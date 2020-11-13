A Quick And Lasting Debt Market Index Fix

SOFR does not perform the function LIBOR did - to enable risk managers to refer to a forward-looking market evaluation of the cost of credit.

But some change in the bank-based short-term rate index creation process is absolutely essential since London deposit trading is a pale shadow of its former self.

And yet, we are still more than a year and several more billion dollars away from a seamless transition.

What's in a name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet."

­- Shakespeare

The transition from LIBOR to SOFR is going to cost billions. Much of the cost is unnecessary - perhaps even counterproductive. There are simpler cheaper solutions better for the health of credit markets, lenders, and borrowers than the Rube Goldberg machine created by indexes of SOFR term rates determined in arrears, then somehow credit-adjusted using information gleaned from illiquid markets.

Here is an alternative solution that separates the short-run function of regulatory market governance from the market's function of resource allocation in the long-run. This solution avoids the messy SOFR round-peg-in-square-hole entirely. And it requires nothing of derivatives traders other than direct involvement in a long-run transition from the present direct regulatory involvement to market-determination of LIBOR once again. But regulators' short-term role will be more explicit.

Two LIBOR replacement hurdles.

There are two de facto hurdles that LIBOR's death and collective judgment about replacing LIBOR have introduced into the public consciousness.

The function-equivalence test. A LIBOR replacement is functionally equivalent to LIBOR if it is forward-looking and includes an estimate of the credit risk of corporate lending determined in a liquid high-volume market.

The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) bulletproof agent test. A paraphrase of the IOSCO test involves what is called an index determination agent. Someone or something that IOSCO can hold accountable. IOSCO wants that:

Index administrators should not themselves participate in trading the index.

The means of index determination should be completely transparent.

The index should be directly tied to market transactions.

The market that produces the index should be open, liquid, and high-volume.

An exchange-determined index that is the market value at the close of a high-volume exchange-traded rate would meet both tests. But when LIBOR is retired, there is no such traded interest rate index candidate available. A government-sponsored transition is needed. A process by which markets can generate representative credit indexes outside the direct involvement of market regulators also should be initiated.

A costless instant short-run LIBOR fix.

I have seen no mention in the LIBOR dialog of the costless immediate short-run fix, agency designation, that would, in practice, produce the identical overnight and short-term yields that SOFR will produce, for the next three years. Only the highly likely cases where SOFR-dependence produces mistaken indexes will differ from agency-designated rates.

Secured overnight rates will be arbitrarily close to zero for the next three years except for the possibility that calculation of SOFR term rates in arrears may introduce unanticipated short-run issues. The glitches produced using SOFR term rates will be due to problems created by using a credit-risk premium that is not market-determined and by repo market quirks such as tax-related end-of-quarter tax-related rate run-ups.

The short-run solution: One of the regulatory agencies governing each national market could simply be assigned responsibility for the LIBOR fixing. The name will still be LIBOR. Only the source will change. This far more candid regulatory involvement is something nobody will seek to maintain permanently.

Below is also a long-run fix that effortlessly improves the debt market, even compared to the not-so-halcyon days of LIBOR's primacy, bringing a new broader range of debt indexes to markets with minimal government involvement. The markets would be determined in a liquid transparent exchange-managed and traded debt instrument marketplace.

My proposed long-run fix, or something like it, would undoubtedly have arisen by itself when credit markets awaken from their Fed-induced coma following our nation's recovery from its COVID-19 disease, had the government not launched an unprecedented effort to create and promote a "market" index of its own choosing. But once SOFR is anointed, major market participants will fear stepping on regulatory toes through the introduction of a SOFR competitor.

Politics of SOFR.

Market people are concerned by SOFR's government foray into the profit-driven financial innovation marketplace. Especially since the government's objectives can be pursued more directly without the potential bureaucratization that replacing LIBOR with SOFR may have on markets more generally. An important indirect effect of our two most recent crises is a permanent increase in the federalization of the markets for short-term credit. This government involvement is pernicious if not limited to crisis situations.

What IOSCO must be thinking.

Regulators predictably and quite reasonably worry about finding a LIBOR replacement that will minimize lawsuits. Thus, IOSCO focused on finding a LIBOR replacement that could not be manipulated by traders or financial institutions. They chose, through their surrogate - the alternate reference rate committee (ARRC) - the Fed-created and Fed-measured securitized overnight financing rate (SOFR).

ARRC chose SOFR because it alone in the universe of traded interest rates is securely under regulatory scrutiny if not direct Fed control, at least for the next three years. Of course, it would have been a trivial matter to pick a rate that the Fed controls. IOSCO could designate an appropriate agency - most likely the Fed - to decide the rate. That would seem to be a better short-term interim answer than SOFR. It could have all the properties LIBOR has - forward-looking and including a credit premium. The government could evaluate the expected cost of short-term money, then publish an index that reflects this cost.

That this obvious solution was not considered reveals that there is a certain amount of unintended misdirection of the public gaze involved in picking SOFR. If the regulators want to be sure that banks do not manipulate the market index, what is ISOCO's objection to having some government body set the cost of funds directly? To ask the question is to perceive the answer.

Governments do not want to be held responsible for setting the cost of money. There is an entire uniquely structured bureaucracy, the Federal Reserve, that is not a government agency precisely to disguise the fact that any self-respecting government is bound by its obligation to the public to influence the cost of the public's money. Yet to directly determine the cost of money daily is a bridge that regulators dare not cross. Perhaps in choosing SOFR, the regulators have already overstepped the invisible line from a market-driven economy to a government-directed economy.

Do we need SOFR?

We do not need SOFR to replace LIBOR. It would be profitable and effortless to turn to the most direct beneficiary of a smooth transition from the current status quo to a LIBOR-less world. CME Group (CME) could replace its current LIBOR basis for the Eurodollar futures contract with a one-, three-, and six-month market yield with all the desirable properties of LIBOR - to wit, forward-looking, including the market estimate of lender's credit exposure - yet even improving on LIBOR by making the markets for their instruments instantly liquid, more transparent than any existing cash term yield, and impossible to squeeze.

The CME could simply list the cash deliverable term instruments and provide a delivery option in futures settlement. This sounds easy. But since the CME has not proposed this solution, we may be missing some non-obvious difficulty. If CME did not change the Eurodollar market at all, save the provision of an exchange-managed delivery option, the whole process could seamlessly begin right now.

SOFR has been found wanting already.

In earlier discussions of LIBOR and SOFR, I have considered the functionality of SOFR. That is, does SOFR work as an index that measures the actual or anticipated costs of financing commercial credit over the standard tenors upon which commercial debt agreements are usually based - one month, three months, or six months? The answer beyond doubt is no.

During the first month of the COVID-19 financial crisis, LIBOR rose in response to concerns about the health of the financial system; while SOFR went to zero due to the Fed's wise decision to go all-in on preventing the collapse of financial institutions and markets. From an economist's point of view, LIBOR was forecasting credit costs based on private-sector expectations but SOFR was forecasting those same costs based on governmental expectations. LIBOR may have been manipulated by commercial banks during the first decade of the 21st Century, but SOFR is unquestionably manipulated right now by the Fed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.