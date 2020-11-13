AstraZeneca (OTCPK:AZNCF) (NASDAQ:AZN) shares have had a spurt in price this week, although continue to trade in the same trading range they have been in since May. The global pharma company has the wind in its sails in terms of business performance, and I expect the shares to continue to perform decently well. A lot of attention on the company lately has understandably focused on the company’s efforts in developing a response to COVID-19. However, there is a lot more to the company longer term than that alone.

However, at current prices, the shares do not look as if they offer value. I would not initiate a position at today’s share price.

2020 is Shaping Up Well for AstraZeneca

The company continues to be growing well across all markets. Total revenue so far this year is up 10%, and while growth rates vary, every geographic segment is positive.

Source: company Q3 investor presentation

That said, year-on-year growth has slowed: in Q1, it stood at 17%, but the latest quarter recorded annual growth of only 3%. Nonetheless, the company stuck by its revenue guidance for the year, a high single-digit to low double-digit increase. Core EPS growth is projected to outstrip this, increasing between mid teens and high teens, which is a very impressive performance. To date, the year shows 13% EPS growth year on year.

COVID-19 Will Increase Revenue

COVID-19 has been bad for the company in some ways, with demand reduced for Pulmicort which showed a 42% revenue drop in the latest quarter in consequence. The company is one of many working on possible vaccines or other pharmaceutical responses to COVID-19. It has multiple workstreams in progress, but the most pertinent from an investor’s perspective is its AZD1222 vaccine, which already has a commitment for three billion doses. It is the first COVID-19 vaccine to begin regulatory review in the EU. First results from the Phase II and III trials are due this quarter.

The company pledged not to profit from its COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic, rather unnecessarily in my view (drugs are expensive to develop, it’s reasonable for risk-taking pharma companies to profit from them), but as the Financial Times has highlighted, that does not make it a zero-profit proposition longer term.

In any case, I expect that, if the vaccine is effective and gets released, it will only be good for the company, in terms of reputation, brand awareness and buyer relationships. So, I expect the COVID-19 pandemic to turn out to be a sizeable revenue booster for the company and, long term, I expect it be a positive contributor to profits also.

The Pipeline Remains Decent

The company’s pipeline remains decent across the range, with 17 Phase III medicines and significant lifecycle projects in progress and also a decent level of activity earlier in the pipeline. The oncology pipeline in particular is looking quite promising.

Source: company Q3 investor presentation

AstraZeneca Looks Fully Priced Long Term

I think the shares are trading at about the right price at the moment. They have gone ever upwards in recent years and touched new highs earlier in 2020.

Source: Google Finance

The pipeline does look good, regardless of what happens to the COVID-19 vaccine programme.

However, earnings are far below what they were five years ago – EPS last year was $1.03, versus $2.23 in 2015, for example. The dividend didn’t increase during that period. It hasn’t been covered by basic earnings in any of the past five years, and at $13.8 billion, net debt is both significant in size and increased versus the end of 2019, by $1.9 billion. While the company emphasized improvements in core earnings and cash flow, in reality, the company’s financial results in the past five years don’t look great. With a P/E in the triple digits, even for a pharma company with dramatic swings in profitability, the shares do not currently look like good value. While I like the company long term, I do not see a compelling investment case to get in at current prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.