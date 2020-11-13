Retail Properties of America (RPAI) is a shopping center REIT trading at just over half of the value it did prior to the pandemic. While rent collection has struggled this year, 95% of the portfolio was open as of the end of October, which may bode well for rent collection moving forward. While the pandemic recovery may reverse course at any time, RPAI’s strong balance sheet is a source of defensive positioning. I rate shares a buy.

Recovery Underway

RPAI owns 102 retail properties with a heavy concentration in 5 regions:

(Investor Presentation)

RPAI’s properties have a solid mix of national and local tenants with 66% of average base rent being attributable to a grocery-anchor component.

(Investor Presentation)

Like shopping center REIT peers, rent collection took a dive in April as its properties were forced to shut down due to the pandemic. As its properties reopened, rent collection improved as well - totaling 84.2% in the third quarter:

(Investor Presentation)

RPAI breaks down rent collection below:

(Investor Presentation)

Of the 7.4% in “signed lease amendments,” 500 basis points (5%) are deferred rent and the remainder is rent abatements. It seems reasonable to assume that 90% rent collection for the third quarter is a reasonable best-case scenario.

Same-store net operating income (‘SS NOI’) declined 12.4% leading to a 17% decline in FFO in the quarter. We can see below that revenues were negatively impacted by $6 million in realized adjustments to rent as well as $5 million in reserves for potential adjustments to rent:

(2020 Q3 Supplemental)

I note that $4 million of the realized adjustments were for the second quarter. Even including these adjustments, total rent writeoffs was about 11.6 of third-quarter rent. If RPAI is able to collect deferred rent as well as collect some of the 5.8% in unaddressed rent, then it may be able to improve on that figure moving forward.

I should note that RPAI has been able to replace 2020 bankruptcies with stronger tenants - the company even was able to increase rent by 2% as well:

(Investor Presentation)

Balance Sheet Analysis

RPAI has an investment-grade balance sheet rated BBB- or equivalent by the credit rating issuers. RPAI has $877 million in available liquidity versus minimal debt maturities over the next few years:

(Investor Presentation)

Debt to EBITDA stands at 6.8 times based on the current quarter annualized. On a trailing twelve months basis, RPAI maintains one of the lowest leverage profiles as compared to peers:

(Investor Presentation)

The strong balance sheet means that RPAI is afforded the time needed for its tenants to recover, and for its portfolio to improve from a rent collection perspective.

Valuation and Price Target

RPAI currently pays a $0.20 annualized dividend. As of recent prices, shares trade at just under a 3% dividend yield. I note that the dividend has been reduced from the prior $0.662 annualized payout.

RPAI trades at only 10 times the current quarter’s FFO annualized. Subtracting maintenance capital expenditures, RPAI trades at 12 times free cash flow. This multiple appears distressed when considering that we are using the current quarter’s financial results, which should represent trough earnings. My 12-month fair value estimate is $10.64, representing 14 times FFO. I justify that valuation based on my outlook for at least 2% SS NOI growth coming out of the current quarter. Shares have over 40% total return upside to that target.

Risks

There may be more bankruptcies on the horizon. While rent collection and operational levels have improved dramatically, there is no guarantee that there aren’t more bankruptcies to come. While RPAI’s balance sheet is well-positioned to weather any storms, the stock price is unlikely to experience multiple expansion until results stabilize.

There is no guarantee that RPAI can collect deferred rent. Investors should not consider deferred rent as paid until the cash is in the bank. Because RPAI’s rent reserves are less than uncollected rent, RPAI may need to report further write-offs in future quarters if past deferred rent proves uncollectible.

It is unclear if the country is close to a stable recovery from the pandemic. If the localities in which RPAI operates decide that further lockdowns are needed, then RPAI may once again experience difficulties collecting rent, reversing the progress made over the past several months. RPAI should be considered an investment hinging on recovery from the pandemic.

Conclusion

Even after the recent rally in retail REITs, RPAI still looks quite cheap even using the current quarter’s financials. With a conservatively leveraged balance sheet, investors can be patient waiting for a recovery. Rent collection may continue to improve moving forward, though a deterioration in the pandemic recovery may be a near-term headwind. I rate shares a buy with over 40% total return upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RPAI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.