We consider it a potentially reasonable buy given its Super SWAN quality and long-term hyper-growth potential.

Analysts expect Alphabet will be one of the fastest-growing companies in America.

Alphabet – or Google, as we're so used to thinking of it – is one of the greatest innovation and wealth compounders of our time.

Let’s face facts: We’re all more or less Google’s slaves. In which case, we’re more or less slaves to its parent company, Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL).

Take it from How-To Geek’s title: “How to Remove Google From Your Life (and Why That’s Nearly Impossible),” which reads like this:

“Google is everywhere, and it’s everywhere in ways you won’t always see. The ads on this site? They’re Google Ads. The analytics software we use to analyze our traffic? Google Analytics. The font we’re using? That’s pulled from Google. Even if you don’t use any Google service yourself, just by visiting this site, you’re being exposed to three of them. “And it’s the same with other things. If your mother uses Gmail, even if you don’t, Google is still going to have your email address and – unless they’re encrypted – the emails you sent her. It’s certainly possible to minimize your exposure to Google, but it’s very hard to eliminate it completely unless you lock yourself in (an) Internet-free cabin in the middle of nowhere.”

The article also mentions Google Chrome, Google Maps, YouTube, Android-operated products… and really, that’s just the beginning.

Chances are almost 100% that Google’s got you somehow, someway. It’s one of the most influential technology companies in the world today… if not the most influential technology company… if not the most influential company period.

That’s why we think it’s worth checking out, especially at the price it was selling for last time we checked.

And for the record, we just recorded a podcast episode on technology that should be up on Dividend Kings by tomorrow. It definitely mentions Alphabet, as well it should. There’s just almost no way of getting around this universal overlord.

Even if it doesn’t pay a dividend.

Reason 1: Safety and High-Quality Performance Combined

Alphabet – or Google, as we’re so used to thinking of it – is one of the greatest innovation and wealth compounders of our time. Consider its total returns since 2005 below.

Over the last 15 years, it’s averaged compound annual growth rate 10-year returns of almost 16%. And, going forward, analysts expect it to continue delivering about 16.5% over the long term.

Today, it’s looking like a quintessential Buffett-style "wonderful company at a fair price." In which case, we’re very interested in examining this open door.

Aren’t you?

For starters, GOOG scores a perfect 100% on safety. That should come as no surprise, but check out its stats below anyway.

This is a company with 5x as much cash as debt. It has $132.6 billion in cash and is generating $34 billion in free cash flow per year.

Naturally then, rating agencies love this company. S&P gives it a credit rating of AA+ with a stable outlook. This translates to a 0.29% 30-year bankruptcy risk.

And Moody's gives it an AA equivalent of Aa2 with a stable outlook for a 0.51% 30-year bankruptcy risk.

Further proving it to be well placed financially, Alphabet has access to two current untapped credit revolvers totaling $13 billion. This gives it $141.6 billion in total liquidity and an average borrowing cost of 0.9% - which is lower than the U.S. Treasurys.

In August, Moody's wrote that "Alphabet's liquidity profile is impeccable" – a stance we’re not going to argue with one bit.

Reason 2: A Pandemic-Resistant, Money-Minting Business Model

Alphabet’s business hasn’t been nearly as pandemic-impacted in this pandemic as most other companies. That's because 80% of its revenue comes from advertising and streaming services.

Another 13% is from its recession-resistant cloud computing business. So there’s a lot of room for steady profits, which it’s constantly running with.

Check out its metrics, including return on equity, return on assets, and return on capital:

Legendary investor Joel Greenblatt considers ROC – a company’s annual pre-tax profit divided by its operating capital (i.e., all the money it takes to run its business) – to be essential in assessing a company’s quality and moatiness. So consider:

8% typically denotes an average-quality company, since that’s about the S&P 500’s weighted cost of capital over time)

9/11-quality blue-chips average 80%

11/11-quality Super SWANs average 127%

Alphabet’s trailing 12-month ROC, meanwhile, is 46%. Its Q3 ROC was an improved 58%. And its seven-year median is 80%, 4x that of its peers. Analysts expect its profitability to recover to historical levels going forward. Here’s Morgan Stanley on digital advertising in general and GOOG in particular:

“… we continue to view advertising as being cyclical and see faster GDP growth leading to more ad spend across more industries... “Google should see a recovery in travel search, while YouTube can benefit from stronger direct-response and a more stable brand ad market, it says."

Meanwhile, Morningstar writes:

“Alphabet dominates the online search market, with Google’s global share above 80% via which it generates strong revenue growth and cash flow. We expect continuing growth in the firm’s cash flow, as we remain confident that Google will maintain its leadership in the search market. We foresee YouTube contributing more to the firm’s top and bottom lines, and we view investments of some of that cash in moonshots as attractive. Whether they will generate positive returns remains to be seen, but they do present a significant upside."

GOOG's relatively stable wide moat profitability earns it a 3/3 business model.

Reason Three: Exceptional Dependability

Ever heard of environmental, social, and governance standards? MSCI says that, “Companies with strong ESG profiles may be better-positioned for future challenges and experience fewer instances of bribery, corruption, and fraud."

ESG is not simply the purview of "woke," hippy millennials trying to virtue signal. According to the world's best risk assessors, it’s a critical component of a company's overall risk profile. That’s why BlackRock, MSCI, S&P, Fitch, Moody’s, and Morningstar all consider it.

Take the MSCI ESG rating model, which seeks to answer:

What are the biggest ESG risks and opportunities a company’s industry faces? How exposed is it to those key risks and/or opportunities? How well is it managing them? What's the overall picture for the company in general and compared to its peers?

Under that kind of critique, GOOG does have issues. And while management has pledged to do something about that, even delivering on some of it in recent years, MSCI:

Considers its corporate governance to be below average

Is troubled by some of its recent behavior

Deems its investments in cleantech as mostly window dressing

Morningstar agrees Alphabet’s corporate governance practices are potentially suboptimal. It notes how co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, and former CEO Eric Schmidt “had more than 55% voting power” at the end of 2019. Since they seem to have no intention of changing that structure, there is the potential of “a significant conflict of interest.”

However, even factoring in that monopoly, it calls GOOG an industry leader in:

Privacy and data security

Human capital development

CO2 emissions

The second especially is the stuff of legend in Silicon Valley, with Alphabet’s average employee generating almost $1.5 million in revenue.

When we factor in management's exceptional ability to allocate capital with successful long-term ROCs, the company scores extremely high in terms of long-term dependability: 92% out of 100%.

Put it all together, and Alphabet proves itself to be one of the highest-quality companies on earth, with:

5/5 safety

3/3 wide moat business

3/3 long-term dependability

In short, we’re looking at a 11/11 quality Super SWAN.

Reason 4: A Strong Growth Engine

In the short term, analysts expect Alphabet will be one of the fastest-growing companies in America.

Even impacted by the pandemic, GOOG should post 6% growth this year, return to strong double-digit growth in 2021. Its various forms of cash flow are expected to grow even faster, with FCF per share growing at nearly 30% annually over the next nine quarters.

As for further out then that:

FactSet’s long-term median growth consensus is 15.8% CAGR (five analysts)

YCharts ’ long-term growth consensus is 16.4% CAGR

’ long-term growth consensus is 16.4% CAGR Reuters' five-year growth consensus (28 out of 40 analysts) is 16.5% CAGR.

For a company of Alphabet's size, that’s remarkable. But it makes sense once you know it’s the king of global data. This:

Makes its machine-learning algorithms improve at an exponential rate Allows it to target advertising more effectively Gives its cloud computing business a wider moat and more value to global customers

It’s also working on far-off capabilities like halting and ultimately reversing the effects of aging. Regardless of what you think about that goal, there’s a clear fortune to be made there if it succeeds.

And even if it doesn’t, GOOG is literally an empire of innovation employing some of the best and brightest. So further efforts on its part in so many areas will almost certainly result in further shareholder value.

While the days of its 30%-plus CAGR growth are over, it's realistic to expect the company to deliver, and then some.

Reason Five: Alphabet Is Now Trading at a Fair Price

Alphabet is about 4% undervalued for 2021 consensus estimates.

We consider it a potentially reasonable buy given its Super SWAN quality and long-term hyper-growth potential. While its short-term return potential isn't that impressive, the longer you own it, the better that should become.

Based on earnings alone, the stock appears modestly overvalued. So it has pretty much flat return potential through 2022. While that's superior to the S&P 500’s predicted -2.7% CAGR consensus, it’s not anything exciting.

Over the next five years though, if GOOG grows as expected and trades at its mid-range historical fair value of 25.5 price-to-earnings, investors can expect 10% CAGR total returns. That’s against the S&P 500’s 3.7%.

And, over the very long term, the company should deliver 2x the overall index. In the long term, that could mean a fortune – up to 45x more money over a 50-year period.

Why Alphabet Isn't Right For Everyone

Before investing a penny into any company, regardless of quality and valuation, you must understand – and be comfortable with – its risk profile.

For this, Morningstar has a particularly great summary:

“Our uncertainty rating for Alphabet is high, the result of high dependency on continuing growth in the online advertising space, along with questions as to whether the company’s moonshot investments (such as its reverse-aging attempts) will bear fruit. While we remain confident that Google will maintain its dominant position in the search market, a long-lasting downturn in online ad spending could have a negative impact on Alphabet’s revenue and cash flow, resulting in a lower fair value estimate.”

Again, it does see the online ad spending decrease as only lasting for about 12-18 months. But nothing is guaranteed.

Also, “The rapid adoption rate of additional online ad platforms, such as Facebook’s social network, could lower Alphabet’s revenue growth, eliminating operating leverage, and creating pressure on operating margin.” And there’s always the issue of “antitrust pressure and various claims and investigations… regarding search bias and its overall market dominance in online advertising."

On that last one, the European Union has already fined it $9.5 billion. And over in the U.S., there are federal- and state-level antitrust investigations ongoing. And they could take years to resolve.

While those could result in fines or new legal requirements, S&P thinks it unlikely that Alphabet will be broken up.

And we also can't forget about GOOG's dual-class structure and its founders’ 55% control of voting rights. Moody’s writes:

“Alphabet has a split stock structure that affords outsized control to founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page. While the company's Class A and Class C shares have (one) vote per share and no votes per share, respectively, its Class B shares – predominantly owned by Mr. Brin and Mr. Page – are entitled to 10 votes per share. “However, both founders are now in an advisory role and are not involved in day-to-day operations. More importantly, the company has a strong history of adhering to a conservative financial policy, underpinned by very low leverage, high cash balances and a capital allocation strategy that puts investment in innovation ahead of shareholder returns."

For the record, Dividend Kings' long-term dependability score of 92% factors in all of that.

There's also moderate risk that buying GOOG now could mean you’re overpaying, potentially by as much as 12%. Its 2021 fair value range is $1,539-$2,340, but there's medium uncertainty on that evaluation.

Alphabet’s Future Volatility Risk Assessment

Volatility risk only matters in the broader context of a SWAN portfolio.

SWAN, or sleep well at night, does NOT mean "never falls a lot." It only refers to the quality and safety of a company and balance sheet.

Knowing that:

The average company’s 15-year annual volatility is 27%.

The average aristocrat’s 15-year annual volatility is 23%.

GOOG historical annual volatility is 22.4%.

Today, JPMorgan expects it will continue as a relatively defensive tech giant in MOST future market downturns. However, we can't forget that, in the short term, any stock can suffer.

Alphabet has only had one bear market in the last 15 years, and that was during the Great Recession. But its numerous corrections over the years can certainly feel dramatic.

Since 2005, its 38 double-digit downturns have ranged from 10% all the way to 30.4%.

Then again, if you follow the rules below, you should come out ahead in the end… significantly so.

No, really. When you’re properly allocated, you can safely ignore everything else – from pandemics to elections, trade wars to recessions to scary headlines of all kinds.

All of those are just noise to the prudent long-term investor who has his or her savings entrusted to a diversified and prudently risk-managed SWAN portfolio.

In Closing…

We can't predict what will happen in the short term with stock prices. No one can.

But Alphabet's fundamental quality, financial strength, long-term dependability, and long-term growth potential are impeccable. Buying a company with those fundamentals is almost certain to result in strong long-term investing success.

All it takes is a disciplined approach to recognizing world-class quality, and waiting around for wonderful companies like Alphabet to trade at a reasonable to attractive valuation.

Then you sit back, collect your exponentially growing dividends, and wait for competent and trustworthy management to make you rich.

It’s as easy as A, B, C… universal overlord-style.

