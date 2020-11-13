Judging by the dynamics of OPEC forecasts, the global oil supply began to react to the situation.

Along with the continuation of the pandemic, the global demand for oil continues to fall.

Instrument

The United States Oil Fund (USO) is the commodity fund which is tied to the price of WTI crude oil. Therefore, speaking about the prospects of this ETF, there is no other way than to analyze the oil market.

Analysis

Let's start by analyzing the dynamics of OPEC forecasts. This provides more information about market than most static data.

In November, OPEC once again lowered its forecast for oil demand in OECD countries for the next year. It should be noted that the dynamics of the decrease in the indicator accelerated:

But, OPEC raised its forecasts for China oil demand for 2021 to 13.81 mb/d:

The forecast for global oil demand in 2021 was lowered to 96.26 mb/d. Without China's contribution, the fall would have been dramatic.

On the other hand, OPEC for the first time this year lowered its oil supply forecast in OECD countries:

It is also important that OPEC practically did not change the forecast for oil production outside OPEC for 2021:

So, along with the continuation of the pandemic, the global demand for oil continues to fall. But, finally, the supply stopped growing. The first sign of stabilization.

Now let us evaluate what dynamics of the oil market balance we should expect in the coming months.

Based on the OPEC data and assuming that oil production in OPEC remains at the level of the last quarter (in the current situation of uncertainty, I cannot offer a better forecast), we get the following structure of the oil market balance for the next year:

As you can see, most likely we will have quarters of stable deficit.

Now, let’s now look at these OPEC figures from a different angle. Let's leave the absolute expressions for a while and consider the YOY dynamics of the key oil market parameters according to the OPEC. For better orientation in time, I laid the changes in Brent oil prices over these graphs (the right axis). Also, for better orientation, on the labels, I marked the average quarterly price of oil. The graph may be tricky, but it's worth understanding it.

As you can see, the period when the growth rate of the global oil supply exceeded that the global oil demand has completed precisely in the last quarter. And this is not the best background for the continuation of the bear market.

In general, I recommend that you carefully consider this model. It is clearly seen here that the oil price reacts to changes in market states with a time lag (about two quarters).

And in conclusion, what is the fundamental state of the oil price now. The accumulated stocks are a good indicator of commodity market balance because they are sensitive to changes in both supply and demand.

If we look at the history of changes in quarterly average Brent prices depending on the level of closing commercial oil stocks in OECD countries, we'll get the model that allows accessing the fundamentally sound oil price with acceptable accuracy:

According to this model, the commercial oil stocks in OECD countries at the end of the third quarter of 2020 correspond to the average Brent price at the level of $43 - just the current level.

Bottom line

Oil supply is inelastic. But judging by the dynamics of OPEC forecasts, the global oil supply began to react to the situation. The bad news is that the decline in global oil demand continues. And even the appearance of a vaccine against coronavirus will not change the situation soon. In my opinion, believing otherwise is an illusion. At the same time, a period of stable deficit in the oil market is coming. And this is the key condition for the absence of a bear market.

In short, I do not expect further decline in the oil market. Moreover, I look forward to seeing signs of the emergence of a bull market in 2021.

For USO, this means a sideways trend in the coming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.