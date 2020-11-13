For investors wanting exposure to the growing Chinese beauty care market, the IPO is worth considering.

YSG has grown quickly, is producing operating income but using lots of cash to do so.

The firm markets beauty care products via its online and offline networks in China.

Yatsen Holding has filed proposed terms to sell $558 million of ADSs.

Quick Take

Yatsen Holding (YSG) has filed to raise $558 million from the sale of ADSs representing underlying Class A ordinary shares in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company sells cosmetics and skincare products direct to consumers in China.

YSG is growing quickly and producing operating income despite the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For investors wishing to have exposure to the Chinese beauty care market, YSG is worth close consideration.

Company & Business

Guangzhou, China-based Yatsen was founded to develop consumer beauty brands and market them directly to Chinese consumers via major online platforms and a fast-growing retail store network.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Jinfeng Huang, who was previously vice president and Hunan Yujiahui Cosmetics, so he has significant experience in the industry prior to founding Yatsen.

Below is a brief overview video of a user review of Abby's Choice brand (may be a paid review):

Source: China MKTG Insights

The company’s primary offerings include:

Perfect Diary

Little Ondie

Abby's Choice

Galenic

The three brands were purchased by 23.4 million customers in 2019. Management says its Perfect Diary 'became the top color cosmetics brand in China in terms of online retail sales value three years after launch.'

In addition, the firm had more than 200 'experience stores' in over 90 cities in China as of September 30, 2020, a sharp increase from the 40 stores just nine months earlier.

Also, the company recently acquired an existing French brand, Galenic, for launch into China.

Yatsen has received at least $810.6 million from investors including Jinfeng Huang, Maybe Cat Holdin, Hillhouse, ZhenFund and Banyan Partners.

Customer Acquisition

The firm acquires customers via both online marketing, paid and earned, as well as through its growing network of experience stores, now exceeding 200 within China.

Yatsen has located its online flagship presence on Tmall, which received more than 41 million visits in November 2019, the month when Singles' Day occurs.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 62.2% 2019 41.3% 2018 48.7%

Source: Company registration statement

The Selling and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing spend, dropped sharply to 0.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 0.7 2019 1.9

Source: Company registration statement

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by ResearchAndMarkets, the Chinese market for cosmetics was an estimated RMB362 billion ($53 billion) in 2017.

The market is expected to grow at an AAGR (Average Annual Growth Rate) of 8.16% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in online sales channels and growing consumer discretionary income and focus on personal appearance.

Also, imported cosmetics continue to grow, albeit at an uneven rate. The Chinese market is large enough for both homegrown and imported brands to achieve scale.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF)

Estee Lauder (EL)

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Shiseido (OTCPK:SSDOY)

Shanghai CHICMAX

Shanghai Pechoin

JALA Corporation

Financial Performance

Yatsen’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue, although at a decelerating rate of growth

Increased gross profit but uneven gross margin

Growing operating profit and operating margin

Sharply increased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 481,850,000 73.5% 2019 $ 446,443,000 377.8% 2018 $ 93,428,824 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 303,849,000 70.6% 2019 $ 283,914,000 378.8% 2018 $ 59,300,441 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 63.06% 2019 63.59% 2018 63.47% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ 169,203,000 35.1% 2019 $ 21,175,000 4.7% 2018 $ (4,899,118) -5.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (351,763,000) 2019 $ (6,638,000) 2018 $ (6,927,941) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2020 $ (91,503,000) 2019 $ (908,000) 2018 $ (14,148,088) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of September 30, 2020, Yatsen had $287.8 million in cash and $217.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, was a negative ($122.5 million).

IPO Details

Yatsen intends to sell 58.75 million ADSs representing 235 million Class A ordinary shares (1 ADS to 4 shares) at a midpoint price of $9.50 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $558 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Existing shareholders and third party investors have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $300 million at the IPO price from the offering.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders, which include senior management, will be entitled to twenty votes ‘immediately prior to the completion of this offering.’

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $6.0 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 8.83%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately 30% for business operations and other general corporate purposes; approximately 30% for potential strategic investments and acquisitions; approximately 20% for the development of data analytics technology, product development and formulation R&D; and approximately 20% for offline experience store network expansion.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, CICC, China Renaissance, FUTU and Tiger Brokers.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of the firm’s relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $6,322,068,937 Enterprise Value $6,034,227,937 Price / Sales 9.72 EV / Revenue 9.28 EV / EBITDA 33.57 Earnings Per Share -$0.52 Total Debt To Equity 0.51 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 8.83% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $9.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$122,522,294 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -1.94% Revenue Growth Rate 73.46% (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company Prospectus

As a reference, a potential partial public comparable would be The Estee Lauder Companies (EL); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Estee Lauder (EL) Yatsen (YSG) Variance Price / Sales 6.53 9.72 48.8% EV / Revenue 6.81 9.28 36.3% EV / EBITDA 36.06 33.57 -6.9% Earnings Per Share $1.66 -$0.52 -131.2% Revenue Growth Rate -8.5% 73.46% -964.26% (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company Prospectus

Commentary

Yatsen is seeking U.S. public market capital to fuel its expansion efforts, both online and via its rapidly growing offline retail store network.

The firm’s financials indicate strong revenue growth and operating profit, but significant use of cash in operations.

Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased in 2020; its Selling and Marketing efficiency rate has dropped markedly. Both are likely due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on its retail store operations.

The market opportunity for cosmetics and beauty products in China is large and expected to grow at a material rate of growth.

The firm has recently acquired a foreign brand, Galenic, in order to import it into China. This indicates that management believes European brands have potential for significant growth when combined with its growing offline and online networks.

Like many Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm’s operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 55.5% since their IPO. This is a top-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

As a comparable-based valuation to Estee Lauder (EL), the IPO is priced at a premium in terms of revenue multiples, but at a slight discount in terms of EV / EBITDA.

Yatsen is growing topline revenue sharply, while generating operating profit, though it is using significant cash flow from operations to do so.

For investors wishing to gain exposure to the Chinese beauty market, Yatsen is a fast-growing opportunity that is performing well despite the Covid-19 pandemic, so the IPO is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: November 19, 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.