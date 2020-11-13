Markets Consolidate Gains After Monday's Spike (Technically Speaking For The Week Of 11/9-11/13)

My Friday column is divided into two sections. The first uses the framework developed by Arthur Burns and Geoffrey Moore which divides economic indicators into long-leading, leading, and coincidental categories. The second looks at the ETFs that track the major indexes.

Long-Leading Indicators

The earnings picture is improving (emphasis added):

For the 458 S&P 500 members (91.6% of the total) that have reported Q3 results, total earnings are down -8.4% from the same period last year on -1.8% lower revenues, with 84.3% beating EPS estimates and 75.5% beating revenue estimates.

This is a notably better performance than what we saw from the same group of 458 companies in the first half of the year, with the EPS and revenue beats percentages tracking significantly higher than other comparable periods.

The key takeaway from this earnings season is a steadily improving earnings outlook as reflected in rising earnings estimates.

I'm extremely suspicious of the phrase "earnings and revenue beats." The current system of "forward guidance" followed by an earnings release incentivizes companies to underestimate earnings estimates which are then easier to beat when earnings are released. The central theme, however, is positive: earnings hit their cycle nadir and are now rising.

Leading Indicators

Let's first run through the lists of positive data:

New orders for consumer durable goods (left) have rebounded. It is now near its highest level in the last five years. New orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft (right) are also near 5-year highs. Thanks to record-low mortgage rates, the housing market is on fire right now. 1-unit building permits (left) have risen strongly since lows from the Spring. Average weekly hours of production workers (right) is still below its highs from the 2016-2019 period. But it is also improving. The treasury curve is once-again positive (left) while the stock market has rebounded (right). Various sections of the belly of the treasury curve (which includes 1-10 years) have all improved as well. The left chart shows 7/5/2-year and 1-year spreads while the right chart shows 10/7/5-year-3-month spreads.

The biggest issue right now is the labor market:

Above is a chart for the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims. The thick black line shows where the current level is relative to the highs from the Great Recession. There is still a steady stream of people being fired and that level is still higher than the worst level from the previous recession -- which was the worst since the Great Depression.

Coincidental Indicators

Let's take these best to worst:

Retail sales have completely erased the losses from the lockdowns. The total level of personal income less transfer payments has recouped a fair amount of its losses. Industrial production initially rebounded quickly. But its upward progress stalled in the last two reports. The labor market has recovered about half of its losses.

Fundamental data conclusion: the good news is that most of the data has not only "turned the corner" but is also progressing in the right direction. However, the progress in two coincidental indicators is either slowing (total payroll employment) or has stopped (industrial production). While both should raise flags, the former is the most concerning.

Let's take a look at the week's performance tables:

Small-caps had a very strong week, with micro, small, and mid-caps leading all the equity markets higher. Larger-cap gains were more modest. The energy ETF had a massive rally, gaining 17%. Financials, real estate, and industrials also rallied strongly. Tech, consumer discretionary, and communication services were at the bottom.

Let's take a look at the two month charts for the major indexes:

All indexes spent the last week consolidating gains after Monday's Pfizer-news spike.

I'll provide a much more in-depth look at the markets in my weekly ETF trader column. Until then, have a good and safe weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.