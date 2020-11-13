When times were so much better, Mr. Market sang the praises of Evolution Petroleum (EPM). But the problem with the stock had nothing to do with Evolution Petroleum. Instead, the market saw the trials and tribulations of Denbury (DEN) and worried about the bankruptcy filing on the horizon at the time. This was compounded by an OPEC price war and the coronavirus demand destruction. All of this has caused Mr. Market to leave the stock for "dead" and look at the next hot stock story.

For those contrarian investors, that makes for an opportunity seldom seen.

Evolution has long maintained a debt-free balance sheet with a strong cash position. I have documented this in previous articles. Management has been very conservative throughout the series of challenges they have encountered in the current calendar year. Therefore, this company is now in a position to participate in any growth projects that may be proposed by the operator Denbury Inc. (Note, the name and symbol change from Denbury Resources (DNR) before bankruptcy).

Any partnership is only as strong as its weakest link. For a very long time, Denbury was a financial mess and that put an end to a lot of meaningful growth. Therefore, Evolution was constrained to wait for Denbury to sort out that mess. For a while, there was at least a chance that the market saw all kinds of ghosts in a Denbury reorganization. But that reorganization was remarkably fast and orderly, so many market fears never came to be realized.

Now that the operator, Denbury, has eliminated more than $2 billion of bonds from its balance sheet, there is every chance that the main asset of Evolution Petroleum will grow production. This would be a break from the past and will cause a change in market expectations in the future.

Denbury is a secondary recovery expert. So, this joint venture with Denbury focuses on the secondary recovery of an older oil field. Such projects are generally high cost and hence lower profitability than many other ventures in upstream. So the need for a debt-free balance sheet is quite high during times like the current. Nonetheless, the usually high percentage of oil produced helps to overcome the higher production cost. Therefore, this secondary recovery project may be a viable candidate for expanded production in the future.

Before the bankruptcy, Denbury and Evolution talked about the possibilities of more wells and a larger flooding project. However, that does take money and Denbury really did not have any. Post bankruptcy, the anemic Denbury cash flow will remain anemic. However, the reduction of debt will mean more of that cash flow is available to fund growth. This joint venture supposedly has some of the lower costs in the Denbury portfolio. Therefore, future growth is probably a realistic assumption.

Source: Evolution Petroleum August 2020, Corporate Presentation

The Denbury bankruptcy threat had caused production to decline. Maintenance capital for a project like this one is typically fairly low because the decline in production is usually lower than other upstream operations. As shown above, the inability of Denbury to execute on any growth proposals led to a production decline of the main asset that will now likely end in the future.

Secondary recovery projects often lag the investment of capital until production growth appears. Sometimes the lag is as much as a year. Management offset the situation by purchasing an interest in another secondary recovery project known as the Hamilton Dome. Therefore, production comparisons should be positive throughout the year.

Source: Evolution Petroleum August 2020, Corporate Presentation

Without any financial strain on the operating partner, the Evolution Petroleum story now becomes a typical small company growth story. The current dividend is reduced from the past due to the uncertainties facing the company. Now that those uncertainties are slowly fading away, there is an opportunity to make some cheap acquisitions in what is sure to be a very distressed sellers market. That is much more likely to be a better use of shareholder money than dividends.

The current dividend has been reduced to $.025 for the September quarter. However, that is still a yield of roughly (not quite) 5% at the current price. There is cash and cash flow to support the previous distribution level. But any accretive acquisition made with the retained cash and continuing cash flow will likely allow a greater distribution in the future. That should interest income investors. Any capital appreciation from a return to the history of the growth in the past would be "icing on the cake".

Source: Evolution Petroleum August 2020, Corporate Presentation

Cash is a substantial amount of the stock price at the current time. That cash value should provide something of a downside cushion as it is roughly one-third of the stock price and there is really no material debt on the balance sheet.

The company recently reported the first quarter results because the company fiscal year ends in June. The balance sheet remains debt free and the company has a strong cash position. Therefore, an acquisition would probably be a goal in the near future. All of this great company news was overshadowed by Denbury.

This project has always had good margins. The problem has always been the amount of capital necessary for those good margins is relatively large. Over time, the return on capital is relatively low for secondary recovery projects. That means the ability to service long-term debt is low, so the debt-free balance sheet is clearly a wise move.

Source: Evolution Petroleum August 2020, Corporate Presentation

This company is an opportunistic hedger. The hedges noted above allowed the company to escape the worst effects of the extremely low second quarter prices. The cost of that maneuver may be to give back some of the profits in the third and fourth quarters.

The danger of a hedging program is that if it is ill timed, then the company could net a negative profit on this protection. Shareholders would have to decide if the "insurance" of the hedges was worth the profits given up. Management clearly believes it is worth fixing the prices of production sold to avoid the extreme volatility of the second quarter in the future. That may be a reasonable assumption because prices went negative and this company does not control the production because it is not the operating partner. Therefore, the timing of product sales may be effectively out of the control of management.

Conclusion

Evolution has done a darn good job of navigating a very trying year. Many companies had difficulty with the OPEC pricing war and the subsequent coronavirus demand destruction. A debt-free balance sheet has enabled the company to literally "sail through" all these problems with only a dividend reduction to show for all the effects of the current challenges.

Similarly, this company also dealt with the bankruptcy of Denbury Inc. without having major damage done to the contract or the working relationship with Denbury. Some credit has to go to the management of Denbury for having a well constructed prepackaged bankruptcy that led the company through the process with minimal material challenges to the arrangement.

Still, the major uncertainties that clouded the future of this company for some time are now heading towards the rearview mirror. The company has a strong cash position to enable it to take advantage of distressed sellers at advantageous pricing.

The debt-free balance sheet is crucial to staying out of major financial troubles when the production costs are relatively high as they typically are in secondary operations. Operating expenses of $20 BOE are typical for secondary recovery and that means that cash flow will be relatively low for the capital dollars invested. There are some secondary recovery projects that compete well with the unconventional industry. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) would be a good example of a long running secondary recovery project with relatively low operating costs.

But typically, the low cost oil has already been produced before a secondary recovery project begins. Evolution is doing a good job of making money in a relatively high cost industry. As such, it may be worth consideration for a wide variety of investors at the current price. Like much of the industry, the recovery potential is significant and the dividend yield is enticing.

