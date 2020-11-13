Organic growth in the last reporting period would have been much higher without the impact of the pandemic, pointing to future growth potential.

Its latest earnings report put a damper on its momentum, although after it closes the ARIIX deal, it should be a positive catalyst over the long term.

After recently pulling back after a multi-day run-up, it had again taken off from the presumed positive political environment now favoring cannabis.

NewAge, Inc. has been hot since the last week of September.

Source: weedstreet420

The cannabis sector has been on fire lately because of the assumption a Biden presidency will be positive for the industry. While that may be true, for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV), the stock has been on fire from the latter part of September 2020, more than doubling since it traded at $1.60 as of September 23.

That is good news for the company because it was happening in a fairly weak cannabis market. As things improve at the macro level in the industry, NewAge will, I believe, leverage the changing sentiment and outlook about as good as most of its competitors.

Organic growth, without the pandemic, was expected to jump by about 20 percent in the prior reporting period, and when adding the acquisition of ARIIX, the combination of those two catalysts will drive growth long into the future, while at the same time adding geographic diversification.

Its latest earnings report put a temporary damper on its prospects, but it will rebound in the months ahead from synergies with ARIIX and continual organic growth.

Latest earnings

While it's important to look at the most recent numbers, in reality, they won't have much relevance going forward because of the addition of the numbers from ARIIX, which will push them much higher.

Until we get more clarity on the company's performance after those numbers are added to earnings, it's going to be hard to find a solid outlook on the potential performance of NewAge. The reason is because there will be more sales beyond what ARIIX was generating because NewAge will add its own product line to the supply chain of ARIIX.

With that in mind, revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $62.7, slightly better than the $62.6 million in the last quarter, and down from the $69.8 million generated year over year. Most of the decline came as a result of the impact of COVID-19 in China. That was partially offset by growth in the U.S. market of 13 percent, along with growth in Latin America and Europe.

Gross profit finished the quarter at $37.5 million or 60 percent of net sales, against the $40.3 million or 58 percent of net sales last year in the same reporting period. Again, those weaker numbers came from declining Asian sales because of the pandemic.

SG&A for the second quarter was up 7 percent when measured against the third quarter of 2019. That was higher because of a one-off severance expense of $1.7 million. Without that additional expense, SG&A would have been relatively flat when measured against the third quarter of 2019. Going forward, the $10 million in savings from lower headcount will benefit the company in the quarters ahead, improving the bottom line of NewAge.

Net loss in the quarter dropped to $14.1 million or $0.14 per share, against the net loss of $10.7 million or $0.14 per share year over year. Adjusted EBITDA generated a loss of $10.2 million, significantly above breakeven last year in the third quarter. Take away severance, getting rid of BWR, along with the losses incurred by BWR in the quarter, and net loss was a more modest $2.9 million.

As of June 30, NewAge had a cash balance of $26.9 million. The company also has a restricted cash balance of $18.3 million, to bring the total to $45.2 million in cash.

Finally, the amount of working capital ended the quarter at $21.3 million.

Even without the ARIIX merger, the company had one of the stronger balance sheets in the cannabis sector and the potential for a long-term growth trajectory when the effects of COVID-19 have subsided. Add ARIIX to the mix and NewAge will enjoy meaningful growth in the near and long term.

What ARIIX brings to the table

ARIIX has a solid portfolio of products related to health and wellness, led by Nutrifii, the company's top performing brand, accounting for about 51 percent of product sales. That will definitely improve NewAge's nutritional platform.

At this time, the merged companies have an overall average margin of approximately 70 percent. The goal is to bring all its products close to that average.

Another goal is to scale out many of its brands to the $100 million level and above. It already has two brands in that category: Noni and Nutrifii.

The combined revenues of the company will be over $500 million. ARIIX footprint is primarily in the Brazilian market, which is the sixth-largest in the world, with overall sales of around $10 billion. Assuming limited cannibalization of product sales from the NewAge product line, sales in Brazil should scale nicely over time, as should the popular Nutrifii brand when introduced in new markets, where NewAge already has a strong presence.

Interestingly, management sees the major growth opportunities to be in China, Europe, and Japan. The newly merged company will expand its geographic footprint in those regions, as well as North and South America.

Conclusion

With a larger presence in important markets, NewAge should be able to scale more efficiently, allowing itself to widen its margins as it expands.

It's obvious that the next earnings report will show large numbers as a result of the merger, but the important thing for investors to look at will be how the new entity grows organically.

Including its strong balance sheet and extensive marketing network in the regions it competes in, the future looks good for NewAge, although as with its peers, it's going to be subdued in growth until the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic are significantly reduced.

As the company stands today, it appears it has the capability and capacity to grow incrementally, which should reward shareholders that have had their expectations reduced.

If the political environment improves for the legalization of cannabis in other states and countries, the company will enjoy the boost most of its competitors will get, with the possibility it will leverage it better than most because of its balance sheet, supply chain, and robust marketing network.

As mentioned earlier, NewAge, since September 23, 2020, enjoyed a consistent upward trajectory in its share price, before it corrected about a month later, dropping about $0.50 per share, before once again rebounding to a 52-week high.

I've been watching it for some time now, waiting for it to take an even larger dive before taking a position in the company.

I don't anticipate any long-term upward move by NewAge before the pandemic is at least partially solved, but it should get a nice bump in the next earnings report and will probably result in higher lows and higher highs.

For now, I'm not ready for a long-term commitment to the stock, but it should make a good day trade and swing trade in the weeks and months ahead. The next dip should be a good one, with the potential for strong rebound afterwards. While NewAge can climb in share price fairly quickly at times, it usually takes about a week or so to jump nicely. For that reason, I like it better as a swing trade than a day trade, but both will offer short-term profits to traders.

For those looking more to the long term, NewAge should do well, but it's going to be a roller coaster until markets open up more as the pandemic weakens or improves.

I believe NewAge is positioned as well as any of its peers for profitable growth as the economic environment improves and has the cash available to grow incrementally in the near term.

For investors interested in NewAge, Inc., it may be a good time to look for an entry point after the stock took a big hit after its earnings release.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.