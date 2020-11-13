When we provide an index card for an individual mortgage REIT, it includes our most recent estimate on book values.

In this series we’re providing readers with the discounts to trailing book values throughout the sector and a few notes on the current environment.

Discounts to book value (or NAV) are the start of your mortgage REIT analysis, but not the end.

Shares of ORC outperformed to the extent they ended up in our bearish range.

We were pretty bullish on TWO lately, but shares rallied into the neutral range.

Mortgage REITs and Preferred Shares

We’ve consistently incorporated a significant allocation to preferred shares in our portfolio. We could simply hold the positions for income, but we take advantage of trading opportunities as well. Our goal is to maximize total returns and this technique has worked wonderfully.

We also trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares. We find this sector is particularly attractive because it can be so inefficient. Long term, share prices revolve around book value. In the short term, the price-to-book ratios can deviate materially. Simply by understanding that, you can put yourself in a better position.

Our other major source of allocations is equity REITs. While an investor might occasionally choose to trade an equity REIT position, the sector is a great fit for buy-and-hold investors.

We compare our performance against four ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:

The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:

Ticker Exposure MORT One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs PFF One of the largest preferred share ETFs VNQ Largest equity REIT ETF KBYW The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.

When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.

Mortgage REITs

Mortgage REITs Agency Hybrid Multipurpose ETFs AGNC $14.84 ANH $1.81 NYMT $2.96 REM $28.62 AAIC $2.87 CIM $9.98 NRZ $8.28 MORT $15.18 ARR $10.16 EFC $13.89 PMT $16.48 CHMI $9.02 IVR $3.23 CMO $5.58 MFA $3.42 DX $17.72 MITT $2.74 NLY $7.55 WMC $2.53 ORC $5.45 TWO $6.16

Highlighting

We’ve got a pair of shares we want to highlight: ORC and TWO.

Both shares have done very well over the last few weeks. In each case, that strong performance puts their share price a bit too close to book value when peers trade at much larger discounts.

ORC

Orchid Island Capital has the highest price-to-estimated-NAV ratio and a high price-to-trailing book value ratio. That’s fine, but investors may really want to consider alternatives. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NLY) both trade at materially larger discounts to estimated book value. Are AGNC and NLY just awful? No, absolutely not.

So why are investors so intent on ORC? They are probably focusing too much on the dividend yield (very high) and core EPS multiple (low compared to peers). We’ve found both of those metrics are generally less important than book value. Why? We can have far more certainty about book value than we can about future earnings estimates or future dividend rates. Those things are definitively uncertain.

Further, we should highlight that there is a substantial similarity between the portfolios of AGNC and ORC. Consequently, such a large disparity in price to NAV is unusual.

TWO

Two Harbors still has a respectable discount to book value. It isn’t in the overpriced range. However, it lacks the appeal of a few other mortgage REITs. Both NRZ and PMT have profitable mortgage origination services that put them in a strong position to earn additional money while creating MSRs (mortgage servicing rights). The MSRs are often owned as a hedge against a change in the interest rates and help to offset some of the risk from owning agency MBS.

If interest rates go up, the value of agency MBS would decline by the value of the MSR would increase.

If interest rates go down, the value of the agency MBS would increase but the value of the MSR would decrease.

Consequently, MSRs are seen as a viable hedging strategy for mortgage REITs.

The interesting thing is that TWO’s recent outperformance has caused NRZ and PMT to have lower price-to-book ratios. To put that in perspective, over the summer many investors believed PMT deserved to trade at book value or above. How fickle were those investors? Now they ignore PMT and NRZ despite significant discounts to book value.

The $100k Chart

We use a chart called the “$100k Chart” to demonstrate how much needed to be invested on any day to reach $100k today. It's a far superior method for evaluating recent price movements than your typical price chart. Why? Because all charts typically end at the current day. A normal chart has a forced starting date and a forced ending date. This chart only has the ending date forced on it, which makes it easier to evaluate prior changes in the price. For building the chart, we assume dividends are reinvested:

We added purple circles for ORC and dark green circles for TWO. This chart contrasts the recent performance of the mortgage REITs focused on agency mortgages. You’ll notice that over the last few months TWO and ORC both outperformed the sector average. While Two Harbors declared a substantial increase in book value per share, we knew that was coming and told investors about it months in advance. That was possible because we knew TWO would be reversing a charge they had taken in Q2 2020. That charge was artificially reducing their book value at the end of Q2 and removing it in Q3 brought the book value back up to where it “should” have been.

When you’re looking at the $100k chart, a line that's running along the bottom leading up to the present day is often one where the stock has rallied a bit too much compared to peers. That makes it a useful way to measure valuation against the sector as an extra tool to go along with fundamental research.

Higher Price to Book Ratios

We previously argued that price-to-book ratios were likely to increase as investors became more comfortable with the stronger core EPS figures and saw another quarter of gains to book value per share. This is the kind of environment where investors start feeling the courage to come out and buy after shares have already rallied. If investors got the prior few months of returns rather than the next few months of returns, they would be brilliant.

Don't get me wrong. There are still several opportunities in the sector. These shares simply have a weaker risk/reward profile than many of the others.

We will close out the rest of the article with the charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.

Let the images begin!

Price-to-Book Value - Using Q3 2020 Book Value

All the mortgage REITs within our batch have reported their Q3 2020 earnings, so we have trailing book values for all of them.

Remember that these are price-to-trailing-book ratios. They are not using estimates of current book value. Book values have changed during Q3 2020 and to a lesser degree during Q4 2020.

Repeated Note: There are two mortgage REITs we need to highlight here:

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - We are using the Q3 2020 book value reported by management, which does not deduct the value of accrued dividends for preferred shares. If the preferred dividends were paid, it would reduce common book value under these calculations. This method is accepted under GAAP.

MFA Financial reports “GAAP book value” and “economic book value.” We’ve chosen to use the GAAP book value to remain consistent.

Unfortunately, we have to repeat those bullet points every time we publish because it regularly comes up if we don’t mention it.

Book values will have changed some already during Q4 2020. We aren’t including that in our public articles (except for index cards). Scott Kennedy provides frequent updates on estimated book value, ratings, and price targets through The REIT Forum.

Dividend Yields

Dividend yield often comes up in the comments, but picking based on dividend yield is dumb and regularly results in terrible performance. Don’t do it.

This chart is still in the same order as the prior charts. Consequently, you know the highest price-to-book ratios (using trailing GAAP book value) for each segment will be at the top. If you see a mistake, please feel free to say something. Occasionally the data for dividend rates requires a manual update.

Earning Yields

One of the next things investors may ask about is the yield using core earnings. This chart puts together the core earnings based on the consensus analyst estimate. Beware that the consensus estimate may not always be the best estimate.

Consensus estimates aren’t always the best and there are ways to increase “Core Earnings” through accounting decisions or modifying hedges. Consequently, investors should still take these values cautiously. We do not depend on the consensus estimate to make decisions.

Preferred Shares

After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.

To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:

Price = Recent Share Price

BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)

S-Yield = Stripped Yield

Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon

FYoP = Floating Yield on Price

NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)

Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.

WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)

QO Link = Quantum Online Link

There are a few things you should know at the start:

When a share can be called on short notice, the annualized yield-to-call reaches absurd levels. Investors shouldn’t put too much weight on it. On the other hand, a negative number can be a significant concern. Consequently, we decided to include it in the chart.

We sort our spreadsheet for subscribers by risk ratings within each sector. We decided to use the same technique for this series since it communicates more information to readers. You’ll notice a general correlation where lower risk correlates with a higher price and lower yield, though this link isn’t absolute.

For each metric we have two charts. Why use two charts? Because it's much more convenient for readers who want to enlarge the charts. We simply can’t fit 40-plus shares into a single chart and still have it show up well on a mobile device.

Share Prices

We will start with the prices:

That chart gives you a pretty quick feel for which shares are trading at a discount to call value. Each of these preferred shares has a call value of $25.00, but that doesn’t mean a share will be called. The company decides if they want to issue a call or not.

Dividend Yield

Let’s move onto the stripped yield. This is the way dividend yields should be handled for preferred shares:

Stripped yields are vastly more useful than “current” yields for preferred shares. The stripped yield uses the stripped price. That’s different from using the current price because it means we already adjusted for dividend accrual. This makes the process easier for investors.

We can talk about shares using “regular prices.” Those are the prices an investor would actually use when entering an order.

However, we will provide the stripped yield to adjust for the dividend accrual. In the spreadsheets we host for subscribers, we include the actual ex-dividend date, or the projected ex-dividend date if the actual date isn’t yet known. If you’re planning to buy a share, it’s always wise to check if the shares just went ex-dividend so you can adjust your targets accordingly.

Floating Rate Dividend Yields

Since many of these shares switch over to floating rates, we also want to consider what the yield would be if the floating rate was in effect and shares were still at the current price. To demonstrate that, we use the “Floating Yield On Price." If the share remains at a fixed rate indefinitely, then the value doesn’t change:

One point we need to emphasize here is that we are dealing with yields. A yield must involve the share price. We aren’t simply showing the new “rate” if the share began floating, we are adjusting the new rate for the stripped price.

Conclusion

Ratings:

Neutral on TWO, bearish on ORC

