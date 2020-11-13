Vaccine Hopes Buoy Markets

Stock markets saw a sizable rally at the start of the week after Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed it to be more than 90% effective in treating infections.

The rally prompted some short-lived talk of a rotation from technology into value stocks before concerns about rising coronavirus cases put the buying -- and rotation -- on hold.

By Friday however, the "risk on" mood prevailed once more. Major market indices stand to finish the week in the green. Virus-sensitive stocks rebounded and REITS with exposure to hotels, retail, office, and healthcare bounced.

Winners & Losers

On the whole, there were far more winners than losers.

Mall REITS were one big winner, with Kimco Realty (KIM) gaining 28% on the week. Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) added close to 40% on expectations elderly individuals would be among the first to receive a coronavirus vaccine. Robert Half International (RHI), a staffing firm, gained almost 18% this week amid expectations employment would pick up in the new year. Refineries posted big gains as well.

Small caps outperformed large caps, with the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) adding 3% this week while the S&P 500 (SPY) gained 0.85%.

