.S. is still short product. There is actually, potentially some new capacity might be required there in the next 2, 3 years. So, while there is some short-term supply chain kind of issues that come up from time-to-time, we still think that the future barriers is really strong in the U.S.

Paul Bilenki

Okay, great. And turning to the water chemicals, you have done a really good job stabilizing that business and then growing the margins. Looking ahead, I know you said that you expect the volumes to remain relatively stable next year. Is there anything more you can do on sort of the margin side to drive additional EBITDA growth or is the $100 million annual level sort of the right way to think about that business moving forward?

Mark Davis

I think look, we are going to continue actually growing margins, but the step change growth that actually you have seen over the last couple of years is going to slowdown, because we did a lot and fixed a lot, right. But we still have plans and desires to actually continue growing the margins and we will just that actually the material increase you saw over the last couple of years actually that will dampen down.

Paul Bilenki

That’s great. Thank you very much. I will turn it over.

Mark Davis

Thanks, Paul.

Operator

Your next question will come from David Newman from Desjardins. Your line is open.

David Newman

Also, congrats Mark on the retirement and hello, Rohit.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Hi.

Mark Davis

Thank you.

David Newman

Very welcome. I hope you have a great retirement, tough time to kind of get in the middle of winter, but hopefully everything gets settled down here. Hydrochloric acid obviously been the limiter on utilization and whatnot, as you flagged and what is the actual utilization that you are seeing in this current environment because of that limiter? And I guess the second part of that question would be does the Biden administration limit the limiter I guess so to speak?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes. So I guess, in terms of the capacity utilization, we are running at about 75% or so capacity utilization, we think it should start to go up. And your question on the new administration, the expectation is that there will be higher stimulus spending, which should be a benefit to general industrial activity. But as you know, the HCl is very much driven by fracking and we think that again oil should start to go up and the predictions are that we should start to see, over $50 oil, which is a good sign for fracking and fracking can turn on a dime, as you know, it happens those decisions are made on a weekly basis, so we can quickly ramp up. Yes, so all in all, I think we already asked, we will expect to see utilization rates higher next year in North Vancouver and that’s without building in a very strong HCl recovery. And if you do see that oil go up, then it could be better than that.

David Newman

And what’s the actual conversion rate now of the chlorine and if you look at the MIC, that you have, I know you made an effort earlier in the year to kind of push it towards industrial, do you think that fracking might be partially impaired or what’s your view and does it give you sort of strategically thinking about maybe reallocate more of the hydrochloric acid to others?

Rohit Bhardwaj

So we have – right now, we are converting about 25% of the chlorine molecule into HCl. We have the ability, as you may recall to go up to 60%. So, we are definitely on the low end of where we are today. And in terms of HCl, yes, we did develop in industrial market, but again, there are some limits to how big that market is. So frankly, we are moving more chlorine even though it’s being moved at that the marginal ton is at a loss times on a neck-back basis. So we do have the flexibility to go back into HCl, now into fracking. Now fracking what’s interesting is this traditional fracking, we have also used in oil sands of different technologies with HCl being used there. And of course, on the longer term horizon, there is still that whole LNG project, which has still – still in the works, you don’t know when it’s going to be, but it’s 2 years out whatever, but that is there. Plus we will consider looking at other uses for chlorine whether it’s other derivatives that we can tap into, but we are trying to – right now, we are moving as much HCl as we can into the industrial market.

David Newman

Okay. And then if you look at the – I am not sure where we were in 2020 versus 2019 etcetera, but the turnaround, as you head in sort of 2021, what’s sort of the anticipated slight of turnarounds, I guess, into next year and in terms of quarters and where?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes, so it’s the normal activity. So, 2020 was unusual with the North Van – unusual in the sense North Vancouver is every 2 years. And the regen one is once every 5 years. So, we should go back to kind of a 2019 frequency and of turnarounds. In terms of quarters, we do tend to have them slightly higher in the Q4 and Q1. So I think you should look back at 2019 as kind of the frequency, but nothing unusual in ‘21.

David Newman

Excellent. Alright. Thank you, gentlemen and congrats again, Mark, on the retirement.

Mark Davis

Thank you, David.

Operator

And your next question will come from Endri Leno from National Bank. Your line is open.

Endri Leno

Hi, good morning, guys. So, most of my questions have been asked actually, but just one, I was wondering if you – how do you feel about your covenants? I mean, with the Q4 being a bit hit and 2021 looking a bit weaker, I mean, do you see any need to amend the covenants on your credit facilities again?

Rohit Bhardwaj

So, when we did – the short answer is no. The short answer is no, but we did, when we went and bought covenant amendments, we purposely took a very negative view of the world and we went out 2 years. So, we are well below, the covenant, for example, is going to be 5.25% every 3.6. So, even if you model in a weaker Q4, it’s going to be nowhere close to the covenants.

Endri Leno

Great, thank you very much. That’s great. That’s it for me. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Steven Hansen from Raymond James. Your line is open.

Steven Hansen

Yes, good morning, guys. How are you doing?

Mark Davis

Good morning.

Steven Hansen

Mark, I am just going to reflect back that this might not be the question for you, it might be for Scott or Rohit here. But just your comments about EC segment or Canexus introducing more volatility or cyclicality in your business, I mean, how do you feel about that business in the portfolio longer term? As you stand here today, it’s obviously not something you would want to sell in the current environment, so we recognized that, but just is it moving up your thoughts around what you want to do with that business longer term?

Mark Davis

Well, we have had to cycle through before, but if you remember, as we bought it off a really, really low run-rate of earnings, right and we have said a number of sessions and still will, right that the macro supply demand characteristics, which have been distorted by COVID are still really positive for that business and for lots of years, 5, 7 years of increasing pricing, right although they don’t go out that far, I guess 5 years, right. And we think it’s a nice business. And although it’s actually added some cyclicality is it’s also cyclicality primarily on the upside and we think it’s actually beneficial. And when you couple, one cyclical business with businesses that are generally stable, I think it’s a nice collection of assets. Having said all that is in February, you get to ask Scott and see whether or not he disagrees with me, but that’s the current headspace. And I think the company as a whole is much better with it than it would be without it?

Steven Hansen

No, that’s helpful. Thanks. And just to try and get a sense for what we should be monitoring to understand the limitations on Northland in particular, Rohit already talked about some of vacating some of the HCl and the chlorine. But is it the general economic activity in just the BC regen that you are looking to move or how far should we be looking for that radius to understand where you are vacating? Because the way I think about it is fracking rates and activity levels are actually up a little bit lately. So, it really strikes me that it’s the economic activity levels on chlorine that have been a limiting factor. So I am just trying to get a sense for where and how what we should be watching here to get you back to full rates into the plant?

Mark Davis

I am going to tell you that it’s a complex equation, because it goes like this, right. It’s actually expensive to move HCl and chlorine, but you can move it, right. So, the question gets to be is, how far can you move it and what do you get it – what do you get back in order to let you sell caustic? So, the higher price caustic is, the further you could actually move those other products and find a home, right. So, we sell HCl beyond just Western Canada, we sell down into the U.S. into the Midwest, into California, we move the lots if chlorine down the West Coast of the U.S., right, but it gets to be an analysis of your margin on your ECU unit as a whole and where you start knocking into other competitors, right. So, you get to look at broader than just fracking in Western Canada and you can look at fracking in the Midwest [indiscernible] right and you could also look at, are some of the vinyl guys want to use more of their own chlorine internally and vacate some of the markets they serve for other purposes, but it is a complicated analysis from the outside.

Steven Hansen

Okay, understood. And I will just echo everybody else and say congratulations and I wish you the best retirement.

Mark Davis

Thanks, Steve. Take care.

Steven Hansen

Sure.

Operator

Your next question will come from Paul Bilenki from TD Securities. Your line is open.

Paul Bilenki

Thanks again. Just one more quick one. You recently entered into your receivables purchase facility, would you be able to share it all your expectations on the amount of receivables you are expecting to sell under this facility and the timing there?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yes. So we did enter into this facility, it’s for a select group of customers. And so we could, I would say, on average draw maybe $40 million or $50 million – between $40 million, $50 million, and basically, it just reduces working – it reduces working capital and give us optimization of cash. It’s a reasonably priced facility and it’s a non-recourse facility. So, it does have the benefit of being totally non-recourse and so an off balance sheet, so it doesn’t affect any covenants. Yes, so, it’s just a positive. I wouldn’t say it’s a huge thing, but it is a big positive, yes.

Paul Bilenki

Alright, that’s great. Thanks again.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Welcome.

Operator

I have no further questions. Thank you. I turn the call back over to the presenters for closing remarks.

Mark Davis

Well, as usual, thanks, guys. Thanks everyone for their attention. As I joke, I think this is only my 78th consecutive analyst quarterly conference call. So, I will happily turn over next quarter to Rohit and Scott, but thanks for everyone’s attendance and I will look forward to seeing you all at some point in time. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you everyone. This will bring the conference call today to a close. You may now disconnect.