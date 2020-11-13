I see too many yellow flags here and too many risks.

Having thought this investment through, I'm changing my mind as the facts change.

Executive Summary

Ontrak (OTRK) didn't work out the way I thought it would.

Somebody once said that in looking for people to hire, you look for three qualities: Integrity, intelligence, and energy. And if you don't have the first, the other two will kill you. You think about it; it's true. If you hire somebody without integrity, you really want them to be dumb and lazy. -- Warren Buffett

I made a mistake by recommending Ontrak. Even though the stock is up since I first recommended it I don't care about the past. I care about the future. And this is a ticking time bomb.

On balance, I see here too many yellow flags and not enough margin of safety.

Strong Results, Yet The Stock is Down Dramatically, Why?

Ontrak come out with sizzling hot results for Q3 2020, yet the stock is down 10%. Why? How is this possible? There are two reasons.

Source: author's calculations; **midpoint company guidance

First, the stock is highly shorted, by 33%. This means that there are a lot of investors that feverishly believe that the stock is overvalued (also, please read the short thesis on the stock here - it's a good read).

Secondly, to add steam to the short thesis, there was yet again the usual narrative from CEO Terren Peizer of over-promising and under-delivering.

At the end of Q2 2020, the guidance for 2020 was for ''at least $90 million in 2020,'' but then, in Q3 2020, it has been very quietly downward revised so that the guidance now points toward $83 million. This implies that Q4 was pointing toward 200% growth rates, but now it's pointing toward 150% revenue growth rates.

Why such a gross failure to forecast out toward the back end of the year?

What the Market is Missing

Ontrak said in its press release: Compliance reviews conducted by our largest customer [...] disrupted data refreshes from July. Basically, Ontrak's largest customer did some due diligence and reconsidered Ontrak.

Source: Q3 2020 10-Q

You can see above that Ontrak's receivables from its largest customer make up nearly 70% of its receivables.

Accordingly, below we can see Ontrak's receivables for the first six months of the year:

Source: Q2 2020 10-Q

Then, consider its receivables for its trailing nine months:

Source: Q3 2020 10-Q

Despite reporting strong revenues, the pace of its unbilled receivables is not decreasing. Hence, rather than making more cash as its revenues grow, it's actually burning through more cash.

Furthermore, it appears to be that the only way that Ontrak is able to sustain its meteoric revenue growth rate is by raising capital. For example, its 2024 Notes have a weighted average annual interest rate of 14.69%. What kind of company is raising debt at 15% rates in this environment?

Valuation - The Stock is Unquestionably Cheap

On the surface, what previously attracted me to Ontrak was that sizzling growth rate, of more than triple digits, combined with an 18x forward multiple on the stock.

And even though that hasn't changed, and Ontrak is still guiding for triple-digit revenue growth rates for 2021, the ease with which guidance gets revised downwards, I'm simply not comfortable.

The Bottom Line

One of the biggest investment criticisms I get is that I change my mind too quickly. But that's because experience has taught me that. There's absolutely no need to procrastinate in the face of changing facts.

I know that many people will disagree with me here. Particularly, after I was so passionately and obstinately bullish on this company previously.

But I've been at the back end of bad investments and I know that I'm very content to walk away from something and watch it go higher after I sold it. And I may be making a mistake here, but I prefer to get out and fight another day, rather than sticking around and hoping that this will go higher and come out losing. After all, the stock is only down 10%, which puts it at the same price as it was at the start of this week.

Strong Investment Potential My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued. I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive and profitable businesses. Investing Made EASY As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains. Honest and reliable service.

Hand-holding service provided.

Very simply explained stock picks. Helping you get the most out of investing .

. Helpful advice together with videos.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.