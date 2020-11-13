DGRW's overweights in industrials and healthcare could be the sectors that help lead the market in a re-opening trade.

In that case, DGRW is a dividend ETF that could be uniquely positioned to benefit in such an environment.

A re-opening rally could look like the opposite of how the market reacted at the beginning of the COVID outbreak and shift leadership back to cyclicals.

Investment Thesis

In an environment where endless government stimulus and record low interest rates have fueled a huge boom in large-cap growth stocks, dividend payers have gotten lost in the shuffle. Dividend growth stocks have mostly managed to keep pace with the S&P 500 (SPY) in 2020, but the themes of dividend quality and high yield have lagged badly.

The news of Pfizer's (PFE) encouraging COVID-19 vaccine results, however, could be poised to change the trajectory for dividend stocks. The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW) focuses on the dividend growth & quality factors and could be uniquely positioned to outperform in a post-vaccine world

Positioning For The Re-Opening Rally

The news of Pfizer's potential coronavirus vaccine yielding very encouraging results in the early findings of its clinical trial was more than enough to send investors racing into risk assets betting that a full economic recovery could be on the way. While I think it's still a little early to be getting too exuberant over the finding of a very small sample size, it does give us reason to think about how to position our portfolios in case a widely available COVID vaccine ends this pandemic.

In theory, a re-opening rally could look like the opposite of how the market reacted when businesses began shuttering. Back then, the tech and communication services sectors took off. Companies that had online-heavy business models did particularly well. Discretionary stocks steadily outperformed for months once stimulus cash got into the hands of consumers. On the flip side, of course, cyclicals suffered and companies doing business in the brick-and-mortar retail, entertainment, leisure or hospitality spaces were left fighting for their lives.

In a re-opening trade, we could see the reverse. We've seen some of this already since Pfizer's announcement. Financials and energy took off. Real estate rebounded. Names, such as Booking Holdings (BKNG), AMC Entertainment (AMC) and Royal Caribbean (RCL) scored massive gains, while Zoom (ZM), one of the most popular work-from-home stocks, plummeted.

We could also see the value trade make a comeback, which would be bullish for dividend stocks. With investors almost solely focused on large-cap growth over the past two years, there hasn't been much of a need for dividend stocks. After all, who needs a 2-3% dividend yield when you can get 20% gains from the S&P 500?

In 2020, dividend growth has mostly been able to keep pace with the S&P 500, but the dividend quality and high yield factors have lagged badly.





But if Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine proves to be the real deal, we could be positioned for a sharp reversal of fortune.

How DGRW Fits Into The Re-Opening Strategy

Certain dividend ETFs could be especially well-positioned to benefit from the recovery trade because of how their portfolios are built. If I'm betting on this happening, I'd want to be overweight in value and cyclicals, because not only are these the areas of the market that traditional do well in economic recoveries, they also provide some of the more attractive yields available. Dividend ETFs that are currently overweight in cyclicals, including financials and energy, because share prices are beaten down and yields are inflated (assuming, of course, they've been able to maintain their dividend payments), are where I'd be looking to add to my portfolio.

In an economic recovery scenario, I prefer stocks that meet both dividend growth and dividend quality conditions. Dividend quality, because I want to make sure I'm targeting companies with strong balance sheet health and cash flows, and dividend growth, because companies that continue paying and raising their dividends even through times are more stable.

That's why I like the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRW). It combines rigorous standards for both dividend quality and dividend growth, but uses a forward-looking approach to determine the best opportunities in the market.

DGRW Overview

DGRW tracks the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index, which, according to the fund's prospectus, is described as:

...a fundamentally weighted index that consists of dividend-paying stocks with growth characteristics. The Index is comprised of the 300 companies in the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index with the best combined rank of growth and quality factors. The growth factor ranking is based on long-term earnings growth expectations, while the quality factor ranking is based on three year historical averages for return on equity and return on assets. The Index is dividend weighted annually to reflect the proportionate share of the aggregate cash dividends each component company is projected to pay in the coming year.

A couple of important notes to point out regarding DGRW's strategy.

First, WisdomTree doesn't define "dividend growth" in the terms that most funds do, which is to say they look for historical track records of rising dividends over the past 5, 10, 20 years or longer. Instead, DGRW looks at long-term earnings growth expectations as a proxy for a company's ability to continue paying and growing its dividend over time. In other words, a company may have little history of paying dividends, but if it looks like it can generate the cash to keep growing the dividend moving forward, it qualifies as a dividend growth stock.

Second, DGRW is dividend-weighted, not market cap-weighted. Companies that pay out the most cash in the form of dividends get the greatest weights in the portfolio. Because the largest companies are often the ones that pay out the most in dividends, it ends up looking a lot like a cap-weighted portfolio, but it's an important because the fund overweights the biggest cash dividend payers.

As I mentioned earlier, how DGRW is currently positioned may work well in its favor over the near-term.

source: WisdomTree

Not surprisingly, tech is the fund's largest sector holding at 25% of total assets. Down the list, though, the DGRW has a different feel to it.

Roughly 30% of the portfolio is invested in traditionally cyclical sectors, with industrials accounting for the lion's share of that number. Because of their dependence on manufacturing and factory activity, and economic activity in general, the beaten-down industrial sector should be uniquely positioned to rebound in a recovery trade. We've already seen the financials sector spike on both higher interest rates and the prospect of improved lending activity and lower default rates. Similarly, the materials should continue to do well as the housing market remains hot. Energy is nearly unrepresented in the fund, but for many that might not be a bad thing. Energy should, in theory, be a big winner in a re-opening trade, but volatility and downside risk remain high. For many, it's simply a sector best left avoided.

The 15% allocation to healthcare also looks attractive. It should clearly benefit from the development and distribution of a COVID vaccine, while the idea of a Biden presidency and a Republican-controlled Senate should help limit the White House's ability to enact significant healthcare reform, something which could negatively impact healthcare companies.

Over time, DGRW's strategy has paid off for shareholders.





Since its inception back in mid-2013, DGRW has managed to beat the total returns of the biggest and best-known dividend ETFs in the marketplace - the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG), the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM).

Being able to avoid high yielders has been one of the keys to avoiding the underperformance that has plagued funds, such as VYM. The fund's focus on balance sheet health and strong fundamentals, especially in a market that has rewarded companies displaying anything but, is no small feat.

If there's a downside to DGRW, it's the dividend yield. The fund's focus on quality over yield results in a current dividend yield of just 2%.





Optimists will point out that this yield is still well ahead of the 1.6% yield of the S&P 500, but it's still nothing to get terribly excited about. With fund, such as SCHD, currently paying 3.7%, there's an argument to be made that DGRW's yield just isn't worth it despite the superior long-term track record.

For investors living off of their portfolio income, that's fair. Long-term investors focused on total return and using dividend ETFs to balance out some of the higher-growth areas of their portfolio should still find DGRW quite appealing.

Conclusion

I've been a fan of the WisdomTree ETFs for some time and DGRW belongs right near the top of that list. The "dividend growth" in the fund's name might be a bit confusing to those expecting a dividend aristocrat type requirement to qualify for the portfolio, but I think the fund's focus on the future and whether or not a company will be able to grow going forward instead of looking at what it's done in the past is a key feature.

Tech and consumer discretionary have done incredibly in the rally off of the March 2020 low, but a post-COVID economic recovery would, in my opinion, shift market leadership towards cyclicals and value stocks. Both segments are well-represented by DGRW's portfolio and could position it to be an outperformer over the near-term. The low dividend yield is a drawback, but the fund's total return history proves that's an ideal ETF for the coming environment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DGRW,VIG,SCHD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.