Annual Update: The 'A-List Tech Portfolio' Was A Hole-In-One

Today I will discuss the one-year performance of this portfolio. To sum it up, and in honor of the Masters tournament being played this week, the portfolio was a "hole-in-one".

The result was published on Seeking Alpha and my "A-List Tech Trifecta" comprised three companies - all of which happened to start with the letter "A": Amazon, Apple, Avago (Broadcom).

In addition to my Tech ETF holdings, two years ago I decided to make a more concentrated allocation into the stocks I believed had the best future.

One year ago (on November 11, 2019), Seeking Alpha published my A-List Tech Trifecta Portfolio. It was a concentrated technology bet on Amazon (AMZN), Apple (OTC:APPL), and Avago (AVGO) - better known as Broadcom. All three companies start with the letter "A", thus the name of the portfolio. The original idea was to take $20,000 and divvy it up among the three companies and let it ride. The $20k starting number was arbitrary and investors were encouraged to evaluate their own risk/reward tolerance, existing portfolio, goals etc. in order to determine first, if he or she wanted to invest in such a strategy and, secondly, if so, how much to allocate to it.

Here was the initial portfolio:

STOCK PRICE (11/8/19 close) SHARES DIVIDEND YIELD Apple $260.14 26 $3.08 1.2% Amazon $1785.88 4 0% 0% Broadcom $313.41 21 $10.60 3.4%

The total initial outlay was $20,488.77 and the annual income based on current dividend declarations would be $302.68 for a 1.5% yield. That said, this portfolio was designed primarily for capital appreciation - not dividend income or dividend growth.

A month later I added Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) as a result of a comment I had left saying I wanted to own it in the portfolio but it didn't start with the letter "A". Duh! Luckily an astute reader pointed out the company's real name was Alphabet (but it will always be "Google" to me...) and that I already had set a precedent with the inclusion of Broadcom/Avago. As a result, I added 5 shares of GOOG at $1,351.89/share to the portfolio. The resulting portfolio as of 12/31/2019 was:

STOCK PRICE BOUGHT SHARES DIVIDEND YIELD Apple $260.14 26 $3.08 1.2% Amazon $1,785.88 4 0 0% Avago $313.41 21 $10.60 3.4% Alphabet $1,351.89 5 0 0%

and the total cost basis of the portfolio was $27,248.22. I haven't touched the portfolio since.

Strategy

The reaction to the portfolio from Seeking Alpha users was generally quite negative. These stocks are "too expensive, I can't afford to buy them" or "every company you picked is over-valued and ready for a big fall".

To the first criticism, I encouraged investors not to get hung up on the absolute price of a stock, and take the allocation to buy however many shares he or she could afford. For example, note there are only 4 shares of Amazon in the portfolio. It is the percentage return that matters, not how many shares an investor owns.

On the second criticism, I asked: "By what metric are these stocks over-valued" and pointed out all four companies had very strong balance sheets, lots of cash, and historically fast growing revenue and earnings. However, few investors seemed enthusiastic about the strategy and my picks.

But I was very enthusiastic about the A-List portfolio because I had actually invested in this portfolio in late 2018 and had seen how well it had performed. And despite the pandemic sell-off in March of this year - certainly hit the stocks hard - the portfolio bounced back nicely and then went into over-drive.

I had some concerns about Google after a lousy Q2 wherein yoy revenue actually declined. I considered dumping it. But I then I realized Q2 was likely a temporary aberration brought about by the pandemic's effects on travel advertising and in the Seeking Alpha article GOOG: FANNGG's Red-Headed Stepchild decided to stick with GOOG because it appeared to be the most undervalued of all the FAANNG. That turned out to be a good decision because Google appears back-on-track after hitting a home-run in its Q3 2020 EPS report with earnings of $16.40/share, operating margin up 24% yoy, and Google Cloud up 45% yoy. Google ended the quarter with $118.7 billion in net cash, or an estimated $173/share based on the 685,851,000 fully diluted shares outstanding at the end of the quarter.

One-Year Performance

The table below shows the portfolio's one-year from its inception (as of the 11/11/2020 market close). It has been updated to reflect Apple's 4:1 split and dividend change by Apple and Broadcom (Avago):

STOCK PRICE (11/11/20) SHARES DIVIDEND YIELD Current Value Apple $119.49 104 $3.28 2.7% 12,426.96 Amazon $3,137.39 4 0 0% 12,549.56 Avago $375.92 21 $3.00 3.5% 7,894.32 Alphabet $1752.71 5 0 0% 8,763.55 TOTAL 41,634.39

The total cost basis was $27,248.22 and the updated value of the portolio is 41,634.39. That equates to an annual return of 52.8% (not counting dividends). Not too shabby.

Apple and Amazon directly benefited from the work-from-home, stay-at-home, and school-from-home effects due to the pandemic and led the portfolio's returns. Year-to-date, Broadcom's results were not nearly as strong as I expected because the 5G roll-out was effectively delayed by a full-quarter due to pandemic effects on the supply-chain and lagging demand pull. However, Broadcom's strategy of diversifying into the higher-margin enterprise software business paid off (see AVGO: Software Bets Pay Off, AI Up Next). In addition, AVGO raised its quarterly dividend from $2.65 to $3.25/share (+22.6%), or $13.00 annually. As a result, Broadcom continues to be The Best Dividend Growth Stock and, as I reported in that article, despite the pandemic generated headwinds this year, AVGO is expected to raise the annual dividend to at least $14.00/share:

Source: Broadcom Presentation

In addition, I fully expect AVGO's up-coming Q4 report, due December 10th, to be very strong due to a recovery in its semiconductor operations with strong demand coming from networking, modems, 5G, and IoT.

Amazon has been a monster, and in my September piece Amazon May Split Soon I pointed out the company generated a whopping $31.85 billion of free-cash-low in Q2 (+27.6% yoy), or an estimated $61.60/share based on 517 million outstanding shares on June 30, 2020.

Apple was the top-performing stock in the portfolio and is so closely and adequately covered on Seeking Alpha I won't waste readers' time reviewing its performance other than to mention the roll-out of its new generation of 5G smartphones is a tailwind and the fact the company is now designing in-house custom silicon for Macs - what JP Morgan says is a $15 billion opportunity for Apple.

The four stocks in the portfolio along with comparisons to the Spider S&P500 Trust ETF (SPY), the Invesco NASDAQ-100 (QQQ), and the iShares Expanded Tech-Software ETF (IGV) is shown below:





As can be seen by the graphic above, every stock in portfolio greatly exceeded the returns of the S&P500. Two stocks - Amazon and Apple - also significantly out-performed the triple Q's and IGV. The portfolio's annual return of 53% beat all three benchmarks - being 3x the returns of the S&P500 and beating the triple QQQ's by 9%.

Summary & Conclusion

The concentrated A-List Tech Portfolio accomplished exactly what I set out to achieve: market beating returns. Despite continuing concerns about high valuations, regulatory actions for high-tech, and the negative impact of the global pandemic on the U.S. and world economy, I see no reason to sell any stock within the portfolio - nor add to it. Just let it ride. It is working perfectly and I am fairly confident that when I update the portfolio's annual performance again this time next year, it will - once again - be a "hole-in-one". That's because I think the current trend - jump-started by Pfizer's recent vaccine announcement - to rotate from "risk" to "value" is way too soon, way over-done, and will reverse back to these growth stocks after each earnings report proves investors need to have exposure to them. Bottom line: the stocks held in the A-Tech Portfolio will continue to deliver excellent top and bottom-line growth, despite - and, in fact, partly because of - the influence of the global pandemic.

