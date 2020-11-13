Even accounting for a speedy return to normalcy, the risk remains regarding Macau operations, and the reward is not high enough.

Thesis Summary

WYNN Resorts (WYNN) operates hotels and casinos. The company has seen a big loss of revenue in the last year. With hopes of a vaccine and encouraging data for October, you might be tempted to invest. However, following this rally and given concerns over the continued crackdown on gambling by Chinese authorities, we will pass on this casino bet.

Company Overview

Wynn Resorts operates hotels, casinos, and other entertainment venues in the United States and Macau. Being heavily dependent on mobility and tourism, the company has seen its revenues hit very hard in the last year, falling over 53% YoY. Last week, the company reported its latest quarter and also positive news on the covid vaccine front. This sent the price of WYNN to almost $100/share. Below, we can see the most recent income statement:

Source: 10-Q

Casino revenues have been the hardest hit, falling by close to $900 million. The company has done its best effort to mitigate this by reducing operating expenses, but there is little the company can do about the depreciation and interest expenses. Over the last nine months, we have seen the company lose $16.85 per share.

Of course, this has hurt the financial solidity of WYNN. As of the latest reports, they hold $12 billion in long-term debt, down $2 billion from last year. In the latest quarter, the interest rate expense accounts for 16% of its revenues. Having said this, with $3 billion in cash, WYNN is more than capable of meeting its short-term liabilities.

The question here is just how quickly WYNN can recover its previous growth and profitability. This is a speculative effort, but we have had some good news on the coronavirus front in the last week.

Betting on a recovery

With the news that Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) have developed a vaccine that is 90% effective, many stocks have rallied in the last few days. Airline stocks like Boeing (BA) have seen double-digit appreciation in their stock price. Wynn Resorts also rallied to over $100, and as of writing, this sits at $96.6/share. The vaccine news is great news for companies like WYNN and BA, and while the market knew a vaccine would eventually come, few believed it would be this soon. Having said this, is there still potential upside left in the stock after the recent rally?

Celebrations may be premature, but WYNN is well-positioned for a strong recovery once the economy reopens. For starters, the company has not reduced its balance sheet in the coming years. Unlike other companies, which have had to sell assets to keep afloat, WYNN has increased its assets since last year. This means the company will be able to easily recover its previous levels of revenue when demand picks up.

Another positive note comes from the latest quarterly report. While we have seen overall losses, October was a profitable month, and we saw encouraging numbers both domestically and especially in Macau:

So that activity produced actual positive EBITDA for us in October. So if you think about it, we went from a negative $40 million in August, which was normal, similar in July, et cetera, to a positive $6 million in October, quite a big swing. And what we are optimistic about in Macau is the way that everything has been handled there, it doesn't appear to be one step forward, one step backward, one step forward, it's been a very deliberate approach, very thoughtful.

Source: Earnings call Transcript

Domestically, October was also a decent month. In Las Vegas, the company produced $14 million of EBITDA. The CEO also speculates that their casino was one of the best performing in the city. Having said this, the following months should be quite slow due to the seasonality.

Overall, we have seen a positive trend. But looking forward, we are faced with two businesses in very distinct situations. Domestically, COVID cases look to be on the rise and Joe Biden's pandemic policy could be a lot harsher than that of his predecessor. Meanwhile, Macau is doing well on the COVID front but faces some challenges of its own.

Macau is still hurting

WYNN receives a large part of its revenues from Macau. These were hard hit in 2014-15 when Chinese officials decided to "crackdown" on the sector. Concerns over money laundering and capital outflows moved regulators to limit these and have also led to arrests and closings of illegal gambling rings.

This hasn't changed in recent years, and once again, Beijing has identified these capital outflows as a national security risk. The main problem here is how this is affecting liquidity for high-rollers. Certain financing avenues, including cryptocurrency channels, have been shut off.

Casino executives and junket operators in Macau say the crackdown is hitting big-spending VIP customers due to worries over their financing channels via the junkets. "It definitely impacts liquidity," said Lam Kai Kuong, director of the Macau Junket Association, adding the VIP industry may never return to revenue levels hit two years ago unless China stops its suppression of VIP gambling.

Source: Lam Kai Kuong, director of the Macau Junket Association

This is a problem for casinos in general, but especially for WINN. The company's operations in Macau are especially targeted at the high-end VIP sector. These are the clients that are being especially affected by this crackdown, and as stated above, we may never see revenues return to where they were five years ago.

Following this, our valuation forecasts that WYNN can achieve profitability close to where it was in 2019 and return to normal growth by spring. However, those levels of margin seen before will not be recovered, at least in the time-frame of our forecast.

Valuation

For a valuation, we have our regular estimate of potential cash return for WYNN common stock. This method further described in this post estimates future cash flows attributable to common shares, assuming a constant number of shares and based on a five-year forecast.

For WYNN's business, we are following the current low-revenue trend for another two quarters and assuming "regular" business after that, with an initial bounce back in 2021, and slow but steady growth after that, with investment in long-term asset growth and operating margins similar to those of 2019. We project the company to continue financing around 84% of its net operating assets with debt, as per our calculations, which appears sustainable, and we also assume that they retain the ability to pay extremely low-income tax rates (actually negative on average).

With all this considered, we come up with the following actual and forecasted financials, where you can see items in millions of USD, except percentages and per-share items.

Considering our estimation of unlevered free cash flow per share in the next five years, with a terminal value based on the 2024 figure, and the current level of debt as per our calculations, we think this stock can return near 6.5% in the long run, at its current price.

Takeaway

WYNN is a speculative investment, subject to regulation that could change at any minute, highly leveraged, and is not precisely trading at a discount following the latest rally. An investment in WYNN could be justified at lower prices, but at this price, the reward does not outweigh the risk.

