A Very Interesting Set-Up Is On The Horizon For Natural Gas

The current market is showing a slight oversupply of +1 Bcf/d due to warmer than normal weather. We estimate the deficit could be as large as ~11 Bcf/d on a colder-than-normal-outlook.

Weather models have moderated from a very bearish outlook to a slightly less so one.

Welcome to the interesting set-up edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Weather models have been more or less neutral to slightly bearish, but December contracts have held steady at around $3/MMBtu. Northeast gas producers have started to bring back production again, pushing production total to ~89 Bcf/d.

The combination of the neutral to bearish weather outlook combined with the rebound in production should have pushed prices lower, so what's going on?

Consider the following charts:

Both industrial and residential/commercial demand are well below historical norms.

What this tells traders is that if prices can hold steady given today's weather projections, the market will be exceptionally undersupplied if we reach the other side of the equation. We estimate that if heating demand is just ~5% higher than the norm, the market deficit increases to 7 to 8 Bcf/d. Yes, that's the significance of weather over the winter timeframe.

Now consider the following as well, the current natural gas market is +1 Bcf/d in surplus on the back of the third warmest November since 2000. If the opposite happened and we had the third coldest November since 2000, the market deficit would be 11 Bcf/d.

So while it does stink at the moment that the weather outlook is neutral at best and slightly bearish, the significance of the market deficit on the back of a colder than normal outlook could be eye popping.

What does that mean for the trading set-up?

The conclusion is simple. For us to go long, and we will do so via BOIL, we don't necessarily need a very bullish outlook. All we need is for there to be the possibility of a bullish outlook, which means the outlook could be neutral, but with the tail-risk, it could develop into a bullish one.

This will be different than previous winter trades when you would only take a position if the weather outlook was confirmed bullish. So instead, you almost have to front-run the prospects of a bullish outlook in this winter's gas trades.

In addition, the asymmetry of the risk/reward profile is that if the models remain neutral, you just get out with very limited downside. But if the models do turn bullish, then prices will jump immediately to capture the new outlook.

This set-up is why we think the next trade set-up is going to be very interesting and we are watching the model updates like a hawk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.