Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) Managements Presents at Cowen Virtual Presentation Series 2020 IO Next Summit (Transcript)

Okay, good afternoon everybody. We're just going to wait two or three seconds, make sure everything is clicking in. And so, good afternoon everybody, and thank you for joining us for the Fourth Annual IO Summit that annually coincides with the Citi Conference. I'm Yaron Werber analyst here at Cowen.

We have with us today Israel Lowy, who is the Senior Vice President, Translational Science and Oncology; and also Andres Sirulnik, who is the Senior Vice President for Translational and Clinical Sciences, Hematology. And everybody, of course, knows Justin Holko, VP of IR.

If you want to ask any questions, just look below the webcast window. There's a little box there, you can come punch in your question and we'll be happy to read it for you.

So, Justin, over to you.

Justin Holko

Thanks, Yaron, and thanks for the opportunity to be with you today. There's a lot of things going on at Regeneron that get a lot of attention, but happy to talk about oncology today is an area that we're very excited about, both near-term and longer term.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that remarks made on today's webcast do include forward-looking statements by Regeneron, including those relating to, in particular, oncology. In this case, every forward-looking statement is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially.

With that said, Izzy, do you want to take us through a brief introduction?

Israel Lowy

Sure. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you also for the opportunity to present. So just to set the stage for the actual questions that I think people -- you would like to get some details on. I'd just like to step back and just refresh the audience's understanding of where -- how we are approaching oncology.

And over the last nearly 10 years, we have made the decision that this is a long-haul kind of effort that at the core of the effort is the ability to bring combination therapies into immunotherapy. And that we made a commitment to use our significant, we think, best-in-industry antibody making prowess to come with a suite of agents that would afford us combinatorial flexibility to bring to bear potent combinations to treat tumors using the immune system.

And as a foundation for that, we decided we needed our own anti-PD-1 to support this. I think what we've done with that is to demonstrate over the data that has come out over the last couple of years that we have indeed succeeded in making an antibody that stands up to anyone else in the class. And that will serve and is serving as a first foundation.

And where we've moved from that is to generate now a series of new bispecific antibodies, both CD3 targeting, costimulatory targeting that affords us the opportunity to make progress of this. What we're not going to talk about today is new things that are in our lab that will, I think, afford us even more combinatory or flexibility in the years to come. And of course, one of the really nice things about our success has been, we've been excited to get interest from partners that have complementary technologies that we can synergize with also.

So I don't know I have fortunate now to have a colleague, Andre Sirulnik, who is taking on the focus of the hematologic malignancies as well as non-malignant hematology. And so our leading bispecifics are actually in that space.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Yaron Werber

Terrific. Thank you, Izzy. So maybe let me ask the first question. And you -- Regeneron's approach is really to develop a full antibody bispecifics, right? So the scaffold is a full human antibody developed from the velocity suite technology. You can produce it within your manufacturing plants. It doesn't include any artificial sequences, many linkers. So it's very different and it's not complementary, variable F fragment or the fab, the fab platforms. What -- why is that important? What does that mean for yields? What does that mean for pharmacokinetics? What does that mean for chromatography and purification and obviously, immunogenicity?

Israel Lowy

Well, to start with any high school student these days can come up with recombinant DNA technology and make various constructs and put them into a cell line and make something in a laboratory. It's a hall different bowl of wax to come and make a product that actually ends up being a robust pharmaceutical agent that can be reliably produced and delivered without complications. And so that's been our approach. Nature has had millennia to develop antibodies as a preferred way of producing immunity. And we feel as closely as we can mimic that that we are providing agents that start out from the gate with a lot of advantages in terms of what they would have to offer.

So our format differs is as close to a natural antibody as you might ever expect. It's really hard-pressed to find the difference except that it has two different specificities. And what this does is it not only provides a confidence about how these molecules will behave as pharmaceutical agents, they're easy to manufacture because they're basically a bolt-on to our already robust antibody platform. And we expect them to have good properties, low immunogenicity, good, as we go forward and develop new things, we can make alterations on it. But right now, the core of our portfolio are these antibodies, these bispecific full-length antibodies that are, in fact, antibodies.

Yaron Werber

And Izzy, so what does that mean for the ability when you're purified to get the yields that you want to get to get the productivity on the manufacturing cell line to be able to make sure that you're getting high yields, but you're also getting appropriate folding of the different fragments of the antibody as well?

Israel Lowy

So if you want to get a little technical, if you were putting in two different antibodies into a cell line to have two different specificities, there are multiple different ways they could combine in a cell, and you'd have like over 16 different combinations and it's only one that's really the right one. So we solved that by making a cell line by doing our immunizations in mice that have a single light chain.

So everything uses the same light chain. And we developed techniques so that we could sort the two different heavy chains easily. And so we basically add a single column to the normal antibody manufacturing process that helps us selectively purify the heterodimer from the two different homodimers. And as a consequence, it makes it like rolling off a log in terms of making the antibody. And in fact, because these generally 10, we think, are going to be even more potent because they're engagers.

We don't even need to have the same kind of super high yields that, for example, we've gotten with COVID antibodies so that we can deliver higher amounts. We don't need those for effective production. So we think we have a -- we call it now as our new speed to manufacture of these agents. And we're very pleased with them and think they offer a really good approach.

Yaron Werber

Great. Let's move on and talk about you've developed what we're all watching the CD28 targeting an antigen and also CD3 times an antigen, bispecifics. The whole concept with CD28 co-stimulation with PD-1, you can also boost the TCR and CD3 dependent T cell response to drive durable antitumor responses. There's a thinking that PD-1 accumulates in the cell signups and reduce the CD28 colocalization, right, and reduces anti-tumor response. And because of that, the CD28 bispecific as a single agent does not have activity, and you really need that co-activation with the PD-1 antagonist. Can you talk a little bit about the biology, how well-validated is this? And you obviously are not a super agonist. So how do you actually get the PD-1 blockade plus the CD28 activation?

Israel Lowy

So let me make some slight modifications to sort of the interpretation you presented. PD-1 interferes with the efficiency of normal TCR transduction. So that when at cell sees its target and it has PD-1 negative stimulation, it won't be effectively activated and expanded and engaged. Normal process of T cell activation has two signals, TCR and CD28 is Signal 2, 1 and 2. PD-1 really interferes mostly with Signal 1. So what you're doing when you're separately engaging CD28 is you're augmenting the signal that you have now de repressed by blocking PD-1. And that is the reason why it works.

Alternatively, you could combine CD28 co-stim with a CD3 biospecific, which now just directly activates any CD3 molecule and get activation. The issue is both of those combinations can work. But if you engage CD28 alone as Signal 2, if Signal 2 in the absence of Signal 1, whether it's from PD-1 or from a CD3 bispecific really isn't enough to get the T cell going unless you have an abnormal type of CD28 antibody like the Tegenero molecule. So we specifically were very careful to make sure our CD28 binders don't have that property.

Yaron Werber

And how is it then? I mean, it sounds like a Tegenero CD28 superagonist can of come the lack of there's still a PD-1 negative effect and still missing the TCR activation via the CD3. So how does the super agonist then are able to overcome that? You're not a super agonist. So do you just --

Israel Lowy

I would have to speculate there about exactly. It probably has to do with the way it cross links and all sorts of different features of that. But essentially, what we specifically selected for were bispecifics that would bind CD28 and in the absence of the other cognate Signal -- or the Signal 1 provision would not activate T cells. So we just -- we selected against that.

Yaron Werber

So how do you see ultimately this playing out therapeutically? You'll have a CD28 bispecific, let's say, that hits PSMA or hits BCMA but that's not enough, right? Concomitantly, you want to have a CD3 bispecific to the same target to then bring -- activate to T cell, bring it in while you're co stimulating it at the side of the antigen.

Israel Lowy

I think the first thing is you need to have a good signal that gets things started, whether it's PD-1 or CD3 bispecific. And then to that effect, we've made a lot of good progress. And maybe Andres, you'd like to comment on the progress we're making with our CD3 by CD20 and by BCMA, which is sort of getting us off the ground and making us confident in the platform.

Andres Sirulnik

Thank you, Izzy. I'll be happy to give you a bit of an update on where we are and the progress that we are making. I don't know which one, Yaron, you would like to focus first. And I'll be happy to answer questions on where we are today.

Yaron Werber

Maybe let's talk about -- I think PSMA is obviously more advanced and then EGFR is going into the clinic now or shortly. So let's talk about PSMA and then eGFR?

Andres Sirulnik

Oh, so you want to focus on the CD28. Is that what you're saying?

Yaron Werber

If you want to give an update on that, and then we can shift, and we'll talk about PCMA and...

Andres Sirulnik

Okay. So yes, you're correct. We are in the clinic with our PSMA by CD28. We are in that is it with -- in combination with anti-PD-1. And we have recently initiated open studies for two new ones, EGFR by CD28 and MUC16 by CD28. All of them will have the same principle that they can combine with PD-1.

MUC16 by CD28 has the additional -- we have the additional opportunity to combine with our MUC16 by CD3 bispecific. So basically, the first thing we do is just demonstrate that, in fact, these molecules are safe, and then we immediately start combining them with the Libtayo.

Yaron Werber

Single-agent dose escalation to look at safety, and then you do combination…

Andres Sirulnik

No, no. We just do a single agent running. We just give a couple -- because we don't expect there to be significant single-agent activity with you. So these are all from the outset designed to be in combination.

Yaron Werber

Okay. Got it. Okay. Okay. Let's -- there's so much that we can talk about, just to be expeditious some time. Let's move and talk about the BCMA type CD3 field. Obviously, a very competitive field, you have two different constructs, 5458, which for the last call, that was into the clinic first. That has a higher CD3 affinity. It sounds like that's the one that's getting prioritized to moving into a pivotal Phase 2 next. You'll so a 5459, which has a lower CD3 affinity. What did you learn about the point of CD3 affinity? And maybe we'll talk about next, how is 5458 differentiated from other bispecifics in this area?

Andres Sirulnik

Yes. I would say that it's too early to come to a conclusion, as you know, with 5459, the low affinity which is behind the progress that we have made with 5458. Data is now emerging. We are confident on what this antibody can deliver. But I think it's a little too early to make any comparison of conclusions on what the yellow affinity brings to the table vis-à-vis the high-affinity CD3. Of course, there is preclinical data and that strongly suggests that one could have a wider therapeutic index and potentially other opportunities with low affinity CD3, but we are still learning.

And as you mentioned, our most advanced company today, at least is 5458, which, as you mentioned, is now advancing to Phase 2 following our ongoing dose escalation. We feel in terms of 5458, we feel very encouraged by the level of activity that we are observing, the safety of the compound. And again, you probably know that ADAS, we will be presenting updated data on where we are in our dose-finding and the outcomes that we have observed to date during the Phase 1 dose escalation portion of the study.

Yaron Werber

Yes. And the abstract is out. So we know across all doses, the response rate was about 37%, but it's about 60% at the higher dose, right?

Andres Sirulnik

Well, I would say that we -- as you mentioned, we have several responses across all doses and is yet a bit too early to say that there is a dose response relationship. And we have chosen a dose to move forward in our Phase 2 portion already where we are expanding. And yes, the overall response rate is very competitive, particularly when you take into account what we bring to the table with BCMA, CD3 in nature.

Again, if you look at the ADCs, the BCMA ADC, particularly, and I think that we bring to the table a different safety profile distinct mechanism of action that will significantly differentiate our compound. Similarly, when you look at cards, of course, we have an off-the-shelf convenience. And with the durability of responses that we are observing, the activity they observe, and we feel very confident that we have a very interesting molecule to move forward.

Yaron Werber

Okay. And when you mentioned, it's too early to see whether there's an adequate or clearer dose response rather, how do you determine the dose then? Is it that they're all equally safe? Or you're beginning to not see an incremental further response at a certain dose? Or --

Andres Sirulnik

I would say that without going into much detail, and we will provide more ADAS. What I can say is that our dosing regimen in terms of CRS and the expected toxicities with the approach that we have taken with step up dosing, we are observing very low rates of CRS. And we feel very confident that we have an appropriate approach to some of the issue of CRS. So again, when we talk about overall toxicity, that is the major concern, as you know, and that the step-up approach is helping with that.

Yaron Werber

Okay. Maybe a final question are going to be really about 1979, it's in the pivotal study, 550 patients across several subtypes of NHL. Are you dosing weekly and then every other week, and you're looking at response rate in PFS. I guess the first question is when you -- when we look at your CD3, CD20, let's say, comparing it to Roche as you have a higher response rate, right, that you do have much more noticeable sort of -- you do see some CRS, I see some infections you've had a few great five AEs as well. So can you talk about sort of the therapeutic window and differentiation a little bit, how you think about it?

Andres Sirulnik

Yes, absolutely. First, I think that the data at ASH will put a bit to rest the issues that you mentioned in terms of higher rates or no higher rates of CRS, we don't think that actually, again, we think that with a step-up approach that we have identified when you look at the different subtypes of lymphoma, which we are addressing in this study, we will provide a high degree of confidence that actually, we have not only a very active regimen and molecule, but actually a very safe molecule.

So we will provide data supporting that fact. And as you mentioned, we're certainly a very competitive in terms of the overall response rates, the CRs. But above all, I think that one of the things that we will learn at ASH and will provide data on durability of response. Again, we think we are very competitive vis-à-vis Roche, for example.

Yaron Werber

And is there a certain response spread in PFS do you think you need to get approval from this study? I mean you have obviously different subtypes, follicular is going to be very different and a few large B cell, right? And MCL is different than --

Andres Sirulnik

Absolutely. But as you know, we are exploring later lines of therapy. And the rates of response CR durability that we are already observing, we feel very confident that they are in line with what could potentially lead to an approval. And again, data is maturing. The data that we will be presenting is from our Phase 1 study. The Phase 2 is progressing rapidly and growing very well.

Yaron Werber

Okay. Maybe a final question for me is CD20 levels at baselines do not necessarily predict response, right, to the bispecific. So what do we know about CD20 antigen loss? Is that a factor or not a factor, especially as you go into other later lines that have failed, let's say, Rituxan? And then what do we know about PD-1, PDL-1 expression concomitantly with the CD20 antigen?

Andres Sirulnik

Yes. Those are great questions. So as you mentioned, we will be presenting again, data on the baseline levels of CD20 levels of expression. And certainly, to date, we have not seen a correlation in terms of responses vis-à-vis our clinical relation between baseline CD20 levels and responses. But as you mentioned, we have identified CD20 as a potential mechanism of resistance, one potential mechanism of resistance.

And this opened the doors to, I think, not only identifying is a set of patients that may benefit from other therapies, but particularly on combination therapy. And that is, again, where the of our pipeline will allow us to really explore those combinations. So that's one aspect of your question. So yes, I can confirm that CD20 loss is one of potential mechanisms of resistance to bispecifics. And as you know, already suggested in card therapy as well as one emerging macro persistence, that was one of the questions that you had.

And then lastly, you had a second part of your question, which was about PD-1. As you probably know, we've been exploring and we'll continue to explore checkpoint inhibitors, PD-1 inhibitors, our own, in combination with our bispecifics are seen as an opportunity to enhance and they have even longer sustained, I would say, responses, that is ongoing, and we will continue that. You may have -- you know that in the past, we have a safety issue there, but we think that now we have a better understanding on how to dose patients, and we will be shortly moving forward with that.

Yaron Werber

I'm just going to sneak. I know we're a little bit over one final question because I do think it's important and people are really not paying attention yet. I'm just going to shift over to your MET X MET bispecific, which is really a fascinating area with a lot of history, but a lot of history of those things a little different than what you've done. So in the past, Roche's MetMab and Lilly's emibetuzumab didn't show great results in lung cancer. Novartis capmatinib was approved for MET exon 14 skipping in mutated patients, obviously, different sort of subsegment. What was the reason for those failures? And how is your MET X MET bispecific really different?

Israel Lowy

Sure. And that's just another example of, actually, as a preload, that it's not just going to be CD3 and CD20 linked bispecifics, but a whole panoply and the MET X MET presents an unusual type, where the reasons for the prior failure of MET directed antibody therapy was the inability to bind and at the same time inhibit signaling. So the idea of blocking signaling is what one would like with a targeted molecule. An antibody towards a receptor that -- whose over activation that drives the tumor, and the prior ones were unable to do that.

The small molecule is a TKI, so it interferes with the signaling in the cytoplasm, and that's why it works. We came up with a format of a bispecific that binds to two different epitopes on the MET receptor, and the way geometrically, the way we think it works is it actually binds two different receptors complementarily, preventing them from dimerizing to actually create a signal, so we block the signal transduction that way.

And at the same time, it also promotes internalization of the receptor. So we think it both interferes with signaling. It's potently binds, doesn't allow the dimerization, which is why people tried one arm, so-called antibodies to see if that would work, but that didn't work either. We've come up with one that does. That clinical study is moving forward very nicely. We are actually pretty much beginning our expansion cohorts. And hopefully, we'll be having some activity to see.

And in principle, this would not be restricted to exon 14 mutations. This will be restricted to any type of MET driven tumor where it's associated with over-expression or whether it's by gene amplification or some other mechanism regulating the amount that the surface. And it's just another harbinger of things to come that we have our scientists are whipping up in the lab to sort of give us more things to bring forward.

Yaron Werber

And Izzy, what percent of lung cancer has MET amplification or over activation?

Israel Lowy

If you look at all -- so the exon 14 is a small percent. But if you look at the frequency with which there's over-expression by seeing more on the cell surface. It can go up to almost maybe 50%. So if that becomes a suitable target, then you don't even -- you could argue that you don't even need to start looking that carefully at who has the MET mutation at the outset. But probably it's still lag to just to be more certain that it will work. But it's a lot, it's a lot more than the exon14.

Yaron Werber

Yes. But up to 50%, but it's not going to be a driver mutation up to 50%. It's probably going to be concomitant?

Israel Lowy

Well, we don't know. In some settings where it is over-expressed, it may contribute to growth. It may also give us a way to bring additional therapies with it to bear on the tumor. So like I said, we have other ideas behind the MET X MET by itself to combine it with other agents that may -- or modifications that make it even more active.

Yaron Werber

Okay. And maybe a final question. What other tumors have MET mutations over activation in addition to lung cancer?

Israel Lowy

So actually, there are a number of tumors that have over-expression of MET. There's the uveal melanoma as an example, we're all -- virtually all metastatic uveal melanoma has high levels. There are blocking right now, but I think, don't hold me to this because I don't have it off the top of my head. But we're focused on lung first because that's where the largest need, even though it's a small percentage, just a small percentage of a big number of patients. So there are plenty there.

Yaron Werber

